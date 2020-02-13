Moto Guzzi MGS-01 Corsa

With Phil Aynsley

In 2002 Moto Guzzi set up a new design centre, the “Style Laboratory” with noted Italian Guzzi tuners Ghezzi and Brian in charge.

At that year’s Intermot Show the MGS-01 was shown in prototype form (fitted with a headlight). After a favourable response it was announced that two versions would be produced – an initial batch of track only Corsas, followed by a de-tuned road version – the Serie.

However only the Corsa ended up being built, in small numbers totalling perhaps 130 to 150. The motor was the only part of the Corsa to be sourced from existing Guzzi models, in this case the Centauro.

Many modifications were made though, with the capacity increased from 992cc to 1225cc, high compression Cosworth pistons used, hot cams, six-speed gearbox, a beefed up clutch and improved lubrication.

It was the final use of the Dr John Wittner designed eight-valve motor that was first seen in the 1993 Daytona.

A steel spine frame incorporated the air ducting to the throttle-bodies, and a box section alloy swingarm, together with Ohlins suspension, radial Brembo brakes and forged alloy Oz wheels completed the chassis.

Output was 122 hp at 8000 rpm, with a dry weight of 190 kg.

Production ceased in 2005, although unsold stock was available for several years after that. This bike was one of six imported into Australia and was on display at the 2007 Sydney Bike Show.

It later competed in the 2009 and 2010 National BEARS series and is still occasionally raced.