Penrite 2024 Australian ProMX Motocross Championship

Round Five – Murray Bridge, SA

The Australian Motocross Championship hit Murray Bridge for the first time in five years over the weekend for round five of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores.

The 1.6km track is renowned for being one of the toughest in the country to master – beneath the loamy top layer lies a hard base that can catch out even the savviest of racers – while its combination of wide-open straights, high-speed rollers, sweeping berms and tight sections will test the mettle of Australia’s best.

Kyle Webster topped MX1 qualifying ahead of Nathan Crawford and Jed Beaton. Kirk Gibbs was fourth quickest in the 20-minute session ahead of local here and much loved veteran Shane Metcalfe.

In MX2, Brodie Connoly showed the best early pace ahead of local talent Alex Larwood.

It was all guns firing for the Cannon siblings on Sunday morning with Jake topping MX3 qualifying while Charli was more than a second quicker than the best of the rest in the MXW category.

That made it an all-Honda affair on the top of the qualifying leaderboards in all categories. That was until Jed Beaton got the better of Kyle Webster in the AMX Superstores MX1 Superpole Shootout to put a Yamaha back on top of the MX1 timing sheets.

Thor MX1 Race One

Kyle Webster took a convincing wire-to-wire win in the opening Thor MX1 moto, eventually finishing with a 9.57-second margin.

In contrast, Jed Beaton had to scramble his way through the pack from outside the top 10, but after elbowing his way into P2, he couldn’t make any real inroads into Webster’s lead and settled for second place.

GASGAS Racing Team’s Kirk Gibbs made a late-race pass on Metcalfe for the final step on the podium, while Nathan Crawford (KTM Racing Team) limited the damage from a P9 start to finish fifth.

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Webster Hon 28m23.686 2 J Beaton Yam +9.568 3 K Gibbs Gas +30.065 4 B Metcalfe Kaw +32.585 5 N Crawford KTM +48.030 6 T Waters Hus +53.841 7 L Van Berkel Hon +1m13.524 8 J Evans Yam +1m16.535 9 Z Watson Hus +1m39.336 10 L Rogers Bet +1m41.152 11 S Larsen Yam +2m04.234 12 J Darroch Yam 1 Lap 13 S Ward Hon 1 Lap 14 B Novak Hon 1 Lap 15 B Ognenis Hus 1 Lap 16 L Zielinski Hus 1 Lap 17 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 18 L Jackson Gas 1 Lap 19 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 20 K Orchard Yam 1 Lap 21 R Fucsko KTM 1 Lap 22 N Grothues Hon 1 Lap 23 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 24 C Krezlik KTM 1 Lap 25 Z Dunlop KTM 2 Laps 26 E Wiese Yam 2 Laps 27 J Kipps KTM 2 Laps 28 J Davison Kaw 2 Laps 29 J Simpson Hus 3 Laps Not Classified

DNF M Moss Gas 9 Laps DNF C Holroyd Yam 9 Laps DNF B Waldon Yam 10 Laps DNF L Clout Kaw 11 Laps

Thor MX1 Race Two

Webster completed a statement double-victory weekend by claiming the second moto by 5.9 seconds over arch-rival Beaton.

A great start by Gibbs saw him grab the holeshot, but Webster wasted no time moving to the front and holding a two- to three-second gap overall Beaton for most of the race, before extending that buffer in the final laps.

Gibbs finished a well-earned third behind Beaton – and P3 for the round – ahead of Crawford, with international Honda guest Lars van Berkel putting in an impressive fifth-place performance.

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Webster Hon 28m32.041 2 J Beaton Yam +5.926 3 K Gibbs Gas +1m00.134 4 N Crawford KTM +52.264 5 L Van Berkel Hon +1m03.013 6 T Waters Hus +1m05.461 7 B Metcalfe Kaw +1m37.570 8 Z Watson Hus +1m44.409 9 J Evans Yam +2m01.435 10 S Larsen Yam 1 Lap 11 L Jackson Gas 1 Lap 12 L Zielinski Hus 1 Lap 13 B Ognenis Hus 1 Lap 14 J Darroch Yam 1 Lap 15 L Rogers Bet 1 Lap 16 B Novak Hon 1 Lap 17 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 18 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 19 Z Dunlop KTM 1 Lap 20 R Fucsko KTM 1 Lap 21 K Orchard Yam 1 Lap 22 N Grothues Hon 1 Lap 23 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 24 E Wiese Yam 2 Laps 25 C Krezlik KTM 2 Laps 26 J Kipps KTM 2 Laps 27 J Davison Kaw 2 Laps 28 B Waldon Yam 2 Laps 29 J Simpson Hus 2 Laps Not Classified

DNF S Ward Hon 2 Laps

Thor MX1 Round

The double-moto sweep means Webster has stretched out a seven-point lead over Beaton in the point standings (252 points to 245), while Crawford remains third on 210.

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Machine M1 M2 Points 1 K Webster Honda 25 25 50 2 J Beaton Yamaha 22 22 44 3 K Gibbs GasGas 20 20 40 4 N Crawford KTM 16 18 34 5 B Metcalfe Kawasaki 18 14 32 6 L Berkel Honda 14 16 30 7 T Waters Husqvarna 15 15 30 8 Z Watson Husqvarna 12 13 25 9 J Evans Yamaha 13 12 25 10 S Larsen Yamaha 10 11 21 11 L Rogers Beta 11 6 17 12 J Darroch Yamaha 9 7 16 13 L Zielinski Husqvarna 5 9 14 14 B Ognenis KTM 6 8 14 15 L Jackson GasGas 3 10 13 16 B Novak Honda 7 5 12 17 S Ward Honda 8 8 18 C Schat KTM 4 3 7 19 C O’loan Honda 2 4 6 20 Z Dunlop KTM 2 2 21 R Fucsko KTM 1 1 22 K Orchard Yamaha 1 1

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Webster Hon 252 2 J Beaton Yam 245 3 N Crawford KTM 210 4 K Gibbs Gas 188 5 T Waters Hus 162 6 B Metcalfe Kaw 153 7 L Clout Kaw 146 8 Z Watson Hus 124 9 J Evans Yam 118 10 D Ferris Yam 104 11 W Todd Hon 64 12 L Zielinski Hus 62 13 B Ognenis KTM 62 14 C Holroyd Yam 59 15 S Ward Hon 51 16 L Rogers Bet 48 17 C O’loan Hon 37 18 D Wood Hon 37 19 S Larsen Yam 35 20 J Darroch Yam 34 21 L Jackson Gas 33 22 L Berkel Hon 30 23 C Rossandich KTM 26 24 B Malkiewicz Yam 24 25 B Novak Hon 21 26 B Fox KTM 20 27 M Moss Gas 20 28 J Campbell Hus 19 29 R Latimer Yam 13 30 C Schat KTM 10 31 R Marshall Hus 9 32 B Krebs Yam 4 33 L Latimer Yam 3 34 Z Dunlop KTM 2 35 K Orchard Yam 2 36 R Fucsko KTM 1 37 H Foster Kaw 1 38 J Phillips Hus 1 39 N Grothues Yam 1

Pirelli MX2 Race One

In the opening MX2 moto, series leader Connolly overcame a P8 start to win by a comfortable 19 seconds. Husqvarna-mounted Brock Flynn tore off the start to grab the holeshot and led for three laps, but a spectacular tangle between himself and Minear during a battle for the lead opened the door for Connolly to take charge.

The Kiwi clocked off consistent, fast laps to take the win over Larwood, who also had to work hard to get past the early front-runners. Budd crossed the line in third after holding off a relentless battle from Flynn, while Minear staged a remarkable comeback from his heavy crash to finish P5.

Pirelli MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Connolly Hon 28m54.098 2 A Larwood Hon +19.115 3 R Budd Hus +42.901 4 B Flynn Hus +49.895 5 K Minear KTM +1m06.859 6 R King Hon +1m13.311 7 C Williams Yam +1m17.585 8 N Ferguson Hon +1m20.031 9 W Greiner-Daish Gas +1m27.395 10 R Kingsford Yam +1m39.334 11 J Cosford Yam +1m44.623 12 C King Hon +1m47.231 13 T Olander Hus +1m50.363 14 G Knight Gas +1m51.468 15 J Kukas Hus +1m54.745 16 M Norris Kaw +1m57.798 17 M O’bree Gas +1m58.090 18 T Kean Gas 1 Lap 19 J Sweet Yam 1 Lap 20 Z Mackintosh Kaw 1 Lap 21 A Bloom Yam 2 Laps 22 J Eckel KTM 2 Laps 23 T Gadsden Kaw 2 Laps 24 S Adams Yam 4 Laps 25 B Baling Hon 4 Laps Not Classified DNF J Mather Hus 4 Laps DNF L Miles Gas 5 Laps DNF C Adams KTM 6 Laps DNF R Taylor Kaw 12 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Race Two

The second MX2 moto win went to Larwood, who put in a relaxed, devastatingly-fast performance on his way to the round victory.

Connolly scored the holeshot, but dropped his bike in the second turn and allowed Larwood to power past and grab a memorable moto – and round – win by 8.44 seconds. Red plate-holder Connolly rapidly worked his way from 25th back into P2, but even he couldn’t match Larwood’s speed and had to settle for the runner-up spot.

Slightly further back, Minear held off a fierce late-moto attack from a fast-finishing Kingsford to take third, as Budd finished his day with a solid P5.

Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A Larwood Hon 27m29.471 2 B Connolly Hon +8.438 3 K Minear KTM +24.195 4 R Kingsford Yam +25.513 5 R Budd Hus +29.032 6 N Ferguson Hon +29.682 7 J Cosford Yam +45.764 8 J Kukas Hus +55.789 9 J Mather Hus +53.043 10 C Williams Yam +59.514 11 W Greiner-Daish Gas +59.684 12 T Kean Gas +1m20.106 13 J Sweet Yam +1m35.949 14 R King Hon +1m39.637 15 M O’bree Gas 1 Lap 16 C King Hon 1 Lap 17 T Olander Hus 1 Lap 18 C Adams KTM 1 Lap 19 Z Mackintosh Kaw 1 Lap 20 A Bloom Yam 1 Lap 21 J Eckel KTM 2 Laps 22 L Miles Gas 2 Laps 23 T Gadson Kaw 2 Laps 24 B Balig Hon 3 Laps Not Classified DNF G Night Gas 3 Laps DNF M Norris Kaw 8 Laps DNF B Flynn Hus 13 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Round

In the championship standings, Connolly has again extended his points lead to 30 points over Kingsford (222 points to 192), with Ferguson just two points further back.

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 A Larwood Hon 22 25 47 2 B Connolly Hon 25 22 47 3 K Minear KTM 16 20 36 4 R Budd Hus 20 16 36 5 R Kingsford Yam 11 18 29 6 N Ferguson Hon 13 15 28 7 C Williams Yam 14 11 25 8 J Cosford Yam 10 14 24 9 W Daish Gas 12 10 22 10 R King Hon 15 7 22 11 J Kukas Hus 6 13 19 12 B Flynn Hus 18 18 13 C King Hon 9 5 14 14 J Mather Hus 12 12 15 T Kean Oth 3 9 12 16 T Olander Hus 8 4 12 17 J Sweet Yam 2 8 10 18 M O’bree Gas 4 6 10 19 G Knight Gas 7 7 20 M Norris Kaw 5 5 21 C Adams KTM 3 3 22 Z Mackintosh Kaw 1 2 3 23 A Bloom Yam 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B Connolly Hon 222 2 R Kingsford Yam 192 3 N Ferguson Hon 190 4 K Minear KTM 180 5 R Budd Hus 151 6 A Larwood Hon 144 7 J Cosford Yam 142 8 H Yokoyama Hon 128 9 K Barham Yam 114 10 C Williams Yam 93 11 B Malkiewicz Yam 92 12 J Mather Hus 91 13 B Dennis Gas 79 14 B Flynn Hus 77 15 R Taylor Kaw 69 16 T Olander Hus 66 17 R King Hon 59 18 W Daish Gas 58 19 J Kukas Hus 47 20 J Constantinou Gas 46 21 T Kean Oth 40 22 M O’bree Gas 39 23 B Novak Hon 23 24 R Fitzpatrick Kaw 20 25 C King Hon 15 26 G Knight Gas 14 27 J Sweet Yam 12 28 M Norris Kaw 11 29 C Burns Hon 10 30 C Adams KTM 3 31 Z Mackintosh Kaw 3 32 A Bloom Yam 1

Maxxis MX3 Race One

In the opening MX3 hit-out, Woods moved into the lead past holeshot winner Deacon Paice (KTM) on the first lap, then kept the hammer down for most of the race, eventually taking the win by 5.628 seconds.

Cannon worked his way through the pack and charged all the way to the chequered flag, making a last-lap pass on WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Kobe Drew to take the runner-up result. Hantis also worked his way forward from a mid-pack start to finish a solid P4, followed across the line by Jet Alsop (KTM).

Maxxis MX3 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Woods Gas 23m57.138 2 J Cannon Hon +5.628 3 K Drew Yam +7.694 4 K Hantis Yam +33.752 5 J Alsop KTM +41.321 6 D Paice KTM +44.013 7 K Strode Hon +47.760 8 C Rowe Hus +57.588 9 S Shackleton Hon +1m07.760 10 P Van Dusschoten Hon +1m14.099 11 W Carpenter Yam +1m18.657 12 P Martin Hus +1m30.175 13 P Wolfe Hus +1m33.729 14 C Wilmington Hus +1m36.995 15 D Rose Hus +1m43.659 16 Z O’loan KTM +1m50.285 17 O Kimber KTM +1m54.971 18 J Deveson Hus +1m55.595 19 T Lindsay Hus +2m02.451 20 J Salih Hon +2m03.254 21 M Compton Gas 1 Lap 22 D Mcdonald Yam 1 Lap 23 M Peluso KTM 1 Lap 24 A Widdon KTM 1 Lap 25 N Rochow KTM 1 Lap 26 S Burchell Yam 1 Lap 27 B Tate Gas 1 Lap 28 J Cornwall Yam 1 Lap 29 N James Hus 1 Lap 30 H Downie Gas 1 Lap 31 J Byrne Hus 1 Lap 32 F Taylor Yam 1 Lap 33 R Favaloro Hon 1 Lap 34 K Chalmers KTM 2 Laps Not Classified DNF F Manson KTM 3 Laps DNF K Kingsford Yam 5 Laps DNF K Little Kaw 9 Laps DNF J Fuller KTM 10 Laps DNF J Kenney Gas 11 Laps DNF S Pellicano Yam 11 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Race Two

Woods again claimed the win in the second and final MX3 moto of the day, making short work of holeshot winner Deegan Rose (Husqvarna) and taking the chequered flag by 2.7 seconds.

WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha’s Kayd Kingsford put a first-moto mechanical DNF behind him to finish runner-up, getting the better of Cannon early on, then pushing hard to close the gap on Woods.

Hantis, who still owns the red plate, overcame a P10 start to finish fourth, with Seth Burchell (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha) completing the top five.

Maxxis MX3 Race Two Results

DNF F Manson KTM 3 Laps DNF K Kingsford Yam 5 Laps DNF K Little Kaw 9 Laps DNF J Fuller KTM 10 Laps DNF J Kenney Gas 11 Laps DNF S Pellicano Yam 11 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Round

In the MX3 points chase, Hantis leads with 206 points, but Cannon has jumped from fourth to second (194), relegating Drew (192) to third in the standings.

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 K Woods Gas 25 25 50 2 J Cannon Hon 22 20 42 3 K Hantis Yam 18 18 36 4 D Paice KTM 15 15 30 5 J Alsop KTM 16 14 30 6 K Drew Yam 20 10 30 7 K Strode Hon 14 9 23 8 K Kingsford Yam 22 22 9 P Martin Hus 9 12 21 10 S Shackleton Hon 12 8 20 11 D Rose Hus 6 13 19 12 C Rowe Hus 13 4 17 13 S Burchell Yam 16 16 14 Z O’loan KTM 5 11 16 15 W Carpenter Yam 10 2 12 16 P Wolfe Hus 8 3 11 17 P Dusschoten Hon 11 11 18 J Deveson Hus 3 7 10 19 C Wilmington Hus 7 1 8 20 J Fuller KTM 6 6 21 F Manson KTM 5 5 22 O Kimber KTM 4 4 23 T Lindsay Hus 2 2 24 J Salih Hon 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Hantis Yam 206 2 J Cannon Hon 194 3 K Drew Yam 192 4 K Kingsford Yam 185 5 D Paice KTM 174 6 S Shackleton Hon 127 7 J Deveson Hus 125 8 J Alsop KTM 122 9 S Burchell Yam 119 10 K Woods Gas 118 11 J Fuller KTM 114 12 K Strode Hon 94 13 M Compton Gas 78 14 P Martin Hus 58 15 Z O’loan KTM 48 16 D Rose Hus 44 17 C Wilmington Hus 43 18 P Dusschoten Hon 42 19 R Smith KTM 41 20 T Lindsay Hus 39 21 J Kenney Gas 31 22 F Manson KTM 29 23 S Pellicano Yam 26 24 B Townsend KTM 25 25 J Byrne KTM 24 26 P Wolfe Hus 23 27 C Rowe Hus 20 28 W Carpenter Yam 20 29 A Pearce Hon 14 30 R Burgess Hus 11 31 F Taylor Yam 10 32 D Kremer Gas 6 33 J Rumens Yam 6 34 O Kimber KTM 4 35 A Boyd Gas 4 36 A Widdon Yam 4 37 J Dunne Yam 4 38 J Burton KTM 3 39 C Shaw KTM 2 40 J Salih Hon 1 41 H Downie Gas 1

EziLift MXW Race One

Charli Cannon secured the holeshot, then quickly left the rest of the field in her wake, eventually crossing the line almost 45 seconds ahead of Thompson.

Emma Milesevic (Honda) overcame an early fall, then a fierce battle with Danielle McDonald (JGR Yamaha Off Road Racing), to take the final spot on the podium. McDonald fought her way to P4 ahead of Tahlia O’Hare (KTM).

EziLift MXW Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Cannon Hon 18m27.963 2 T Thompson Hus +44.861 3 E Milesevic Hon +47.243 4 D Mcdonald Yam +50.901 5 T O’hare KTM +1m09.944 6 E Lambert Gas +1m15.676 7 M Healey Gas +1m16.875 8 M Simpson Hon +1m47.854 9 K Horne Kaw +1m50.265 10 D Whalley KTM +2m00.041 11 M Tongue Hon +2m01.191 12 F Shrimpton Hus 1 Lap 13 B Burke Gas 1 Lap 14 H Geeves Gas 1 Lap 15 K Cameron KTM 1 Lap 16 B Arnott Yam 1 Lap 17 S Ardiansyah Kaw 1 Lap 18 A Morrice Hus 1 Lap 19 H Van Der Boor Yam 1 Lap 20 T Morris Kaw 2 Laps 21 S Giudice KTM 2 Laps DNF A Bartsch KTM 5 Laps

EziLift MXW Race Two

Cannon’s strong form saw her also take the second moto win, quickly dispatching New Zealand’s Karaitiana Horne (Kawasaki) and winning by 26.65 seconds.

Milesevic made a late pass on Thompson while working through lapped riders to claim the runner-up spot, while McDonald withstood late pressure from Horne to come home in fourth.

EziLift MXW Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Cannon Hon 18m51.074 2 E Milesevic Hon +26.651 3 T Thompson Hus +27.712 4 D Mcdonald Yam +47.949 5 K Horne Kaw +49.122 6 T O’hare KTM +49.504 7 M Healey Gas +1m23.511 8 B Burke Gas +1m59.388 9 D Whalley KTM +2m09.076 10 M Simpson Hon +2m10.620 11 S Ardiansyah Kaw +2m12.356 12 M Tongue Hon 1 Lap 13 F Shrimpton Hus 1 Lap 14 H Van Der Boor Yam 1 Lap 15 B Arnott Yam 1 Lap 16 K Cameron KTM 1 Lap 17 A Morrice Hus 1 Lap 18 S Giudice KTM 1 Lap 19 T Morris Kaw 2 Laps 20 H Geeves Gas 2 Laps DNF E Lambert Gas 5 Laps

EziLift MXW Round

Cannon took the round win, with Milesevic finishing second overall on countback from Thompson. The talented Honda rider sits on a perfect 100 points at the halfway point of the MXW championship, leading Thompson (86 points) and McDonald (76).

EziLift MXW Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 C Cannon Hon 25 25 50 2 E Milesevic Hon 20 22 42 3 T Thompson Hus 22 20 42 4 D Mcdonald Yam 18 18 36 5 T O’hare KTM 16 15 31 6 K Horne Kaw 12 16 28 7 M Healey Gas 14 14 28 8 M Simpson Hon 13 11 24 9 D Whalley KTM 11 12 23 10 B Burke Gas 8 13 21 11 M Tongue Hon 10 9 19 12 F Shrimpton Hus 9 8 17 13 E Lambert Gas 15 15 14 S Ardiansyah Hon 4 10 14 15 B Arnott Yam 5 6 11 16 K Cameron KTM 6 5 11 17 H Boor Yam 2 7 9 18 H Geeves Gas 7 1 8 19 A Morrice Hus 3 4 7 20 S Giudice KTM 3 3 21 T Morris Kaw 1 2 3

EziLift MXW Championship Points