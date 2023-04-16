2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 13 – Atlanta Motor Speedway

250 Heat One

A red clay track inside the open to the air Atlanta Motor Speedway road circuit greeted competitors for the round 13 of the 17 round 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship overnight in Georgia.

Nate Thrasher edged Hunter Lawrence out of top spot in qualifying on what was a long and technical circuit combined with some fast sections that took 250 East competitors around 1min30secs to lap.

Haiden Deegan scored the holeshot ahead of Talon Hawkins, Cullin Park and Hunter Lawrence when the opening 250 Heat got underway. Tom Vialle also got away well and quickly worked his way up to second place and as the race order started to shake out Hunter Lawrence was holding down third.

Hunter Lawrence took Vialle as the race reached the halfway mark then set about chasing down Deegan. The race leader then made life easy for the Aussie though after he fell in the whoop section, slipping to fifth place before getting back up and running. Deegan eventually recovered to finish fourth.

Jo Shimoda returned to competition at Georgia and recovered from an early crash to work his way back up to fifth by the chequered flag.

Once up front Hunter Lawrence pulled away from the field, taking victory over Vialle by 11-seconds. Hunter also set the fastest lap of the race by almost two-seconds to underline his speed.

Californian teenager Talon Hawkins showing great promise to finish third.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 5 Laps 2 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +11.306 3 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +18.545 4 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +20.876 5 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +21.738 6 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +37.063 7 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +38.767 8 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +43.911 9 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +46.598 10 Josiah Natzke Kawasaki KX250 +49.902 11 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +52.931 12 Luca Marsalisi Yamaha YZ250F +58.380 13 Jace Kessler Honda CRF250R +1m16.185 14 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +1m25.134 15 Logan Boye GASGAS MC 250F +1m26.926 16 Blaze Cremaldi KTM 250 SX-F +1m29.321 17 Doc Smith GASGAS MC 250F +1m45.892 18 Noah Willbrandt Yamaha YZ250F 4 Laps 19 Garrett Hoffman Yamaha YZ250F 2 Laps 20 Hardy Munoz Husqvarna FC 250 1 Laps

250 Heat Two

Nate Thrasher scored the holeshot ahead of fellow Yamaha riders Jordon Smith and Jeremy Martin. The triumvirate stayed in that order for the entire five laps all the way to the chequered flag.

Max Anstie fourth for Firepower Honda.

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 5 Laps 2 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +01.498 3 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +06.350 4 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +13.001 5 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +19.354 6 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +28.574 7 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R +31.536 8 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +33.496 9 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +34.806 10 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R +39.807 11 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +49.378 12 Bryton Carroll Yamaha YZ250F +51.342 13 Kyle Bitterman Honda CRF250R +1m07.679 14 Jack Rogers Kawasaki KX250 +1m25.280 15 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F +1m37.915 16 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F +1m40.743 17 Hayden Hefner KTM 250 SX-F +1m43.218 18 David Pulley Jr Yamaha YZ250F +1m45.961 19 Brandon Marley Yamaha YZ250F 4 Laps 20 Lane Allison Kawasaki KX250 DNF

250 Main

Haiden Deegan scored the holeshot ahead of Hunter Lawrence but the Australian moved through to the lead less than 30-seconds into the race. Lawrence then had a big moment in a rhythm section that saw him out of the seat but somehow landed back on the CRF250R before running off the circuit. Hunter rejoined the track in second place as Deegan held sway up front, Jordon Smith also in close company running third. Tom Vialle went down pretty heavily on the opening lap.

Lawrence and Deegan battled over the lead and they touched each other up at some points before Hunter managed to make a pass stick and once clear pulled away with apparent ease.

Jordon Smith got the better of Deegan before half-race distance and held that second place all the way to the chequered flag, taking second place eight-seconds behind Hunter Lawrence.

Nate Thrasher challenged Haiden Deegan for third place in the second half of the contest but then went down real hard four laps from the flag. Deegan scoring a podium finish ahead of Max Anstie.

Hunter Lawrence now leads the 250 East Championship by 45-points over Haiden Deegan heading into the opening East-West showdown next weekend in New Jersey.

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 11 Laps 2 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F +08.232 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F +14.579 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 +18.251 5 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R +32.629 6 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R +51.860 7 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 +52.404 8 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 +59.812 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R +1:11.012 10 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R +1:17.746 11 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 +1:18.542 12 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R +1:34.599 13 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R 10 Laps 14 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R +04.731 15 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R +12.826 16 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R +15.310 17 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +22.462 18 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R +44.000 19 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 7 Laps 20 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 5 Laps 21 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F +15.593 22 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE DNF

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 26 2 Jordon Smith Yamaha YZ250F 23 3 Haiden Deegan Yamaha YZ250F 21 4 Jo Shimoda Kawasaki KX250 19 5 Max Anstie Honda CRF250R 18 6 Henry Miller Honda CRF250R 17 7 Chris Blose Kawasaki KX250 16 8 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna FC 250 15 9 Cullin Park Honda CRF250R 14 10 Caden Braswell Honda CRF250R 13 11 Marshal Weltin Suzuki RM-Z250 12 12 Jeremy Hand Honda CRF250R 11 13 Gage Linville Honda CRF250R 10 14 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R 9 15 Michael Hicks Honda CRF250R 8 16 A J Catanzaro Honda CRF250R 7 17 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F 6 18 Coty Schock Honda CRF250R 5 19 Nate Thrasher Yamaha YZ250F 4 20 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 3 21 Jeremy Martin Yamaha YZ250F 2 22 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE 1

250 East Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 177 2 Haiden Deegan 132 3 Max Anstie 122 4 Nate Thrasher 120 5 Jordon Smith 115 6 Jeremy Martin 111 7 Chris Blose 104 8 Tom Vialle 86 9 Cullin Park 81 10 Coty Schock 77 11 Henry Miller 72 12 Jace Owen 66 13 Talon Hawkins 62 14 Chance Hymas 60 15 Jeremy Hand 52 16 Michael Mosiman 51 17 Michael Hicks 47 18 Caden Braswell 44 19 Marshal Weltin 42 20 Hardy Munoz 32 21 Brock Papi 28 22 Luke Neese 24 23 A J Catanzaro 23 24 Jo Shimoda 19 25 Gage Linville 14 26 Devin Simonson 12 27 Jack Chambers 12 28 Josiah Natzke 10 29 Lane Allison 10 30 Tj Albright 6 31 Luca Marsalisi 6 32 Lance Kobusch 3

450 Heat One

Colt Nichols led the field into turn one but then ran in too deep which allowed Adam Cianciarulo, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb to sweep past him on corner exit. Cianciarulo the early leader as Webb moved past Roczen to take second place.

Late on the opening lap Cianciarulo went down in the whoops pretty hard while being pressured by Webb, the KTM man taking the lead as Ken Roczen inherited second place and Josh Hill was promoted to third. By the time Cianciarulo was up and running again he was way down in ninth but the Kawasaki man bravely battled back to finish fourth at the flag.

Cooper Webb the victor over Ken Roczen but it was the Suzuki man that set the fastest lap of the race to underline his speed heading to the Main. Josh Hill rounded out the podium.

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 5 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +01.229 3 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +22.199 4 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +23.692 5 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +24.897 6 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +25.901 7 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F +29.836 8 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +38.858 9 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +40.194 10 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 +49.298 11 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +56.373 12 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +59.950 13 John Short Kawasaki KX450SR +1m03.333 14 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +1m05.449 15 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F +1m10.401 16 Ronnie Stewart GASGAS MC 450F +1m12.420 17 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +1m21.105 18 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +1m23.035 19 Christopher Prebula KTM 450 SX-F +1m30.491 20 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F 4 Laps

450 Heat Two

Eli Tomac got a great run off the line but ran in to turn one way too hot and ended up quite wide, meanwhile Jason Anderon and Justin Barcia had a clean run to lead Justin Hill and Chase Sexton around the opening lap.

By lap two Tomac had passed five riders to move up to fifth but could only make up one more place by the chequered flag.

Up front it was an Anderson and Barcia show with Chase Sexton giving chase and that trio were almost nose to tail all the way to the flag and finished in that order.

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 5 Laps 2 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR +00.000 3 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R +00.803 4 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +07.015 5 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +15.955 6 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +29.987 7 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +31.212 8 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +33.061 9 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +42.200 10 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +47.501 11 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450 +51.143 12 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +52.109 13 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +53.132 14 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +1m05.705 15 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +1m08.821 16 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +1m10.505 17 Dawson Ryker Yamaha YZ450F +1m12.409 18 Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX Kawasaki KX450 +1m12.722 19 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F 4 Laps 20 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +20.019

450 Main

Ken Roczen scored the holehost but Chase Sexton wasted no time in peddling his CRF450F past the Suzuki man to take the early lead and from there the 23-year-old was never headed.

Behind the Honda man Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb were running 2-3-4-5 in the opening laps while Eli Tomac was down in seventh.

Justin Barcia eventually got the better of Roczen to take second place with just over six-minutes left on the shot clock. Barcia then managed to pull away from the German to secure second place while Roczen rounded out the podium ahead of Cooper Webb, who managed to hold off some late challenges from Eli Tomac over the final laps.

Despite his fifth place finish Eli Tomac only lost a single point from his lead over fourth placed Webb, 292 plays 286 with four rounds still remaining.

Sexton’s victory saw him move seven-points closer to Webb. There is now only 11-points separating the two.

Justin Barcia – P2

“Atlanta was a really good day. I’m stoked on the team and myself and my riding. I had the family here and it was awesome. I qualified P5 and had a good heat race. I was riding really well, battling with Jason, and he went off the track. So, I took the heat race win by I believe you say, default. In the main event, I got off to a pretty good start, charged hard, and made some passes, Chase and Kenny were riding really well. I was able to get around Kenny. He pushed me hard the whole race. It was great. I wasn’t able to catch Chase, but I had a really good ride for second. I’m really looking forward to New York next week. It’s my hometown race.”

Cooper Webb – P4

“Atlanta Motor Speedway was an up-and-down day. Qualifying went really well for me, which was fourth, and then I won my heat race with a good start – I felt great! In the Main Event, I just didn’t get a start, had to make some passes, and was a bit far from the lead group, so I didn’t ride my best. I was a bit disappointed with that performance. At the of the day, we’ll go back this week, get better, aim to get back on the podium, and try to win in these coming races.”

Aaron Plessinger – P6

“Atlanta started out pretty good. We got the bike dialed in practice, but there was something off with the feeling of my clutch in the heat – I ended up crashing and not making it directly into the Main Event. I went to the LCQ, won that and had some fun with the extra laps, but that led to me having the outside gate for the start. I had a decent start anyway, charged forward, and pushed hard, so it was a good end to a not-so-great day!”

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 15 Laps 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F +07.006 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +11.206 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE +17.928 5 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +20.405 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +34.314 7 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +56.664 8 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +1m02.154 9 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +1m03.520 10 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +1m15.410 11 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +1m28.517 12 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +1m32.425 13 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 1m Laps 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +06.114 15 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +14.252 16 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +17.120 17 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +18.793 18 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +27.794 19 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +59.273 20 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 13 Laps 21 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 9 Laps 22 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 26 2 Justin Barcia GASGAS MC 450F 23 3 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 21 4 Cooper Webb KTM 450 SX-F FE 19 5 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 18 6 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 17 7 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 16 8 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 15 9 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R 14 10 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 13 11 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 12 12 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 11 13 Benny Bloss Yamaha YZ450F 10 14 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 9 15 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 8 16 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 7 17 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 6 18 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 5 19 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 4 20 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 3 21 Jason Anderson Kawasaki KX450SR 2 22 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 1

450 Championship Points