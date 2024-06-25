Moto News Weekly Wrap
June 25, 2024
What’s New:
- Another round win for Jay Wilson in Japan
- Max Anstie parts ways with Firepower Honda; joins Star Yamaha
- Fraser Higlett tops QORC Rounds 5 & 6
- Coty Schock breaks wrist in practice
- Reisulis joins Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2
- Snowshoe GNCC Report – Round Nine
- Successful FIM Women’s Speedway Academy wraps up in Teterow
- Anika Loftus third at inaugural FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy
- Beau Bailey second at SGP3 Semi Finals
- Australian ProMX Round Five – Murray Bridge Wrap & Quotes
- 2024 EnduroGP of Italy – Round Four Wrap
- 2024 Racing Calendars
Another round win for Jay Wilson in Japan
Jay Wilson had another strong weekend in Japan despite a nasty crash in the second race which relegated him to fourth after going over the ‘bars. The 1-4 result was enough to take the overall for Round 5 of the Japan MX. Wilson was quick to jump back on his bike after the crash, rejoining the field and working his way back up to finish just off the podium.
He now holds a 71-point lead with three rounds to go, with round six at Nara in September after the summer break.
Check out the gnarly off on Jay’s Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Max Anstie parts ways with Firepower Honda; joins Star Yamaha
Max Anstie will be replaced at Firepower Honda in the short term by Aussie MX1 Championship leader Kyle Webster, the Western Australian will line up this weekend at Southwick, and the following weekend at RedBud. Anstie has moved to Star Racing Yamaha.
Anstie’s decision to leave early was primarily driven by his desire to compete in Motocross races ahead of a potential invitation to the Des Nations. Additionally, when signing, both parties were unaware of SX Global’s stance on the 2024 World Supercross Championship.
Max Anstie
“I signed to compete in World Supercross this year, but we couldn’t get any answers about this year’s championship early enough, that’s why I primarily asked for an early release. Last year, we didn’t get the expected number of rounds, and there was no clarity on this year’s schedule. However, I had an opportunity to race in America this year and potentially participate in the Des Nations and prepare early for next year. I didn’t want to jeopardize those opportunities due to the uncertainty surrounding World Supercross at the time. There are still no released dates. The Firepower Honda Team and Honda Australia were very understanding.”
Max, Firepower Honda, and Honda Australia have parted ways earlier than planned, but Factory Honda Australia’s director, Yarrive Konsky, describes it as more of a “see you later” than a goodbye.
Yarrive Konsky
“Max became an integral part of our team; you don’t accomplish what we did without forming a strong connection. He achieved a lot and helped our programs compete successfully against factory teams. He truly demonstrated that with the right team, anything is possible. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. With the uncertainty surrounding World Supercross and the Firepower Honda team not committing to AMA Motocross next year, it would have been unfair to hold him back. After all, a motocross rider’s career isn’t particularly long.”
Fraser Higlett tops QORC Rounds 5 & 6
Fraser Higlett went 1-1 at the QORC round over the weekend to take victory ahead of Harrison Teed and Deegan Graham. Thomas Henry and Jack Conlan rounded out the top five in the Pro class.
Jyo Booker took the EJ win, Ben Freeman second, and Jolon Seaby third. In J4, Mason Phillips took the overall, Callum Gutke and William Gemmell rounded out the podium.
Ebony Nielsen won the Ladies class. Josh Wilson was fastest Vet Over 35s and Joel Seaby top Vet over 40.
Coty Schock breaks wrist in practice
Coty Schock has revealed a broken wrist on social media after a training accident, with surgery planned and a return date to racing after recovery not yet set.
Coty Schock
“Hate to see it. Practice crash today at ClubMX led to a broken wrist. Surgery this week and look forward to getting back to it at some point. Not ideal… We’ll be back, I’d like to say soon, but I don’t know when my return is. Not what anyone wants, but we’re in good spirits and will keep chugging along.”
Reisulis joins Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2
Yamaha Motor Europe have confirmed that Karlis Reisulis will step up to MX2 with the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 Team for the remainder of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship season.
Reisulis, alongside Rick Elzinga, will race a YZ250FM in MX2 following his impressive performance at the EMX250 round in Latvia, where he led several laps and finished second overall.
The 18-year-old Latvian, who has celebrated nine EMX podium finishes with Yamaha since 2021, will make his debut as a factory rider at the MXGP round of West Nusa Tenggara, Lombok, Indonesia, on June 29-30.
Both Reisulis and Elzinga will be joined by Thibault Benistant when the Frenchman is fit and ready to return to racing.
Karlis Reisulis – Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider
“It’s an honour to have been given this opportunity to step up to MX2 on a factory Yamaha. I have dreamed of achieving this my entire life, so it really is like a dream come true. For me, it’s unreal to know I will finally be racing in the World Championship. I really want to thank Yamaha and everyone involved for this opportunity. I like the factory YZ250FM a lot. I felt good right from the first moment, and I think this will give me confidence as I take on the next chapter.”
Snowshoe GNCC Report
The GNCC reached round nine over the weekend. The Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC raced in warm and sunny conditions, following the Blackwater tradition of starting in town in groups of five.
When the first row had the green flag waved, Steward Baylor would be off to a good start leading the way on the opening lap, both Jordan Ashburn and Johnny Girroir were right on his back tyre.
Girroir battled past Ashburn and S. Baylor during the second lap of the race, but he would soon have a different Baylor brother behind him as Grant Baylor made his way up front, powering past Girroir on the fourth lap of the race, and holding the lead heading into the final lap.
On the last lap Girroir would battle G. Baylor and pass for the lead, Girroir putting his head down needing over 10 seconds on Grant at the finish for the overall, with his time adjustment from starting on the second row. Girroir cross the line just over 11-seconds faster than G. Baylor, claiming his fifth win of the season. G. Baylor second overall and S. Baylor rounding out the podium.
Ashburn crossed the line fourth overall, Evan Smith made his way up into the top five in the XC1 Open Pro as the white flag flew, holding that top five position within the class and sixth overall on the day.
Dante Oliveira was sixth in XC1 and eighth overall after continuing to adapt to the technical conditions. Josh Strang worked his way up to seventh in the class from 11th on the opening lap. Craig Delong started on the front row and battled in fourth for the first half of the race before finishing eighth in XC1. Coming through ninth was Lyndon Snodgrass, Ricky Russell rounding out the top 10 in XC1.
Josh Strang
“Thoroughly enjoyed the GNCC it reminded me of the old Snowshoe, besides the dust which is rare for the mountain… Came into the weekend wanting to enjoy the race and that I did! With a nice tire choice in the 91EX Dunlop I was able to crack top 10 OA which hasn’t happened in a while up there! I looked forward to rolling into the woods every lap! Thanks to everyone who has got us through these first nine rounds, it’s been something.”
XC1 Pro Event Results
- Jonathan Girroir (KTM)
- Grant Baylor (KAW)
- Steward Baylor (KAW)
- Jordan Ashburn (GAS)
- Evan Smith (HQV)
- Dante Oliveira (KTM)
- Josh Strang (SHR)
- Craig Delong (HQV)
- Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW)
- Ricky Russell (YAM)
*Overall National Championship Standings
- Jonathan Girroir (237)
- Steward Baylor (194)
- Grant Davis (146)
- Jordan Ashburn (144)
- Craig Delong (128)
- Grant Baylor (125)
- Angus Riordan (105)
- Michael Witkowski (92)
- Evan Smith (81)
- Dante Oliveira (77)
XC2 250 Pro
XC2 250 Pro’s Grant Davis started on the first row and would hold a two minute lead on the rest of his competition for the duration of the race, for his fifth XC2 class win of the season.
Josh Toth and Thad Duvall consistent on the mountain holding second and third place positions in XC2 for the length of the race.
XC2 250 Pro Event Results
- Grant Davis (KTM)
- Josh Toth (HON)
- Thad Duvall (KAW)
- Cody Barnes (HON)
- Angus Riordan (KTM)
- Brody Johnson (BET)
- Toby Cleveland (HQV)
- Jason Lipscomb (BET)
- Collier Martinez (HON)
- Henry Symanski (YAM)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings
- Grant Davis (246)
- Angus Riordan (209)
- Liam Draper (151)
- Cody Barnes (139)
- Thad Duvall (131)
- Josh Toth (118)
- Brody Johnson (114)
- Jason Lipscomb (109)
- Toby Cleveland (105)
- Ruy Barbosa (94)
FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am
In FMF XC3 125 Pro-Am Sawyer Carratura battled throughout the course to his first class win of the season, Jhak Walker putting his head down and making his way into second with two laps remaining, a position held until the checkered flag. Dakoda Devore rounding out the top three FMF XC3 class finishers.
Earning the Top Amateur Honors at the Yamaha Racing Snowshoe GNCC was 250 A winner, Nicholas DeFeo as he came through in the 13th overall finishing position. Jason Tino was second on the Top Amateur podium as he finished second in 250 A, and he came through with a 17th overall finish. Will Sievenpiper was third on the Top Amateur podium as he came through to finish third in 250 A, along with his 19th overall finishing position.
As the morning race got underway, and the WXC class made their way through the course it would be Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Rachael Archer emerged first as they came into the timing and scoring zone on lap one. Archer would continue to hold the lead and place a gap over the rest of the field. As the checkered flag flew Archer would cross the line with over a minute lead.
Finishing runner-up at Snowshoe was Rockstar Energy Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Korie Steede as she tried to battle back after some mistakes and crashes ultimately kept her away from catching Archer. Enduro Engineering/GASGAS/FXR Moto’s Shelby Turner would sit in third for the duration of the race and round out the top three WXC finishers at Snowshoe.
In the morning youth bike race it was Brody Amos coming through to earn the overall and YXC1 Super Mini Sr. (14-15) class win atop Snowshoe Mountain. Caleb Wood battled throughout and would end up second overall on the day, while Doc Smith rounded out the top three overall and in the YXC1 class.
Travis Lentz continued his domination in the YXC2 Super Mini Jr. (12-13) class as he earned his ninth-straight win of the season. Hunter Carey took home the 85 Big Wheel (11-15) class win, while Ace Tokar earned the 85 (12-13) class win. In the 85 (11) class it was Wyatt Johnson coming through to take the win with Maverick Boyer would earn the 85 (7-10) class win.
Hunter Jones would take home the 65 (10-11) class win, Tripp Lewis earned the 65 (9) class win and Daxton Mullins earned himself the 65 (7-8) class win at round nine. In the Girls Super Mini (12-16) class it was Jayden Shea earning the win, while Sahara Robinson earned her eighth win in the Girls 85 (7-13) class and Paisley Harris would take the Girls 65 (7-11) class win. In the Trail Rider class, it was Camden Phillips earning the class win.
Successful FIM Women’s Speedway Academy wraps up in Teterow
Following two days of instruction and mentoring, the third edition of the FIM Women’s Speedway Academy (WSA) has concluded, successfully building upon the foundations laid by the two previous editions in 2022 and 2023 with fourteen aspiring female racers travelling from around the world to benefit from tuition from two racing legends, including Australian Anika Loftus.
Staged on Thursday and Friday (20-21 June) at the Bergring Arena at Teterow in Germany, a regular stop on the FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship (SGP) calendar, this year’s WSA was led by American four-time FIM SGP World Champion Greg Hancock and FIM Long Track Race Director Glen Phillips.
Greg Hancock
“It’s really impressive to see the growth and improvement of the WSA this year. We’ve managed to fit in plenty of coaching and track time with so much positive feedback from all the participants. I’m really looking forward to seeing the level of competition going head-to-head in the first-ever FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy event on Saturday.”
The fourteen participants aged from 14 and up travelled from as far away as Australia and Argentina to take part. The comprehensive training programme – that was held both on-track and in a classroom environment – covered all aspects of the sport, including machine preparation, riding technique, race craft, mental approach and diet among other essential skills.
Farthest travelled of all the students, Australia’s Anika Loftus – a multi-time national champion who has recently been training in Denmark – felt she had benefitted considerably from the WSA.
Anika Loftus
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity for women to come together and collaborate,” she said. “I started Speedway four years ago on a 125cc machine and now I’m racing a 500. My dream would be to hopefully make it to SGP – I’d like to race professionally and compete against the men.”
The WSA is just one initiative that has resulted from the successful ongoing collaboration between the FIM Track Racing Commission (CCP) and the FIM Women’s Commission (CFM) that is actively working to encourage diversity and promote gender inclusivity. It is followed by the first-ever FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy, another event made possible by this forward-thinking partnership.
Anika Loftus third at inaugural FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy
Germany’s Celina Liebmann was elated to make history as she stormed to victory with a four-ride maximum to win the first-ever FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy in Teterow, Germany on Saturday evening, ahead of Nynke Sijbesma and Australia’s Anika Loftus, both of whom crashed out of the final and were taken to hospital for checks, forcing the abandonment of the rest of the meeting.
The riders put the new skills from the FIM Women’s Speedway Academy into practice as they battled it out in the Gold Trophy event. But the sport’s only professional female rider Liebmann, who races for the Workington Comets in Britain’s Cab Direct Championship, was a class apart as she topped the heat score chart on 12 points.
Liebmann was declared the winner as leader after the 12 heats were completed, the talented Sijbesma awarded second place overall after scoring 10, with Loftus pipped Germany’s Jenny Apfelbeck to the bronze medal on countback after the impressive duo tied on nine-points apiece.
After her victory was confirmed, Liebmann celebrated with an army of fans from her native Bavaria as she toasted a historic win in the first-ever FIM Women’s Speedway meeting.
Celina Liebmann
“It’s the first edition of the FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy, so I am really, really grateful and so proud and happy that I have won it. I have made HISTORY!! I am the first women’s champion and it’s just such an amazing feeling. I just want to say thank you to the FIM and the FIM Women’s Commission, who really support us. I am so grateful for everything. A dream came true. Of course, it is so amazing that my fans came here from Bavaria. It’s an eight-hour drive and they all supported me here. Everyone still needs to go to work on Monday. I am lucky that I have such great followers.”
FIM Women’s Speedway Gold Trophy Results
- Celina Liebmann (Germany) 12
- Nynke Sijbesma (Netherlands) 10
- Anika Loftus (Australia) 7
- Jenny Apfelbeck (Germany) 7
- Rachel Hellowell (Great Britain) 6
- Patricia Erhart (Germany) 6
- Katie Gordon (Great Britain) 6
- Audrey Dupuy (France) 6
- Hannah Grunwald (Germany) 4
- Mascha Schwend (Germany) 3
- Micaela Bazan (Argentina) 1
Beau Bailey second at SGP3 Semi Finals
Speedway’s next generation of superstars fought it out at Teterow in Germany today in two Semi Finals to decide the starting line-up for the 2024 FIM Speedway Youth World Championship (SGP3) Final, with a total of 36 riders aged under 16 on 250 cc machines spread across both Semi Finals and just eight riders progressing from each to the SGP3 Final. That final is scheduled for this coming Friday (28 June) at the famous Edward Jancarz Stadium in Gorzow, Poland.
Poland’s Maksymilian Pawełczak and William Cairns from Great Britain were tipped to excel and the pair followed the form guide. Competing in different Semi Finals, both showed their class with unbeaten performances to set up a thrilling showdown in Gorzow in six days’ time.
Racing in the opening Semi Final of the programme, Pawełczak – who won his Semi Final last year before going on to finish as runner-up in Malilla – was unstoppable, demonstrating his mastery over five blocks of Heats on the challenging surface.
Following the opening block of racing Pawełczak shared the lead with home rider Carlos Gennerich, Slovenia’s Sven Cerjak – who was sixth in the 2023 SGP Final – and highly-rated Dane Villads Pedersen who narrowly missed out on a top-ten finish last year in Malilla.
Pawełczak and Pedersen both added another win in the second block of Heat races to pull clear of the field as Polish hopeful Karol Szmyd and Great Britain’s Cooper Rushen emerged as contenders for a place in the Final with victories, before the turning point came in the third block where the leading pair went head-to-head.
With his third win of the programme, Pawełczak moved into an uncontested lead and two further victories ensured maximum points and a place in Gorzow as he threw down the gauntlet to his rivals. Having dropped a point, Pedersen then signed off with two controlled wins to book his place in the Final with Cerjak claiming the third step of the podium, one point further off the pace.
Despite failing to finish his first Heat, Szmyd’s three wins were good another for fourth and Australia’s Jordy Loftus also picked up a Heat victory on his way to fifth ahead of the Czech Republic’s Adam Nejezchleba and Leo Klasson from Sweden. The final place in Gorzow was claimed by Rushen who survived a disqualification for a false start in his third Heat to narrowly go through.
Having watched Pawełczak progress with a perfect score, Cairns started the second Semi Final with a point to prove and he did not disappoint. Tying for the lead after the opening block of Heats with Poland’s Maksymilian Kostera, Czech challenger Karel Prusa and Denmark’s Jacob Bolcho Pedersen, Cairns added another win in his second Heat which saw him sharing the top spot with Pedersen.
Australian Beau Bailey, who won his Semi Final last season before racing to ninth in Malilla, was among the pre-event favourites and after dropping a point to Cairns first time out he responded immediately with a victory in his second Heat, but the damage had already been done.
With a victory over Pedersen in their third Heat tying him for second with the Dane, Bailey signed off with two more wins to pull himself clear in second, but there was no catching Cairns whose five-race win-streak was a perfect response to Pawełczak’s clean sweep earlier in the day.
Pedersen was a comfortable third from his compatriot Elias Jamil Jensen with Kostera adding another Heat win on his way to fifth. The remaining three places in the SGP3 Final went to Sweden’s Casper Appelgren, Prusa and French rider Noah Urda who needed a second-placed finish in his final Heat to make the cut.
The focus now shifts to the Edward Jancarz Stadium in Gorzow, Poland, on 28 June where riders from eight different nations will battle it out to become the 2024 FIM Speedway Youth World Champion.
ISS FIM SGP3 Final Line-Up (un-ordered)
Beau Bailey (Australia), Jordy Loftus (Australia), Maksymilian Pawelczak (Poland), Villads Pedersen (Denmark), Sven Cerjak (Slovenia), Karol Szmyd (Poland), Adam Nejezchleba (Czech Republic), Leo Klasson (Sweden), Cooper Rushen (Great Britain), William Cairns (Great Britain), Jacob Bolcho Pedersen (Denmark), Elias Jamil (Denmark), Maksymilian Kostera (Poland), Casper Appelgren (Sweden), Karel Prusa (Czech Republic), Noah Urda (France).
Australian ProMX Round Five – Murray Bridge Wrap & Quotes
See the full race reports and results here:
Honda riders take the major spoils at Murray Bridge ProMX
The Australian Motocross Championship hit Murray Bridge for the first time in five years over the weekend for round five of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores.
The 1.6km track is renowned for being one of the toughest in the country to master – beneath the loamy top layer lies a hard base that can catch out even the savviest of racers – while its combination of wide-open straights, high-speed rollers, sweeping berms and tight sections will test the mettle of Australia’s best.
Kyle Webster topped MX1 qualifying ahead of Nathan Crawford and Jed Beaton. Kirk Gibbs was fourth quickest in the 20-minute session ahead of local here and much loved veteran Shane Metcalfe.
In MX2, Brodie Connoly showed the best early pace ahead of local talent Alex Larwood.
It was all guns firing for the Cannon siblings on Sunday morning with Jake topping MX3 qualifying while Charli was more than a second quicker than the best of the rest in the MXW category.
That made it an all-Honda affair on the top of the qualifying leaderboards in all categories. That was until Jed Beaton got the better of Kyle Webster in the AMX Superstores MX1 Superpole Shootout to put a Yamaha back on top of the MX1 timing sheets.
Thor MX1 Round
Kyle Webster dominated the MX1 proceedings, going 1-1 for a perfect 50-points, a consistent Jed Beaton running 2-2 for second overall and 44-points, with Kirk Gibbs claiming the 3-3 for third and 40-points. Nathan Crawford and Brett Metcalfe rounded out the top five.
The double-moto sweep means Webster has stretched out a seven-point lead over Beaton in the point standings (252 points to 245), while Crawford remains third on 210.
Kyle Webster – P1
“It’s awesome, honestly everything is going well. We can’t get ahead of ourselves, there are still three rounds remaining, but we can feel confident that we are doing all the right things.”
Jed Beaton – P2
“A bit of a frustrating day all round today for both me and the team. I had good pace in Superpole but wasn’t able to produce that consistently enough in the motos when I really needed it. Kyle rode some great races and he was just that bit better than me today, so I need to go back and figure out what I need to do for the final few rounds to really take it up to him. It’s not all gloom and doom as I’m determined to fight this thing all the way to the end and desperately want to win this championship for myself and the team. The next round is at Toowoomba in a few weeks’ time, and it is a track that I have done well at in the past, so I’m confident going into that event that I will have a good weekend and make up some points in the championship.”
Kirk Gibbs – P3
“Today ended up being good, although I was off the pace in Superpole and didn’t get the best gate pick as a result. I had a good battle with Brett Metcalfe in the first race, but I didn’t have any goggles – I don’t know how, but some dirt got under the roll-off, so I had to take them off and fight it out. I got a clean start in the second moto and got the holeshot, then held on for another P3 finish to end the day on the podium. It’s been five years since I’ve won a round and I’m hoping I can bridge the gap a bit more when the series heads to Queensland! The two front-runners are killing it, and I’d love to beat them at some stage, but I’ve got to enjoy these moments.”
Nathan Crawford – P4
“It was a so-so day for fourth overall. I started off second in the first qualifying session and I was really stoked with that, but in the first moto I had an average start and was battling in a pack I didn’t feel I belonged in. I tangled with another rider and went down and had to fight back to fifth. I put my head down and got a much better start in the second moto and raced to third. Unfortunately, I had a bit of a hiccup with a split lane and got a one-second penalty, but we were still 5-4 for fourth overall, so it was a solid, but average weekend for me.”
Todd Waters – P7
“The track was awesome here today – really brutal and really technical. My starts weren’t there, but we’re making progress with a new training program I’m on, and I’m starting to feel a bit better on the bike. This weekend I felt there was progression and we’re moving forward, even if the results didn’t show it as much. I’m happier, I’ve got a plan and we’re working hard for it. The next three rounds are Queensland-based, and I want to get my starts dialled so I can run up front and show what I’ve got, because I’m currently not fast enough to come back to the front from where I’m currently starting. My bike’s in a good place and I’m enjoying riding it, so it’s now up to me to step up.”
Thor MX1 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|K Webster
|Honda
|25
|25
|50
|2
|J Beaton
|Yamaha
|22
|22
|44
|3
|K Gibbs
|GasGas
|20
|20
|40
|4
|N Crawford
|KTM
|16
|18
|34
|5
|B Metcalfe
|Kawasaki
|18
|14
|32
|6
|L Berkel
|Honda
|14
|16
|30
|7
|T Waters
|Husqvarna
|15
|15
|30
|8
|Z Watson
|Husqvarna
|12
|13
|25
|9
|J Evans
|Yamaha
|13
|12
|25
|10
|S Larsen
|Yamaha
|10
|11
|21
Thor MX1 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|K Webster
|Hon
|252
|2
|J Beaton
|Yam
|245
|3
|N Crawford
|KTM
|210
|4
|K Gibbs
|Gas
|188
|5
|T Waters
|Hus
|162
|6
|B Metcalfe
|Kaw
|153
|7
|L Clout
|Kaw
|146
|8
|Z Watson
|Hus
|124
|9
|J Evans
|Yam
|118
|10
|D Ferris
|Yam
|104
Pirelli MX2 Round
In MX2 Larwood took the narrowest round win from Connolly, each on a win and a second a-piece and 47-points, with third and fourth placed Minear and Budd in a similar situation, both on 36-points, with Kingsford in a clearcut fifth for the round.
In the championship standings, Connolly has again extended his points lead to 30 points over Kingsford (222 points to 192), with Ferguson just two points further back.
Alex Larwood – P1
“Wow, just wow. It’s been a challenging road to get here, but I am loving it. The bike, the team, I can’t say enough. Everyone is so positive. We will put our heads down and keep working; I need to be doing this more often.”
Brodie Connolly – P2
“It was great to be back feeling like my old self. Moto 1 was great; Moto 2 was also great for different reasons. I crashed on lap 1 and had to come back from near last. I got to 2nd in two or three laps, but Alex was riding great and I didn’t want to push it. We still have a lot of racing, and I am chasing the championship.”
Kayden Minear – P3
“After my crash in the first moto I definitely feel very sore and I think tomorrow’s going to be a struggle to get out of bed. I’m just grateful I’m not injured, that I could race the second moto, and finish on the podium today. I’m happy that even after my crash I still ran really good lap-times, and to finish the day third overall. I feel really comfortable on the bike at the moment and I’m just excited to keep racing.”
Rhys Budd – P4
“I had a very consistent day and it was much better than the past two rounds. I’ve been dealing with some issues that made it hard to ride, but we’ve fixed that through the break and came out swinging this weekend. It hurts a little bit to finish fourth on countback when I was tied on points for third, but to be back in the mix, in the fight, was good for me and I needed that for my confidence. The team’s stuck with me through this process and I’m glad to be back in the mix. We’ll keep building and work to get back on the box! We’ve got three rounds to get it done.”
Ryder Kingsford – P5
“I am feeling pretty sore now. My toes are swollen, and I am generally sore all over, the only fortunate thing was it was my rear brake foot, not the gear level so I was able to ride with it. I got hit pretty hard and went over the berm. The bike was bent up as I could feel the sub frame was twisted and the bars weren’t perfect, but I just got back into the race and did what I could. I felt I rode pretty well all day, so happy with out that went and the tram did a great job of getting my bike turned around for moto two. I will get my toes looked and then look to get things back on track at the net round in Toowoomba.”
Noah Ferguson – P6
“I tweaked my back this past week and the track was brutal this weekend. I did what I could to stay in the championship hunt. 6th wasn’t great today, but it’s all I had.”
Jayce Cosford – P8
“I still struggled with my qualifying and even my moto 1 where I just don’t have enough speed to match the front guys. Moto 1 I had an ok start and was moving forward but then crashed and dropped a heap of positions and then had a small tip over a little later in the moto. Race two was much better as I had a good start and was into second place on the opening laps. I lost a bit of flow in the middle part of the race and then picked it back up only to stall in and lose a few more spots. Seventh isn’t great, but it was good to run up the front for a while and be in the race.”
Pirelli MX2 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|A Larwood
|Hon
|22
|25
|47
|2
|B Connolly
|Hon
|25
|22
|47
|3
|K Minear
|KTM
|16
|20
|36
|4
|R Budd
|Hus
|20
|16
|36
|5
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|11
|18
|29
|6
|N Ferguson
|Hon
|13
|15
|28
|7
|C Williams
|Yam
|14
|11
|25
|8
|J Cosford
|Yam
|10
|14
|24
|9
|W Daish
|Gas
|12
|10
|22
|10
|R King
|Hon
|15
|7
|22
Pirelli MX2 Championship Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|B Connolly
|Hon
|222
|2
|R Kingsford
|Yam
|192
|3
|N Ferguson
|Hon
|190
|4
|K Minear
|KTM
|180
|5
|R Budd
|Hus
|151
|6
|A Larwood
|Hon
|144
|7
|J Cosford
|Yam
|142
|8
|H Yokoyama
|Hon
|128
|9
|K Barham
|Yam
|114
|10
|C Williams
|Yam
|93
Maxxis MX3 Round
It was a stellar round for Woods who took the 1-1 victory for 50-points, jumping up to 10th in the standings. Cannon was second running 2-3 for 42-points, and Hantis rounded out the podium with his 4-4. Paice and Alsop completing the top five.
In the MX3 points chase, Hantis leads with 206 points, but Cannon has jumped from fourth to second (194), relegating Drew (192) to third in the standings.
Jake Cannon – P2
“Qualifying went well, and race 1 was solid. I had to come through the pack to earn that position. Race 2 was horrible; we went the wrong way with the bike and learned a lot. I am pumped to have made up a lot of points in the championship. Everyone knows the fight we have had to get back up there.”
Koby Hantis – P3
“Riding in these softer surfaces probably isn’t my strong point but I feel like I’m getting better on them and improving each time we race. My starts weren’t great today and I have to work hard at the beginning of each moto to get some track position but that just allowed the lead group to get away. Happy to keep the red plate and look forward to the final three rounds in Queensland and back on some harder dirt.”
Maxxis MX3 Round Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|K Woods
|Gas
|25
|25
|50
|2
|J Cannon
|Hon
|22
|20
|42
|3
|K Hantis
|Yam
|18
|18
|36
|4
|D Paice
|KTM
|15
|15
|30
|5
|J Alsop
|KTM
|16
|14
|30
|6
|K Drew
|Yam
|20
|10
|30
|7
|K Strode
|Hon
|14
|9
|23
|8
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|22
|22
|9
|P Martin
|Hus
|9
|12
|21
|10
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|12
|8
|20
Maxxis MX3 Championship Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|K Hantis
|Yam
|206
|2
|J Cannon
|Hon
|194
|3
|K Drew
|Yam
|192
|4
|K Kingsford
|Yam
|185
|5
|D Paice
|KTM
|174
|6
|S Shackleton
|Hon
|127
|7
|J Deveson
|Hus
|125
|8
|J Alsop
|KTM
|122
|9
|S Burchell
|Yam
|119
|10
|K Woods
|Gas
|118
EziLift MXW Round
Cannon took the round win, with Milesevic finishing second overall on countback from Thompson. The talented Honda rider sits on a perfect 100 points at the halfway point of the MXW championship, leading Thompson (86 points) and McDonald (76).
Charli Cannon – P1
“It was great to be back racing against Australia’s best women this weekend. The track was tough, and I rode conservatively in the second race. I hope we can get overseas later this year to race against the best women in the world. All the work we are doing is to prepare for that opportunity.”
EziLift MXW Round Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|C Cannon
|Hon
|25
|25
|50
|2
|E Milesevic
|Hon
|20
|22
|42
|3
|T Thompson
|Hus
|22
|20
|42
|4
|D Mcdonald
|Yam
|18
|18
|36
|5
|T O’hare
|KTM
|16
|15
|31
|6
|K Horne
|Kaw
|12
|16
|28
|7
|M Healey
|Gas
|14
|14
|28
|8
|M Simpson
|Hon
|13
|11
|24
|9
|D Whalley
|KTM
|11
|12
|23
|10
|B Burke
|Gas
|8
|13
|21
EziLift MXW Championship Points – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|C Cannon
|Hon
|100
|2
|T Thompson
|Hus
|86
|3
|D Mcdonald
|Yam
|76
|4
|E Milesevic
|Hon
|74
|5
|M Healey
|Gas
|62
|6
|T O’hare
|KTM
|61
|7
|K Horne
|Kaw
|57
|8
|M Simpson
|Hon
|41
|9
|B Burke
|Gas
|40
|10
|M Tongue
|Hon
|39
2024 EnduroGP of Italy – Round Four Wrap
See the full report here:
Home win for Verona at EnduroGP of Italy | Garcia tops D1
Racing kicked off at the EnduroGP of Italy, Round Four of the EnduroGP World Championship, over the weekend with Josep Garcia charging to victory on Day One, heading off Brad Freeman and Andrea Verona in the overall results, while Max Ahlin secured a commanding win in the Junior class.
Day Two saw Andrea Verona claiming a home victory in wet and wild weather, the Italian narrowly beating Steve Holcombe by half a second to secure the top step of the Polisport GP of Italy podium. And this time it was Morettini taking victory in Enduro Junior class.
EnduroGP Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Total
|1
|GARCIA Josep
|ESP
|KTM
|144
|2
|VERONA Andrea
|ITA
|GASGAS
|134
|3
|HOLCOMBE Steve
|GBR
|Honda
|128
|4
|FREEMAN Brad
|GBR
|Beta
|85
|5
|WATSON Nathan
|GBR
|Beta
|80
|6
|PICHON Zachary
|FRA
|Sherco
|63
|7
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|ITA
|Honda
|59
|8
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|GBR
|Husqvarna
|55
|9
|MACDONALD Hamish
|NZL
|Sherco
|50
|10
|CAVALLO Matteo
|ITA
|TM RACING
|46
|11
|PERSSON Mikael
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|26
|12
|ESPINASSE Theo
|FRA
|Beta
|24
|13
|MAGAIN Antoine
|BEL
|Sherco
|21
|14
|NORRBIN Albin
|SWE
|Fantic
|21
|15
|ETCHELLS Jed
|GBR
|Fantic
|21
|16
|SYDOW Jeremy
|GER
|Sherco
|19
|17
|PAVONI Matteo
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|16
|18
|LESIARDO Morgan
|ITA
|Husqvarna
|15
|19
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|Sherco
|14
|20
|MACORITTO Lorenzo
|ITA
|TM RACING
|6
|21
|ELOWSON Albin
|SWE
|Husqvarna
|6
|22
|RUPRECHT Wil
|AUS
|Sherco
|5
|23
|LE QUERE Leo
|FRA
|TM MOTO
|4
|24
|OLSZOWY Dominik
|POL
|Rieju
|4
|25
|BETRIU Jaume
|ESP
|KTM
|3
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM EnduroGP Calendar
|DATE
|VENUE
|COUNTRY
|FMNR
|EGP
|EJ
|EY
|EW
|EO
|5-7 April
|Fafe
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 April
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|FMP
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|10-12 May
|Bacau
|Romania
|FRM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|21-23 June
|Bettola
|Italy
|FMI
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|12-14 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|SMF
|X
|X
|X
|X
|2-4 August
|Rhayader
|Wales/UK
|ACU
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|13-15 September
|Brioude
|France
|FFM
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|Reserve date: July 26-28
2024 MXGP Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|1
|10 March
|ARGENTINA
|Villa La Angostura, Patagonia
|2
|24 March
|SPAIN
|Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|3
|07 April
|ITALY
|Riola Sardo, Sardegna
|4
|14 April
|ITALY
|Pietramurata, Trentino
|5
|05 May
|PORTUGAL
|Agueda
|6
|12 May
|SPAIN
|Galicia, Lugo
|7
|19 May
|FRANCE
|Saint Jean d’Angely
|8
|02 June
|GERMANY
|Teutschenthal
|9
|09 June
|LATVIA
|Kegums
|0
|16 June
|ITALY
|Maggiora
|11
|30 June
|INDONESIA
|Sumbawa
|12
|07 July
|INDONESIA
|Lombok
|13
|21 July
|CZECH REPUBLIC
|Loket
|14
|28 July
|BELGIUM
|Lommel, Flanders
|15
|11 August
|SWEDEN
|Uddevalla
|16
|18 August
|THE NETHERLANDS
|Arnhem
|17
|25 August
|SWITZERLAND
|Frauenfeld
|18
|08 September
|TURKIYE
|Afyonkarahisar
|19
|15 September
|CHINA
|Shangahi
|20
|29 September
|ITALY
|TBA
|MXoN
|6 October
|UNITED KINGDOM
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (Matterley Basin)
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|10-12 October
|Sea to Sky
|Türkiye
|X
|25-27 October
|24MX Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*
2024 Penrite ProMX Championship Calendar
|2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores Calendar
|Round
|Date
|Location
|Round One
|March 17
|Wonthaggi, Vic
|Round Two
|April 7
|Horsham, Vic
|Round Three
|May 5
|Gillman, SA
|Round Four
|May 26
|Maitland, NSW
|Round Five
|June 23
|Murray Bridge, SA
|Round Six
|July 21
|Toowoomba, Qld
|Round Seven
|August 11
|MX Farm Queensland, Gympie, Qld
|Round Eight
|August 17-18
|Queensland Moto Park, Coulson, Qld
2024 FIM Baja World Cup calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|08-10 February
|Saudi Baja
|Saudi Arabia
|02-04 May
|Baja TT Dehesa
|Spain
|26-28 July
|Baja Aragon
|Spain
|08-11 August
|Baja Hungary
|Hungary
|31. Oct – 2 Nov
|Baja Qatar
|Qatar
|08-10 November
|Baja TT do Oeste
|Portugal
|15-17 November
|Jordan Baja
|Jordan
|28-30 November
|Dubai International Baja
|United Arab Emirates
2024 Australian Track and Dirt Track calendar
- Australian Senior Track Championship
- May 4-5, Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane (Qld)
- North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club;
- Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship
- July 20-21, Drays Park, Gunyarra (Qld)
- Whitsunday Dirt Riders;
- Australian Junior Track Championship
- August 10-11, Daroobalgie Speedway, Forbes (NSW)
- Forbes Auto Sports Club; and
- Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship
- September 28-29, Jambaroo Park, Mildura (Vic)
- North-West Victorian Motorcycle Club.
2024 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar
- Round 1: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday, July 27
- Round 2: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday July 28
- Round 3: Flat Track Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Saturday, August 31
- Round 4: TT Layout – Brisbane, Qld, Sunday, September 1
- Round 5: Flat Track Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Saturday, November 16
- Round 6: TT Layout – Gunnedah, NSW, Sunday November 17
2024 FIM Sand Race World Cup Calendar
- 2-4 February – Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais (FRA) – FFM
- 23-25 February – Enduro del Verano (ARG) – CAMOD
- 12-13 October – Weston Beach Race (GBR) – ACU
- 1-3 November – Bibione Sand Storm (ITA) – FMI
- 22-24 November – Monte Gordo Sand Experience (POR) – FMP
- 7-8 December – Ronde des Sables (FRA) – FFM
2024 NZMX Nationals Calendar
- 27th & 28th January 2024 – Woodville GP (Woodville)
- February 3, 2024 – Round 1 NZMX Nationals (Rotorua)
- February 25, 2024 – Round 2 NZMX Nationals (Balclutha)
- March 23, 2024 – Round 3 NZMX Nationals (Pukekohe)
- April 13, 2024 – Round 4 NZMX Nationals (Taranaki)