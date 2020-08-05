Moto Guzzi Super Alce 500

With Phil Aynsley

Moto Guzzi has a long history of being a prime supplier of police and military motorcycles, with one of their first being the 1936 G.T. 17.

That model evolved into the G.T. 20 then the far more numerous Alce (Elk) that was used by the military during WW II. All these bikes used the proven 13 hp 500 cc (OH exhaust/side inlet valves) motor.

The Superalcee was introduced in 1946 and remained in production until 1958, and the major change ushered in by this model was the use of the 500cc ‘v’ motor, which had been introduced in 1934.

This was a fully OHV design and had an output of 18 hp. The Superalce remained largely unchanged during its production life although automatic advance magneto ignition was introduced in 1952, while the distinctive dual muffler was a feature up until 1955.

This unrestored 1954 example is fitted with the pillion handlebars that were fitted to most military bikes.