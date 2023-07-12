ASBK 2023

Round Five – Morgan Park Raceway

The three races in Darwin had more drama and plot twists than the Bold and the Beautiful, and once again the Hidden Valley round could prove to be a major turning point of the season. This has whet our appetite for the fifth round of the Alpinestars Superbike Championship at Morgan Park this weekend, July 14-16.

Besides three brilliant races, the drama ramped up in the pits after the first race with a protest and then escalated during Sunday, with counter protests taking centre stage that may have overshadowed the meeting for some, but definitely added intrigue for others.

It sure sparked a grassfire that will either turn into bushfire as the year proceeds or peter out to nothing. At Morgan Park the embers will still be glowing, so it could go either way…

As happened in the two previous Top End meetings, the Darwin event has proved to be a turning point in the championship. Two years ago, Herfoss won the opening race, the next day he was lying in a hospital bed with extremely severe life-threatening injuries.

Last year Mike Jones took two wins and a second place to get the march on Wayne Maxwell with the YRT man then going on to capitalise and win his third Australian Superbike Championship.

Before the Darwin round this year, Josh Waters led the series by 18 points from Troy Herfoss after what had been a difficult round for the Ducati man last time out at Queensland Raceway, while Herfoss continued his welcome return to form to narrow the gap to only eight-points.

Many thought Waters would return to his dominant ways in Darwin and the McMartin Racing squad turned up with two freshly prepared new 2023 model Panigale V4 R to help him in the Hidden Valley quest. Josh had one shake down on the bike previously but there was still plenty to sort out with the pit a hive of activity all day.

This year, the intrigue at Darwin commenced with the three practice sessions on Friday; three different riders in the top slot in each session. Waters led the first one, Herfoss the second and Jones the third, the lap times 0.062s apart, with Allerton and Halliday right there in each session also.

Come the two qualifying sessions on Saturday morning, Waters led both to earn Pole Position and the championship point that comes with it. Jones and Herfoss rounded out the front row.

In all sessions Waters was noticeably quicker in the final split, with its final few turns and the long charge to the finish line. However some of those gains were clawed back by some competitors as Waters was losing time in the second spilt, through Turns Two to Six.

As his rivals knew; if Josh could lead into Turn One, hold them off for a lap as he settled into his rhythm quickly, and lead the entire first lap, he would be hard to beat. Their fears soon became a reality as In the opening leg on Saturday afternoon, Waters won the drag to the line from Allerton and from there was never headed.

By the end of the first lap Waters had used his advantage through the final sector to lead by almost three-tenths and had converted that into a one-second lead over Allerton by the end of the fifth lap. Waters broke the lap record on lap four to lower the Hidden Valley benchmark to 1m05.307s.

As Jones, Allerton and Herfoss fought over the scraps, Waters stretched his lead out to 2.3 seconds after nine laps, and another two-tenths by lap 13.

Waters slowed in the last couple of laps to take the flag a second ahead of Herfoss and Allerton, with Jones a couple of bike lengths further away in fourth.

It sure looked ominous that Josh was back to his P.I. and SMSP form where he clean-swept the races as well as claimed two lap records. A point for pole and the race points increased his buffer over Herfoss to 24 points. It appeared that normal service had been resumed, but from there the progress of the team went a bit sideways.

It was an entirely different story for Troy Herfoss who, with his second place and two wins in Darwin, is now well within striking distance of the championship lead this weekend. With his latest performance at Hidden Valley, the events of two years ago have well and truly be exorcised. And Troy often thrives at Morgan Park…

There was a dramatic twist Immediately after the first race as the McMartin Racing lodged a protest the Penrite Honda Team for an alleged illegal rear link.

“Why would a team that just won a race protest a bike that came second?”, I hear you ask.

For some time there has been scuttlebutt and paddock innuendo regarding the legality of the bikes Waters rides, – and for that matter, Maxwell’s bikes in recent years – but no team has put their doubts on paper to protest, so it has remained speculation.

As they say in the classics; the best form of defence is attack, so McMartin Racing fired a shot across the bows of the team where they felt the innuendo was centred, knowing full well that a salvo would be returned.

As usual with protests there were a few heated words in the scrutineering shed and pit boxes that went into the afternoon with the added aura of drama descending on the meeting in anticipation of what the ‘morrow would bring.

We didn’t have to wait long. The second 16-lap race was on track at 0830, so the counter-protest was expected soon after!

Waters again launched into the lead and repeated his escape act from race one to lead by a similar margin after the opening lap from Jones, Herfoss and Allerton with an improving Max Stauffer holding down fourth spot for a few laps.

How quick things change.

No sooner had we thought we might be in for a repeat performance from Josh, but in one of those “I see it, but I don’t believe it” moments, he barrelled into Turn One while leading the field only to make an uncharacteristic mistake, almost tucking the front under heavy braking. He managed to stand the bike up and run off track, but rejoined the race way back in 14th spot.

The chase was on, as Allerton, Herfoss and Jones had a grandstand view of Waters exiting stage right, a marvellous opportunity presented to them where they could take some chunks out of Waters’ championship lead. The trio were unaware that he was back in the race, fighting his way through the pack, and on the third lap he broke his own lap record again.

Allerton dropped off the leading duo with front brake problems, but he had enough of a gap over Halliday who was again ruing a shocking start in fourth as Herfoss went on to claim his third win from four starts. Defending champ Jones climbed the podium for the first time this year and went within 0.170 sec of taking his first win this year.

Remarkably, around such a short track as Hidden Valley, Waters fought his way back to finish fifth, only 11-seconds off the lead, to salvage extremely vital championship points.

The temperature in Parc Ferme was raised a few degrees as the expected protest from Penrite Honda appeared with the claim that the front end of the McMartin Racing Ducati had non approved parts.

There was plenty of tension on the grid before the start of the final race with all the major players fired right up. After his win and the controversy surrounding the post-race protests there was no one more fired up than Herfoss. He launched off the line to have six-tenths of a second lead over Jones after one lap with Waters in third.

Unfortunately for Allerton, after grabbing second place his threat ended in the dirt outside Turn Five on the opening lap, although he remounted to clamber back to 12th spot by race end.

Herfoss was in control, Jones behind, scheming and searching to find a way through, but Herf rode a different race leading from the front. Unlike his usual style where he likes to threaten and put pressure on his rivals and force them into a mistake, the hunter instead of the hunted…

As for Waters, he was close but not close enough. Lap times were slower, as the tropical heat stifled some of the Ducati’s renowned power advantage: On the straight, Josh had no answer in acceleration, and he was staying well out of the slipstream of Herfoss and Jones, as he attempted to stay in clean, cooler air in order to keep the Italian machine from losing its cool.

Herfoss maintained control at the front, the lap record not under threat in the extreme conditions. Jones tried a few moves, but Herfoss had the answer for all his queries, taking the win by just a tenth of a second, with Waters a second away in third.

In a repeat scenario to post-race two, Penrite Honda lodged another protest, this time concerning the engine internals of the V4 R.

Antagonistic words were uttered, voices were raised, a Ducati was pulled apart, but at day’s end all protests were dismissed, and as per the rules a standard bill of $500 for the engine rebuild was presented to Penrite Honda Team.

Did Darwin display a chink in the armour of Waters? Was it an aberration? Was Waters focus and rhythm disturbed with the goings-on, off track? Will Herfoss recent dominance continue this weekend? Will the protests continue, this weekend?

There are plenty of questions to be answered.

As we head to Morgan Park, looking at the history books, Herfoss would have to go into the meeting as favourite. Out of the current riders he is the most successful at Morgan Park with a brace of pole positions, four wins and another three podiums from ten starts.

A man with a similar record is Wayne Maxwell, but unfortunately, he’s retired!

Morgan Park hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the “Mildura Missile”. He has stepped on the podium just once in six starts. Last year he was a non-starter at Morgan Park, he had parted ways with the Next Gen BMW Team after the Darwin round in 2022. Maxwell has claimed pole and two race wins at Morgan Park, so Josh will have the confidence to know he has the tools to do the job.

“Mad Mike” would have to also be short odds for good results as Morgan Park as it is his real home track. Jones has done thousands of laps around the venue, having first ridden at Morgan Park way back in 2008 as a teenager in the junior MRRDA Series, that he won. He can lay claim to a pair of pole positions, three wins and a further three podium finishes from six ASBK starts at the venue.

His Yamaha Racing Team partner, Cru Halliday will be like a bear with a hangover as he is sure to be still smarting after his disappointing round in Darwin. Going into the tropics, Halliday hadn’t been off the podium since the second race of the year and was equal on points with Allerton in third place, but has dropped to fifth as Jones leapt above him with their respective Hidden Valley results.

In Darwin, Cru’s charge unravelled after 8-4-DNF results, the DNF a consequence of a coming together with Arthur Sissis in their battle for fifth place. It was a pure racing incident. Sissis stayed upright but Halliday went off track and crashed, knocking himself about as he was hit by the bike. Cru was a dejected and battered man after the round.

Halliday has scored a win, three podiums and a pole position at Morgan Park and will have the mongrel meter turned up to the max for the weekend. Cru’s biggest downfall has been poor starts. Once underway, he puts in similar lap times to those in front but drills his tyres in his efforts to make up for his crap starts. If he can nail a couple of flyers on the weekend, there’s no reason to think he won’t move right back into championship contention. At the beginning of the season he was looking as the man most likely to challenge Waters for the title.

Sissis will be a dark horse for a podium. He should be back to almost full fitness after struggling in Darwin, when he was still troubled by the broken wrist he suffered in testing before the third round at Queensland Raceway. His efforts in Darwin were impressive as he went so close to a top five finish and in the early going was right up there before fading and ultimately scoring 8-7-8 finishes. He spent more time in the Racesafe truck being massaged than in his pit box, but on track he demonstrated his tenacity.

Three times champion Allerton is in good form. He was right in the hunt at the previous round and proved to himself and others he still has plenty left to give as he attempts to claim a fourth ASBK title, as Jones and Waters also strive for the same honour.

Max Stauffer’s improvement continued in Darwin with his best results thus far. In the second leg the youngster held down fourth spot for a few laps in the early stages. He also can claim bragging rights for bettering his dad’s fastest lap of Hidden Valley!

Another one not to be discounted is Anthony West. Now with the Addicted to Track Team he seems to have taken steps forward at Hidden Valley and will be more in tune with his team at a track he knows well. Westy was fifth overall in Darwin on the back of 6-7-6 results and maybe at Morgan Park he can muscle his way into the top five. If it is wet, look out!

Bryan Staring on the MotoGo Yamaha will be another one full of determination to join the freight train at the front, he made progress on that score in Darwin. The Western Australian was on the podium at Morgan Park last year while riding for Desmo Sport Ducati. After finishing third in the ’22 ASBK title, behind Jones and maxwell, he was let go by the team. No doubt that experience was a little bitter, but he has consistently beaten his old team-mate which is no doubt some small satisfaction. A fourth and fifth place in Darwin was tainted by an unusual 12th place in the second leg.

Broc Pearson is now the sole rider for DesmoSport Ducati and was another who carded his best results at Darwin. Pearson came into the team at this corresponding round last year and put in an impressive effort on his debut. No doubt there is some pressure on the 2021 Australian Supersport Champion, but none more so than what he puts on himself.

Another ex-Supersport Champion, Ted Collins, will be having a crack on the Livson Racing BMW. In the last two rounds he has settled into the team very well and like all those in the second group is narrowing the gap to the front quintet who have dominated the year. He has been a quiet achiever racking up consistent points.

Paris Hardwick is making progress on the BCperformance Kawasaki and it will be interesting to see what the youngster can bring this weekend.

The forecast morning temperatures over the weekend indicate chilly mornings that could see the mercury dip below zero at times, it was minus-three out at Morgan Park this morning! The track and the action during the day though is expected to warm up with forecast maximums around a pleasant 21-degrees.

Superbike Championship Points

Pos RIder Bike Points 1 Josh WATERS Ducati 220 2 Troy HERFOSS Honda 212 3 Mike JONES Yamaha 161 4 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 160 5 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 145 6 Bryan STARING Yamaha 130 7 Ted COLLINS BMW 129 8 Broc PEARSON Ducati 122 9 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 113 10 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 106 11 Matt WALTERS Aprilia 99 12 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 70 13 Anthony WEST Yamaha 68 14 Scott ALLARS Yamaha 62 15 Michael KEMP Yamaha 60 16 Jack DAVIS Suzuki 41 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 19 18 Eddie LEESON Yamaha 19 19 Mark CHIODO Honda 16 20 Josh SODERLAND Ducati 15 21 Dominic DE LEON Kawasaki 13 22 Nicholas MARSH Yamaha 12 23 Albert BAKER Yamaha 12 24 Leanne NELSON Kawasaki 4

Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 119 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 116 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 109 4 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 92 5 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 86 6 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 84 7 John LYTRAS Yamaha 84 8 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 83 9 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 82 10 Sean CONDON Yamaha 70 11 Jack FAVELLE Honda 53 12 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha 51 13 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha 51 14 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 51 15 Ben BAKER Yamaha 51 16 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 49 17 Mitch SIMPSON Yamaha 40 18 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha 39 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 37 20 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 31 21 Luca DURNING Yamaha 26 22 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha 25 23 Hunter FORD Kawasaki 25 24 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 19 25 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 15 26 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 13 27 Noel MAHON Yamaha 5 28 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha 3

Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 187 2 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 162 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 154 4 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 143 5 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 142 6 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 135 7 Henry SNELL Yamaha 133 8 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 106 9 Joshua NEWMAN Kawasaki 94 10 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 82 11 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 80 12 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 79 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 77 14 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 66 15 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 57 16 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 55 17 Calvin MOYLAN Kawasaki 47 18 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 36 19 Steve SFORZIN Kawasaki 25 20 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 23 21 Will NASSIF Yamaha 19 22 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 15 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 9 24 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 8 25 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 7 26 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 6

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 124 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 122 3 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 106 4 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 103 5 Henry SNELL Yamaha 100 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 91 7 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 80 8 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 77 9 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 70 10 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha 66 11 Jordy SIMPSON Yamaha 53 12 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 51 13 Harrison WATTS Yamaha 50 14 Will NASSIF Yamaha 37 15 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 33 16 Lachlan LOW Yamaha 30 17 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 30 18 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha 20 19 William HUNT Yamaha 14

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Bodie PAIGE 118 2 Valentino KNEZOVIC 108 3 Haydn FORDYCE 105 4 Riley NAUTA 98 5 Archie SCHMIDT 87 6 John PELGRAVE 84 7 Hunter CORNEY 83 8 Jed FYFFE 77 9 Rikki HENRY 75 10 Jake PAIGE 60 11 Ella McCAUSLAND 52 12 Elijah ANDREW 45 13 Hunter CHARLETT 43 14 Rossi McADAM 39 15 Isaac AYAD 38 16 Oscar LEWIS 37 17 Alexander CODEY 31 18 Nixon FROST 30 19 Ethan JOHNSON 29 20 Nikolas LAZOS 17

Morgan Park ASBK Schedule

Friday 14th July Time Class Event Duration 0730 0750 Briefing B1 20 mins 0800 0815 Briefing B2 15 mins 0900 0925 SSP300 FP1 25 min 0930 1000 Supersport FP1 30 mins 1005 1025 R3 Cup FP1 20 mins 1030 1105 Superbike FP1 35 mins 1110 1125 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP1 15 mins 1130 1155 SSP300 FP2 25 mins 1155 1225 Lunch Trackside 30 mins 1225 1255 Supersport FP2 30 mins 1300 1320 R3 Cup FP2 20 mins 1325 1400 Superbike FP2 35 mins 1405 1420 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP2 15 mins 1425 1450 SSP300 FP3 25 mins 1455 1525 Supersport FP3 30 mins 1530 1550 R3 Cup FP3 20 mins 1555 1630 Superbike FP3 35 mins 1635 1650 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup FP3 15 mins Saturday 15th July Time Class Event Duration 0900 0925 SSP300 Q1 25 mins 0930 1000 Supersport Q1 30 mins 1005 1025 R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 1030 1110 Superbike FP4 40 mins 1115 1135 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q1 20 mins 1140 1205 SSP300 Q2 25 mins 1205 1255 ASBK Paddock Show & Autographs Podium & Paddock 50 mins

1255 1315 R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 1320 1350 Supersport Q2 30 mins 1350 1405 ASBK Pillion Rides Trackside 15 mins 1405 1425 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Q2 20 mins 1430 1500 Supersport 300 R1 10 Laps 1505 1525 Alpinestars Superbike Q1 20 mins 1535 1550 Alpinestars Superbike (Top 12) Q1 15 mins 1550 1600 ASBK TV Time Media 1 10 mins 1600 1620 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup R1 6 Laps 1625 1645 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps Sunday 16th July TIme Class Event Duration 0900 0905 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup WUP 5 mins 0910 0915 Supersport WUP 5 mins 0920 0925 SSP300 WUP 5 mins 0930 0940 Alpinestars Superbike WUP 10 mins 0945 0950 R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 1000 1020 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup ^ R2 6 Laps 1025 1055 Supersport R1 14 Laps 1100 1120 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1125 1205 Alpinestars Superbike *^ (Replayed on SBS) R1 16 Laps 1215 1235 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1235 1330 Lunch – ASBK Paddock Party Paddock 55 mins 1330 1350 bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup * R3 6 Laps 1400 1430 Supersport R2 14 Laps 1435 1455 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1505 1550 Alpinestars Superbike * R2 16 Laps 1600 1620 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps

Morgan Park ASBK Entry List

Superbike Entry List

Number Rider Bike 1 Mike Jones Yamaha 4 Broc Pearson Ducati 11 Eddie Leeson Yamaha 13 Anthony West Yamaha 14 Glenn Allerton BMW 17 Troy Herfoss Honda 21 Josh Waters Ducati 27 Max Stauffer Yamaha 28 Joshua Soderland Ducati 29 Ted Collins BMW 31 Scott Allars Yamaha 37 Michael Edwards Yamaha 61 Arthur Sissis Yamaha 64 Michael Kemp Yamaha 65 Cru Halliday Yamaha 67 Bryan Staring Yamaha 72 Paris Hardwick Kawasaki

Supersport Entry List

Number Rider Bike 1 John Lytras Yamaha 3 Cameron Dunker Yamaha 9 Glenn Nelson Yamaha 12 Luca Durning Yamaha 20 Jonathan Nahlous Yamaha 21 Tarbon Walker Yamaha 33 Jack Favelle Honda 39 Scott Nicholson Yamaha 42 Jack Passfield Yamaha 44 Tom Bramich Yamaha 45 Olly Simpson Yamaha 49 Jake Farnsworth Yamaha 72 Ben Baker Yamaha 85 Ty Lynch Yamaha 86 Dallas Skeer Yamaha 121 Reece Oughtred Yamaha 220 Declan Carberry Suzuki 279 Hayden Nelson Yamaha

Supersport 300 Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 15 Daley Mills Kawasaki 17 Joshua Newman Kawasaki 20 Casey Middleton Kawasaki 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha 27 Calvin Moylan Kawasaki 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 63 Keegan Prass Kawasaki 65 Will Nassif Kawasaki 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 72 Ryder Gilbert Yamaha 87 Brock Quinlan Kawasaki 95 Tara Morrison Kawasaki 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha

Yamaha R3 Cup Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Brandon Demmery Yamaha 12 Henry Snell Yamaha 13 Marcus Hamod Yamaha 14 Harrison Watts Yamaha 25 Brodie Gawith Yamaha 26 Cameron Swain Yamaha 32 Jai Russo Yamaha 33 Jordan Simpson Yamaha 46 William Hunt Yamaha 51 Samuel Pezzetta Yamaha 65 Will Nassif Yamaha 68 Ryan Larkin Yamaha 72 Ryder Gilbert Yamaha 222 Lincoln Knight Yamaha

bLUcRU Oceania Junior Cup Entry List

Number Rider Bike 11 Nikolas Lazos Yamaha 16 Rossi McAdam Yamaha 17 Haydn Fordyce Yamaha 18 Elijah Andrew Yamaha 20 Isaac Ayad Yamaha 23 Jed Fyffe Yamaha 26 Oscar Lewis Yamaha 31 Ethan Johnson Yamaha 36 Rikki Henry Yamaha 37 Alexander Codey Yamaha 40 Hunter Corney Yamaha 42 Riley Nauta Yamaha 43 John Pelgrave Yamaha 55 Jake Paige Yamaha 61 Ella McCausland Yamaha 69 Archie Schmidt Yamaha 73 Hunter Charlett Yamaha 74 Bodie Paige Yamaha

