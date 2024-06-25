Another round win for Jay Wilson in Japan

Jay Wilson had another strong weekend in Japan despite a nasty crash in the second race which relegated him to fourth after going over the ‘bars. The 1-4 result was enough to take the overall for Round 5 of the Japan MX. Wilson was quick to jump back on his bike after the crash, rejoining the field and working his way back up to finish just off the podium.

He now holds a 71-point lead with three rounds to go, with round six at Nara in September after the summer break.

Check out the gnarly off on Jay’s Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Wilson (@jaywilson_6)

Max Anstie parts ways with Firepower Honda; joins Star Yamaha

Max Anstie will be replaced at Firepower Honda in the short term by Aussie MX1 Championship leader Kyle Webster, the Western Australian will line up this weekend at Southwick, and the following weekend at RedBud. Anstie has moved to Star Racing Yamaha.

Anstie’s decision to leave early was primarily driven by his desire to compete in Motocross races ahead of a potential invitation to the Des Nations. Additionally, when signing, both parties were unaware of SX Global’s stance on the 2024 World Supercross Championship.

Max Anstie

“I signed to compete in World Supercross this year, but we couldn’t get any answers about this year’s championship early enough, that’s why I primarily asked for an early release. Last year, we didn’t get the expected number of rounds, and there was no clarity on this year’s schedule. However, I had an opportunity to race in America this year and potentially participate in the Des Nations and prepare early for next year. I didn’t want to jeopardize those opportunities due to the uncertainty surrounding World Supercross at the time. There are still no released dates. The Firepower Honda Team and Honda Australia were very understanding.”

Max, Firepower Honda, and Honda Australia have parted ways earlier than planned, but Factory Honda Australia’s director, Yarrive Konsky, describes it as more of a “see you later” than a goodbye.

Yarrive Konsky

“Max became an integral part of our team; you don’t accomplish what we did without forming a strong connection. He achieved a lot and helped our programs compete successfully against factory teams. He truly demonstrated that with the right team, anything is possible. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. With the uncertainty surrounding World Supercross and the Firepower Honda team not committing to AMA Motocross next year, it would have been unfair to hold him back. After all, a motocross rider’s career isn’t particularly long.”

Fraser Higlett tops QORC Rounds 5 & 6

Fraser Higlett went 1-1 at the QORC round over the weekend to take victory ahead of Harrison Teed and Deegan Graham. Thomas Henry and Jack Conlan rounded out the top five in the Pro class.

Jyo Booker took the EJ win, Ben Freeman second, and Jolon Seaby third. In J4, Mason Phillips took the overall, Callum Gutke and William Gemmell rounded out the podium.

Ebony Nielsen won the Ladies class. Josh Wilson was fastest Vet Over 35s and Joel Seaby top Vet over 40.

Coty Schock breaks wrist in practice

Coty Schock has revealed a broken wrist on social media after a training accident, with surgery planned and a return date to racing after recovery not yet set.

Coty Schock

“Hate to see it. Practice crash today at ClubMX led to a broken wrist. Surgery this week and look forward to getting back to it at some point. Not ideal… We’ll be back, I’d like to say soon, but I don’t know when my return is. Not what anyone wants, but we’re in good spirits and will keep chugging along.”

Reisulis joins Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2

Yamaha Motor Europe have confirmed that Karlis Reisulis will step up to MX2 with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team for the remainder of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season.

Reisulis, alongside Rick Elzinga, will race a YZ250FM in MX2 following his impressive performance at the EMX250 round in Latvia, where he led several laps and finished second overall.

The 18-year-old Latvian, who has celebrated nine EMX podium finishes with Yamaha since 2021, will make his debut as a factory rider at the MXGP round of West Nusa Tenggara, Lombok, Indonesia, on June 29-30.

Both Reisulis and Elzinga will be joined by Thibault Benistant when the Frenchman is fit and ready to return to racing.

Karlis Reisulis – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider

“It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity to step up to MX2 on a factory Yamaha. I have dreamed of achieving this my entire life, so it really is like a dream come true. For me, it’s unreal to know I will finally be racing in the World Championship. I really want to thank Yamaha and everyone involved for this opportunity. I like the factory YZ250FM a lot. I felt good right from the first moment, and I think this will give me confidence as I take on the next chapter.”

Snowshoe GNCC Report

The GNCC reached round nine over the weekend. The Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC raced in warm and sunny conditions, following the Blackwater tradition of starting in town in groups of five.

When the first row had the green flag waved, Steward Baylor would be off to a good start leading the way on the opening lap, both Jordan Ashburn and Johnny Girroir were right on his back tyre.

Girroir battled past Ashburn and S. Baylor during the second lap of the race, but he would soon have a different Baylor brother behind him as Grant Baylor made his way up front, powering past Girroir on the fourth lap of the race, and holding the lead heading into the final lap.

On the last lap Girroir would battle G. Baylor and pass for the lead, Girroir putting his head down needing over 10 seconds on Grant at the finish for the overall, with his time adjustment from starting on the second row. Girroir cross the line just over 11-seconds faster than G. Baylor, claiming his fifth win of the season. G. Baylor second overall and S. Baylor rounding out the podium.

Ashburn crossed the line fourth overall, Evan Smith made his way up into the top five in the XC1 Open Pro as the white flag flew, holding that top five position within the class and sixth overall on the day.

Dante Oliveira was sixth in XC1 and eighth overall after continuing to adapt to the technical conditions. Josh Strang worked his way up to seventh in the class from 11th on the opening lap. Craig Delong started on the front row and battled in fourth for the first half of the race before finishing eighth in XC1. Coming through ninth was Lyndon Snodgrass, Ricky Russell rounding out the top 10 in XC1.

Josh Strang

“Thoroughly enjoyed the GNCC it reminded me of the old Snowshoe, besides the dust which is rare for the mountain… Came into the weekend wanting to enjoy the race and that I did! With a nice tire choice in the 91EX Dunlop I was able to crack top 10 OA which hasn’t happened in a while up there! I looked forward to rolling into the woods every lap! Thanks to everyone who has got us through these first nine rounds, it’s been something.”

XC1 Pro Event Results

Jonathan Girroir (KTM) Grant Baylor (KAW) Steward Baylor (KAW) Jordan Ashburn (GAS) Evan Smith (HQV) Dante Oliveira (KTM) Josh Strang (SHR) Craig Delong (HQV) Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW) Ricky Russell (YAM)

*Overall National Championship Standings

Jonathan Girroir (237) Steward Baylor (194) Grant Davis (146) Jordan Ashburn (144) Craig Delong (128) Grant Baylor (125) Angus Riordan (105) Michael Witkowski (92) Evan Smith (81) Dante Oliveira (77)

XC2 250 Pro

XC2 250 Pro’s Grant Davis started on the first row and would hold a two minute lead on the rest of his competition for the duration of the race, for his fifth XC2 class win of the season.

Josh Toth and Thad Duvall consistent on the mountain holding second and third place positions in XC2 for the length of the race.

XC2 250 Pro Event Results

Grant Davis (KTM) Josh Toth (HON) Thad Duvall (KAW) Cody Barnes (HON) Angus Riordan (KTM) Brody Johnson (BET) Toby Cleveland (HQV) Jason Lipscomb (BET) Collier Martinez (HON) Henry Symanski (YAM)

XC2 250 Pro Series Standings

Grant Davis (246) Angus Riordan (209) Liam Draper (151) Cody Barnes (139) Thad Duvall (131) Josh Toth (118) Brody Johnson (114) Jason Lipscomb (109) Toby Cleveland (105) Ruy Barbosa (94)

FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am

In FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am Sawyer Carratura battled throughout the course to his first class win of the season, Jhak Walker putting his head down and making his way into second with two laps remaining, a position held until the checkered flag. Dakoda Devore rounding out the top three FMF XC3 class finishers.

Earning the Top Amateur Honors at the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC was 250 A winner, Nicholas DeFeo as he came through in the 13th overall finishing position. Jason Tino was second on the Top Amateur podium as he finished second in 250 A, and he came through with a 17th overall finish. Will Sievenpiper was third on the Top Amateur podium as he came through to finish third in 250 A, along with his 19th overall finishing position.

As the morning race got underway, and the WXC class made their way through the course it would be Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer emerged first as they came into the timing and scoring zone on lap one. Archer would continue to hold the lead and place a gap over the rest of the field. As the checkered flag flew Archer would cross the line with over a minute lead.

Finishing runner-up at Snowshoe was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede as she tried to battle back after some mistakes and crashes ultimately kept her away from catching Archer. Enduro Engineering/GASGAS/FXR Moto’s Shelby Turner would sit in third for the duration of the race and round out the top three WXC finishers at Snowshoe.

In the morning youth bike race it was Brody Amos coming through to earn the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win atop Snowshoe Mountain. Caleb Wood battled throughout and would end up second overall on the day, while Doc Smith rounded out the top three overall and in the YXC1 class.

Travis Lentz continued his domination in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class as he earned his ninth-straight win of the season. Hunter Carey took home the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win, while Ace Tokar earned the 85 (12-13) class win. In the 85 (11) class it was Wyatt Johnson coming through to take the win with Maverick Boyer would earn the 85 (7-10) class win.

Hunter Jones would take home the 65 (10-11) class win, Tripp Lewis earned the 65 (9) class win and Daxton Mullins earned himself the 65 (7-8) class win at round nine. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Jayden Shea earning the win, while Sahara Robinson earned her eighth win in the Girls 85 (7-13) class and Paisley Harris would take the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. In the Trail Rider class, it was Camden Phillips earning the class win.

Successful FIM Women’s Speedway Academy wraps up in Teterow

Following two days of instruction and mentoring, the third edition of the FIM Women’s Speedway Academy (WSA) has concluded, successfully building upon the foundations laid by the two previous editions in 2022 and 2023 with fourteen aspiring female racers travelling from around the world to benefit from tuition from two racing legends, including Australian Anika Loftus.

Staged on Thursday and Friday (20-21 June) at the Bergring Arena at Teterow in Germany, a regular stop on the FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship (SGP) calendar, this year’s WSA was led by American four-time FIM SGP World Champion Greg Hancock and FIM Long Track Race Director Glen Phillips.

Greg Hancock

“It’s really impressive to see the growth and improvement of the WSA this year. We’ve managed to fit in plenty of coaching and track time with so much positive feedback from all the participants. I’m really looking forward to seeing the level of competition going head-to-head in the first-ever FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy event on Saturday.”

The fourteen participants aged from 14 and up travelled from as far away as Australia and Argentina to take part. The comprehensive training programme – that was held both on-track and in a classroom environment – covered all aspects of the sport, including machine preparation, riding technique, race craft, mental approach and diet among other essential skills.

Farthest travelled of all the students, Australia’s Anika Loftus – a multi-time national champion who has recently been training in Denmark – felt she had benefitted considerably from the WSA.

Anika Loftus

“I think it’s an amazing opportunity for women to come together and collaborate,” she said. “I started Speedway four years ago on a 125cc machine and now I’m racing a 500. My dream would be to hopefully make it to SGP – I’d like to race professionally and compete against the men.”

The WSA is just one initiative that has resulted from the successful ongoing collaboration between the FIM Track Racing Commission (CCP) and the FIM Women’s Commission (CFM) that is actively working to encourage diversity and promote gender inclusivity. It is followed by the first-ever FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy, another event made possible by this forward-thinking partnership.

Anika Loftus third at inaugural FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy

Germany’s Celina Liebmann was elated to make history as she stormed to victory with a four-ride maximum to win the first-ever FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy in Teterow, Germany on Saturday evening, ahead of Nynke Sijbesma and Australia’s Anika Loftus, both of whom crashed out of the final and were taken to hospital for checks, forcing the abandonment of the rest of the meeting.

The riders put the new skills from the FIM Women’s Speedway Academy into practice as they battled it out in the Gold Trophy event. But the sport’s only professional female rider Liebmann, who races for the Workington Comets in Britain’s Cab Direct Championship, was a class apart as she topped the heat score chart on 12 points.

Liebmann was declared the winner as leader after the 12 heats were completed, the talented Sijbesma awarded second place overall after scoring 10, with Loftus pipped Germany’s Jenny Apfelbeck to the bronze medal on countback after the impressive duo tied on nine-points apiece.

After her victory was confirmed, Liebmann celebrated with an army of fans from her native Bavaria as she toasted a historic win in the first-ever FIM Women’s Speedway meeting.

Celina Liebmann

“It’s the first edition of the FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy, so I am really, really grateful and so proud and happy that I have won it. I have made HISTORY!! I am the first women’s champion and it’s just such an amazing feeling. I just want to say thank you to the FIM and the FIM Women’s Commission, who really support us. I am so grateful for everything. A dream came true. Of course, it is so amazing that my fans came here from Bavaria. It’s an eight-hour drive and they all supported me here. Everyone still needs to go to work on Monday. I am lucky that I have such great followers.”

FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy Results

Celina Liebmann (Germany) 12 Nynke Sijbesma (Netherlands) 10 Anika Loftus (Australia) 7 Jenny Apfelbeck (Germany) 7 Rachel Hellowell (Great Britain) 6 Patricia Erhart (Germany) 6 Katie Gordon (Great Britain) 6 Audrey Dupuy (France) 6 Hannah Grunwald (Germany) 4 Mascha Schwend (Germany) 3 Micaela Bazan (Argentina) 1

Beau Bailey second at SGP3 Semi Finals

Speedway’s next generation of superstars fought it out at Teterow in Germany today in two Semi Finals to decide the starting line-up for the 2024 FIM Speedway Youth World Championship (SGP3) Final, with a total of 36 riders aged under 16 on 250 cc machines spread across both Semi Finals and just eight riders progressing from each to the SGP3 Final. That final is scheduled for this coming Friday (28 June) at the famous Edward Jancarz Stadium in Gorzow, Poland.

Poland’s Maksymilian Pawełczak and William Cairns from Great Britain were tipped to excel and the pair followed the form guide. Competing in different Semi Finals, both showed their class with unbeaten performances to set up a thrilling showdown in Gorzow in six days’ time.

Racing in the opening Semi Final of the programme, Pawełczak – who won his Semi Final last year before going on to finish as runner-up in Malilla – was unstoppable, demonstrating his mastery over five blocks of Heats on the challenging surface.

Following the opening block of racing Pawełczak shared the lead with home rider Carlos Gennerich, Slovenia’s Sven Cerjak – who was sixth in the 2023 SGP Final – and highly-rated Dane Villads Pedersen who narrowly missed out on a top-ten finish last year in Malilla.

Pawełczak and Pedersen both added another win in the second block of Heat races to pull clear of the field as Polish hopeful Karol Szmyd and Great Britain’s Cooper Rushen emerged as contenders for a place in the Final with victories, before the turning point came in the third block where the leading pair went head-to-head.

With his third win of the programme, Pawełczak moved into an uncontested lead and two further victories ensured maximum points and a place in Gorzow as he threw down the gauntlet to his rivals. Having dropped a point, Pedersen then signed off with two controlled wins to book his place in the Final with Cerjak claiming the third step of the podium, one point further off the pace.

Despite failing to finish his first Heat, Szmyd’s three wins were good another for fourth and Australia’s Jordy Loftus also picked up a Heat victory on his way to fifth ahead of the Czech Republic’s Adam Nejezchleba and Leo Klasson from Sweden. The final place in Gorzow was claimed by Rushen who survived a disqualification for a false start in his third Heat to narrowly go through.

Having watched Pawełczak progress with a perfect score, Cairns started the second Semi Final with a point to prove and he did not disappoint. Tying for the lead after the opening block of Heats with Poland’s Maksymilian Kostera, Czech challenger Karel Prusa and Denmark’s Jacob Bolcho Pedersen, Cairns added another win in his second Heat which saw him sharing the top spot with Pedersen.

Australian Beau Bailey, who won his Semi Final last season before racing to ninth in Malilla, was among the pre-event favourites and after dropping a point to Cairns first time out he responded immediately with a victory in his second Heat, but the damage had already been done.

With a victory over Pedersen in their third Heat tying him for second with the Dane, Bailey signed off with two more wins to pull himself clear in second, but there was no catching Cairns whose five-race win-streak was a perfect response to Pawełczak’s clean sweep earlier in the day.

Pedersen was a comfortable third from his compatriot Elias Jamil Jensen with Kostera adding another Heat win on his way to fifth. The remaining three places in the SGP3 Final went to Sweden’s Casper Appelgren, Prusa and French rider Noah Urda who needed a second-placed finish in his final Heat to make the cut.

The focus now shifts to the Edward Jancarz Stadium in Gorzow, Poland, on 28 June where riders from eight different nations will battle it out to become the 2024 FIM Speedway Youth World Champion.

ISS FIM SGP3 Final Line-Up (un-ordered)

Beau Bailey (Australia), Jordy Loftus (Australia), Maksymilian Pawelczak (Poland), Villads Pedersen (Denmark), Sven Cerjak (Slovenia), Karol Szmyd (Poland), Adam Nejezchleba (Czech Republic), Leo Klasson (Sweden), Cooper Rushen (Great Britain), William Cairns (Great Britain), Jacob Bolcho Pedersen (Denmark), Elias Jamil (Denmark), Maksymilian Kostera (Poland), Casper Appelgren (Sweden), Karel Prusa (Czech Republic), Noah Urda (France).