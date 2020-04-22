Moto Guzzi Falcone ‘Corpo dei Corrazzieri’

With Phil Aynsley

One of the most sought after models for Moto Guzzi aficionados is this derivative of one of the company’s most common models, the Falcone.

Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC
The Moto Guzzi Falcone ‘Corpo dei Corrazzieri’ was a police/military special
Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC
This version of the Falcone proved a great success for Moto Guzzi

The 500cc Corpo dei Corrazzieri (Presidential Guard) was one of a range of special police and military models that Guzzi was so successful in producing.

Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC
Production ran for 18 years, with this a 1957 model
Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC
Moto Guzzi Falcone ‘Corpo dei Corrazzieri’
Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC
Moto Guzzi Falcone ‘Corpo dei Corrazzieri’

The Falcone was manufactured from 1950 through to 1968 and this 1957 example of the Corpo dei Corrazzieri has many changes to the standard bike.

Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC
This model features a number of modifications from the standard to suit police work

The electrics were upgraded to 12V and an electric stater fitted. The additional batteries required for it were hidden in the integral rear guard “panniers”. A siren was mounted under the headlight and unique bodywork fitted.

Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC
Additional batteries were hidden behind the bodywork
Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC
Electric start was also fitted

The modest output of 25 hp at 5000 rpm was not much of a drawback for the bike’s duties.

Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC
Moto Guzzi Falcone ‘Corpo dei Corrazzieri’
Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC
Power was a modest 25 horsepower

Moto Guzzi Corpo dei Corrazzieri PA FalconeCdC

