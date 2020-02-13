Moto Guzzi MGS-01 Corsa

With Phil Aynsley

In 2002 Moto Guzzi set up a new design centre, the “Style Laboratory” with noted Italian Guzzi tuners Ghezzi and Brian in charge.

Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
Moto Guzzi’s MGS-01 reached production in race trim (the Corsa) and was in the region of $50k AUD

At that year’s Intermot Show the MGS-01 was shown in prototype form (fitted with a headlight). After a favourable response it was announced that two versions would be produced – an initial batch of track only Corsas, followed by a de-tuned road version – the Serie.

Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
The powerplant was based on the Daytona 1000
Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
Capacity was boosted to 1225cc

However only the Corsa ended up being built, in small numbers totalling perhaps 130 to 150. The motor was the only part of the Corsa to be sourced from existing Guzzi models, in this case the Centauro.

Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
Production was much more limited than expected with only 130-150 Corsa models ever produced
Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
Moto Guzzi MGS-01 Corsa

Many modifications were made though, with the capacity increased from 992cc to 1225cc, high compression Cosworth pistons used, hot cams, six-speed gearbox, a beefed up clutch and improved lubrication.

Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
A number of performance orientated components were used with 122hp claimed output
Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
Moto Guzzi MGS-01 Corsa

It was the final use of the Dr John Wittner designed eight-valve motor that was first seen in the 1993 Daytona.

Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
A steel spine frame was joined by box-section alloy swingarm
Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
Moto Guzzi MGS-01 Corsa

A steel spine frame incorporated the air ducting to the throttle-bodies, and a box section alloy swingarm, together with Ohlins suspension, radial Brembo brakes and forged alloy Oz wheels completed the chassis.

Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
Suspension was Ohlins, with Brembo brakes
Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
Moto Guzzi MGS-01 Corsa

Output was 122 hp at 8000 rpm, with a dry weight of 190 kg.

Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
Total weight was 190 kg dry, with the Moto Guzzi offering essentially a limited edition race machine

Production ceased in 2005, although unsold stock was available for several years after that. This bike was one of six imported into Australia and was on display at the 2007 Sydney Bike Show.

Moto Guzzi MGS Corsa ImagePA
Moto Guzzi MGS-01 Corsa

It later competed in the 2009 and 2010 National BEARS series and is still occasionally raced.

