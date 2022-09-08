MotoGP Misano Test

Focus on Ducati

The two days of post-race collective testing concluded on Wednesday afternoon at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, after last Sunday’s San Marino GP at the same venue.

For the Ducati Lenovo Team riders, it was a chance to work on their Desmosedici GP machines before tackling the last part of the season. It was as well an opportunity to start testing the latest innovations ahead of next year.

Francesco Bagnaia, fresh from winning his home Grand Prix at Misano, was one of the first riders to hit the track on Day 1, which saw him using all the track time available to complete his busy testing schedule. On the other hand, today, Pecco only took part in the morning session. With 131 laps completed, Bagnaia ended the test in second position with a fastest time in 1:31.172.

Francesco Bagnaia – P2

“These were two very productive days of testing: we tried several new things, and the Ducati engineers now have a clearer idea of which direction to take to continue the development work on next year’s bike. During these two days, we focused mainly on our corner speed, and every test gave positive feedback. The feeling with the bike was excellent, as demonstrated by my consistent and competitive pace on used tyres. I’m satisfied with the work completed over these two days, and I can’t wait to get back on track next week in Spain.“

Jack Miller also made the most of the first day and the morning of the second before both of his final sessions were cut short by a crash just minutes from the end. During the test, Miller focused mainly on testing different setup configurations, completing a total of 86 laps and setting the eighteenth time overall in 1:31.927.

Jack Miller – P18

“This morning’s crash at Turn 4 was very similar to the one I suffered in the race, and now we’ll have some more data to analyse to understand what exactly happened, as, at that point, I had the feeling I was doing the same as the lap before. In any case, yesterday and today, we worked on different setup configurations but didn’t try any new components. Now we’ll analyse the information gathered over these two days to improve the bike further ahead of the next race at Aragon”.

The Mooney VR46 Racing Team had already wrapped up its testing on Tuesday, however Team Gresini worked at full capacity with the goal to better prepare for what is going to be a really demanding last stretch of the season.

After being very quick throughout the race weekend, Enea Bastianini kept the momentum going in this last official test of 2022. The Italian, who came extremely close to winning the race on Sunday, has worked on some fine-tuning ahead of the next races with excellent speed and pace (he was fourth quickest). Bastianini ran out of time and missed out on testing an experimental front tyre brought by Michelin, which could be used next year.

Enea Bastianini – P4

“It was a positive test. We completed a lot of laps, we were quick and we also tried something set-up wise that improved the feeling with the bike. My personal quickest lap was set yesterday after 27 laps with the same tyre, so I feel very positive. We haven’t made huge steps forward, but we were already very so we only had to do some fine tuning. We are leaving Misano with great expectations for the last races of the year.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio worked on the bike set-up and found a great feeling with his Desmosedici GP21, especially with higher temperatures. With many laps completed and an improved confidence, the #49 was the tenth quickest rider in the test.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P10

“This test was a very positive one. Honestly, I wasn’t expecting that much because we didn’t have new parts to try, but we tested some different configurations that I liked and I felt very good on the bike. We gathered plenty of data without going for longer runs and we’re happy. It’s true that this track was perfect and we’ll need to test these solutions at other tracks and in different conditions. Now we will rest a bit before the three consecutive rounds waiting for us.”

MotoGP springs back in to action from 16th-18th September for the fifteenth round of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship, the Aragón GP, at the MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz, Spain.

MotoGP Misano Test Combined Times

Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha 1m31.054 (FP4) Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati 1m31.172 (FP3) Maverick Vinales – Aprilia 1m31.189 (FP3) Enea Bastianini – Ducati 1m31.260 (FP3) Aleix Espargaro – Aprilia 1m31.333 (FP3) Jorge Martin – Ducati 1m31.439 (FP3) Luca Marini – Ducati 1m31.473 (FP2) Miguel Oliveira – KTM 1m31.585 (FP3) Marco Bezzecchi – Ducati 1m31.591 (FP2) Fabio DiGiannantonio – Ducati 1m31.605 (FP3) Johann Zarco – Ducati 1m31.606 (FP2) Franco Morbidelli – Yamaha 1m31.614 (FP3) Marc Marquez – Honda 1m31.642 (FP3) Pol Espargaro – Honda 1m31.707 (FP1) Takaaki Nakagami – Honda 1m31.786 (FP4) Brad Binder – KTM 1m31.803 (FP4) Alex Marquez – Honda 1m31.864 (FP4) Jack Miller – Ducati 1m31.927 (FP3) Alex Rins – Suzuki 1m31.936 (FP1) Michele Pirro – Ducati 1m32.070 (FP3) Dani Pedrosa – KTM 1m32.308 (FP3) Raul Fernandez – KTM 1m32.346 (FP3) Remy Gardner – KTM 1m32.433 (FP3) Stefan Bradl – Honda 1m32.634 (FP1) Darryn Binder – Yamaha 1m32.820 (FP1) Lorenzo Savadori – Aprilia 1m33.379 (FP1) Dominique Aegerter – Suzuki 1m33.907 (FP1) Andrea Dovizioso – Yamaha 1m34.897 (FP1)

MotoGP Misano Test Day Two Top Speeds