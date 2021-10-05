2021 Australian Speedway Champs officially cancelled

Motorcycling Australia, in conjunction with the MA Track Commission and key stakeholders, have now advised the 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo, Australian U21’s and Australian U16’s 250cc Championships have been cancelled, along with postponing the 2022 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship.

With so much uncertainty around the State border restrictions, as well as lockdowns and the lack of availability of international flights and with a significant number of riders currently overseas a decision as early as possible as important.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) and the Australian Track Commission have been in consultation with riders and clubs and are now concentrating on delivering a successful condensed 2022 Championship calendar pending Government restrictions around Covid-19.

April 1–3 – Australian U16’s 125cc Individual & Teams Speedway Championships – Sidewinders SA

November 26 – Australian U16’s 250cc Speedway Championship – Gillman Speedway SA

November 26 – Australian U21’s Speedway Championship– Gillman Speedway SA

December 2-3 – Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship – TBA

Eli Tomac joins Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing for 2022

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing will welcome Eli Tomac to the team for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, joining the newly crowned 2021 Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis, while Christian Craig will join the duo for the outdoor season stepping up to the Yamaha YZ450F.

Tomac brings with him a wealth of experience and is a proven championship contender. In addition to his three consecutive Pro Motocross 450MX titles from 2017-2019, he added the coveted 450SX Championship to his resume in 2020. The Coloradan has amassed an impressive number of victories and is the winningest rider currently active in both premier class championships.

Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m really excited about this next chapter of my racing career with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team. With the recent success of the team, motorcycle, and crew members in place, I know we will be ready for the challenge of winning races. January can’t come soon enough!”

The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team is fresh off of a great debut in the premier class. After a solid start in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with all three riders earning their first 450SX podium and finishing comfortably inside the top-10 in the standings, the team had a stellar Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season.

In addition to Ferrandis securing the title a weekend early, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. earned Manufacturer of the Year honors, and the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team was named Team of the Year. The series also awarded Jeremy Coker Team Manager of the Year and the 450 Mechanic of the Year went to Ferrandis’ mechanic, Alex Campbell.

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager

“We’re really happy to have Eli on board next season. He is a proven championship contender and an incredible athlete. Together with Dylan and then Christian joining us for the outdoor season, we have a great line-up and look to be fighting up front for the number-one plate in both championships. This year was a great first year in the premier class for the team and an absolutely incredible Pro Motocross season. We look to build on that and are really excited for the 2022 season.”

Husqvarna and Jason Anderson part ways after seven years

Husqvarna Motorcycles thanked Jason Anderson for his hard work, commitment, and racing achievements during the last seven years, as following a highly successful relationship with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, the American’s time with the team has now drawn to a close.

Since joining Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in 2015 to compete on FC 450 machinery in the 450 class, Jason Anderson has entered each AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross season as a genuine title contender.

The highlight of Anderson’s time with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna came in 2018 when he was crowned 450SX champion. The victory marked the first 450 supercross title for Husqvarna Motorcycles with Jason’s performances and championship result also making a notable contribution to the brand’s international standing, as well as adding to their now 106 World Championship wins. During his time with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Jason won seven 450SX Main Events and claimed 27 podium finishes.

Further success was achieved outdoors in the 450 Pro Motocross series, with Anderson claiming 16 overall podium results and a career-best championship finish of fourth in 2019. Outside of racing in America, Anderson won multiple Australian Supercross Championship races and represented Team USA at the FIM Motocross of Nations on two occasions.

Stephen Westfall – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager

“It’s been an honour to have worked with such a talented and committed racer like Jason. His dedication and talent, together with his willingness to always put the work in, ensured he was always the best rider he could be. It’s unfortunate that his time with the team coincides with him being injured as he was showing some great speed early on in the Pro Motocross season. On behalf of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, I wish Jason well and look forward to seeing him at the races in the future.”

Monster Energy Kawasaki welcome Anderson to the team

Jason Anderson will join Adam Cianciarulo with the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team for 2022, alongside testing and development rider Broc Tickle.

Anderson closed out his amateur racing career with Kawasaki Team Green, winning the AMA Horizon Award aboard a KX250 before moving on to become a 250 Supercross West Champion, now reunited with Kawasaki, Anderson is prepared to repeat his former success and fight for premier class supremacy in both the AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships.

Jason Anderson – Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team

“It’s great to join the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team for 2022. I’m ready to start working with the team to have a successful run right out of the gate when we go racing in January. The bike is proven, and the many accolades of the team speak volumes to what we can achieve together. I’m looking forward to the good times ahead.”

Meanwhile, Cianciarulo hopes to see his record-setting amateur years with the Kawasaki Team Green race team and success underneath the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team awning reach a culmination in 2022 with his goal of championship contention in the upcoming year of premier class racing.

Building from his AMA Pro Motocross Rookie of the Year honors that came along with second place in the 2020 450MX Pro Motocross standings, Cianciarulo led 51 laps during the 2021 season and secured three overall podiums. Cianciarulo now looks to capitalize on a full off-season of development with the team to claim the top step of the podium in 2022.

Adam Cianciarulo – Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team

“I’m ready for the 2022 season. I’ve had a lot of great experiences in my first two seasons with the team. We have made major strides together and are positioned to perform at our very best in this upcoming year of racing. I look forward to continuing to improve and reaching our goals together.”

2022 Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team roster breaks cover

With the 2022 racing season marking nearly three decades of success, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race team has revealed five-rider lineup for the upcoming season. The team will field the established Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Jo Shimoda and 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year, Seth Hammaker. Kawasaki also welcomes long-time Team Green amateur rising star Jett Reynolds to the fold as he graduates into the pro ranks.

As one of the most successful teams in the paddock, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki boasts an resume that includes the most combined supercross and motocross wins in the 250 class and 29 total championships.

Mitch Payton – Pro Circuit Owner

“We have a skilled group of riders on the team for the 2022 season. With seasoned riders like Austin, Cameron, and Jo returning, last year’s rookie sensation Seth ready to begin his sophomore season and Jett making his pro debut; we are in a good spot to compete for both 250 West and East Supercross titles. Everyone on the team including riders, staff and personnel, are preparing for the new season to begin and we expect to finish on top of the podium.”

Returning for a seventh season with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki squad in 2022 is Austin Forkner. The 12-time 250 Class race winner has high hopes to return to his winning ways this season after his promising 2021 supercross title campaign was cut short due to injury.

McAdoo is also back under the Kawasaki tent for the upcoming season. Coming off a career-best season in 2021 that saw McAdoo collect his first AMA 250 Supercross win, the Iowa native is keen on improving his third-place finish in the Supercross 250 West Championship point standings.

Back for his second year with the Kawasaki team is Shimoda. Building on a stand-out 2021 season, the Japanese-born rider secured a career-first 250SX Class win along with six podiums last season and appears ready to use his experience running up front to mount a championship fight.

Entering his sophomore season, Hammaker returns to the Kawasaki squad with his first career 250SX Class win and three AMA Supercross podiums under his belt. Last year’s rookie stand out heads into the new season with expectations to battle for race wins and podiums.

Making his professional debut with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team is Reynolds. Carrying nine AMA Amateur National titles and the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Supermini Class championship, Reynolds is set to make an immediate impact for the team in both series at the beginning of the 2022 season.

Rallye du Maroc returns in 2021!

With the 2020 edition cancelled due to the global pandemic, it has been two years since the Rallye du Maroc has been held in the Kingdom of His Majesty Mohammed VI. From 7 to 13 October, housed in a bivouac outside Zagora, the race returns to the desert. Hand in hand, the Moroccan authorities, ODC Events and their local partners have put all their energy into making the running of the rally possible.

David Castera

“Each year, the Rallye du Maroc takes on ever more importance in the country. It is no longer simply a case of us organising an event on our own, with permission from the Moroccan authorities. The Rallye du Maroc is now the fruit of a common enterprise, the will and help of the authorities, partners such as Maroc Telecom, Afriquia or OCP, and the tourism industry, right down to the small businesses and service providers who are close to us on the ground, happy and proud to be working again. A strong relationship between us has been forged in this very special context. This edition will be one of resilience for us all.”

As a reward for the efforts made over the last few weeks by all involved in resurrecting the Rallye du Maroc, the number of entrants expected at administrative and technical scrutineering on Thursday 7 October will break all records. 160 bikes and 100 cars are expected to arrive at the bivouac in Zagora next week eclipsing previous figures.

All the official teams are present and 27 riders are registered in RallyGP, while there are no less than 99 in Rally2.

In RallyGP, we see the best drivers in the cross-country discipline. KTM’s Matthias Walkner leads the provisional classification of the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and is joined in Morocco by the current FIM World Champion Sam Sunderland, Toby Price and Kevin Benavides.

Yamaha has entered Rally Kazakhstan winner Ross Branch, Adrien Van Beveren and Andrew Short.

Husqvarna, meanwhile, will run machines for Luciano Benavides and Skyler Howes, while Daniel Sanders rides for Gas-Gas.

Honda will participate in its first rally of the season with Pablo Quintanilla, Ricky Brabec, Nacho Cornejo and Joan Barreda. Hero will also be present with Franco Caimi, Sebastian Bühler and Joachim Rodrigues, while Sherco lines up with Lorenzo Santolino, Rui Gonçalves and Harith Noah.

Two Juniors will also be in the starting blocks in RallyGP: Konrad Dabrowski (KTM) and Tomas de Gavardo (KTM).

Between the competitors, their entourage and the organisation, the 2021 Rallye du Maroc caravan will number 850 people, housed for almost ten days in the ephemeral bivouac of Zagora.

David Castera

“If I had asked for such a bivouac in France or anywhere else in the world, people would have thought I was insane,. The know-how of the nomads and their capacity to adapt is phenomenal. Nothing is impossible, the answer to every question is always ‘machi moushkil’, literally ‘no problem’. And they always manage to pull it off, sometimes really incredible feats. The Rallye du Maroc no longer simply bears the name of a country, but that of its people, who share with us the values of solidarity and pushing one’s limits that have always been intrinsic to rally-raid.”

2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship Standings

Pos Rider Man. Points 1 Mathias Walkner KTM 58 2 Gregorio Caselani Honda 38 3 Skyler Howes Husqvarna 36 4 Daniel Sanders Gas Gas 33 5 Franco Caimi Hero 32 6 Adrien Van Beveren Yamaha 31 7 Ross Branch Yamaha 25 8 Sebastian Bühler Hero 24 9 Luciano Benavides Husqvarna 24 10 Andrew Short Yamaha 23

Charlotte Half-Mile set for AFT finale

Following 15 fiercely fought Progressive American Flat Track rounds, the season-ending Honda Charlotte Half-Mile will determine the 2021 Grand National Championship under the lights at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, October 8.

As they arrive in Charlotte, North Carolina, reigning two-time Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle champion Briar Bauman (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) and living legend Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) are separated by just four points. That means both factory Indian stars are in position to secure the 2021 crown from the top step of the podium, simple as that.

It gets a bit more complicated should another rider play the spoiler and steal away the victory. Should that happen, Mees’ slight lead earned on the strength of an active four-race win streak provides him an advantage in that he could still take the title by finishing close behind Bauman on track.

Considering their combined ability, winning percentage, and motivation, it may seem unlikely that another rider is able to elbow ahead with so much on the line, but Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) managed to do just that (twice) in last year’s similarly tight DAYTONA finale.

The scenario of a title-shifting upset just became that much more realistic with the news that Jeffrey Carver, Jr. (No. 23 Happy Trails Racing/DPC/KullyCo/Bigelow Indian FTR750) has been added to the entry list. As a reminder, in last year’s late-season battle in Charlotte, Bauman and Mees traded the lead back and forth until privateer Carver shot past them both en route to a huge win. A repeat effort could literally decide which bike the #1 plate is brandished upon in 2022.

The field is stocked with potential spoilers, including Sammy Halbert (No. 69 Coolbeth-Nila Racing Indian FTR750), Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), Brandon Price (No. 92 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) and JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT).

AFT Singles

The 2021 AFT Singles championship will be determined in Charlotte as well. While there doesn’t appear to be much room for drama as in the premier class, if second-ranked Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) manages to dethrone defending class champ Dallas Daniels (No. 1 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), you can bet some serious drama went down.

With 20 points and the tiebreaker working in his favor, Daniels merely needs to finish 13th or better in the Main even if Australian Whale wins. And if Whale doesn’t win, Daniels doesn’t need to do anything but collect his trophy.

Morgen Mischler (No. 13 Mission Roof Systems KTM 450 SX-F) is nearly as safe in third with Daniels’ teammate, Mikey Rush (No. 15 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), 18 points back in fourth.

Last year’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was a classic, with Daniels clinching the title thanks to a last-lap pass for victory over Mischler. Whale finished fourth, just 0.201 seconds back of the win, which sets the table nicely for another spectacular scrap on Friday night.

AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines

Last season, Cory Texter (No. 65 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) scored a holeshot-to-checkered flag win in Charlotte. The situation was considerably different, as Texter was desperate just to keep his slim 2020 AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines title hopes alive at the time.

Now he comes into the finale having already locked down a second-career AFT Production Twins championship. That said, Texter is a racer’s racer and one making up for lost time spent as a long-time journeyman pilot. He’s unlikely to lack for motivation even with the title already taken care of.

Meanwhile, AFT Production Twins championship runner-up honors are still up for grabs with Chad Cose (No. 49 Voodoo Ranger/Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R) nine points up on Dan Bromley (No. 62 Memphis Shades/Vinson Construction Yamaha MT-07) with one race to go.

The evening also presents one final chance for the likes of Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R) and Jesse Janisch (No. 96 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) to get a win before the year is out.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Charlotte Half-Mile will also feature the season finale of Royal Enfield’s hugely popular BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. program and the penultimate round of the innovative Super Hooligan National Championship. BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. showcases the talent, versatility, competitiveness, and enthusiasm of female motorcyclists in its own action-packed style, while the outlaw-minded Super Hooligan series features customized heavy street bikes competing at a road race circuit, a Short Track, a Half-Mile and an asphalt oval to determine the nation’s most all-around skill heavy street bike racer.

The Honda Charlotte HM will also feature all the pomp and circumstance befitting a season finale off the track as well. NASCAR superstar Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will serve as the evening’s Grand Marshal ahead of the weekend’s NASCAR doubleheader at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Al-Balooshi wins 2021 Qatar International Baja

The UAE’s Mohammed Al-Balooshi sealed outright victory in the motorcycle category of the Qatar International Baja after the third desert selective section that was held in punishing heat on Saturday.

MX Ride Dubai’s Mohammed Al-Balooshi delivered a polished performance over the closing 249.68km selective section that started at Al-Kharsaah and included a tricky final passage through the sand dunes near the Inland Sea, south of Doha, where temperatures rose into the low forties Centigrade.

He completed the gruelling stage in just under nine minutes shy of five hours to seal a 10min 57sec victory over British youngster Robert Wallace in the motorcycle section. The latter’s consolation was sealing top spot in the FIM Juniors category.

Mohammed Al-Balooshi

“It was a very tough two stages but I am happy that we managed to bring the bike home and win this round of the FIM Bajas World Cup and extend our championship lead. I am a little bit disappointed that Abdullah Abuaisheh could not start because it is good to have your main rival competing. I thank him for letting me use his front wheel. I damaged mine. Now I will go to Portugal for the last round, which is double points. I started off with third in Dubai, a win in Jordan and a win here. But I have a torn ligament in my shoulder. I was nursing it home and managed to win. I probably only rode at 60 or 70%.”

The UK’s Andrew Newland rounded off the podium places and Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Shatti overcame a fall to finish fourth. Richard Dors and Makis Rees-Stavros rode strongly on the final day to snatch fifth and sixth.

Unfortunately, x-rays confirmed Martin Chalmers’s worst fears and the Qatar-based Australian was forced to withdraw from the motorcycle event with two broken ankle bones and ligament damage. It was testament to his determination that he had completed the second stage in first position and managed to put his bike into Parc Ferme to restart, albeit with eight minutes of penalties later added to his time.

2021 Qatar International Baja Results