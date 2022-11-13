Monza Imports celebrates a successful 40-years so far

Respected Australian motorcycle accessories distributor Monza Imports recently celebrated their 40 year anniversary at The Third Day in North Melbourne. Almost 400 guests were treated to hearty eats, endless drinks and plenty of items on display from the lovingly curated Monza Museum.

The museum and venue décor proudly showcased some of Monza’s rich history and involvement with racing and motorcycling across all disciplines, ranging from race worn and signed boots plus signed helmets from the likes of Agostini, Doohan, Rossi, Carmichael and Schwantz, just to name a few.

Australian racing legends Wayne Gardner, Chad Reed, Craig Dack, Daniel Sanders and many more gathered with Monza customers, media and friends to celebrate John Chiodo’s brain-child, now some 40 years old.

A highlight of the night was the short film documenting Monza’s 40 years in the game, complete with insights into the beginning and subsequent rise of Monza Imports from John Chiodo himself alongside current Monza GM, Scott Runciman.

From humble beginnings importing Alpinestars and other brands, John’s passion for the brands he represented was only surpassed by his passion for racing. The growth that followed paralleled the success of the riders Monza backed, sponsorship of all genres of racing an integral part of the Monza ethos.

Scott Runciman – Monza Imports General Manager

“Of course as a company we’re really proud of reaching a significant milestone of 40 years, riding the ups and downs and all that comes with it over the journey. But as a company who spends more time looking forwards than backwards, the ulterior purpose of the party was to get the great people in this amazing industry together again in the one room, share some laughs and get a first-hand reminder of why we’re here in the first place; celebrating the pure enjoyment of motorcycles with our tribe!

“Having our customers rubbing shoulders with some past, current and future champions in Chad Reed, Wayne Gardner, Craig Dack, Troy Herfoss, Chucky Sanders and Riley McGillivray to name a few, alongside the majority of the Australian moto media, international guests from Alpinestars, Pod and Leo Vince and of course our current and former staff from our around Australia was a highlight!”

Traditionally one to shun the limelight and the cameras, John Chiodo presented a quick speech.

John Chiodo – Monza Imports Founder

“Racing is part of the DNA for Monza for myself and the brands we do. The the most important thing for us is to have great products, great staff and great customers. In ten years time I hope Monza is doing what we’re doing now. Selling great products in a great industry. 40 years is pretty good, but we’re going for 50!”