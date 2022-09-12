Mooney VR46 Racing Team

The 2023 line up of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team that will race on the Ducati Desmosedici GP is completed with the signing of a new contract for the next year. In fact, Luca Marini will once again wear the yellow and black of the Tavullia Team in 2023. Alongside him, Marco Bezzecchi with a two-year agreement signed at the end of the last season for his debut in the Top class.

Alessio Salucci

“I am very proud to say that Luca will stay another year with us in the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, thus completing the line-up for 2023 with Marco.

“As VR46 Riders Academy, he is one of the first riders we have supported taking him from CEV to MotoGP. Luca has always repaid us with important results, professionalism, dedication and great commitment. Always meticulous, taking care about details and capable of growing and making his entire work group grow in the first half of 2022.

“A choice of continuity with these two young riders, thanks also to the great support of Ducati and our partners, who for sure they will give us great satisfaction already from this season finale and then in the near future.

“Luca and Marco are impressing everyone and we are very proud of this all-Italian racing couple who will be a strong point of our Team for the second year in MotoGP.”

Luca has been showing great pace in this second half of the Championship with three consecutive Top5s after the summer break.

For the 25-year-old from Tavullia, rookie in MotoGP in 2021 and runner-up World Champion in Moto2 in 2020, a constant and continuous progression with ambitious goals for the future.

Luca Marini

“I am very happy to be able to announce the renewal with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team also for 2023. It is important to give continuity to this working group and to the Ducati project that is leading us to obtain good results and to fight for the podium in this final of season.

“We are a rookie team, it is the first year that we have all worked together, and we will continue to use this method to achieve great satisfactions already in this 2022 and in the future together with Vale, whom I thank for this opportunity, and the VR46 Riders Academy that always supports me.

“Closing the current season in the best possible way and restarting strong next January is the goal: we want to fight for the positions that matter, the podium and the victory in every GP and as the best Independent Team of the Championship.”

To Marco Bezzecchi, currently the best rookie and on the podium for the first time in the premier class at Assen last June, instead the other Ducati of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team as per the two-year contract valid from January 2022 for two seasons.

Marco Bezzecchi

“I’m so happy to confirm and announce, at the same time, that the agreement I signed last year was for two years, so in 2023 I will continue riding for the Mooney VR46 Racing Team on the Ducati! I’m proud to wear and represent the colours of the VR46 family, Vale and the VR46 Riders Academy, that have been always supporting me, together with the Team and personal partners.

“The technical and mechanical staff group we created these years is full new, rookie in all of the aspects, with technicians coming from Moto2 and other with new roles, but we are completely satisfied with what we’ve achieving so far. We keep focus on this 2022 season, trying to finish this first year in MotoGP with the best result, before starting to face the next season.”