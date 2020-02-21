Montesa 125 Sprint

With Phil Aynsley

Sometimes a bike’s looks strike you so strongly that any interesting history is just a happy addition. This Montesa 125 Sprint is a case in point.

Montesa 125 Sprint
Montesa 125 Sprint without fairing

The 1954 125 Sprint was Montesa’s first catalogue race bike and was based on the company’s road model, first introduced in 1945.

The Montesa 125 Sprint offered a catalogue racer
Montesa 125 Sprint

Factory racers were also campaigned successfully, notably finishing second, third and fourth in the Ultra Lightweight TT at the IOM in 1956.

Factory racer versions of the Montesa 125 Sprint also saw IoM success
Montesa 125 Sprint

The motor featured a six-speed bolt-on gearbox with needle-roller bearings throughout. It also had “plugs” mounted on the crankcase mouth that protruded up inside the interior of the piston to assist in transferring the intake charge to the combustion chamber.

The Montesa 125 Sprint produced 18 hp
Overall weight was just 55 kg

The petrol fuel mixture could be added to (for those demanding sections of track) by oil held in the frame that was bleed into the carburettor bell-mouth. The 55 kg bike made 18 hp and had a top speed of 150+km/h.

A top speed of 150km/h was also possible on the Montesa 125 Sprint
Montesa 125 Sprint

The dolphin fairing was introduced in late 1954, replacing the handlebar unit fitted prior – it was one of the first full fairings to be offered on a race bike.

The Montesa 125 Sprint ‘dolphin fairing’
Montesa 125 Sprint

This bike was bought directly from the factory, then the second owner, Swedish racer Leigh Smeadh passed it on to the current owner a few years ago.

Montesa 125 Sprint
Montesa 125 Sprint
Montesa 125 Sprint

