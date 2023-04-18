Moto News Weekly Wrap
April 18, 2023
What’s New:
- Christian Craig to undergo further surgery
- Fifth annual Don River Dash scheduled for Sept 8-10, 2023
- Team Australia 2023 ISDE Applications Open
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships 2023 Wrap
- 2023 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Report
- Busto wins TrialGP opener at Arteixo, Bou wins Round 2
- David Megre wins 2023 Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura
- 2023 MXGP of Trentino, Italy – Round 4
- 2023 AMA Supercross Round 13 – Atlanta
- 2023 Penrite ProMX Championship Round Three – Wodonga
- 2023 Racing Calendars
Christian Craig to undergo further surgery
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Christian Craig has begun his recovery following injuries sustained in Glendale’s 12th round of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship, due to undergo surgery in the coming days.
Doctors were able to put Craig’s hip and shoulder back into place upon arrival at the hospital, however, his arm fracture will require surgery as part of the recovery process. It’s unclear when he will be fit to return, with the upcoming Pro Motocross series marking the second portion of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Christian Craig
“Unfortunately, I had a practice crash early in the first practice in Arizona, I ended up dislocating my hip and elbow. The doctors at the hospital were able to get them both put back in place, but I ended up breaking my arm also, and that is going to require surgery. Beyond bummed to end my season this way, but trying to stay positive and be ready to go when I’m healed!”
It is a disappointing end to his first full season in 450SX for last year’s 250SX Western Regional Champion Craig, who had been on the rise in recent weeks onboard the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. He recorded a best Main Event finish of sixth at round 10 in Detroit and won his Heat Race in Seattle, which had him positioned eighth in the standings entering Glendale.
Fifth annual Don River Dash scheduled for Sept 8-10, 2023
Motorcycling and off-road vehicle enthusiasts will converge at Bowen at the tip of The Whitsundays from 8-10 September 2023, for the fifth-annual Don River Dash festival race event.
Inspired by the best courses in the world, the Don River Dash is the only two-day off-road race that sees bikes, buggies and trophy trucks race a reverse grid format through a multi-terrain natural course.
Open to professionals and hobby-riders, the Don River Dash is a family-friendly event and entry will be free for spectators.
Competitors will travel 25 kilometres upstream along the southern bed of Bowen’s Don River. Navigating their way through a mixture of sand, rocks and jumps, competitors will then return along the northern side of the river bed to complete the 50-kilometre loop. In total, competitors test their skills over two days and across 300 kilometres to answer the ultimate question: Who will be the 2023 King or Queen of the River?
Team Australia 2023 ISDE Applications Open
Motorcycling Australia (MA) is inviting riders to submit their expressions of interest for Team Australia at the International Six Days Enduro Championships in San Juan, Argentina.
The ISDE applications will close on May 31, 2023. MA will then select and announce the riders who will represent Australia across the three teams. These include the World Trophy Team, consisting of four riders, the Women’s Trophy Team, made up of three riders, and the Junior Trophy Team, which will also have three riders.
Interested riders can submit their applications via the following link: https://forms.gle/QKK9JeMV25BxAtw2A
For further information or inquiries, please contact Andre Isaac at [email protected]
Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships 2023
With Craig Mayne/endorphin media
Hatchers Raceway is where dirt track legends are born. For almost 40 years, this Gold Coast club has been training young riders to become champions. Mike Hatcher started the club in 1983 and moved it to Arundel in 1985.
There, he built a track that hosted State and National Titles. The club had some tough times with noise issues in 2009 and 2010, but it bounced back in 2012 with a new lease and a new sound system.
The club has a bright future ahead with a 10 year deal from the City of Gold Coast. Hatchers Raceway has given rise to some of the biggest stars in the sport, like Casey Stoner, Mick Doohan, Jason Crump and Ant West. It also has the support of legends like Troy Bayliss, Jason Crump, Stephen Gall and Karl Muggeridge, who help guide and motivate the young riders.
The club was named Motorcycling Queensland’s Club of the Year in 2015. Hatchers Raceway is more than just a track – it’s a family. The club welcomes riders and fans of all ages and levels, offering races, practice sessions, coaching and development programs throughout the year. It’s a place where dreams come true and champions are made.
The Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships are the ultimate challenge for young dirt track riders. They are held every year at different tracks across Australia, and feature different classes based on age and bike size. The championships are run by Motorcycling Australia (MA) and local clubs.
Some of the past winners of the Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships are Casey Stoner, Mick Doohan, Jason Crump and Ant West.
The championships are a great chance for young riders to show their talent and race against their mates from different states.
The Hatchers Junior Motorcycle Club had been working hard for months to host this National Title. They had to tear down hundreds of metres of old tyre wall and build a new fence that meets the safety standards. They pulled it off and delivered an amazing Australian Title.
Riders from all over the country came to compete, with nearly 200 bikes ready to race. The weekend was full of thrilling action and surprises. Some riders faced bad luck and crashes that cost them their chances of winning. Bodie Paige and Taylen Howard were among them.
Rory McQualter was unstoppable in the 200/250cc 13 to U16 4ST and the 100/150cc 2ST Classes, showing off his amazing skills on the bike. Viv Muddle, Riley Nauta and Hamish Bibby battled for the podium spots of the 85cc 2 & 150cc 4 / 12-U16 years class.
Jake Paige, a versatile rider who can master any discipline of motorcycling, claimed the top spot ahead of Jed Fyffe and Sidney Stephenson in the 65cc 9-U13 yrs.
Theo Afeaki ruled the weekend in the 65cc 7-U9yrs class, leaving behind Lucy Heaton-new and Kru Tulloch. Lucy impressed everyone with her performance against all the boys in this class.
The 85cc 2/ & 150cc 4/ 9-U13yrs class saw another talented rider Sam Drane take the win from Nieko Donovan and Jed Fyffe.
ATV’s competed at the Titles with the 200c 2/ & 250cc 4/ ATV 12-U16yrs class being won by Braith Burkin-Paul with Meekah Wright in second and Holly Northcott in third.
The final of the 50cc Auto 7-U9yrs was a nail-biting event with only a hair’s breadth between the top three contenders. Braxsen Anderson edged out Jaxx Knapman and Cohen McCosker.
85cc 4/ Modified 7-U12yrs class was taken out by Cooper Antone in first place, Hugo Holmes in second and Lockie Duggan in third.
It was also great to see 5 young women competing in the 85cc S & 150cc 4 Girls 11 – U16 class Aliyah Goulding, Amelia Kotze, Matilda Heaton-New, Harley O’More & Mia Blackford. Aliyah Goulding took out the championship. Amelia Kotze second , Matilda Heaton-New third.
200cc to 250cc 4-St 13-U16 Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Diff
|Total Time
|1
|Rory Mcqualter
|–
|2:36.729
|2
|Talon Cardinale
|1.706
|2:38.435
|3
|Clayton Pound
|4.196
|2:40.925
|4
|Brayden Bradford
|4.469
|2:41.198
|5
|Jayden Holder
|5.106
|2:41.835
|6
|Tyler Battams
|5.749
|2:42.478
|7
|Riley Nauta
|6.993
|2:43.722
|8
|Hugh Hope-Hodgetts
|8.417
|2:45.146
|9
|Paolo DAmato-Barbaro
|20.683
|2:57.412
|10
|Cody Wilby
|23.991
|3:00.720
|11
|Bodie Paige
|1 Lap
|2:40.471
200c 2_ & 250cc 4-St ATV 12-U16yrs Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Diff
|Total Time
|1
|Braith Burkin-Paul
|–
|2:52.041
|2
|Meekah Wright
|1.830
|2:53.871
|3
|Holly Northcott
|10.925
|3:02.966
|4
|Connor Davison
|14.231
|3:06.272
100cc to 150cc 2 Stroke 13-U16yrs Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Diff
|Total Time
|1
|Rory Mcqualter
|–
|2:32.542
|2
|Hamish Bibby
|2.775
|2:35.317
|3
|Tyler O’More
|6.139
|2:38.681
|4
|Brayden Bradford
|6.858
|2:39.400
|5
|Talon Cardinale
|9.245
|2:41.787
|6
|Tyler Battams
|10.878
|2:43.420
|7
|Daniel Garard
|15.469
|2:48.011
|8
|Finley Kelly
|1 Lap
|2:35.760
85cc 2_ & 150cc 4-St 9-U13yrs Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Diff
|Total Time
|1
|Sam Drane
|–
|2:41.751
|2
|Neiko Donovan
|0.585
|2:42.336
|3
|Jed Fyffe
|0.983
|2:42.734
|4
|Jake Paige
|1.820
|2:43.571
|5
|Ky Mitchell
|3.535
|2:45.286
|6
|Preston Craft
|6.130
|2:47.881
|7
|Levi Layton
|6.872
|2:48.623
|8
|Hugo Holmes
|10.534
|2:52.285
|9
|Lenny Duggan
|12.425
|2:54.176
|10
|Corey Van Elswyk
|14.776
|2:56.527
|11
|Aiden Dippelsmann
|19.611
|3:01.362
85cc 2-St & 150cc 4-St U12
|Pos
|Competitor
|Diff
|Total Time
|1
|Viv Muddle
|–
|2:41.366
|2
|Riley Nauta
|1.682
|2:43.048
|3
|Hamish Bibby
|5.534
|2:46.900
|4
|Nate Jaeger
|5.800
|2:47.166
|5
|Max Earl
|6.252
|2:47.618
|6
|Tyler O’More
|6.665
|2:48.031
|7
|Daniel Garard
|8.952
|2:50.318
|8
|Jaiden Trembath
|14.452
|2:55.818
|9
|Troy Stephens
|14.849
|2:56.215
|10
|Amelia Kotze
|22.943
|3:04.309
|11
|Charlie Duff
|23.368
|3:04.734
|12
|Matilda Heaton-New
|29.496
|3:10.862
85cc 4-St Modified 7-U12yrs Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Diff
|Total Time
|1
|Cooper Antone
|–
|2:56.431
|2
|Hugo Holmes
|0.388
|2:56.819
|3
|Lockie Duggan
|3.865
|3:00.296
|4
|Koby Erich
|8.488
|3:04.919
|5
|Preston Craft
|11.746
|3:08.177
|6
|Cohen McCosker
|15.637
|3:12.068
|7
|Flynn Beard
|18.567
|3:14.998
|8
|Oscar Middlebrook
|18.869
|3:15.300
|9
|Jake Straney
|26.804
|3:23.235
|10
|Rubii Ward
|1 Lap
|3:07.989
|11
|Cameron Pritchard
|1 Lap
|3:18.877
65cc 9-U13yrs Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Diff
|Total Time
|1
|Jake Paige
|–
|2:47.823
|2
|Jed Fyffe
|0.696
|2:48.519
|3
|Sidney Stephenson
|4.195
|2:52.018
|4
|Levi Layton
|8.830
|2:56.653
|5
|Kai Moran
|10.934
|2:58.757
|6
|Lockie Duggan
|11.991
|2:59.814
|7
|Cohen Traynor
|16.393
|3:04.216
|8
|Koby Erich
|18.080
|3:05.903
|9
|Preston Craft
|1 Lap
|2:50.460
|10
|Cooper Antone
|5 Laps
|31.800
65cc 7-U9yrs Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Diff
|Total Time
|1
|Theo Afeaki
|–
|2:54.719
|2
|Lucy Heaton-New
|3.020
|2:57.739
|3
|Kru Tulloch
|4.018
|2:58.737
|4
|Braxsen Anderson
|4.478
|2:59.197
|5
|Steale Beak
|9.256
|3:03.975
|6
|Cohen McCosker
|12.617
|3:07.336
|7
|Jaxx Knapmann
|16.906
|3:11.625
|8
|Quade Pringle
|17.575
|3:12.294
|9
|Braxton Layton
|23.392
|3:18.111
|10
|Chaz Williams
|25.073
|3:19.792
|11
|George Holmkvist
|1 Lap
|3:09.994
|12
|Flynn Beard
|1 Lap
|3:10.774
50cc Auto 7-U9yrs Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Diff
|Total Time
|1
|Braxsen Anderson
|–
|3:03.063
|2
|Jaxx Knapman
|4.414
|3:07.477
|3
|Cohen McCosker
|7.446
|3:10.509
|4
|Steale Beak
|7.989
|3:11.052
|5
|Kru Tulloch
|10.298
|3:13.361
|6
|Quade Pringle
|10.326
|3:13.389
|7
|Tai McNamara
|12.988
|3:16.051
|8
|Braxton Layton
|14.102
|3:17.165
|9
|Lucas Ocean Gallagher
|22.683
|3:25.746
|10
|Flynn Beard
|29.998
|3:33.061
|11
|Joseph Gladden
|31.828
|3:34.891
|12
|Jagger Malins
|1 Lap
|3:08.250
2023 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Report
Round five, the FMF Camp Coker Bullet, of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series wrapped up on Sunday, April 16 at Moree’s Sportsman’s Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina.
GNCC Racing saw its fifth different winner in just five races, with Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor battling to earn his first win since the 2021 season.
As the race got underway, it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong jumping off the line first to grab the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award and the early lead as the racers headed into the woods.
DeLong would continue to lead the way, but Baylor would begin to reel him in and by the five lap mark would make the pass for the lead. DeLong would continue to push, but Baylor would put his head down and try to place a gap between the two. Baylor came through to the checkered flag with a 36 second gap back to DeLong would hold onto second overall on the day in South Carolina.
FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley came through fourth on the opening lap but would soon make his way into third on the second lap. From there Kelley would remain for the duration of the race. Kelley continued to push through the challenging conditions, but he was ultimately unable to catch Baylor and DeLong at the front. Kelley now takes over the points lead in the National Championship standings.
Defending Champion and Magna1 Motorsports/Husqvarna-backed racer, Jordan Ashburn would battle throughout the day, finishing just shy of the podium in fourth in the XC1 Open Pro class and fifth overall on the day. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang would come through after working his way up from an eighth place start to round out the top five in the XC1 Open Pro class at the FMF Camp Coker Bullet.
After getting off to a good start in South Carolina, AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would come through in second on the first couple of laps. On the third lap Russell would fall back to fifth and then sixth where he would remain for the remainder of the race.
The FMF/KTM Factory Racing-backed rider, Jonathan Girroir would move up through the field after a 10th place start to the day. After a small injury set him back before the race, he pushed through the pain to finish seventh in the XC1 class.
Unfortunately for Rocky Mountain ATV*MC/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor, he was only able to complete four laps after having to return to his pits for a bike issue that seemed to linger, ultimately ending his day earlier than expected.
As for his teammate, Rocky Mountain ATV*MC/Tely Energy KTM Racing’s Benjamin Nelko, he would have a great start to the day but as he headed out onto the third lap would suffer a leg injury ending his race as well. Both GASGAS/FXR/Scott Goggle’s Layne Michael and Canada KTM Racing’s Alexandre Gougeon would also only complete one lap in South Carolina at the fifth round of racing.
XC2 250 Pro
Coming through to earn his second-straight XC2 250 Pro class win was Phoenix Racing Honda’s Ruy Barbosa. Barbosa would get a good jump off the line, behind Phoenix Racing Honda’s Mike Witkowski who snagged the $250 Steel City Men’s Clinic XC2 Holeshot Award.
Barbosa would remain in the lead for the remainder of the race, virtually unchallenged by the rest of the XC2 field. Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Mason Semmens would battle his way through the class as he came through seventh on the opening lap. Semmens would steadily pick off the riders and make a last lap pass to take over second place in the class.
Mason Semmens – P2
“P2 XC2 and 7th overall at Camp Coker @gncc_racing. What a day! Been a long rough road to get to this point. I am so stoked I got my first podium and all this work is paying off! Feels good. Thanks everyone!”
Phoenix Racing Honda’s Cody Barnes would have his work cut out for him as he had to battle with Coastal GASGAS Factory Racing’s Ryder Lafferty for the last couple of laps for the final podium position.
Barnes would be able to hold off Lafferty, coming through to round out the podium with Lafferty in fourth. FMF/RPM KTM Racing’s Angus Riordan would battle back from a 10th place start on the day to round out the XC2 250 Pro top five finishers.
Angus Riordan – P5
“P.5 XC2. Survived the day, got smoked up a hill by extremo @masonsemmens. Ended up with the points lead, not to shabby I guess.”
Liam Draper rounded out the XC2 top-ten behind Jesse Ansley, Michael Witkowski, Evan Smith, Jonathan Johnson. Lyndon Snodgrass was 13th.
Liam Draper – P10
“Bummed about yesterdays result and to let my team and supporters down! But simply I messed up. Don’t think I have ever had to stop mid race. But I learnt a lesson yesterday and it won’t happen again. See you guys in Indiana!”
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am, WMX, Youth
In the FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am class it was Hall’s Cycles/Enduro Engineering/Moose Racing’s Jhak Walker jumping off the line first to grab the $100 Lojak Cycle Sales XC3 Holeshot Award.
However, it would not take long for Beaver Creek Cycles/Bells Electric/Wossner Piston’s Toby Cleveland to put the pressure on Walker and make a pass for the lead on the opening lap. Cleveland would come through timing and scoring first, and he would remain there for the duration of the race. Walker would remain in second for the entire three-hour race as Carolina XC/Moose Racing/KTM’s Zack Hayes would battle back in third to round out the FMF XC3 class podium.
Earning the Camp Coker Bullet Top Amateur Honors was 250 A racer, Brayden Nolette as he came through to earn 17th overall and his class win. Nick DeFeo would earn the 4-Stroke A Lites class win and come through 18th overall to sit second on the Top Amateur podium. Earning second in the 4-Stroke A Lites was Caleb Baltimore as he came through to earn third on the Top Amateur podium with a 19th place finish.
As the WXC class took off it was Trail Jesters KTM Racing’s Korie Steede grabbing the $100 Trail Jesters WXC Holeshot Award and the early lead. Steede would continue to hold the lead for the first two laps of the race, but she would have company from both AmPro Yamaha’s Rachael Archer and GASGAS/Over and Out/RG Factory Racing’s Rachel Gutish as the race wore on.
Archer would make the pass stick for the lead, with Gutish tailing behind her making the pass on Steede as well to take over second in the WXC class. Archer would push for the remaining two laps, with Gutish running behind her and Steede holding onto third as they crossed the finish line.
In the 8 a.m. youth race it was Canyon Richards battling back to take his second overall youth win and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. class win of the season. Following Richards was Ryan Amancio coming through second overall and in the YXC1 class, while James Jenkins rounded out the top three finishers in the youth overall and in the YXC1 class.
Caleb Wood came through to earn the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. class win, while Jiggs Fustini and Mason Raynor would take home second and third in the class.
Ryder Sigety came through to take home the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win, Travis Lentz earned the 85 (12-13) class win, while the 85 (7-11) class win went to Evan Porter in South Carolina. Addison Harris took home the 65 (9) class win, Tripp Lewis earned the 65 (7-8) class win. Sahara Robinson would take home the Girls 85 (7-13) class win, Paisley Harris earned the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. In the Trail Rider class, it would be Cale Dejarnett earning the win.
The next round of GNCC Racing will take place on May 6-7 in Crawfordsville, Indiana at Ironman Raceway with the sixth round of racing, Hoosier GNCC.
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC 2023 – Top 30 (PM)
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Man.
|Time
|1
|Grant Baylor
|XC1 Open Pro
|KAW
|03:04:01.479
|2
|Craig B Delong
|XC1 Open Pro
|HQV
|03:04:38.519
|3
|Benjamin M Kelley
|XC1 Open Pro
|KTM
|03:07:02.718
|4
|Ruy Barbosa
|XC2 250 Pro
|HON
|03:08:14.219
|5
|Jordan Ashburn
|XC1 Open Pro
|HQV
|03:08:32.669
|6
|Josh V Strang
|XC1 Open Pro
|KAW
|03:08:41.890
|7
|Mason Semmens
|XC2 250 Pro
|KTM
|03:09:28.698
|8
|Cody J Barnes
|XC2 250 Pro
|HON
|03:10:04.252
|9
|Ryder Lafferty
|XC2 250 Pro
|GAS
|03:11:15.038
|10
|Angus Riordan
|XC2 250 Pro
|KTM
|03:11:27.738
|11
|Jesse Ansley
|XC2 250 Pro
|KTM
|03:13:48.850
|12
|Ricky A Russell
|XC1 Open Pro
|YAM
|03:13:57.970
|13
|Jonathan Girroir
|XC1 Open Pro
|KTM
|03:14:18.939
|14
|Michael Witkowski
|XC2 250 Pro
|HON
|03:14:55.179
|15
|Evan Smith
|XC2 250 Pro
|BET
|03:17:19.860
|16
|Toby Cleveland
|XC3 125 Pro-Am
|HQV
|03:17:33.378
|17
|Brayden Nolette
|250 A
|KAW
|03:17:45.678
|18
|Nicholas Defeo
|4 Str A Lites
|KAW
|03:18:18.193
|19
|Caleb Baltimore
|4 Str A Lites
|KAW
|03:18:29.039
|20
|Bolton Beroth
|250 A
|KTM
|03:18:31.819
|21
|Jonathan T Johnson
|XC2 250 Pro
|BET
|03:18:54.859
|22
|Jason Tino
|250 A
|HQV
|03:19:16.538
|23
|Joseph R Cunningham
|250 A
|KAW
|03:19:47.156
|24
|Tyler Palmer
|250 A
|HQV
|03:19:49.518
|25
|Jhak Walker
|XC3 125 Pro-Am
|GAS
|03:21:26.178
|26
|Lane Whitmer
|250 A
|GAS
|03:21:47.275
|27
|Trevor Maley
|250 A
|KTM
|03:22:02.256
|28
|Chase A Colville
|Open A
|KAW
|03:22:50.550
|29
|Zachary N Davidson
|Open A
|HQV
|03:22:53.130
|30
|Zack Hayes
|XC3 125 Pro-Am
|KTM
|03:24:40.613
XC1 Open Pro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Points
|1
|BENJAMIN M KELLEY
|KTM
|113
|2
|CRAIG B DELONG
|HQV
|110
|3
|STEWARD BAYLOR JR
|KTM
|98
|4
|GRANT BAYLOR
|KAW
|85
|5
|JORDAN ASHBURN
|HQV
|80
|6
|RICKY A RUSSELL
|YAM
|78
|7
|JOSH V STRANG
|KAW
|68
|8
|JONATHAN GIRROIR
|KTM
|39
|9
|THADDEUS DUVALL
|GAS
|27
|10
|LAYNE C MICHAEL
|GAS
|9
|11
|BENJAMIN NELKO
|KTM
|6
|12
|TREVOR BOLLINGER
|HQV
|4
XC2 250 Pro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man.
|Points
|1
|RUY BARBOSA
|HON
|111
|2
|ANGUS RIORDAN
|KTM
|99
|3
|RYDER LAFFERTY
|GAS
|96
|4
|CODY J BARNES
|HON
|95
|5
|LIAM DRAPER
|YAM
|84
|6
|MASON SEMMENS
|KTM
|84
|7
|LYNDON SNODGRASS
|KAW
|83
|8
|EVAN SMITH
|BET
|69
|9
|MICHAEL WITKOWSKI
|HON
|61
|10
|JONATHAN T JOHNSON
|BET
|56
|11
|JESSE ANSLEY
|KTM
|53
|12
|GRANT W DAVIS
|KTM
|52
|13
|PHILIPPE CHAINE
|KTM
|42
|14
|BRODY JOHNSON
|HQV
|30
|15
|NATHANIEL TASHA
|KTM
|26
|16
|ALEXANDRE GOUGEON
|HQV
|24
|17
|STEVEN NICHOLAS
|KTM
|21
|18
|CHRIS CANNING
|GAS
|11
|19
|ZACH M OSBORNE
|YAM
|7
|20
|KYLE A MURDOCH
|HQV
|6
|21
|CODY R GROVES
|KTM
|5
Busto & Bou share TrialGP opener wins at Arteixo
Arteixo hosted the first Outdoor World Championship race of the year, in which the Repsol Honda Trial Team riders were able to put in a great performance, claiming second and third behind Jaime Busto on Day 1.
Reigning World Champion Bou began his title defense in Galicia with second place, having picked up penalty points on Zones 10 and 11. On the second lap, the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider remained consistent during the 12 zones and earned second place. With this result, he is in second place in the standings.
Marcelli made a great start with 4 consecutive zeros that kept him in third place. On the second lap, he was able to maintain his position and finally managed to place third in the opening round of the TrialGP season. Thanks to this result, Marcelli is in the Top 3 overall.
The second day of the TrialGP of Spain saw Toni Bou earn his first victory of the season in the outdoor discipline, moving joint top of the overall standings. Gabriel Marcelli had an intense fight over the course of the two laps, and finished fourth, just two points off third place.
Bou was to improve his feeling on the second day, and on his opening lap he incurred just 8 penalty points. Things tightened up on the final sections of the second lap, but the Repsol Honda Trial Team rider took the victory and leaves Arteixo joint top of the standings, with Jaime Busto second on the day, and Adam Raga third.
Toni Bou
“I’m very happy with the weekend and with the victory. In today’s race I found felt better. I still have some discomfort in my arm, but we were able to fight at an impressive level. It is a victory that is very valuable, because our rivals didn’t make it easy at all. Now it’s time to recover well after the weekend. We are tied on points with Jaime overall and we have seen that he is at a very high level, and both races have been very close. We will have to be strong in Portugal, but the first thing now is to recover and get back to 100% fitness.”
Jaime Busto
“It’s been a really great weekend for me. I didn’t expect it to be this good. Yesterday I got the win, and it was amazing from section one and I felt incredible on the bike. I was able to make it happen on day one and this was a perfect way to start the season. Unfortunately today I made a mistake in one of the sections and as it was a low-scoring trial, it was impossible to recover from that. I pushed until the end and I was able to pull some points back so that’s good. I had an amazing feeling. Let’s hope when we go to Portugal I can repeat my form from day one.”
The next round of the series takes place this coming week in Gouveia, Portugal.
TrialGP Standings after Round 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|37
|2
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|37
|3
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|TRRS Factory Team
|28
|4
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|28
|5
|CASALES Jorge
|SPA
|Scorpa Factory
|19
|6
|GELABERT Aniol
|SPA
|Beta Trueba
|19
|7
|BINCAZ Benoit
|FRA
|Sherco Factory Team
|15
|8
|FAJARDO Jeroni
|SPA
|Sherco Factory Team
|15
|9
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|Vertigo
|15
|10
|PETRELLA Luca
|ITA
|Gas Gas
|14
|11
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|Montesa
|10
David Megre wins 2023 Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura
After 890km, including 500km of selective sections, Portuguese rider David Megre won the Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura, round three of the FIM Bajas World Cup. He finished the Spanish event ahead of the leading Veteran Pedro Bianchi Prata and the Spaniard Sara Garcia, who became the second woman to reach the podium this year.
On Friday, Pedro Bianchi Prata won the 6km Prologue, which was used to establish the starting order for the following morning’s first stage. Competitors set off in foggy conditions on Saturday morning and had to cover more than 500km, including 338km against the clock on gravel roads that were often very rutted and damaged after the passage of numerous cars and SSVs.
David Megre (Kawasaki) was classified fourth in the morning after an electrical problem, but he made up the time in the afternoon and crossed the finish line in the lead, ahead of Bianchi Prata (Honda), female riders Sara Garcia (Yamaha) and Mirjam Pol (Husqvarna) and Australian veteran Andrew Houlihan.
Junior rider Jonathan Finn started the morning strongly but made a small mistake, crashed, broke his rear brake lever and made a hole in the clutch cover. After making emergency repairs, the Canadian finished day one in 12th and went on to finish 10th. Sultan Al-Balooshi, the brother of sixth-placed Mohammed Al-Balooshi, also had mechanical problems and was forced to retire.
Sunday’s action was shorter with just 155km, but dust was prevalent and there were numerous stones on the tracks. Riders needed to keep their concentration to avoid making mistakes. There were no big changes at the end of the day, except for Giroud who had mechanical problems but still managed to keep the lead of the race.
At the finish of the Baja TT Dehesa Extremadura, David Megre confirmed his supremacy ahead of Bianchi Prata and Sara Garcia, while Mirjam Pol finished less than two minutes behind the Spaniard. Houlihan finished fifth.
The Women’s category was, of course, won by Sara Garcia, who finished ahead of Mirjam Pol, Esther Merino and Sarah Khuraibet.
Kevin Giroud also won the Junior category by finishing ahead of Jonathan Finn, while Bianchi Prata won the Veteran’s section from Houlihan and Vingut.
2023 MXGP of Trentino, Italy – Round 4
The MXGP of Trentino in Italy heralded the fourth round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, with Jorge Prado claiming his first Grand Prix win of the MXGP season, ahead of Maxime Renaux and Jeffrey Herlings.
In MX2 KTM’s Andrea Adamo took his career first GP win, with teammate Liam Everts second overall, while Jago Geerts rounded out the top three for Yamaha.
Highlights of the 2023 MXGP of Trentino
For the full report see:
Prado & Adamo win 2023 MXGP of Trentino
EMX125 & EMX250 at the MXGP of Trentino
EMX250 Race 1
The first race of the EMX250 class on Saturday saw a quick start with Valerio Lata taking the lead in front of Andrea Bonacorsi. Although Lata got under pressure pretty early by the Championship leader Bonacorsi, he still held his ground and defended very well. Lata even managed to get a 3,5 seconds cushion.
However, Bonacorsi did what he does best, power through to get close and was too quick on lap 10 as he finally passed Lata. Lata was not ready to give up and made an attack in the last couple of turns of the race to give the public an intense finish. Bonacorsi held on his 3rd race win in a row while Lata finished 2nd.
Finishing 3rd was another Italian, Ferruccio Zanchi who showed great skill and speed. Zanchi found himself 4th behind BT Racing Team’s Kay Karssemakers after lap 1. Zanchi made a move on Karssemakers on lap 5 but there was a give and take between them for few turns. Zanchi finally made the pass stick and went 3rd until the end setting the fastest lap of the race in the meantime.
Karssemakers had to concede a couple of positions following that as Marc-Antoine Rossi got him under pressure in thrilling battle. Karssemakers eventually went down in a turn on lap 8 to move down to 7th. M-A.Rossi finished 4th in the end after a good comeback from the 9th place on lap 1. Karssemakers managed to get back up to 6th position in the end.
Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Karlis Reisulis has been pretty consistent as he got 5th on the first lap to finished 5th in the end.
Behind them, two teammates from Fantic Factory Team Maddii, Alexis Fueri and Cas Valk lived the same kind of races getting to 6th and 8th on lap 1 respectively. Fueri moved down to 8th to then get back up to 7th with 4 laps to go to end in that position while Valk moved also down early in the race to 10th but showed good determination to make some good move to get back up to 8th with 4 laps to go where he finished too.
Team VHR’s Saad Soulimani had a really good start to see himself 7 over the first 7 laps and even moved to 6th when Karssemakers went down in lap 8. But the Frenchman made a mistake on lap 11 to go down to 9th where he finished.
It was still a good performance. Finally, Hutten Metaal Yamaha Racing Team’s Ivano Van Erp rode a pretty solid race all throughout the race to be consistently in the top 10. Van Erp was 10th after one lap, and finished at the same position in the end.
Bud Racing Kawasaki’s Quentin Prugnieres went down early in the race to finish 19th in the end.
EMX250 Race 2
In race 2, Lata went all in as he got the lead after the first corner and looked determined to stay in the lead. Bonacorsi who went 4th in lap 1, quickly moved up as Zanchi in front of him went down on lap 2. Bonacorsi, also attacked his teammate Van Erp to pass him for 2nd on lap 3.
Bonacorsi went on to stay 2nd the rest of the race although he tried for a last push to attack Lata but the gap stayed within safe distance for Lata.
Van Erp who had taken a very quick start and got behind Lata over the first couple of laps had some difficulties to maintain his pace and defend his position. Van Erp moved down to 8th in the end.
Maxime Grau showed really good riding in race 2 as the young French managed a solid start and got 5th after the first lap. He benefitted from Zanchi’s fall to get to 4th and then made a great move on Van Erp for 3rd in lap 4. Grau eventually managed to keep his 3rd place and hold his ground in front of Reisulis.
Reisulis got to 6th in lap 2 while Zanchi picked up his bike after going down to 7th. The two riders followed each other during the whole race and finished 5th for Reisulis and 6th for Zanchi.
Cas Valk showed a solid ride as he has been really reliable during the weekend with a good 8-6 which is encouraging for the rest of the championship as Valk gets 3rd. M-A Rossi is another dependable rider so far as he displayed a strong pace in race 2. He went from 6th on lap 1 to 5th on lap 2, only to make a mistake on lap 4 and dropped to 9th. He picked up where he left off as to finished 7th in the end.
Karssemakers stayed around the 9th place throughout the whole race for a positive 6-9 over the weekend to stay 4th and in touching distance to the first three in the Championship. Finally it was Cato Nickel who made it into the top 10 for the first time this season and this performance will be encouraging for the young German over the next rounds.
In the end, Valerio Lata clinched his first EMX250 win in front of the Red Plate holder Andrea Bonacorsi second and Ferruccio Zanchi third for an 100% Italian podium in Trentino.
Andrea Bonacorsi – EMX250 P2
“I didn’t have the best feeling on the track this weekend, but still, I had a pretty good first moto. The second one today was a bit of struggle, especially in the beginning. I did find my speed and showed my real potential at the end of the race but it was too late. Still, same points as Valerio (Lata) and good points for the championship so the plan will be to bounce back in Portugal. I can’t wait.”
EMX125 Race 1
In Race 1 on Saturday, Maximilian Ernecker got the best start but MJC Yamaha Team’s Janis Martin Reisulis took the lead very early on after few turns and never gave it up.
Reisulis went on to leader from start to finish increasing the gap with Fantic Maddii Factory Racing‘s Maximilian Werner to 16 seconds Werner also overtook Ernecker quickly in the first lap to get 2nd until the end although he had to defend on Ernecker the whole race. In the end he finished 2nd and Ernecker 3rd.
Gyan Doensen from WZ Racing Team and Fantic Factory Team Maddii’s Elias Escandell had a solid race as they quickly got to 4th and 5th respectively on lap 1. They kept their position until the end as they paced through the race to no get under threat.
Vitezslav Marek showed his determination as he quickly went up from 12th on lap 1 to 6th on lap 6. He managed to stay 6th until the end. Francisco Garcia had a solid ride too as he stayed in the top 10 throughout the race picking up 2 positions from 9th on lap 1 to 7th in then end.
Mads Fredsoe picked up his usual pace after an average start where he found himself 13th and overtook consistently lap after lap. His last move was onto Salvador Perez for 8th on lap 10 and remain 8th until the end. Perez finished 12th in the end although he rode for most of the race within the top 10.
The most impressive comeback was the one from Alfio Pulvirenti who started poorly and saw himself in 19th place on lap 1. However, the Italian is not one to shy away from a strong ride. He overtook plenty of riders as he moved up to 11th with one lap to go.
He eventually overtook successively August Frisk and JK Racing Yamaha’s Nicola Salvini to finish 9th. Salvini also displayed some heroic move as he went from 22nd on lap 1 to finish 10th. Frisk would settle for 11th showing some great willpower too after a bad start.
Red Plate holder 737 Performers GASGAS’s Mathis Valin crashed early and could only moved up to 18th in the end.
EMX125 Race 2
In race 2, it was this time Escandell who had the best start but as always, Reisulis was not far in 2nd after few turns. Reisulis pounced early to take the lead and never give it up. Reisulis was a head above throughout the weekend as he comfortably went 1-1. Escandell behind him also showed good control as he stayed easily 2nd until the end.
A great battle for the 3rd position between Werner 3rd from lap 1 and Alban Alm happened in the end of the race. Alm came from behind as he found himself in 7th position on lap 1 to then quickly overtake Doensen for 6th, then Simone Mannini (16th in the end) for 5th on lap 3. He continued on his pace to overtake Frisk on lap 6 for 4th. Finally, Alm got to Werner and eventually passed him with 2 laps to go. Alm finished 3rd while Werner settled for 4th in the end.
Frisk would finish 6th in the end as he got overtaken on the last lap by Valin. Valin made a great comeback as he went from 11th on lap 1 to get to 5th in the end. Unfortunately, it was not enough to keep the Red Plate.
Doensen also made a decent run in race 2 as he went from 6th on lap 1 to show some consistency to finally finish 7th. Behind him Marek moved up from 10th on lap 1 to 8th in the end and even finding himself to 7th place between lap 5 and 12. Mads Fredsoe made some nice passes early in the race to get from 12th to settle in 9th on lap 5 and stayed there until the end. Noel Zanocz managed to get to 10th after an decent start that placed him 13th on lap 1.
In the end, Janis Martin Reisulis won and dominated the round of Trentino with a perfect 1-1, taking the Red Plate along the way. Maximilian Werner finished second and Elias Escandell third.
Janis Reisulis – EMX125 P1
“It feels like a dream come true. After I crossed finish line, many things were going through my mind. I knew that I am the leader in the championship and on top of that, I am celebrating a perfect weekend. It’s incredible.”
EMX125 Round Overall – Trentino
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Reisulis, Janis Martins
|LAT
|YAM
|25
|25
|50
|2
|Werner, Maximilian
|GER
|FAN
|22
|18
|40
|3
|Escandell, Elias
|ESP
|FAN
|16
|22
|38
|4
|Doensen, Gyan
|NED
|KTM
|18
|14
|32
|5
|Marek, Vitezslav
|CZE
|KTM
|15
|13
|28
|6
|Ernecker, Maximilian
|AUT
|GAS
|20
|8
|28
|7
|Frisk, August
|SWE
|KTM
|10
|15
|25
|8
|Fredsoe, Mads
|DEN
|KTM
|13
|12
|25
|9
|Garcia, Francisco
|ESP
|GAS
|14
|10
|24
|10
|Pulvirenti, Alfio Samuele
|ITA
|KTM
|12
|9
|21
|11
|Alm, Laban
|SWE
|HUS
|0
|20
|20
|12
|Valin, Mathis
|FRA
|GAS
|3
|16
|19
|13
|Zanocz, Noel
|HUN
|KTM
|7
|11
|18
|14
|Mannini, Niccolo
|ITA
|FAN
|6
|5
|11
|15
|Salvini, Nicola
|ITA
|YAM
|11
|0
|11
|16
|Gaspari, Alessandro
|ITA
|HUS
|4
|6
|10
|17
|Mancini, Simone
|ITA
|YAM
|8
|1
|9
|18
|Perez, Salvador
|ESP
|YAM
|9
|0
|9
|19
|Hindersson, Kasimir
|FIN
|KTM
|0
|7
|7
|20
|Salvador, Carlos
|ESP
|GAS
|5
|0
|5
|21
|Peklaj, Jaka
|SLO
|HUS
|0
|4
|4
|22
|Scollo, Maurizio
|ITA
|YAM
|2
|2
|4
|23
|Skovbjerg, Nicolai
|DEN
|YAM
|0
|3
|3
|24
|Barthez, Mathis
|FRA
|YAM
|1
|0
|1
EMX250 Round Overall – Trentino
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Man
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Lata, Valerio
|ITA
|KTM
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Bonacorsi, Andrea
|ITA
|YAM
|25
|22
|47
|3
|Zanchi, Ferruccio
|ITA
|KTM
|20
|16
|36
|4
|Reisulis, Karlis Alberts
|LAT
|YAM
|16
|18
|34
|5
|Rossi, Marc-Antoine
|FRA
|KTM
|18
|14
|32
|6
|Grau, Maxime
|FRA
|HUS
|8
|20
|28
|7
|Valk, Cas
|NED
|FAN
|13
|15
|28
|8
|Karssemakers, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|15
|12
|27
|9
|Van Erp, Ivano
|NED
|YAM
|11
|13
|24
|10
|Soulimani, Saad
|FRA
|KTM
|12
|10
|22
|11
|Fueri, Alexis
|FRA
|FAN
|14
|7
|21
|12
|Nickel, Cato
|GER
|KTM
|4
|11
|15
|13
|Rossi, Andrea
|ITA
|KTM
|7
|4
|11
|14
|Greutmann, Nico
|SUI
|KTM
|9
|2
|11
|15
|Nilsson, Samuel
|ESP
|GAS
|10
|0
|10
|16
|Vettik, Meico
|EST
|TM
|0
|9
|9
|17
|Tuani, Federico
|ITA
|KTM
|1
|8
|9
|18
|Congost, Gerard
|ESP
|GAS
|6
|1
|7
|19
|Cazal, Xavier
|FRA
|GAS
|0
|6
|6
|20
|Jones, Alfie
|GBR
|HUS
|0
|5
|5
|21
|Prugnieres, Quentin Marc
|FRA
|KAW
|2
|3
|5
|22
|Bidzans, Edvards
|LAT
|HUS
|5
|0
|5
|23
|Walvoort, Jens
|NED
|KTM
|3
|0
|3
2023 AMA Supercross Round 13 – Atlanta
A red clay track inside the open to the air Atlanta Motor Speedway road circuit greeted competitors for the round 13 of the 17 round 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship overnight in Georgia, where Hunter Lawrence took the main win the 250 class, ahead of Jordan Smith and Haiden Deegan, extending his championship lead to 45-points.
Hunter Lawrence – 250 P1
“Day races are kind of weird; I’m not a big fan of them. It was hot today, but the track was so high-speed and open that we could get some airflow going. It was so one-lined that you really had to be on the guy in front of you and confident in any move you were going to make. It feels really good to be where we’re at right now; this sport is so tough and full of peaks and valleys. It’s good to enjoy these moments because we work so hard for them. Now on to East Rutherford. Hopefully Jett and I can get out of there with a good battle and a 1-2 finish.”
Jordan Smith – P2
“ATLANTA P2. Huge bounce back for me! Thank you to everyone that has my back. My family, friends, and @starracingyamaha . We will go back to work this week and I’m really excited for the East/West showdown in New Jersey!”
Haiden Deegan – P3
“Awesome day on the bike in Atlanta, hyped to add another trophy to the room, happy with how we are learning every weekend.”
Lawrence now leads the 250 East standings on 177-points to Deegan’s 132, while Max Anstie holds 122, ahead of Nate Thrasher (120) and Jordon Smith (115).
Chase Sexton took the 450 main victory, Justin Barcia a distant second and Ken Roczen third.
Chase Sexton – 450 P1
“It felt like an outdoor race when I woke up this morning. I felt really tired today and kept waking up a little bit more for every session. I only did long motos this week, so I really feel like that work paid off. Around the 10-minute mark, I’m sure the TV broadcasters were waiting for something to happen. [laughs] I got through a huge mental barrier to get through that whole race on two wheels and ride solid. It was much needed.”
Eli Tomac retains the overall lead on 292-points, ahead of Cooper Webb (286) and Chase Sexton (275).
For the full report of Round 13 see:
2023 Atlanta AMA SX blow by blow recaps/result/points
2023 Penrite ProMX Championship Round Three – Wodgonga
Boost Mobile Honda’s Jed Beaton has won the third round of the Australian Motocross Championship in Albury, New South Wales, and taken control of the series lead in the premier class. The race marked his first overall win beneath the Boost Mobile Honda banner.
Beaton holds a fourteen-point lead over second in the championship and will continue to build as the fourth round beckons.
Jed Beaton – Thor MX1 Victor
“This weekend was really challenging and the team worked really well,” Beaton said. “The testing that we have done has paid off – I’m really getting comfortable with my bike and team. The goal is to win the championship, but the truth is that I did not know when those wins would actually come. I haven’t really been chasing it – I have been patient. We still have some work to do. I learn more about the team and bike every time that we go out. This is my first year with Honda and I am so pumped to claim the series lead ahead of round four.”
Honda Racing’s MX2 stars stole the show. Brodie Connolly, aboard the Polyflor Honda CRF250R, just blitzed the field in moto one and pulled a commanding win. Third was his ranking in the second stint, which was more than enough to take the overall victory. Wisdom beyond his years was evident as he exercised a methodical strategy in moto two. Connolly sits second in the championship standings, just five points down on first.
Brodie Connolly – Pirelli MX2 Victor
“I knew that I did not need to win the second race – the team told me on the pit board. The track was challenging and there was no need to take any chances. This marked my first race win and overall. I just could not be happier – I truly appreciate the team taking a chance on me.”
Thrilled and excited about what is to come, Yarrive Konsky (Team director) has his sights set on making sure that the team’s riders have the tools necessary to continue to deliver at this level.
Yarrive Konsky
“Everyone has been putting in a massive effort and the results are rewarding for everyone involved. I am very thrilled for Brodie and Jed. I am proud of Wilson too; he is battling a lot behind the scenes and continues to put in the work without any complaints. Kyle, in addition, showed everyone that he has the speed and ability to win. We will work closely with him to get back on top.”
The MAXXIS MX3 class overall belonged to Jack Mather (Husqvarna), using consistency in 2-1 finishes to secure the overall in the most gruelling of conditions.
For the full report see:
Jed Beaton takes MX1 lead with victory at Wodonga
MX1 Quotes
Todd Waters – P2
“My day turned out awesome. I’m stoked that things went my way today; I was able to get good starts and keep out of trouble. With races like this it’s all about staying upright and being smart with my riding. The track and conditions were really demanding, but even though I’m still way off the pace of where I need to be, I’m stoked on my performance and to put in two solid, consistent motos. We’re still testing and developing the bike as we go, but starting to move in the right direction. All in all, it was a really good round for the team and we’re excited to keep improving before Maitland.”
Kirk Gibbs – P3
“I’m obviously really happy with the podium and the end result, but it was a tough day today – the conditions were crazy and it really was just about survival. Overall, I’m satisfied to come out of here with some good points and land on the podium after being so close at Appin, so we’re excited to take this thing on to Maitland in a few weeks’ time.”
Regan Duffy – P8
“I’m stoked to get my first top 10 since I’ve been back – that’s a little goal ticked off now, so we’ll keep working towards the next one! The second moto was good, we were heading towards that top-five mark and then I threw it down… I think I had a total of nine crashes today, which made things difficult. All in all though, I’m really happy to bounce back after a difficult second round and we will keep working to move forward from here.”
Kyle Webster – P14
“It is a bitter pill to swallow. I had a forty-second lead in moto one, then a small mistake cost me the race. Moto two was not much better – I crashed twice and finished fifth. This year has been challenging to say the least, but there are a lot of races to go and I will give it my all. I have to get into the hunt.”
Thor MX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Jed BEATON
|25
|22
|47
|2
|Todd WATERS
|22
|18
|40
|3
|Kirk GIBBS
|16
|20
|36
|4
|Hamish HARWOOD
|20
|15
|35
|5
|Maximus PURVIS
|15
|13
|28
|6
|Dean FERRIS
|25
|25
|7
|Brett METCALFE
|14
|11
|25
|8
|Regan DUFFY
|11
|10
|21
|9
|Dylan WOOD
|12
|8
|20
|10
|Liam JACKSON
|13
|7
|20
|11
|Zachary WATSON
|10
|9
|19
|12
|Luke CLOUT
|6
|12
|18
|13
|Jai WALKER
|18
|18
|14
|Kyle WEBSTER
|16
|16
|15
|Aaron TANTI
|14
|14
|16
|Joel EVANS
|7
|5
|12
|17
|Joel CIGLIANO
|8
|4
|12
|18
|John DARROCH
|9
|9
|19
|Joel PHILLIPS
|4
|3
|7
|20
|Cory WATTS
|6
|6
|21
|Cody O’LOAN
|5
|5
|22
|Kye ORCHARD
|2
|2
|4
|23
|Levi ROGERS
|3
|3
|24
|Riley STEPHENS
|1
|1
|25
|Bryce OGNENIS
|1
|1
MX2 Quotes
Kayden Minear – P2
“Really good round out here at Wodonga, and I felt awesome on the bike all day. I’m just so happy with my first MX2 podium! The mud definitely made it tricky, although good starts helped me out a lot today. Had some great battles in the second moto, but yeah, the 250 SX-F is so good, the KTM Racing Team has been so helpful and I’m excited to see how we go in the next one.”
Wilson Todd – P3
“The overall position is not where I want to be, but I am happy to leave with the series lead. I’m racing back to full fitness and feel that we are almost there. We have three solid weeks ahead and I am really looking forward to Maitland in May.”
Nathan Crawford – P7
“It was a bittersweet day in Wodonga today for round three of the championship. We had a DNF in the opening moto, and then came out and won the second moto, which was obviously really good, though it makes the non-finish a really hard pill to swallow. Happy to regroup with the first place in the second moto though – I’m in good shape, the bikes handling well and getting good starts – so yeah, time to knuckle down for Maitland.”
Noah Ferguson – P11
“Qualifying for me was decent after I put together a lot of laps and logged P6 in the muddy conditions. From there, moto one was crazy, with lots of crashes and I had a bad start, which wasn’t ideal. I benefited from a better start in moto two, ticked off the laps, and did what I could from there. I believe I have the speed, although I just need to clear this injury, which is the main thing, and we will be able to keep improving the results at upcoming rounds.”
Blake Fox – P20
“Today was a tough one for me. I started the first moto with a crash in the first turn, so I pulled in and got some new goggles, and slowly worked my way back to 14th, which wasn’t bad considering. I had another bad start to the second moto and had a big crash. My bike was covered in mud and a bit bent up, so it made for a difficult race. There were some positives to take from today, so I’m looking forward to somewhat of a home round at Maitland next month.”
Pirelli MX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|25
|20
|45
|2
|Kayden MINEAR
|16
|22
|38
|3
|Wilson TODD
|20
|16
|36
|4
|Kaleb BARHAM
|18
|15
|33
|5
|Alex LARWOOD
|13
|18
|31
|6
|Jayce COSFORD
|22
|5
|27
|7
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|25
|25
|8
|Rhys BUDD
|12
|12
|24
|9
|Liam ANDREWS
|14
|10
|24
|10
|Hayden SMITH
|15
|8
|23
|11
|Noah FERGUSON
|6
|14
|20
|12
|Cody COOPER
|8
|11
|19
|13
|Jesse DOBSON
|13
|13
|14
|Hugh McKAY
|11
|11
|15
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|4
|6
|10
|16
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|9
|1
|10
|17
|Jacob SWEET
|10
|10
|18
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|9
|9
|19
|Myles GILMORE
|7
|7
|20
|Blake FOX
|7
|7
|21
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|5
|5
|22
|Chandler BURNS
|4
|4
|23
|Thynan KEAN
|1
|3
|4
|24
|George KNIGHT
|3
|3
|25
|Liam ATKINSON
|2
|2
|26
|Seton BROOMHALL
|2
|2
Maxxis MX3 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Total
|1
|Jack MATHER
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Liam OWENS
|16
|22
|38
|3
|Byron DENNIS
|18
|20
|38
|4
|Jake CANNON
|25
|11
|36
|5
|Ky WOODS
|13
|18
|31
|6
|Travis OLANDER
|14
|15
|29
|7
|Frederick TAYLOR
|20
|8
|28
|8
|Kobe DREW
|7
|16
|23
|9
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|9
|14
|23
|10
|Deacon PAICE
|11
|12
|23
|11
|Seth BURCHELL
|8
|13
|21
|12
|Cooper ROWE
|15
|4
|19
|13
|Seth SHACKLETON
|12
|5
|17
|14
|Koby HANTIS
|10
|6
|16
|15
|Kallam DYCE
|5
|10
|15
|16
|Baylin TOWNSEND
|3
|7
|10
|17
|Rian KING
|9
|9
|18
|Logan DENIZE
|6
|6
|19
|Kayden STRODE
|1
|3
|4
|20
|Jake RUMENS
|4
|4
|21
|Zac O’LOAN
|2
|1
|3
|22
|Oscar FOX
|2
|2
2023 Racing schedule
