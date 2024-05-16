MotoGo Yamaha Racing appeal disqualification

Technical inspections were conducted by the ASBK Technical Team on Supersport 300, Supersport, and Superbike machines during ASBK Round 3 at Queensland Raceway.

The MotoGo Yamaha raced by Bryan Staring was subsequently disqualified from the results due to ‘Ineligible Component – Use of Modified Clutch’.

The M.A. Steward accepted a Protest from Superbike #67 and conducted a formal M.A. Stewards Hearing to hear the case presented by both sides and review relevant evidence. The M.A. Steward then made the determination to dismiss the protest and thus the disqualification would stand.

MotoGo Yamaha has informed us of their plan to follow the official process for further appeal, as outlined in Chapter 5 of the 2024 Manual of Motorcycle Sport.

Patrick Li – MotoGo Team owner

”We support Motorcycling Australia’s efforts to enforce the rules and regulations in the Australian Superbike Championship to ensure fair and even racing, but we are disappointed in some steps in the process, the final outcome of the recent hearing, and the disqualification from race two. We plan to further defend our team, and our race bike following the process set out by Motorcycling Australia.”

The team will further state their case that the components in question do, in fact, comply with the ASBK regulations.