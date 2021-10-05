Moto News Weekly Wrap
October 5, 2021
What’s New:
- 2021 Australian Speedway Champs officially cancelled
- Eli Tomac joins Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing for 2022
- Husqvarna and Jason Anderson part ways after seven years
- Monster Energy Kawasaki welcome Anderson to the team
- 2022 Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team roster breaks cover
- Rallye du Maroc returns in 2021!
- Charlotte Half-Mile set for AFT finale
- Al-Balooshi wins 2021 Qatar International Baja
- 2021 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro Report
- Laguta wins 2021 FIM Speedway GP World Championship
- 2021 MXGP of Germany Round 11 – MXGP Report
- 2021 MXGP of Germany Round 11 – MX2 Report
- 2021 Racing Calendars
2021 Australian Speedway Champs officially cancelled
Motorcycling Australia, in conjunction with the MA Track Commission and key stakeholders, have now advised the 2021 Australian Speedway Senior Solo, Australian U21’s and Australian U16’s 250cc Championships have been cancelled, along with postponing the 2022 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship.
With so much uncertainty around the State border restrictions, as well as lockdowns and the lack of availability of international flights and with a significant number of riders currently overseas a decision as early as possible as important.
Motorcycling Australia (MA) and the Australian Track Commission have been in consultation with riders and clubs and are now concentrating on delivering a successful condensed 2022 Championship calendar pending Government restrictions around Covid-19.
- April 1–3 – Australian U16’s 125cc Individual & Teams Speedway Championships – Sidewinders SA
- November 26 – Australian U16’s 250cc Speedway Championship – Gillman Speedway SA
- November 26 – Australian U21’s Speedway Championship– Gillman Speedway SA
- December 2-3 – Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship – TBA
Eli Tomac joins Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing for 2022
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing will welcome Eli Tomac to the team for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, joining the newly crowned 2021 Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis, while Christian Craig will join the duo for the outdoor season stepping up to the Yamaha YZ450F.
Tomac brings with him a wealth of experience and is a proven championship contender. In addition to his three consecutive Pro Motocross 450MX titles from 2017-2019, he added the coveted 450SX Championship to his resume in 2020. The Coloradan has amassed an impressive number of victories and is the winningest rider currently active in both premier class championships.
Eli Tomac – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“I’m really excited about this next chapter of my racing career with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team. With the recent success of the team, motorcycle, and crew members in place, I know we will be ready for the challenge of winning races. January can’t come soon enough!”
The Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team is fresh off of a great debut in the premier class. After a solid start in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship with all three riders earning their first 450SX podium and finishing comfortably inside the top-10 in the standings, the team had a stellar Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season.
In addition to Ferrandis securing the title a weekend early, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. earned Manufacturer of the Year honors, and the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing Team was named Team of the Year. The series also awarded Jeremy Coker Team Manager of the Year and the 450 Mechanic of the Year went to Ferrandis’ mechanic, Alex Campbell.
Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager
“We’re really happy to have Eli on board next season. He is a proven championship contender and an incredible athlete. Together with Dylan and then Christian joining us for the outdoor season, we have a great line-up and look to be fighting up front for the number-one plate in both championships. This year was a great first year in the premier class for the team and an absolutely incredible Pro Motocross season. We look to build on that and are really excited for the 2022 season.”
Husqvarna and Jason Anderson part ways after seven years
Husqvarna Motorcycles thanked Jason Anderson for his hard work, commitment, and racing achievements during the last seven years, as following a highly successful relationship with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, the American’s time with the team has now drawn to a close.
Since joining Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing in 2015 to compete on FC 450 machinery in the 450 class, Jason Anderson has entered each AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross season as a genuine title contender.
The highlight of Anderson’s time with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna came in 2018 when he was crowned 450SX champion. The victory marked the first 450 supercross title for Husqvarna Motorcycles with Jason’s performances and championship result also making a notable contribution to the brand’s international standing, as well as adding to their now 106 World Championship wins. During his time with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Jason won seven 450SX Main Events and claimed 27 podium finishes.
Further success was achieved outdoors in the 450 Pro Motocross series, with Anderson claiming 16 overall podium results and a career-best championship finish of fourth in 2019. Outside of racing in America, Anderson won multiple Australian Supercross Championship races and represented Team USA at the FIM Motocross of Nations on two occasions.
Stephen Westfall – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager
“It’s been an honour to have worked with such a talented and committed racer like Jason. His dedication and talent, together with his willingness to always put the work in, ensured he was always the best rider he could be. It’s unfortunate that his time with the team coincides with him being injured as he was showing some great speed early on in the Pro Motocross season. On behalf of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, I wish Jason well and look forward to seeing him at the races in the future.”
Monster Energy Kawasaki welcome Anderson to the team
Jason Anderson will join Adam Cianciarulo with the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team for 2022, alongside testing and development rider Broc Tickle.
Anderson closed out his amateur racing career with Kawasaki Team Green, winning the AMA Horizon Award aboard a KX250 before moving on to become a 250 Supercross West Champion, now reunited with Kawasaki, Anderson is prepared to repeat his former success and fight for premier class supremacy in both the AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championships.
Jason Anderson – Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team
“It’s great to join the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team for 2022. I’m ready to start working with the team to have a successful run right out of the gate when we go racing in January. The bike is proven, and the many accolades of the team speak volumes to what we can achieve together. I’m looking forward to the good times ahead.”
Meanwhile, Cianciarulo hopes to see his record-setting amateur years with the Kawasaki Team Green race team and success underneath the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team awning reach a culmination in 2022 with his goal of championship contention in the upcoming year of premier class racing.
Building from his AMA Pro Motocross Rookie of the Year honors that came along with second place in the 2020 450MX Pro Motocross standings, Cianciarulo led 51 laps during the 2021 season and secured three overall podiums. Cianciarulo now looks to capitalize on a full off-season of development with the team to claim the top step of the podium in 2022.
Adam Cianciarulo – Monster Energy Kawasaki Race Team
“I’m ready for the 2022 season. I’ve had a lot of great experiences in my first two seasons with the team. We have made major strides together and are positioned to perform at our very best in this upcoming year of racing. I look forward to continuing to improve and reaching our goals together.”
2022 Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team roster breaks cover
With the 2022 racing season marking nearly three decades of success, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki race team has revealed five-rider lineup for the upcoming season. The team will field the established Austin Forkner, Cameron McAdoo, Jo Shimoda and 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Rookie of the Year, Seth Hammaker. Kawasaki also welcomes long-time Team Green amateur rising star Jett Reynolds to the fold as he graduates into the pro ranks.
As one of the most successful teams in the paddock, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki boasts an resume that includes the most combined supercross and motocross wins in the 250 class and 29 total championships.
Mitch Payton – Pro Circuit Owner
“We have a skilled group of riders on the team for the 2022 season. With seasoned riders like Austin, Cameron, and Jo returning, last year’s rookie sensation Seth ready to begin his sophomore season and Jett making his pro debut; we are in a good spot to compete for both 250 West and East Supercross titles. Everyone on the team including riders, staff and personnel, are preparing for the new season to begin and we expect to finish on top of the podium.”
Returning for a seventh season with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki squad in 2022 is Austin Forkner. The 12-time 250 Class race winner has high hopes to return to his winning ways this season after his promising 2021 supercross title campaign was cut short due to injury.
McAdoo is also back under the Kawasaki tent for the upcoming season. Coming off a career-best season in 2021 that saw McAdoo collect his first AMA 250 Supercross win, the Iowa native is keen on improving his third-place finish in the Supercross 250 West Championship point standings.
Back for his second year with the Kawasaki team is Shimoda. Building on a stand-out 2021 season, the Japanese-born rider secured a career-first 250SX Class win along with six podiums last season and appears ready to use his experience running up front to mount a championship fight.
Entering his sophomore season, Hammaker returns to the Kawasaki squad with his first career 250SX Class win and three AMA Supercross podiums under his belt. Last year’s rookie stand out heads into the new season with expectations to battle for race wins and podiums.
Making his professional debut with the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki team is Reynolds. Carrying nine AMA Amateur National titles and the 2017 Monster Energy Cup Supermini Class championship, Reynolds is set to make an immediate impact for the team in both series at the beginning of the 2022 season.
Rallye du Maroc returns in 2021!
With the 2020 edition cancelled due to the global pandemic, it has been two years since the Rallye du Maroc has been held in the Kingdom of His Majesty Mohammed VI. From 7 to 13 October, housed in a bivouac outside Zagora, the race returns to the desert. Hand in hand, the Moroccan authorities, ODC Events and their local partners have put all their energy into making the running of the rally possible.
David Castera
“Each year, the Rallye du Maroc takes on ever more importance in the country. It is no longer simply a case of us organising an event on our own, with permission from the Moroccan authorities. The Rallye du Maroc is now the fruit of a common enterprise, the will and help of the authorities, partners such as Maroc Telecom, Afriquia or OCP, and the tourism industry, right down to the small businesses and service providers who are close to us on the ground, happy and proud to be working again. A strong relationship between us has been forged in this very special context. This edition will be one of resilience for us all.”
As a reward for the efforts made over the last few weeks by all involved in resurrecting the Rallye du Maroc, the number of entrants expected at administrative and technical scrutineering on Thursday 7 October will break all records. 160 bikes and 100 cars are expected to arrive at the bivouac in Zagora next week eclipsing previous figures.
All the official teams are present and 27 riders are registered in RallyGP, while there are no less than 99 in Rally2.
In RallyGP, we see the best drivers in the cross-country discipline. KTM’s Matthias Walkner leads the provisional classification of the 2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship and is joined in Morocco by the current FIM World Champion Sam Sunderland, Toby Price and Kevin Benavides.
Yamaha has entered Rally Kazakhstan winner Ross Branch, Adrien Van Beveren and Andrew Short.
Husqvarna, meanwhile, will run machines for Luciano Benavides and Skyler Howes, while Daniel Sanders rides for Gas-Gas.
Honda will participate in its first rally of the season with Pablo Quintanilla, Ricky Brabec, Nacho Cornejo and Joan Barreda. Hero will also be present with Franco Caimi, Sebastian Bühler and Joachim Rodrigues, while Sherco lines up with Lorenzo Santolino, Rui Gonçalves and Harith Noah.
Two Juniors will also be in the starting blocks in RallyGP: Konrad Dabrowski (KTM) and Tomas de Gavardo (KTM).
Between the competitors, their entourage and the organisation, the 2021 Rallye du Maroc caravan will number 850 people, housed for almost ten days in the ephemeral bivouac of Zagora.
David Castera
“If I had asked for such a bivouac in France or anywhere else in the world, people would have thought I was insane,. The know-how of the nomads and their capacity to adapt is phenomenal. Nothing is impossible, the answer to every question is always ‘machi moushkil’, literally ‘no problem’. And they always manage to pull it off, sometimes really incredible feats. The Rallye du Maroc no longer simply bears the name of a country, but that of its people, who share with us the values of solidarity and pushing one’s limits that have always been intrinsic to rally-raid.”
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Points
|1
|Mathias Walkner
|KTM
|58
|2
|Gregorio Caselani
|Honda
|38
|3
|Skyler Howes
|Husqvarna
|36
|4
|Daniel Sanders
|Gas Gas
|33
|5
|Franco Caimi
|Hero
|32
|6
|Adrien Van Beveren
|Yamaha
|31
|7
|Ross Branch
|Yamaha
|25
|8
|Sebastian Bühler
|Hero
|24
|9
|Luciano Benavides
|Husqvarna
|24
|10
|Andrew Short
|Yamaha
|23
Charlotte Half-Mile set for AFT finale
Following 15 fiercely fought Progressive American Flat Track rounds, the season-ending Honda Charlotte Half-Mile will determine the 2021 Grand National Championship under the lights at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, October 8.
As they arrive in Charlotte, North Carolina, reigning two-time Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle champion Briar Bauman (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) and living legend Jared Mees (No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750) are separated by just four points. That means both factory Indian stars are in position to secure the 2021 crown from the top step of the podium, simple as that.
It gets a bit more complicated should another rider play the spoiler and steal away the victory. Should that happen, Mees’ slight lead earned on the strength of an active four-race win streak provides him an advantage in that he could still take the title by finishing close behind Bauman on track.
Considering their combined ability, winning percentage, and motivation, it may seem unlikely that another rider is able to elbow ahead with so much on the line, but Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) managed to do just that (twice) in last year’s similarly tight DAYTONA finale.
The scenario of a title-shifting upset just became that much more realistic with the news that Jeffrey Carver, Jr. (No. 23 Happy Trails Racing/DPC/KullyCo/Bigelow Indian FTR750) has been added to the entry list. As a reminder, in last year’s late-season battle in Charlotte, Bauman and Mees traded the lead back and forth until privateer Carver shot past them both en route to a huge win. A repeat effort could literally decide which bike the #1 plate is brandished upon in 2022.
The field is stocked with potential spoilers, including Sammy Halbert (No. 69 Coolbeth-Nila Racing Indian FTR750), Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), Brandon Price (No. 92 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750) and JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT).
AFT Singles
The 2021 AFT Singles championship will be determined in Charlotte as well. While there doesn’t appear to be much room for drama as in the premier class, if second-ranked Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-FFE) manages to dethrone defending class champ Dallas Daniels (No. 1 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), you can bet some serious drama went down.
With 20 points and the tiebreaker working in his favor, Daniels merely needs to finish 13th or better in the Main even if Australian Whale wins. And if Whale doesn’t win, Daniels doesn’t need to do anything but collect his trophy.
Morgen Mischler (No. 13 Mission Roof Systems KTM 450 SX-F) is nearly as safe in third with Daniels’ teammate, Mikey Rush (No. 15 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), 18 points back in fourth.
Last year’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway was a classic, with Daniels clinching the title thanks to a last-lap pass for victory over Mischler. Whale finished fourth, just 0.201 seconds back of the win, which sets the table nicely for another spectacular scrap on Friday night.
AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines
Last season, Cory Texter (No. 65 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07) scored a holeshot-to-checkered flag win in Charlotte. The situation was considerably different, as Texter was desperate just to keep his slim 2020 AFT Production Twins presented by Vance & Hines title hopes alive at the time.
Now he comes into the finale having already locked down a second-career AFT Production Twins championship. That said, Texter is a racer’s racer and one making up for lost time spent as a long-time journeyman pilot. He’s unlikely to lack for motivation even with the title already taken care of.
Meanwhile, AFT Production Twins championship runner-up honors are still up for grabs with Chad Cose (No. 49 Voodoo Ranger/Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R) nine points up on Dan Bromley (No. 62 Memphis Shades/Vinson Construction Yamaha MT-07) with one race to go.
The evening also presents one final chance for the likes of Ben Lowe (No. 25 Mission Roof Systems Harley-Davidson XG750R) and Jesse Janisch (No. 96 Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG750R) to get a win before the year is out.
As if that wasn’t enough, the Charlotte Half-Mile will also feature the season finale of Royal Enfield’s hugely popular BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. program and the penultimate round of the innovative Super Hooligan National Championship. BUILD. TRAIN. RACE. showcases the talent, versatility, competitiveness, and enthusiasm of female motorcyclists in its own action-packed style, while the outlaw-minded Super Hooligan series features customized heavy street bikes competing at a road race circuit, a Short Track, a Half-Mile and an asphalt oval to determine the nation’s most all-around skill heavy street bike racer.
The Honda Charlotte HM will also feature all the pomp and circumstance befitting a season finale off the track as well. NASCAR superstar Austin Dillon, driver of the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will serve as the evening’s Grand Marshal ahead of the weekend’s NASCAR doubleheader at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Al-Balooshi wins 2021 Qatar International Baja
The UAE’s Mohammed Al-Balooshi sealed outright victory in the motorcycle category of the Qatar International Baja after the third desert selective section that was held in punishing heat on Saturday.
MX Ride Dubai’s Mohammed Al-Balooshi delivered a polished performance over the closing 249.68km selective section that started at Al-Kharsaah and included a tricky final passage through the sand dunes near the Inland Sea, south of Doha, where temperatures rose into the low forties Centigrade.
He completed the gruelling stage in just under nine minutes shy of five hours to seal a 10min 57sec victory over British youngster Robert Wallace in the motorcycle section. The latter’s consolation was sealing top spot in the FIM Juniors category.
Mohammed Al-Balooshi
“It was a very tough two stages but I am happy that we managed to bring the bike home and win this round of the FIM Bajas World Cup and extend our championship lead. I am a little bit disappointed that Abdullah Abuaisheh could not start because it is good to have your main rival competing. I thank him for letting me use his front wheel. I damaged mine. Now I will go to Portugal for the last round, which is double points. I started off with third in Dubai, a win in Jordan and a win here. But I have a torn ligament in my shoulder. I was nursing it home and managed to win. I probably only rode at 60 or 70%.”
The UK’s Andrew Newland rounded off the podium places and Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Shatti overcame a fall to finish fourth. Richard Dors and Makis Rees-Stavros rode strongly on the final day to snatch fifth and sixth.
Unfortunately, x-rays confirmed Martin Chalmers’s worst fears and the Qatar-based Australian was forced to withdraw from the motorcycle event with two broken ankle bones and ligament damage. It was testament to his determination that he had completed the second stage in first position and managed to put his bike into Parc Ferme to restart, albeit with eight minutes of penalties later added to his time.
2021 Qatar International Baja Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Man.
|Time
|1
|Mohammed Al-Balooshi
|ARE
|KTM 450 RR
|9hr 25min 12sec
|2
|Robert Wallace
|GBR
|KTM 450 RR
|9hr 36min 09sec
|3
|Andrew Newland
|GBR
|KTM EXC F
|10hr 00min 49sec
|4
|Abdullah Al-Shatti
|KWT
|KTM 450
|10hr 06min 52sec
|5
|Richard Dors
|GBR
|KTM 450 RR
|10hr 41min 19sec
|6
|Makis Rees-Stavros
|GBR
|KTM 450 EXC-F
|11hr 03min 04sec
|7
|Gennadii Korolenko
|RUS
|KTM EXC 450
|11hr 34min 02sec
|8
|Edward Lines
|NZL
|KTM 450 RFR
|11hr 36min 19sec
|9
|Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani
|QAT
|Honda CRF 450 Rally R5
|14hr 10min 54sec
|10
|Kurt Burroughs
|GBR
|KTM 450 Rally
|14hr 42min 37sec
Laguta wins 2021 FIM Speedway GP World Championship
New FIM Speedway Grand Prix world champion Artem Laguta was delighted to defy a nightmare start to achieve his dream of lifting the sport’s biggest prize in Torun on Saturday.
Despite title rival Bartosz Zmarzlik topping the podium in eWinner Torun SGP of Poland round 11, Laguta’s fourth-place finish was enough to clinch him an historic gold medal.
The 30-year-old becomes the first world champion in the history of the Motorcycling Federation of Russia, as well as the first Asian-born world champion after starting life in Bolshoy Kamen – a port town near Vladivostok on the Sea of Japan coast.
Laguta went into the night with a nine-point lead over Zmarzlik, but was in serious danger of missing out on the semi-finals after scoring just three race points in his opening three outings. But the Wroclaw and Vastervik ace reeled off three straight wins, culminating in his victory ahead of Zmarzlik in semi-final one to clinch the SGP trophy.
Laguta was elated to overcome such a tough start and deliver the finest of champagne finishes.
Artem Laguta
“It’s hard to explain how I feel of course. I am proud to be the first world champion from my country. Today is a very good day for me. It’s very nice and I am very happy. For the first three heats, the bike had a problem at the start with speed. My fourth heat was from gate four and I knew if I didn’t win, there was no semi-final for me. I knew this and had ‘only win, only win’ in my head. In the semi, it was Bartosz on gate one and I was on gate three. I knew I needed a good start and I made it. To beat Bartek, you need to be strong. I know that for the next few seasons in front of us, Bartek is going to be strong. I put in a lot of effort to be stronger this year because I know Bartek is not going to give up in the future. They [the crowd] booed me loud enough to help me! It’s normal that they support the home riders. There’s no problem with that. In my country, it can be the other way around.”
Zmarzlik becomes the first rider in SGP history to win five rounds in a single season and not become world champion after an astonishing title race, which has seen the pair win 10 of the 11 rounds staged between them.
Laguta was determined to take full advantage of his opportunity to lift the trophy as he expects Zmarzlik to stay at his best in the coming years. There’s no doubt a partisan Polish crowd was willing Zmarzlik to triumph, with some fans whistling Laguta as he came to the tapes. But the atmosphere only inspired the Bydgoszcz-based racer.
Zmarzlik may have fallen just three points short of becoming the first rider in SGP history to win three straight world titles. But he was rightly proud of his role in an unforgettable championship race.
Bartosz Zmarzlik
“I think it was a great season for me. I am very happy because I won five times and this is a really good result. The silver medal is also nice. Only me and Artem have won the last 10 rounds – five for Artem and five for me. It’s so nice. It’s a good feeling. Now I am waiting for next season, but I am happy I raced in the final again and also got the win.”
Emil Sayfutdinov joined his compatriot Laguta on the podium after taking the third bronze medal of his career.
The Leszno and Rospiggarna rider admits he’s pleased with a podium finish after a season of mechanical challenges as he dramatically improved on his eighth place in 2020.
Emil Sayfutdinov
“I am just really happy about that bronze medal because I think we did a great job as a team. Everyone achieved this medal after the problems we had with the bike setup. Of course our goal was different, but we concentrated and fought for that medal. Compared to what I scored in the Grand Prix last season, it is completely different for sure. But we have had really big problems with the engines. If you have problems with the engine, you have a lot of problems with your mind and the team has a lot of stress also. The end is more important than the beginning, though, and we made more history. We will try to be ready for next year. We just need to think about a few things and for sure there will be some testing. Hopefully it will be good.”
As well as winning the world title, Laguta heads the list of qualifiers for SGP 2022. He is joined by Zmarzlik, Sayfutdinov, Maciej Janowski, Fredrik Lindgren and Tai Woffinden in earning automatic qualification.
GP Challenge top three Pawel Przedpelski, Max Fricke and Patryk Dudek also take their places in the series, along with European champion Mikkel Michelsen. Five permanent wild cards selected by the SGP Commission will complete the line-up.
While the SGP 2021 series is now over, the World Championship action continues with the Monster Energy FIM Speedway of Nations Final in Manchester on October 16 and 17.
Results
eWinner Torun SGP of Poland Round 10 Scores
|Pos
|Rider
|Score
|1
|Artem Laguta
|20
|2
|Maciej Janowski
|18
|3
|Tai Woffinden
|16
|4
|Leon Madsen
|14
|5
|Bartosz Zmarzlik
|12
|6
|Robert Lambert
|11
|7
|Emil Sayfutdinov
|10
|8
|Max Fricke
|9
|9
|Oliver Berntzon
|8
|10
|Pawel Przedpelski
|7
|11
|Krzysztof Kasprzak
|6
|12
|Anders Thomsen
|5
|13
|Jason Doyle
|4
|14
|Fredrik Lindgren
|3
|15
|Matej Zagar
|2
|16
|Martin Vaculik
|1
eWinner Torun SGP of Poland Round 11 Scores
|Pos
|Rider
|Score
|1
|Bartosz Zmarzlik
|20
|2
|Emil Sayfutdinov
|18
|3
|Maciej Janowski
|16
|4
|Artem Laguta
|14
|5
|Leon Madsen
|12
|6
|Robert Lambert
|11
|7
|Tai Woffinden
|10
|8
|Jason Doyle
|9
|9
|Max Fricke
|8
|10
|Fredrik Lindgren
|7
|11
|11 Pawel Przedpelski
|6
|12
|Anders Thomsen
|5
|13
|Oliver Berntzon
|4
|14
|Krzysztof Kasprzak
|3
|15
|Matej Zagar
|2
|16
|Jaimon Lidsey
|1
2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Artem Laguta
|192
|2
|Bartosz Zmarzlik
|189
|3
|Emil Sayfutdinov
|149
|4
|Maciej Janowski
|129
|5
|Fredrik Lindgren
|129
|6
|Tai Woffinden
|122
|7
|Leon Madsen
|108
|8
|Max Fricke
|94
|9
|Jason Doyle
|87
|10
|Robert Lambert
|82
|11
|Anders Thomsen
|73
|12
|Martin Vaculik
|54
|13
|Matej Zagar
|45
|14
|Dominik Kubera
|44
|15
|Oliver Berntzon
|32
|16
|Krzysztof Kasprzak
|28
|17
|Pawel Przedpelski
|13
|18
|Mikkel Michelsen
|9
|19
|Gleb Chugunov
|8
|20
|Jan Kvech
|7
|21
|Aleksandr Loktaev
|6
|22
|Vadim Tarasenko
|4
|23
|Jaimon Lidsey
|1
|24
|Pontus Aspgren
|1
2021 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro Report
Round Seven of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship took place over the weekend, as riders duked it out at the 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro, with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team going 1-2. Alfredo Gomez took the win and Billy Bolt extended his championship lead on Sunday, while KTM’s Manuel Lettenbichler completed the podium.
Always a threat on home soil, Gomez came on form at just the right moment to secure a memorable win in the deciding Sunday ‘The Lost Way’ race. After Bolt topped proceedings on Friday and Saturday, many thought the British rider would keep that momentum rolling through Sunday, but hopes of a clean sweep failed to materialise.
Bolt won Saturday’s Campoo X-Treme multi-lap cross-country, which totalled three laps of a massive 54-kilometre course, with just 15 minutes to rest and make repairs in between each lap, ensuring the racing was intense, and exhausting.
Campoo X-Treme Qualifying Video:
With the Friday endurocross results deciding the start positions for the Campoo X-Treme, Bolt made the very best use of his pole to take the holeshot. Despite momentarily falling behind main championship rival Red Bull KTM’s Manuel Lettenbichler, the Husqvarna rider took the win by just eight seconds. Third place went to Jonny Walker, just over 12 minutes down on the Bolt.
Sunday would see the top-10 qualifiers facing a Le Mans style start where they have to run into the famous Hixpania cave, before firing their bikes into life and heading off.
In total 50 qualified riders faced the tough battle of a three-hour The Lost Way race, and Gomez was up for the fight. Fast and clinical around the intense five-kilometre course, Gomez barely put a wheel out of place as he found his flow on the technical rocky climbs and steep quarry walls.
Despite a late push from Bolt, Gomez had enough in hand entering the final extreme loop. Mastering the last climb, the Spaniard crossed the finish line as the well-deserved winner.
In comparison for Bolt, The Lost Way was filled with ups and downs. Although making good the Le Mans start, he failed to hit the rhythm he’d shown during the previous two days. Working his way up the leaderboard, he began to come on strong as the race entered the second half.
But with Gomez comfortably out front, it was a gap he couldn’t close. In the fight for this year’s championship honours, in finishing as runner-up, Billy extends his lead over closest rival Lettenbichler, by two points, making it three in total.
Sitting second behind Gomez after the opening lap, Lettenbichler was in a strong position to take back the championship lead. However, Bolt was closing in and pretty soon the duo were locked in a battle for second.
Not quite able to keep Bolt at bay, Lettenbichler slipped behind him, and as Bolt upped his pace in the closing laps, he had to settled for third.
Behind the top three, the race was filled with plenty of drama as the overnight rain made an already tough course even harder. Sherco Factory Racing’s Mario Roman fought his way through for fourth.
Entering round seven third in points, Wade Young (Sherco) lost ground to Bolt and Lettenbichler with fifth in Spain. Putting in a strong performance, GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Walkner was sixth, while Britain’s Jonathan Richardson (Husqvarna) impressed, coming home seventh.
The 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship concludes with the eighth and final round of the season at Germany’s GetzenRodeo on October 30.
Alfredo Gomez (Husqvarna) – P1
“I’m so happy to take the win here in 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro, it’s definitely been a tough race, but it feels so good to do it in front of the Spanish fans. I saved some energy for today and it has certainly paid off. I took the lead on lap one and just felt good straight away. I managed to focus on myself and not make too many mistakes. It felt awesome to cross the finish line as the winner!”
Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) – P2
“On the first two laps today I struggled a lot to be honest. I found it hard to find my rhythm and ended up making too many mistakes, losing energy and time. At the refuelling I made a few adjustments to the bike and then the second half of the race went much better. I made a bit of a gap on Mani and even started to claw back some time on Alfredo ahead, but it was too little, too late. Full credit to Alfredo today, he was in a different league.”
Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) – P3
“We were a little worried this morning coming into the main race because of all the rain we had overnight, but it’s turned out ok and the traffic wasn’t too bad out there. I wasn’t feeling 100 percent last week and I think my fitness definitely suffered today. Despite that, I think I rode a good race and I’m happy to finish on the podium again. The guys ahead were riding really well, and with today’s result it means I’m three points behind Billy going into my home race at GetzenRodeo, so there is everything still to play for. I’m really excited for that one, and I’ll give it my best as always.”
2021 24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Time/Gap
|1
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|35:49.1
|2
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|37:04.8
|3
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|39:45.5
|4
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|45:59.4
|5
|Wade Young
|Sherco
|+ 2 laps
|6
|Michael Walkner
|GASGAS
|+3 laps
|7
|Jonathan Richardson
|Husqvarna
|+4 laps
|8
|Teodor Kabakchiev
|Husqvarna
|+4 laps
|9
|Matthew Green
|GASGAS
|+4 laps
|10
|Sonny Goggia
|GASGAS
|+4 laps
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Points
|1
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|87
|2
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|84
|3
|Wade Young
|Sherco
|71
|4
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|61
|5
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|53
|6
|Jonny Walker
|Beta
|44
|7
|Michael Walkner
|GASGAS
|38
|8
|Teodor Kabakchiev
|Husqvarna
|29
|9
|Taddy Blazusiak
|GASGAS
|26
|10
|Dominik Olszowy
|Husqvarna
|24
2021 MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal – Round 11
MXGP Report
The MXGP kicked back into action for the first time following the Motocross Of Nations, with the MXGP of Germany marking round 11 on the calendar, as racers took to the track at Teutschenthal. Team HRC’s Tim Gajser took back the series lead in MXGP as he made his return to the top step of the podium following a shoulder injury.
In MX2 Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Maxime Renaux finished the weekend with an overall victory to extend his title lead, as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle was handed a two-place penalty in race two.
MXGP Race 1
In MXGP, the action was unbelievable, and it only confirmed how strong and unpredictable the MXGP class is this season, with the top five championship contenders having close battles in both races.
In race one, it was a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing top three out of the gate as Jorge Prado took the Fox Holeshot from Jeffrey Herlings, Antonio Cairoli and Gajser. Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Pauls Jonass and Brian Bogers also started well with the pair sixth and seventh.
Herlings then took away the lead from Prado, as Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre got himself into third behind the pair and started to look for a way to pass Prado for second.
Gajser then caught onto the back of Cairoli as he searched for a way around the Italian, eventually making a pass stick a couple of laps later. Though while this was going on, we saw Prado make a move on Herlings to take over first position.
The Spaniard then stretched over Herlings, as Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff pushed Jonass for sixth. His teammate Jeremy Seewer was also looking to make a move on Gebben Van Venrooy Yamaha Racing’s Calvin Vlaanderen to move into the top 10.
Febvre then edged closer to Herlings as he searched for an opportunity to make a pass, but after several attempts could not get the job done and was caught out by a hard-charging Gajser who took away third. The Slovenian then went after Herlings who was urged onto the back of Prado and that’s when we saw the intense battle for the win.
There was virtually nothing in it as Prado and Herlings crossed the line, with Prado securing the race win but colliding with his teammate mid-air, which took both down. Herlings was able to walk away from the incident, while Prado had to take a trip to the hospital to receive stitches under his armpit. He did not line-up for race two.
MXGP Race 2
In race two, it was Febvre who clinched the second Fox Holeshot with Seewer, Jonass, Coldenhoff and Gajser just behind. Though a couple of corners later and after some very smart moves, Gajser was up in second.
Herlings started the second race further down the order, though was quick to get Jonass for fourth. Meanwhile Cairoli was even further down as he battled his way up from 14th. The Italian eventually finished the race in 10th.
Febvre continued to lead Gajser, Coldenhoff and Herlings, as the Bullet pushed hard to get around his fellow countryman. It took Herlings seven laps to pass Coldenhoff and after that it seemed like he was happy to settle for solid points than to push forward to get Gajser and Febvre.
Eventually Gajser caught onto the rear wheel of Febvre’s factory Kawasaki, and it took several attempts and block passes for the Slovenian to secure the lead on lap 12. He then got his head down to finish the race 12 seconds ahead of Febvre, with Herlings crossing the line third.
With a 3-1 result, Gajser made his comeback to the top step of the podium, with Herlings second and Febvre securing his fifth podium of the season. And in terms of the MXGP World Championship, the standings could not be any closer, as Gajser has take the red plate back and leads Herlings by just two points, while Febvre is third a further six points behind.
Tim Gajser – P1
“I am so happy with how things went today, to come here just three weeks after surgery and get the moto win, the overall and the red plate is more than I could have hoped for coming into this weekend. A big thank you to the whole team who worked hard to get me feeling as close to 100% as possible and have supported me throughout, I couldn’t do it without them. In both races I got good starts and that put me in a position to challenge for victory. I had good lines and although I felt I was fast enough to finish further forward in race one, third was still a good result. In race two, I had another good battle, but this time I could make the pass for the lead and win the race and it was just amazing to cross the line in first. I knew I was feeling better after two weeks of recovery since Sardinia so now, I will try to keep this momentum as we go to a new track in France next weekend. Also, a big thank you to all the fans at the track today and who have messaged me online, it really helps a lot to get that kind of support and it was great to hear so many fans whilst racing today.”
Jeffrey Herlings – P2
“What can I say? As good as it starts as bad as it ends. I’m lucky to still be racing today. I made some mistakes in the first 15 mins of the first moto but was then able to catch Jorge. We know he is not the easiest rider to pass; he defends his line and there is nothing wrong with that but jumping? My knee had a big impact and it’s 100% OK, but the trauma of the bang meant it was really sore in that second moto. This is not my favorite track so when I got up to 3rd place I did not even try to close the gap and accepted second overall. We’ll work on the knee now and I’ll look forward to France and hope to fight with the boys again.”
Romain Febvre – P3
“My speed was good today and I got good starts both motos. In the first I was behind Prado and I was faster but it was really tough to pass; then I was behind Jeffrey (Herlings) and at the same time I saw Tim (Gajser) was coming back because I was stuck. Then I made a mistake in a turn; I tried to pass him again at the end but it was not quite enough. I knew with a good start I had a chance to win the GP, and I took the holeshot in race two, but Tim was better today; I did everything I could to hold him but he had some better lines in sectors three and four and I couldn’t figure out exactly where he would be able to pass. They were good points for the championship today but still I want more and next weekend we go to France for my home GP. “
Pauls Jonass – P4
“Overall, it was a good day with decent starts and decent results. The only thing I’m lacking is a little intensity on the opening laps. My speed is good so if I can just stay a little closer to the leaders early in the races then I think I can improve my results a little. Together with the Standing Construct GASGAS team we’ve found a really good setting with the bike and with a lot of hardpack races coming up on the calendar, I’m feeling really confident for the weeks ahead.”
Jeremy Seewer – P5
“It’s definitely going forward, which is positive. It’s going well physically. I feel good and I was able to make some improvements today. I know I am not in the top five where I know I should be in Timed Practice, but it’s going forward. I hope in a few GP’s I will be more upfront and battling for the podium.”
Glenn Coldenhoff – P6
“In the end, it was a positive day. We did some testing last week and we have made some improvements which I am very happy about. In practice, I still struggled a little bit, but I think we still found a good setup. I had two good starts, which is a really positive point. In the second race, I showed good intensity and felt really good with the bike. It’s a shame about the last 10 minutes of the race, somebody crashed in front of me and Pauls Jonass passed me and then Jeremy (Seewer) on the last lap, which was not the best, but I am okay with it. We made good progress and it’s our first solid result which I am happy about and I am looking forward to the rest of the season.”
Tony Cairoli – P7
“I knew it would be tough here because I couldn’t ride in the week due to my painful ribs. I took some medication and rode at the Nations – although the first moto crash and someone hitting my ribs again didn’t help – and I survived the weekend and we won. It was something I was missing in my career and I wanted to do it but I didn’t think too much about the reaction and the consequences and I was feeling really bad here. I was struggling with my health and I knew it would be a tough day from Timed Practice. After fifteen minutes I couldn’t really hold onto the bike that much anymore. A 5th in the first moto was OK and I was very happy with that result but the second moto was so tough and I knew it would be before I went to the gate. I just tried to make my way to the end. 10th is not what we want but I couldn’t do any more. Let’s try to recover this week and try to do what we can in France.”
Ben Watson – P11
“A pretty positive day. I didn’t feel like I was ‘wow,’ but I was solid and consistent and definitely making progress. I know I need to change ASAP when it comes to qualifying because where I need to start, I am too far out on the gate, making it difficult to get a good start. I kind of finished where I gated, it was a little bit ‘follow the leader’ in both races, but still a solid result and I am pleased with that.”
Thomas Kjer Olsen – P12
“After last weekend I was feeling really good and despite the results not showing it, there are a lot of positives from today. In the second moto I felt strong and I was attacking the track. I was in ninth and setting up a pass for eighth before I crashed. Crashing obviously isn’t positive but I felt like I was going to move further forwards in the race and it’s a shame that I went down. I feel like everything is going in the right direction and with so many races coming up, I think we can enjoy a good end to the season.”
MXGP Results
Moto News Weekly proudly brought to you by Dunlop
2021 MXGP of Germany Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|20
|25
|45
|2
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|22
|20
|42
|3
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|18
|22
|40
|4
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|GAS
|15
|18
|33
|5
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|13
|16
|29
|6
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|YAM
|14
|15
|29
|7
|Cairoli, Antonio
|ITA
|KTM
|16
|11
|27
|8
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|GAS
|12
|14
|26
|9
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|25
|0
|25
|10
|Van Horebeek, Jeremy
|BEL
|BET
|11
|12
|23
|11
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|YAM
|8
|13
|21
|12
|Olsen, Thomas Kjer
|DEN
|HUS
|9
|8
|17
|13
|Strijbos, Kevin
|BEL
|YAM
|6
|9
|15
|14
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|GAS
|7
|7
|14
|15
|Lupino, Alessandro
|ITA
|KTM
|0
|10
|10
|16
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|HON
|5
|5
|10
|17
|Vlaanderen, Calvin
|NED
|YAM
|10
|0
|10
|18
|Van doninck, Brent
|BEL
|YAM
|0
|6
|6
|19
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|3
|2
|5
|20
|Gilbert, Josh
|GBR
|HUS
|0
|4
|4
|21
|Brylyakov, Vsevolod
|MFR
|HON
|4
|0
|4
|22
|Jasikonis, Arminas
|LTU
|HUS
|0
|3
|3
|23
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|YAM
|2
|0
|2
|24
|Lesiardo, Morgan
|ITA
|HON
|0
|1
|1
|25
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|1
|0
|1
MXGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|415
|2
|Herlings, J.
|NED
|KTM
|413
|3
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|407
|4
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|384
|5
|Cairoli, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|353
|6
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|309
|7
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|GAS
|287
|8
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|263
|9
|Lupino, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|195
|10
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|YAM
|192
|11
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|GAS
|178
|12
|Olsen, T.
|DEN
|HUS
|177
|13
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|175
|14
|Van Horebeek, J.
|BEL
|BET
|133
|15
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|124
|16
|Van doninck, B.
|BEL
|YAM
|114
|17
|Strijbos, K.
|BEL
|YAM
|98
|18
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|GAS
|87
|19
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|85
|20
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|YAM
|76
|21
|Jasikonis, A.
|LTU
|HUS
|72
|22
|Monticelli, I.
|ITA
|KAW
|54
|23
|Östlund, Alvin
|SWE
|YAM
|50
|24
|Sterry, Adam
|GBR
|KTM
|39
|25
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|KTM
|33
|26
|Locurcio, L.
|VEN
|KTM
|29
|27
|Koch, Tom
|GER
|KTM
|29
|28
|Paturel, B.
|FRA
|HON
|24
|29
|Genot, Cyril
|BEL
|KTM
|15
|30
|Brylyakov, V.
|MFR
|HON
|14
|31
|Guillod, V.
|SUI
|YAM
|9
|32
|Bobryshev, E.
|MFR
|HUS
|6
|33
|van Berkel, L.
|NED
|HON
|5
|34
|Gilbert, Josh
|GBR
|HUS
|4
|35
|Clochet, Jimmy
|FRA
|BET
|4
|36
|Watson, Nathan
|GBR
|HON
|4
|37
|Butron, Jose
|ESP
|KTM
|2
|38
|Roosiorg, H.
|EST
|KTM
|1
|39
|Gole, Anton
|SWE
|HUS
|1
|40
|Lesiardo, M.
|ITA
|HON
|1
|41
|Kellett, Todd
|GBR
|YAM
|1
MX2 Report – MX2 Race 1
In MX2 race one, it was Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle who grabbed the Fox Holeshot ahead of his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Rene Hofer and Renaux. But Hofer was quick to act as he took away the lead from Vialle before the end of the first lap.
Hofer then led Vialle, Simon Längenfelder of DIGA Procross GasGas Factory Racing, Renaux and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Thibault Benistant who started well too. But then the Frenchman went down and was way down the order.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Jed Beaton started well in sixth, while Renaux started to apply the pressure onto Längenfelder for third. Though the GasGas rider was not going to back down easy as he was being urged on by his home fans.
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini was having a tough start to the race as he made his way from 18th to 14th. Eventually he was able to get back to 13th place.
By lap four Renaux was finally up in third, while Hofer and Vialle continued their close battle. The two KTM riders kept things very close and were within less than a second of one another for 11 laps, until finally Vialle was able to find a way through and make the pass stick.
While the two leaders fought for the win, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jago Geerts and Beaton were able to get around Längenfelder who dropped down to sixth position. The pair then caught onto the back of Renaux and at that point Beaton was faster than both of the factory Yamaha riders.
Vialle then got his head down and finished the race with a win, as Hofer held on to second, while Renaux crossed the line third.
MX2 Race 2
In race two, it was once again Vialle with the Fox Holeshot, this time ahead of Renaux, Benistant, Geerts and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay De Wolf. Beaton was right there as well, as he quickly took fifth from his teammate as Hofer followed behind.
Once again, Guadagnini started the race way down the order and eventually made his way back up to 10th to score some important championship points.
Vialle then continued to lead Renaux, Benistant, Geerts and Beaton, while Längenfelder, Honda Racing Assomotor’s Stephen Rubini and Bike it MTX Kawasaki’s Wilson Todd battled further down the field.
We then saw another battle of the teammates as F&H Kawasaki Racing’s Roan Van de Moosdijk dived down the inside of his teammate Mikkel Haarup to take 11th place and then moments later made a mistake which took Haarup down. Fortunately, the Dane lost only one position to Guadagnini.
Vialle continued to Renaux by 3.718 seconds, while Hofer struggled to get around De Wolf. The two leaders pretty much checked out, as Geerts sat in a distant third, with Beaton looking to keep close.
At one point it looked like Renaux would go for the win but after failing to find a good opportunity to pass, he settled for second which meant that Vialle was the race winner, Renaux was second and Geerts third.
While Vialle crossed the line first, he was penalised two positions for not respecting waved yellow flags which as a result put him third in the race and moved Renaux and Geerts up a position. Due to the penalty, Renaux was declared the overall winner, with Vialle finishing second and Hofer celebrating his first MX2 podium with third overall.
As it stands, Renaux now leads the MX2 World Championship by 85 points over Geerts as Guadagnini drops to third in the championship.
Maxime Renaux – P1
“Today was a good day. To solid races and two solid results. The goal now is to stay steady and not take any big risks, although I did try to push for the win in the second race. Now I can take the red plate to my home round in France. I really look forward to that to have the French public there and cheering. I have never experienced that before so I am looking forward to it.”
Tom Vialle – P2
“What should have been a great weekend and started with Pole Position. It was really important to get good starts today. I enjoyed the track but it was hard for passing. I had to work to overtake Rene in the first moto and then had half the job done through the first lap in the second. I don’t know what to say about the yellow flag decision except that I didn’t see them and watching the video back you needed to be lucky to see them. Despite this decision it has been a good run of results so far and we’re looking good for my home Grand Prix next weekend. It’s nice to go back to France and LaCapelle is really technical. I’m excited already.”
Rene Hofer – P3
“I finally put two solid motos together and I’m really happy that I was able to make my first visit to the MX2 podium. I led almost the whole moto and kept quite close to Tom. Fourth in the second meant decent points and I was really excited. It’s an important moment and I’m pleased it happened at this race and this track that is not that far from my home. Together with the team we have been working hard for this, so it’s really nice it finally happened. I’m in really good shape and better than the start of the season when I was coming back from injury, so I want to keep this kind of momentum.”
Jago Geerts – P4
“I am pretty happy with the result. I was riding well but I made some small mistakes and finished fifth. I was happy with my speed but I lost my rhythm a little bit at the end. In the second heat, I was a little bit better. I know I need to keep working to find more speed so that I can battle with Tom (Vialle) and Maxime (Renaux).”
Jed Beaton – P5 MX2
“It wasn’t a bad weekend overall. My starts have been really good recently, which has really helped. Starting up front makes things a lot easier as you can stay out of trouble for the most part and ride your own race. It was a difficult track today. Some parts were really fast and a little sketchy and then in other parts the ruts were really deep. Everyone seemed to be on a similar pace so my good starts really made a difference today and I was able to put two solid races together.”
Kay de Wolf – P6
“I’m really happy with today. I qualified second, which was a little bit of a surprise but certainly good to know I that have the speed on hardpack. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the best of starts in race one, but I put it together in race two and I felt really good in that one. The track was challenging and you had to go slow to go fast as it was pretty technical with the deep ruts and lines everywhere. Overall, some more great learnings for me today and we’ll take them to France next weekend.”
Simon Langenfelder – P7
“It was such an amazing atmosphere at my home GP. The crowd were amazing all day and I could hear them all around the track so it was really special and I’m really pleased that we could have a big crowd. My starts were good in both races and in race one I finished sixth so I was really happy with that. In race two I had a good race going but I went into a really deep rut and it broke my gear lever off. I was then stuck in third gear for about half of the race, which made it difficult, but I managed to finish 11th which wasn’t so bad. Overall, I was seventh so it’s nice to be back in the top 10 and now it’s onto France.”
Mikkel Haarup – P9
“My day started good with P4, just 0.1 off pole; that was my best Qualifying of the year. The track was already pretty rough from yesterday and the ruts soon developed; I had a good flow on the track and was already very confident going into the first moto. My first start was not good but I was riding well and made some good passes to come through to twelfth; it would be nice to have a better result but from that start that was not too bad. We made some adjustments for the second race; I moved quickly into the top ten and was eighth at the finish. The track was very technical but that suits me; you had to be patient at times because of the ruts. I was very happy with my riding today; we want to get into the top five soon!“
Mattia Guadagnini – P11
“I’m not happy about today. We were all very close in qualifying and I felt OK. I didn’t start well in the first race and couldn’t find a good flow. I made a small mistake and lost some positions. Race two, the start was a bit better, my riding also, but I again had made some mistakes around mid-race distance. I couldn’t get a good feeling. I was losing too much time. A bad day. We’ll focus on the next one.”
Thibault Benistant – P12
“Today was not a really good day for me. I took two really good starts but I had some big crashes because I was attacking too much. This is something I am working on, I want to be more aggressive in the first laps, but I was pushing too much and then I crashed and had to start from last. So it was quite a difficult weekend for me.”
Bike It MTX Kawasaki’s Wilson Todd had a day of mixed fortunes. The Australian was running twelfth early in race one until he bent the gearshift pedal in a deep rut and was forced to pit for repairs. He showed admirably what he was capable of in race two as he converted another twelfth-placed start into seventh at the finish, for P14 overall.
Wilson Todd
“I had a tough first moto. My start was OK but there were a lot of deep ruts and the gearshift got pushed up; I was stuck in second gear so I had to pit to fix it. The second race was not too bad; I sat back for a while but then I worked forward for seventh with good speed.”
MX2 Results
2021 MXGP of Germany MX2 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|20
|25
|45
|2
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|25
|20
|45
|3
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|22
|18
|40
|4
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|16
|22
|38
|5
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|HUS
|18
|16
|34
|6
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|13
|15
|28
|7
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|15
|10
|25
|8
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|14
|9
|23
|9
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|9
|13
|22
|10
|Rubini, Stephen
|FRA
|HON
|12
|8
|20
|11
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|KTM
|8
|11
|19
|12
|Benistant, Thibault
|FRA
|YAM
|5
|12
|17
|13
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|10
|6
|16
|14
|Todd, Wilson
|AUS
|KAW
|0
|14
|14
|15
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|7
|7
|14
|16
|Van De Moosdijk, Roan
|NED
|KAW
|11
|0
|11
|17
|Boegh Damm, Bastian
|DEN
|KTM
|4
|4
|8
|18
|Facchetti, Gianluca
|ITA
|KTM
|1
|5
|6
|19
|Meier, Glen
|DEN
|KTM
|6
|0
|6
|20
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|YAM
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|0
|3
|3
|22
|Sandner, Michael
|AUT
|KTM
|3
|0
|3
|23
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|0
|1
|1
MX2 Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|448
|2
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|363
|3
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|KTM
|351
|4
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|HUS
|324
|5
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|322
|6
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|307
|7
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|303
|8
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|301
|9
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|251
|10
|Boisrame, M.
|FRA
|KAW
|223
|11
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|198
|12
|Todd, Wilson
|AUS
|KAW
|187
|13
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|169
|14
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|KAW
|166
|15
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|160
|16
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|141
|17
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|110
|18
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|89
|19
|Rubini, S.
|FRA
|HON
|85
|20
|Boegh Damm, B.
|DEN
|KTM
|83
|21
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|YAM
|48
|22
|Facchetti, G.
|ITA
|KTM
|29
|23
|Florian, Lion
|GER
|KTM
|29
|24
|Meier, Glen
|DEN
|KTM
|26
|25
|Horgmo, Kevin
|NOR
|GAS
|21
|26
|Teresak, Jakub
|CZE
|KTM
|18
|27
|Everts, Liam
|BEL
|KTM
|15
|28
|Sandner, M.
|AUT
|KTM
|15
|29
|Dickinson, A.
|GBR
|KTM
|11
|30
|Hammal, Taylor
|GBR
|KAW
|10
|31
|Brumann, Kevin
|SUI
|YAM
|9
|32
|Tropepe, G.
|ITA
|HUS
|7
|33
|Wagenknecht, J.
|CZE
|KTM
|7
|34
|Lata, Valerio
|ITA
|KTM
|6
|35
|Weckman, Emil
|FIN
|HON
|6
|36
|Olsson, Filip
|SWE
|HUS
|6
|37
|Scuteri, E.
|ITA
|TM
|4
|38
|Petrashin, T.
|MFR
|KTM
|4
|39
|Rizzi, Joel
|GBR
|HON
|2
|40
|Congost, G.
|ESP
|YAM
|2
|41
|Goupillon, P.
|FRA
|KTM
|2
|42
|Renkens, N.
|BEL
|KTM
|2
|43
|Ludwig, Noah
|GER
|KTM
|1
|44
|Nordström Graaf, A.
|SWE
|YAM
|1
2021 Racing schedule
2021 MXGP Calendar
|Round
|Date
|MXGP
|Location
|12
|10 Oct
|MXGP of France
|Lacapelle Marival
|13
|17 Oct
|MXGP of Spain
|intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|14
|24 Oct
|MXGP of Trentino (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|15
|27 Oct
|MXGP of Pietramurata (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|16
|31 Oct
|MXGP of Garda (ITA)
|Pietramurata
|17
|07 Nov
|MXGP of Lombardia (ITA)
|Mantova
|18
|10 Nov
|MXGP of Città di Mantova (ITA)
|Mantova
2021 Yamaha AORC Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Status
|Round 5
|25-Jul
|Wodonga, VIC
|Postponed/On Hold
|Round 6
|8-Aug
|QMP, QLD
|Postponed/On Hold
|Round 7 & 8
|14-15 August
|Coolum, QLD
|Postponed/On Hold
|Round 9 & 10
|4-5 September
|Gillman, SA
|Postponed/On Hold
2021 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Status
|Round 5
|TBA
|Wodonga, VIC
|Postponed
|Round 6
|TBA
|QMP, QLD
|Postponed
|Round 7 & 8
|TBA
|Coolum, QLD
|Postponed
|Round 9 & 10
|TBA
|Gillman, SA
|Postponed
2021 Speedway GP Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Oct-02
|2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|Marian Rose MotoArena
2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Round 8
|October 30/31
|GetzenRodeo
|Germany
|DMSB
2021 Australian Speedway events
|Championship
|Location
|Date
|2021 Australian Under 21’s Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed
|2021 Speedway FIM Oceania Speedway Championship
|Gillman Speedway, SA
|Postponed to November
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|October 8-13
|Rallye du Maroc (MAR)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2021 GNCC
|Round
|Date
|Event Name
|City, State
|Micro/eMTB
|Rnd 12
|Oct 9-10
|Buckwheat 100
|Newburg, WV
|Micro
|Rnd 13
|Oct 23-24
|Ironman
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Micro
|Rain
|Nov 13-14
|RAIN DATE
|–
|–
2021 Progressive American Flat Track calendar
|Round
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Rnd 15
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader I, California
|Rnd 16
|September TBD
|TBA
|Doubleheader II, California
|Rnd 17
|October 8
|Charlotte Half-Mile
|Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC
2021 Provisional Australian Supercross dates
- 25 September – Further information TBA
- 9 October – Further information TBA
- 16 October – Further information TBA
- 23 October – Further information TBA
- 30 October – Further information TBA
- 6 November – Further information TBA
- 20 November – Further information TBA
- 27 November – Further information TBA