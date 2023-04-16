2023 AMA Supercross Championship
Round 13 – Atlanta Motor Speedway
250 Heat One
A red clay track inside the open to the air Atlanta Motor Speedway road circuit greeted competitors for the round 13 of the 17 round 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship overnight in Georgia.
Nate Thrasher edged Hunter Lawrence out of top spot in qualifying on what was a long and technical circuit combined with some fast sections that took 250 East competitors around 1min30secs to lap.
Haiden Deegan scored the holeshot ahead of Talon Hawkins, Cullin Park and Hunter Lawrence when the opening 250 Heat got underway. Tom Vialle also got away well and quickly worked his way up to second place and as the race order started to shake out Hunter Lawrence was holding down third.
Hunter Lawrence took Vialle as the race reached the halfway mark then set about chasing down Deegan. The race leader then made life easy for the Aussie though after he fell in the whoop section, slipping to fifth place before getting back up and running. Deegan eventually recovered to finish fourth.
Jo Shimoda returned to competition at Georgia and recovered from an early crash to work his way back up to fifth by the chequered flag.
Once up front Hunter Lawrence pulled away from the field, taking victory over Vialle by 11-seconds. Hunter also set the fastest lap of the race by almost two-seconds to underline his speed.
Californian teenager Talon Hawkins showing great promise to finish third.
250 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|5 Laps
|2
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+11.306
|3
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+18.545
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+20.876
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+21.738
|6
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+37.063
|7
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+38.767
|8
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+43.911
|9
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+46.598
|10
|Josiah Natzke
|Kawasaki KX250
|+49.902
|11
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+52.931
|12
|Luca Marsalisi
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+58.380
|13
|Jace Kessler
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m16.185
|14
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m25.134
|15
|Logan Boye
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1m26.926
|16
|Blaze Cremaldi
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m29.321
|17
|Doc Smith
|GASGAS MC 250F
|+1m45.892
|18
|Noah Willbrandt
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4 Laps
|19
|Garrett Hoffman
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2 Laps
|20
|Hardy Munoz
|Husqvarna FC 250
|1 Laps
250 Heat Two
Nate Thrasher scored the holeshot ahead of fellow Yamaha riders Jordon Smith and Jeremy Martin. The triumvirate stayed in that order for the entire five laps all the way to the chequered flag.
Max Anstie fourth for Firepower Honda.
250 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5 Laps
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+01.498
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+06.350
|4
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+13.001
|5
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+19.354
|6
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+28.574
|7
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|+31.536
|8
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+33.496
|9
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+34.806
|10
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|+39.807
|11
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+49.378
|12
|Bryton Carroll
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+51.342
|13
|Kyle Bitterman
|Honda CRF250R
|+1m07.679
|14
|Jack Rogers
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m25.280
|15
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m37.915
|16
|Robert Hailey
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m40.743
|17
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m43.218
|18
|David Pulley Jr
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m45.961
|19
|Brandon Marley
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4 Laps
|20
|Lane Allison
|Kawasaki KX250
|DNF
250 Main
Haiden Deegan scored the holeshot ahead of Hunter Lawrence but the Australian moved through to the lead less than 30-seconds into the race. Lawrence then had a big moment in a rhythm section that saw him out of the seat but somehow landed back on the CRF250R before running off the circuit. Hunter rejoined the track in second place as Deegan held sway up front, Jordon Smith also in close company running third. Tom Vialle went down pretty heavily on the opening lap.
Lawrence and Deegan battled over the lead and they touched each other up at some points before Hunter managed to make a pass stick and once clear pulled away with apparent ease.
Jordon Smith got the better of Deegan before half-race distance and held that second place all the way to the chequered flag, taking second place eight-seconds behind Hunter Lawrence.
Nate Thrasher challenged Haiden Deegan for third place in the second half of the contest but then went down real hard four laps from the flag. Deegan scoring a podium finish ahead of Max Anstie.
Hunter Lawrence now leads the 250 East Championship by 45-points over Haiden Deegan heading into the opening East-West showdown next weekend in New Jersey.
250 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|11 Laps
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+08.232
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+14.579
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|+18.251
|5
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|+32.629
|6
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|+51.860
|7
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|+52.404
|8
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|+59.812
|9
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|+1:11.012
|10
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|+1:17.746
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|+1:18.542
|12
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|+1:34.599
|13
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|10 Laps
|14
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|+04.731
|15
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|+12.826
|16
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|+15.310
|17
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+22.462
|18
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|+44.000
|19
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7 Laps
|20
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|5 Laps
|21
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+15.593
|22
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|DNF
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Honda CRF250R
|26
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Kawasaki KX250
|19
|5
|Max Anstie
|Honda CRF250R
|18
|6
|Henry Miller
|Honda CRF250R
|17
|7
|Chris Blose
|Kawasaki KX250
|16
|8
|Talon Hawkins
|Husqvarna FC 250
|15
|9
|Cullin Park
|Honda CRF250R
|14
|10
|Caden Braswell
|Honda CRF250R
|13
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|12
|12
|Jeremy Hand
|Honda CRF250R
|11
|13
|Gage Linville
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|14
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|9
|15
|Michael Hicks
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|16
|A J Catanzaro
|Honda CRF250R
|7
|17
|Tj Albright
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|18
|Coty Schock
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|19
|Nate Thrasher
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|20
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|21
|Jeremy Martin
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|22
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|1
250 East Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|177
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|132
|3
|Max Anstie
|122
|4
|Nate Thrasher
|120
|5
|Jordon Smith
|115
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|111
|7
|Chris Blose
|104
|8
|Tom Vialle
|86
|9
|Cullin Park
|81
|10
|Coty Schock
|77
|11
|Henry Miller
|72
|12
|Jace Owen
|66
|13
|Talon Hawkins
|62
|14
|Chance Hymas
|60
|15
|Jeremy Hand
|52
|16
|Michael Mosiman
|51
|17
|Michael Hicks
|47
|18
|Caden Braswell
|44
|19
|Marshal Weltin
|42
|20
|Hardy Munoz
|32
|21
|Brock Papi
|28
|22
|Luke Neese
|24
|23
|A J Catanzaro
|23
|24
|Jo Shimoda
|19
|25
|Gage Linville
|14
|26
|Devin Simonson
|12
|27
|Jack Chambers
|12
|28
|Josiah Natzke
|10
|29
|Lane Allison
|10
|30
|Tj Albright
|6
|31
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|32
|Lance Kobusch
|3
450 Heat One
Colt Nichols led the field into turn one but then ran in too deep which allowed Adam Cianciarulo, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb to sweep past him on corner exit. Cianciarulo the early leader as Webb moved past Roczen to take second place.
Late on the opening lap Cianciarulo went down in the whoops pretty hard while being pressured by Webb, the KTM man taking the lead as Ken Roczen inherited second place and Josh Hill was promoted to third. By the time Cianciarulo was up and running again he was way down in ninth but the Kawasaki man bravely battled back to finish fourth at the flag.
Cooper Webb the victor over Ken Roczen but it was the Suzuki man that set the fastest lap of the race to underline his speed heading to the Main. Josh Hill rounded out the podium.
450 Heat One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|5 Laps
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+01.229
|3
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+22.199
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+23.692
|5
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+24.897
|6
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+25.901
|7
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+29.836
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+38.858
|9
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+40.194
|10
|Chase Marquier
|Kawasaki KX450
|+49.298
|11
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+56.373
|12
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|+59.950
|13
|John Short
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+1m03.333
|14
|Devin Simonson
|Kawasaki KX250
|+1m05.449
|15
|Cheyenne Harmon
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m10.401
|16
|Ronnie Stewart
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+1m12.420
|17
|Hunter Schlosser
|Yamaha YZ250F
|+1m21.105
|18
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m23.035
|19
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m30.491
|20
|Bobby Piazza
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4 Laps
450 Heat Two
Eli Tomac got a great run off the line but ran in to turn one way too hot and ended up quite wide, meanwhile Jason Anderon and Justin Barcia had a clean run to lead Justin Hill and Chase Sexton around the opening lap.
By lap two Tomac had passed five riders to move up to fifth but could only make up one more place by the chequered flag.
Up front it was an Anderson and Barcia show with Chase Sexton giving chase and that trio were almost nose to tail all the way to the flag and finished in that order.
450 Heat Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|5 Laps
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+00.000
|3
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|+00.803
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+07.015
|5
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+15.955
|6
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+29.987
|7
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+31.212
|8
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+33.061
|9
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+42.200
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+47.501
|11
|Joan Cros
|Kawasaki KX450
|+51.143
|12
|Tristan Lane
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+52.109
|13
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki KX450
|+53.132
|14
|Mason Kerr
|Honda CRF450R
|+1m05.705
|15
|Richard Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m08.821
|16
|Preston Taylor
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m10.505
|17
|Dawson Ryker
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+1m12.409
|18
|Scotty Wennerstrom Jefferson, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|+1m12.722
|19
|Joshua Greco
|GASGAS MC 450F
|4 Laps
|20
|Lane Shaw
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+20.019
450 Main
Ken Roczen scored the holehost but Chase Sexton wasted no time in peddling his CRF450F past the Suzuki man to take the early lead and from there the 23-year-old was never headed.
Behind the Honda man Ken Roczen, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia and Cooper Webb were running 2-3-4-5 in the opening laps while Eli Tomac was down in seventh.
Justin Barcia eventually got the better of Roczen to take second place with just over six-minutes left on the shot clock. Barcia then managed to pull away from the German to secure second place while Roczen rounded out the podium ahead of Cooper Webb, who managed to hold off some late challenges from Eli Tomac over the final laps.
Despite his fifth place finish Eli Tomac only lost a single point from his lead over fourth placed Webb, 292 plays 286 with four rounds still remaining.
Sexton’s victory saw him move seven-points closer to Webb. There is now only 11-points separating the two.
Justin Barcia – P2
“Atlanta was a really good day. I’m stoked on the team and myself and my riding. I had the family here and it was awesome. I qualified P5 and had a good heat race. I was riding really well, battling with Jason, and he went off the track. So, I took the heat race win by I believe you say, default. In the main event, I got off to a pretty good start, charged hard, and made some passes, Chase and Kenny were riding really well. I was able to get around Kenny. He pushed me hard the whole race. It was great. I wasn’t able to catch Chase, but I had a really good ride for second. I’m really looking forward to New York next week. It’s my hometown race.”
Cooper Webb – P4
“Atlanta Motor Speedway was an up-and-down day. Qualifying went really well for me, which was fourth, and then I won my heat race with a good start – I felt great! In the Main Event, I just didn’t get a start, had to make some passes, and was a bit far from the lead group, so I didn’t ride my best. I was a bit disappointed with that performance. At the of the day, we’ll go back this week, get better, aim to get back on the podium, and try to win in these coming races.”
Aaron Plessinger – P6
“Atlanta started out pretty good. We got the bike dialed in practice, but there was something off with the feeling of my clutch in the heat – I ended up crashing and not making it directly into the Main Event. I went to the LCQ, won that and had some fun with the extra laps, but that led to me having the outside gate for the start. I had a decent start anyway, charged forward, and pushed hard, so it was a good end to a not-so-great day!”
450 Main Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|15 Laps
|2
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+07.006
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+11.206
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+17.928
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+20.405
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+34.314
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+56.664
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|+1m02.154
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|+1m03.520
|10
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m15.410
|11
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m28.517
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+1m32.425
|13
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1m Laps
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|+06.114
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|+14.252
|16
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+17.120
|17
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|+18.793
|18
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|+27.794
|19
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|+59.273
|20
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|13 Laps
|21
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|9 Laps
|22
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|6 Laps
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF450R
|26
|2
|Justin Barcia
|GASGAS MC 450F
|23
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|21
|4
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|19
|5
|Eli Tomac
|Yamaha YZ450F
|18
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|17
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|16
|8
|Dean Wilson
|Honda CRF450R
|15
|9
|Colt Nichols
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|10
|Justin Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13
|11
|Josh Hill
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|11
|13
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|14
|Kyle Chisholm
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|9
|15
|Fredrik Noren
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|8
|16
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|17
|Grant Harlan
|Yamaha YZ450F
|6
|18
|Joshua Cartwright
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|19
|Justin Starling
|GASGAS MC 450F
|4
|20
|Jared Lesher
|Yamaha YZ250
|3
|21
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|2
|22
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki KX450
|1
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|292
|2
|Cooper Webb
|286
|3
|Chase Sexton
|275
|4
|Justin Barcia
|239
|5
|Ken Roczen
|238
|6
|Jason Anderson
|214
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|213
|8
|Adam Cianciarulo
|155
|9
|Christian Craig
|150
|10
|Justin Hill
|140
|11
|Dean Wilson
|136
|12
|Colt Nichols
|113
|13
|Josh Hill
|98
|14
|Shane McElrath
|97
|15
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|16
|Justin Cooper
|76
|17
|Benny Bloss
|76
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|64
|19
|Grant Harlan
|58
|20
|Dylan Ferrandis
|56
|21
|Kevin Moranz
|54
|22
|Fredrik Noren
|51
|23
|Joshua Cartwright
|49
|24
|Justin Starling
|45
|25
|Cade Clason
|35
|26
|Rj Hampshire
|15
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|28
|John Short
|12
|29
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|30
|Cole Seely
|7
|31
|Chase Marquier
|5
|32
|Jared Lesher
|3
|33
|Anthony Rodriguez
|3
|34
|Logan Karnow
|3
|35
|Joan Cros
|2
|36
|Alex Ray
|2