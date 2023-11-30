Monza Australia & Nolan Helmets team up

Monza Australia have signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Nolangroup, to be the only importer of Nolan Helmets into the Australian market.

Enrico Pellegrino – CEO of Nolangroup

“We are excited to combine our significant expertise, this agreement will aim to strengthen our presence and convey our full potential in Australia in a qualified manner and according to our ambitious plans. The support of an authoritative and prestigious partner like Monza Australia is highly strategic and stimulating to achieve the high goals we have set ourselves.”

The search for unique partners led Nolangroup to choose Monza as its exclusive distributor for the Australian market. Established in 1982, Monza Australia’s passion for motorcycling and quality motorcycling products has seen it grow to become a major distributor, brand manager and wholesaler of motorbike apparel, parts and accessories, becoming a leader in the Australian market.

Monza has a proven track record of building and maintaining sales in Australia, while also ensuring the brands integrity, values and awareness are held to the highest standards. Respected and trusted in the industry, Monza Australia today is an important partner to the motorcycle retail industry and, most importantly, its riders.

John Chiodo – Managing Director of Monza Australia

“We are delighted to have reached agreement for distribution of the Nolan range of helmets, which represents for us the excellence of ‘Made in Italy.’ Our company philosophy is to offer the best products and the best service, and Nolan’s line of quality products and brand values are a great fit! We are very excited for what the future partnership of Nolan and Monza will bring to Australian riders!”

Nolangroup, founded in 1972, today represents excellence in the helmet manufacturing sector, the duality of Italian design and engineering. The company is located in Brembate di Sopra, Bergamo, where Nolan manufactures its helmets. Over 33,000 square metres housing two production lines, carbon fibre and polycarbonate, two Research and Development departments, a Style Centre and Laboratories.

These are flanked by N-Com, an internal division dedicated to the development of communication systems for motorcyclists.

For more information on Monza, head to the website – monzaimports.com.au.