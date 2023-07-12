ASBK 2023
Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway
The three races in Darwin had more drama and plot twists than the Bold and the Beautiful, and once again the Hidden Valley round could prove to be a major turning point of the season. This has whet our appetite for the fifth round of the Alpinestars Superbike Championship at Morgan Park this weekend, July 14-16.
Besides three brilliant races, the drama ramped up in the pits after the first race with a protest and then escalated during Sunday, with counter protests taking centre stage that may have overshadowed the meeting for some, but definitely added intrigue for others.
It sure sparked a grassfire that will either turn into bushfire as the year proceeds or peter out to nothing. At Morgan Park the embers will still be glowing, so it could go either way…
As happened in the two previous Top End meetings, the Darwin event has proved to be a turning point in the championship. Two years ago, Herfoss won the opening race, the next day he was lying in a hospital bed with extremely severe life-threatening injuries.
Last year Mike Jones took two wins and a second place to get the march on Wayne Maxwell with the YRT man then going on to capitalise and win his third Australian Superbike Championship.
Before the Darwin round this year, Josh Waters led the series by 18 points from Troy Herfoss after what had been a difficult round for the Ducati man last time out at Queensland Raceway, while Herfoss continued his welcome return to form to narrow the gap to only eight-points.
Many thought Waters would return to his dominant ways in Darwin and the McMartin Racing squad turned up with two freshly prepared new 2023 model Panigale V4 R to help him in the Hidden Valley quest. Josh had one shake down on the bike previously but there was still plenty to sort out with the pit a hive of activity all day.
This year, the intrigue at Darwin commenced with the three practice sessions on Friday; three different riders in the top slot in each session. Waters led the first one, Herfoss the second and Jones the third, the lap times 0.062s apart, with Allerton and Halliday right there in each session also.
Come the two qualifying sessions on Saturday morning, Waters led both to earn Pole Position and the championship point that comes with it. Jones and Herfoss rounded out the front row.
In all sessions Waters was noticeably quicker in the final split, with its final few turns and the long charge to the finish line. However some of those gains were clawed back by some competitors as Waters was losing time in the second spilt, through Turns Two to Six.
As his rivals knew; if Josh could lead into Turn One, hold them off for a lap as he settled into his rhythm quickly, and lead the entire first lap, he would be hard to beat. Their fears soon became a reality as In the opening leg on Saturday afternoon, Waters won the drag to the line from Allerton and from there was never headed.
By the end of the first lap Waters had used his advantage through the final sector to lead by almost three-tenths and had converted that into a one-second lead over Allerton by the end of the fifth lap. Waters broke the lap record on lap four to lower the Hidden Valley benchmark to 1m05.307s.
As Jones, Allerton and Herfoss fought over the scraps, Waters stretched his lead out to 2.3 seconds after nine laps, and another two-tenths by lap 13.
Waters slowed in the last couple of laps to take the flag a second ahead of Herfoss and Allerton, with Jones a couple of bike lengths further away in fourth.
It sure looked ominous that Josh was back to his P.I. and SMSP form where he clean-swept the races as well as claimed two lap records. A point for pole and the race points increased his buffer over Herfoss to 24 points. It appeared that normal service had been resumed, but from there the progress of the team went a bit sideways.
It was an entirely different story for Troy Herfoss who, with his second place and two wins in Darwin, is now well within striking distance of the championship lead this weekend. With his latest performance at Hidden Valley, the events of two years ago have well and truly be exorcised. And Troy often thrives at Morgan Park…
There was a dramatic twist Immediately after the first race as the McMartin Racing lodged a protest the Penrite Honda Team for an alleged illegal rear link.
“Why would a team that just won a race protest a bike that came second?”, I hear you ask.
For some time there has been scuttlebutt and paddock innuendo regarding the legality of the bikes Waters rides, – and for that matter, Maxwell’s bikes in recent years – but no team has put their doubts on paper to protest, so it has remained speculation.
As they say in the classics; the best form of defence is attack, so McMartin Racing fired a shot across the bows of the team where they felt the innuendo was centred, knowing full well that a salvo would be returned.
As usual with protests there were a few heated words in the scrutineering shed and pit boxes that went into the afternoon with the added aura of drama descending on the meeting in anticipation of what the ‘morrow would bring.
We didn’t have to wait long. The second 16-lap race was on track at 0830, so the counter-protest was expected soon after!
Waters again launched into the lead and repeated his escape act from race one to lead by a similar margin after the opening lap from Jones, Herfoss and Allerton with an improving Max Stauffer holding down fourth spot for a few laps.
How quick things change.
No sooner had we thought we might be in for a repeat performance from Josh, but in one of those “I see it, but I don’t believe it” moments, he barrelled into Turn One while leading the field only to make an uncharacteristic mistake, almost tucking the front under heavy braking. He managed to stand the bike up and run off track, but rejoined the race way back in 14th spot.
The chase was on, as Allerton, Herfoss and Jones had a grandstand view of Waters exiting stage right, a marvellous opportunity presented to them where they could take some chunks out of Waters’ championship lead. The trio were unaware that he was back in the race, fighting his way through the pack, and on the third lap he broke his own lap record again.
Allerton dropped off the leading duo with front brake problems, but he had enough of a gap over Halliday who was again ruing a shocking start in fourth as Herfoss went on to claim his third win from four starts. Defending champ Jones climbed the podium for the first time this year and went within 0.170 sec of taking his first win this year.
Remarkably, around such a short track as Hidden Valley, Waters fought his way back to finish fifth, only 11-seconds off the lead, to salvage extremely vital championship points.
The temperature in Parc Ferme was raised a few degrees as the expected protest from Penrite Honda appeared with the claim that the front end of the McMartin Racing Ducati had non approved parts.
There was plenty of tension on the grid before the start of the final race with all the major players fired right up. After his win and the controversy surrounding the post-race protests there was no one more fired up than Herfoss. He launched off the line to have six-tenths of a second lead over Jones after one lap with Waters in third.
Unfortunately for Allerton, after grabbing second place his threat ended in the dirt outside Turn Five on the opening lap, although he remounted to clamber back to 12th spot by race end.
Herfoss was in control, Jones behind, scheming and searching to find a way through, but Herf rode a different race leading from the front. Unlike his usual style where he likes to threaten and put pressure on his rivals and force them into a mistake, the hunter instead of the hunted…
As for Waters, he was close but not close enough. Lap times were slower, as the tropical heat stifled some of the Ducati’s renowned power advantage: On the straight, Josh had no answer in acceleration, and he was staying well out of the slipstream of Herfoss and Jones, as he attempted to stay in clean, cooler air in order to keep the Italian machine from losing its cool.
Herfoss maintained control at the front, the lap record not under threat in the extreme conditions. Jones tried a few moves, but Herfoss had the answer for all his queries, taking the win by just a tenth of a second, with Waters a second away in third.
In a repeat scenario to post-race two, Penrite Honda lodged another protest, this time concerning the engine internals of the V4 R.
Antagonistic words were uttered, voices were raised, a Ducati was pulled apart, but at day’s end all protests were dismissed, and as per the rules a standard bill of $500 for the engine rebuild was presented to Penrite Honda Team.
Did Darwin display a chink in the armour of Waters? Was it an aberration? Was Waters focus and rhythm disturbed with the goings-on, off track? Will Herfoss recent dominance continue this weekend? Will the protests continue, this weekend?
There are plenty of questions to be answered.
As we head to Morgan Park, looking at the history books, Herfoss would have to go into the meeting as favourite. Out of the current riders he is the most successful at Morgan Park with a brace of pole positions, four wins and another three podiums from ten starts.
A man with a similar record is Wayne Maxwell, but unfortunately, he’s retired!
Morgan Park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the “Mildura Missile”. He has stepped on the podium just once in six starts. Last year he was a non-starter at Morgan Park, he had parted ways with the Next Gen BMW Team after the Darwin round in 2022. Maxwell has claimed pole and two race wins at Morgan Park, so Josh will have the confidence to know he has the tools to do the job.
“Mad Mike” would have to also be short odds for good results as Morgan Park as it is his real home track. Jones has done thousands of laps around the venue, having first ridden at Morgan Park way back in 2008 as a teenager in the junior MRRDA Series, that he won. He can lay claim to a pair of pole positions, three wins and a further three podium finishes from six ASBK starts at the venue.
His Yamaha Racing Team partner, Cru Halliday will be like a bear with a hangover as he is sure to be still smarting after his disappointing round in Darwin. Going into the tropics, Halliday hadn’t been off the podium since the second race of the year and was equal on points with Allerton in third place, but has dropped to fifth as Jones leapt above him with their respective Hidden Valley results.
In Darwin, Cru’s charge unravelled after 8-4-DNF results, the DNF a consequence of a coming together with Arthur Sissis in their battle for fifth place. It was a pure racing incident. Sissis stayed upright but Halliday went off track and crashed, knocking himself about as he was hit by the bike. Cru was a dejected and battered man after the round.
Halliday has scored a win, three podiums and a pole position at Morgan Park and will have the mongrel meter turned up to the max for the weekend. Cru’s biggest downfall has been poor starts. Once underway, he puts in similar lap times to those in front but drills his tyres in his efforts to make up for his crap starts. If he can nail a couple of flyers on the weekend, there’s no reason to think he won’t move right back into championship contention. At the beginning of the season he was looking as the man most likely to challenge Waters for the title.
Sissis will be a dark horse for a podium. He should be back to almost full fitness after struggling in Darwin, when he was still troubled by the broken wrist he suffered in testing before the third round at Queensland Raceway. His efforts in Darwin were impressive as he went so close to a top five finish and in the early going was right up there before fading and ultimately scoring 8-7-8 finishes. He spent more time in the Racesafe truck being massaged than in his pit box, but on track he demonstrated his tenacity.
Three times champion Allerton is in good form. He was right in the hunt at the previous round and proved to himself and others he still has plenty left to give as he attempts to claim a fourth ASBK title, as Jones and Waters also strive for the same honour.
Max Stauffer’s improvement continued in Darwin with his best results thus far. In the second leg the youngster held down fourth spot for a few laps in the early stages. He also can claim bragging rights for bettering his dad’s fastest lap of Hidden Valley!
Another one not to be discounted is Anthony West. Now with the Addicted to Track Team he seems to have taken steps forward at Hidden Valley and will be more in tune with his team at a track he knows well. Westy was fifth overall in Darwin on the back of 6-7-6 results and maybe at Morgan Park he can muscle his way into the top five. If it is wet, look out!
Bryan Staring on the MotoGo Yamaha will be another one full of determination to join the freight train at the front, he made progress on that score in Darwin. The Western Australian was on the podium at Morgan Park last year while riding for Desmo Sport Ducati. After finishing third in the ’22 ASBK title, behind Jones and maxwell, he was let go by the team. No doubt that experience was a little bitter, but he has consistently beaten his old team-mate which is no doubt some small satisfaction. A fourth and fifth place in Darwin was tainted by an unusual 12th place in the second leg.
Broc Pearson is now the sole rider for DesmoSport Ducati and was another who carded his best results at Darwin. Pearson came into the team at this corresponding round last year and put in an impressive effort on his debut. No doubt there is some pressure on the 2021 Australian Supersport Champion, but none more so than what he puts on himself.
Another ex-Supersport Champion, Ted Collins, will be having a crack on the Livson Racing BMW. In the last two rounds he has settled into the team very well and like all those in the second group is narrowing the gap to the front quintet who have dominated the year. He has been a quiet achiever racking up consistent points.
Paris Hardwick is making progress on the BCperformance Kawasaki and it will be interesting to see what the youngster can bring this weekend.
The forecast morning temperatures over the weekend indicate chilly mornings that could see the mercury dip below zero at times, it was minus-three out at Morgan Park this morning! The track and the action during the day though is expected to warm up with forecast maximums around a pleasant 21-degrees.
Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|RIder
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati
|220
|2
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda
|212
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha
|161
|4
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW
|160
|5
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha
|145
|6
|Bryan STARING
|Yamaha
|130
|7
|Ted COLLINS
|BMW
|129
|8
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati
|122
|9
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha
|113
|10
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha
|106
|11
|Matt WALTERS
|Aprilia
|99
|12
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki
|70
|13
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha
|68
|14
|Scott ALLARS
|Yamaha
|62
|15
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha
|60
|16
|Jack DAVIS
|Suzuki
|41
|17
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|19
|18
|Eddie LEESON
|Yamaha
|19
|19
|Mark CHIODO
|Honda
|16
|20
|Josh SODERLAND
|Ducati
|15
|21
|Dominic DE LEON
|Kawasaki
|13
|22
|Nicholas MARSH
|Yamaha
|12
|23
|Albert BAKER
|Yamaha
|12
|24
|Leanne NELSON
|Kawasaki
|4
Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|119
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|116
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|109
|4
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|92
|5
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|86
|6
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|84
|7
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|84
|8
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|83
|9
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|82
|10
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|70
|11
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|53
|12
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|13
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha
|51
|14
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|51
|15
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha
|51
|16
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|49
|17
|Mitch SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|40
|18
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha
|39
|19
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|37
|20
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|31
|21
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|26
|22
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Yamaha
|25
|23
|Hunter FORD
|Kawasaki
|25
|24
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|19
|25
|Aiden WAGNER
|Yamaha
|15
|26
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|13
|27
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|5
|28
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha
|3
Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|187
|2
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|162
|3
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|154
|4
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|143
|5
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|142
|6
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|135
|7
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|133
|8
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|106
|9
|Joshua NEWMAN
|Kawasaki
|94
|10
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|82
|11
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|80
|12
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|79
|13
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|77
|14
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|66
|15
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|57
|16
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|55
|17
|Calvin MOYLAN
|Kawasaki
|47
|18
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|36
|19
|Steve SFORZIN
|Kawasaki
|25
|20
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|23
|21
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|19
|22
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|15
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|9
|24
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|8
|25
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|7
|26
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|6
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|124
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|122
|3
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|106
|4
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|103
|5
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|100
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|91
|7
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|80
|8
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|77
|9
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|70
|10
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha
|66
|11
|Jordy SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|53
|12
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|51
|13
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha
|50
|14
|Will NASSIF
|Yamaha
|37
|15
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|33
|16
|Lachlan LOW
|Yamaha
|30
|17
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|30
|18
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha
|20
|19
|William HUNT
|Yamaha
|14
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bodie PAIGE
|118
|2
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|108
|3
|Haydn FORDYCE
|105
|4
|Riley NAUTA
|98
|5
|Archie SCHMIDT
|87
|6
|John PELGRAVE
|84
|7
|Hunter CORNEY
|83
|8
|Jed FYFFE
|77
|9
|Rikki HENRY
|75
|10
|Jake PAIGE
|60
|11
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|52
|12
|Elijah ANDREW
|45
|13
|Hunter CHARLETT
|43
|14
|Rossi McADAM
|39
|15
|Isaac AYAD
|38
|16
|Oscar LEWIS
|37
|17
|Alexander CODEY
|31
|18
|Nixon FROST
|30
|19
|Ethan JOHNSON
|29
|20
|Nikolas LAZOS
|17
Morgan Park ASBK Schedule
|Friday14th July
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0730
|0750
|Briefing
|B1
|20 mins
|0800
|0815
|Briefing
|B2
|15 mins
|0900
|0925
|SSP300
|FP1
|25 min
|0930
|1000
|Supersport
|FP1
|30 mins
|1005
|1025
|R3 Cup
|FP1
|20 mins
|1030
|1105
|Superbike
|FP1
|35 mins
|1110
|1125
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP1
|15 mins
|1130
|1155
|SSP300
|FP2
|25 mins
|1155
|1225
|Lunch
|Trackside
|30 mins
|1225
|1255
|Supersport
|FP2
|30 mins
|1300
|1320
|R3 Cup
|FP2
|20 mins
|1325
|1400
|Superbike
|FP2
|35 mins
|1405
|1420
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP2
|15 mins
|1425
|1450
|SSP300
|FP3
|25 mins
|1455
|1525
|Supersport
|FP3
|30 mins
|1530
|1550
|R3 Cup
|FP3
|20 mins
|1555
|1630
|Superbike
|FP3
|35 mins
|1635
|1650
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|FP3
|15 mins
|Saturday15th July
|Time
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0900
|0925
|SSP300
|Q1
|25 mins
|0930
|1000
|Supersport
|Q1
|30 mins
|1005
|1025
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|1030
|1110
|Superbike
|FP4
|40 mins
|1115
|1135
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Q1
|20 mins
|1140
|1205
|SSP300
|Q2
|25 mins
|1205
|1255
|ASBK Paddock Show & Autographs Podium & Paddock
|50 mins
|1255
|1315
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|1320
|1350
|Supersport
|Q2
|30 mins
|1350
|1405
|ASBK Pillion Rides
|Trackside
|15 mins
|1405
|1425
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|Q2
|20 mins
|1430
|1500
|Supersport 300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1505
|1525
|Alpinestars Superbike
|Q1
|20 mins
|1535
|1550
|Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12)
|Q1
|15 mins
|1550
|1600
|ASBK TV Time
|Media 1
|10 mins
|1600
|1620
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|R1
|6 Laps
|1625
|1645
|R3 Cup
|R1
|8 Laps
|Sunday 16th July
|TIme
|Class
|Event
|Duration
|0900
|0905
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|0910
|0915
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|0920
|0925
|SSP300
|WUP
|5 mins
|0930
|0940
|Alpinestars Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|0945
|0950
|R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|1000
|1020
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^
|R2
|6 Laps
|1025
|1055
|Supersport
|R1
|14 Laps
|1100
|1120
|SSP300
|R1
|10 Laps
|1125
|1205
|Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS)
|R1
|16 Laps
|1215
|1235
|R3 Cup
|R2
|8 Laps
|1235
|1330
|Lunch – ASBK Paddock Party
|Paddock
|55 mins
|1330
|1350
|bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup *
|R3
|6 Laps
|1400
|1430
|Supersport
|R2
|14 Laps
|1435
|1455
|SSP300
|R3
|10 Laps
|1505
|1550
|Alpinestars Superbike *
|R2
|16 Laps
|1600
|1620
|R3 Cup
|R3
|8 Laps
Morgan Park ASBK Entry List
Superbike Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|Mike Jones
|Yamaha
|4
|Broc Pearson
|Ducati
|11
|Eddie Leeson
|Yamaha
|13
|Anthony West
|Yamaha
|14
|Glenn Allerton
|BMW
|17
|Troy Herfoss
|Honda
|21
|Josh Waters
|Ducati
|27
|Max Stauffer
|Yamaha
|28
|Joshua Soderland
|Ducati
|29
|Ted Collins
|BMW
|31
|Scott Allars
|Yamaha
|37
|Michael Edwards
|Yamaha
|61
|Arthur Sissis
|Yamaha
|64
|Michael Kemp
|Yamaha
|65
|Cru Halliday
|Yamaha
|67
|Bryan Staring
|Yamaha
|72
|Paris Hardwick
|Kawasaki
Supersport Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|1
|John Lytras
|Yamaha
|3
|Cameron Dunker
|Yamaha
|9
|Glenn Nelson
|Yamaha
|12
|Luca Durning
|Yamaha
|20
|Jonathan Nahlous
|Yamaha
|21
|Tarbon Walker
|Yamaha
|33
|Jack Favelle
|Honda
|39
|Scott Nicholson
|Yamaha
|42
|Jack Passfield
|Yamaha
|44
|Tom Bramich
|Yamaha
|45
|Olly Simpson
|Yamaha
|49
|Jake Farnsworth
|Yamaha
|72
|Ben Baker
|Yamaha
|85
|Ty Lynch
|Yamaha
|86
|Dallas Skeer
|Yamaha
|121
|Reece Oughtred
|Yamaha
|220
|Declan Carberry
|Suzuki
|279
|Hayden Nelson
|Yamaha
Supersport 300 Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|15
|Daley Mills
|Kawasaki
|17
|Joshua Newman
|Kawasaki
|20
|Casey Middleton
|Kawasaki
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|27
|Calvin Moylan
|Kawasaki
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|63
|Keegan Prass
|Kawasaki
|65
|Will Nassif
|Kawasaki
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|87
|Brock Quinlan
|Kawasaki
|95
|Tara Morrison
|Kawasaki
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
Yamaha R3 Cup Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Brandon Demmery
|Yamaha
|12
|Henry Snell
|Yamaha
|13
|Marcus Hamod
|Yamaha
|14
|Harrison Watts
|Yamaha
|25
|Brodie Gawith
|Yamaha
|26
|Cameron Swain
|Yamaha
|32
|Jai Russo
|Yamaha
|33
|Jordan Simpson
|Yamaha
|46
|William Hunt
|Yamaha
|51
|Samuel Pezzetta
|Yamaha
|65
|Will Nassif
|Yamaha
|68
|Ryan Larkin
|Yamaha
|72
|Ryder Gilbert
|Yamaha
|222
|Lincoln Knight
|Yamaha
bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List
|Number
|Rider
|Bike
|11
|Nikolas Lazos
|Yamaha
|16
|Rossi McAdam
|Yamaha
|17
|Haydn Fordyce
|Yamaha
|18
|Elijah Andrew
|Yamaha
|20
|Isaac Ayad
|Yamaha
|23
|Jed Fyffe
|Yamaha
|26
|Oscar Lewis
|Yamaha
|31
|Ethan Johnson
|Yamaha
|36
|Rikki Henry
|Yamaha
|37
|Alexander Codey
|Yamaha
|40
|Hunter Corney
|Yamaha
|42
|Riley Nauta
|Yamaha
|43
|John Pelgrave
|Yamaha
|55
|Jake Paige
|Yamaha
|61
|Ella McCausland
|Yamaha
|69
|Archie Schmidt
|Yamaha
|73
|Hunter Charlett
|Yamaha
|74
|Bodie Paige
|Yamaha
2023 ASBK Calendar
|2023 ASBK Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway
|QLD
|Jul 14-16
|R6
|Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit
|VIC
|Oct 27-29
|R7
|The Bend Motorsport Park
|SA
|Dec 1 – 3