2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Four – Italy

Racing kicked off at the EnduroGP of Italy, Round Four of the EnduroGP World Championship, over the weekend with Josep Garcia charging to victory on Day One, heading off Brad Freeman and Andrea Verona in the overall results, while Max Ahlin secured a commanding win in the Junior class.

Day Two saw Andrea Verona claiming a home victory in wet and wild weather, the Italian narrowly beating Steve Holcombe by half a second to secure the top step of the Polisport GP of Italy podium. And this time it was Morettini taking victory in Enduro Junior class.

Day One – Saturday

After the excitement of Friday’s Akrapovic Super Test being won by Hamish MacDonald, riders rolled out early Saturday morning for the first full day of racing at round four in Italy.

Greeted first with the Polisport Extreme Test, it was Andrea Verona who set the fastest time, much to the delight of his home crowd. On to the Maxxis Enduro Test, and this time it was Brad Freeman who topped the time sheets, with Josep Garcia right behind in second, meaning it was the Spaniard who moved into the overall race lead.

Completing lap one with the fastest time in the ACERBIS Cross Test, Garcia stretched his advantage out to 15 seconds over Verona, with Steve Holcombe just six-hundredths of a second adrift in third. With Freeman a further three seconds back in fourth, the racing was incredibly close.

On lap two, Freeman was impressive. Winning both the Polisport Extreme Test and Maxxis Enduro Test, he moved up to second and was now just seven seconds behind Garcia. At maximum attack, Garcia won the ACERBIS Cross Test and extended his lead back out to 10 seconds as they headed out for lap three.

A magical third lap from the Spaniard saw him win all three special tests, and with the final set of tests remaining, he was 22 seconds clear of his rivals. Despite renewed attacks from Freeman and Verona on the final lap, Garcia kept his cool. Managing his advantage, he cleared the 13th and final special test as the day one winner.

For Freeman, day one in Bettola marked the best day of his season so far. The Brit proved incredibly strong all day. Capping his ride off with two more test wins on the final lap for second overall.

Unfortunately, hopes of a home win didn’t materialise on day one for Verona. The Italian enjoyed a strong ride, but was ultimately hampered by his crash in the Akrapovic Super Test and never fully recovered, settling for third.

Always in the mix, but not quite in the hunt for victory, Holcombe rode a solid-but-steady day for fourth overall. Behind Holcombe, Nathan Watson completed the top five.

Will Ruprecht was just outside the top-20 in 21st for the day.

Enduro1

With Garcia racing to the EnduroGP win, he also comfortably topped Enduro1. Holcombe followed him home for second, with Zach Pichon beating Lorenzo Macoritto by eight seconds for third.

Enduro2

In Enduro2, it was Verona who secured the top step of the podium in Bettola, with Watson in second. Jed Etchells made it a day to remember, with the reigning Enduro Junior champ securing his first senior class podium with third. Ruprecht was eighth of the E2 riders.

Enduro3

Freeman was untouchable in Enduro3. The Brit raced to a very commanding one minute and 19 second victory over MacDonald. Matteo Cavallo completed the top three, securing a podium result in his home race.

Enduro Women

The Enduro Women saw a closely fought battle for victory between Mireia Badia and Rachel Gutish. Gutish had the early advantage on Badia having won the Akrapovic Super Test, but Badia kept the pressure on.

A costly mistake from Gutish on the final Polisport Extreme Test saw positions change, putting Badia into the lead. Managing her advantage, Badia hung on to claim victory over Gutish.

In the race for the final step of the podium, France’s Elodie Chaplot held off Britain’s Rosie Rowett by 15 seconds to secure her first top three of the year.

Enduro Juniors

In the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship, Max Ahlin delivered a dominant performance. The young Swede was on a charge all day long. Clearly enjoying each of the special tests, he raced clear to a commanding one minute and 46 second margin of victory.

Behind him, and placings were much closer. France’s Thibault Giraudon held off Semb by 12 seconds to finish as runner-up. Manolo Morettini finished fourth on day one, with Leo Joyon rounding out the top five.

Aussie Kyron Bacon ended the day in eighth, behind Kevin Cristino and Matej Skuta.

Enduro Youth

Enduro Youth saw Manuel Verzeroli claim the only Italian victory on day one at the Polisport GP of Italy. By the narrowest of margins, the Team KTM Pro Racing Sport rider edged out Luca Colorio by just eight-hundredths of a second to take the win.

Denying Italy a clean sweep of the Enduro Youth podium, France’s Romain Dagna finished in third. Thirteen seconds behind him, Italy’s Pietro Scardina took fourth, with Maxime Clauzier fifth.

EnduroGP of Italy – Day One Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat Time/Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 1:12:21.06 2 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 +10.27 3 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 +26.76 4 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E1 +44.88 5 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 +1:14.93 6 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 +1:29.38 7 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 +1:58.45 8 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 +2:15.42 9 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 +2:18.54 10 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA E1 +2:24.14 11 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E2 +2:30.29 12 PAVONI Matteo ITA E2 +2:33.57 13 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 +2:41.50 14 OLSZOWY Dominik POL E3 +3:00.65 15 LE QUERE Leo FRA E2 +3:01.00 16 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 +3:07.69 17 FISCHEDER Luca GER E3 +3:12.81 18 HERRERA Benjamin CHI E2 +3:13.23 19 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E1 +3:14.17 20 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 +3:17.22 21 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 +3:24.71

2024 EnduroGP of Italy, Day One Highlights

Day Two – Sunday

After scorching heat on day one in Bettola, Italy, day two was a contrasting mud bath. Heavy overnight rain ensured the dust of day one would be a distant memory as riders battled slippery special tests, littered with lots of mud holes.

With organisers opting to reverse the Polisport Extreme Test, riders faced an untimed run on lap one, before taking on the Maxxis Enduro Test, which would prove a crucial one for riders to get right throughout the day due to its testing conditions.

Steve Holcombe executed it perfectly on lap one, setting the quickest time, he held an early four-second advantage over Verona, with Freeman third. There was trouble for day one winner Garcia when he crashed in the trees and cost himself almost 50 seconds.

Quickly shaking it off, Garcia topped the Acerbis Cross Test to begin his charge back to the front as Verona overhauled Holcombe to end lap one of three as the race leader. Fastest on the following Polisport Extreme Test and Maxxis Enduro Test, before finishing second to Garcia on the Acerbis Cross Test, Verona ended lap two 18 seconds clear of Holcombe in second.

Garcia had made an incredible recovery and was up to third with one lap remaining. Freeman held fourth, while Antoine Magain was holding fifth. But with the rain returning hard for lap three, positions were about to change once more.

Holcombe won the final Polisport Extreme Test and then the Maxxis Enduro Test. Capitalising on a crash from Verona, he took over the race lead with just the final Acerbis Cross Test remaining. Could the Brit deny his Italian rival a home victory?

With it all to play for, Verona left it all on the line for his Italian fans. By the narrowest of margins, he fought back past Holcombe to secure the top step of the podium by an astonishing 46-hundredths of a second. For Holcombe it was a case of so close, but so far. Naturally disappointed, he had to settle for the runner-up result. Arguably one of the best recovery rides of the day went to Garcia in third.

Andrea Verona

“To win the overall on day two at my home GP is an unbelievable feeling! I put up a fight all day for the win and managed to make a decent gap. I nearly lost it when I crashed near the end of the day, but I went full gas on the final test and managed to get back on top! Saturday was an up and down day with some good results, but I just made too many mistakes. Overall though, I’m super happy to have won at home and the support of the fans has been incredible, it made all the difference.”

For Belgium’s Magain it was a day to savour, with the Sherco rider securing one of his best results in a long time with fourth. Magain headed a Sherco freight train, with Zach Pichon and Hamish MacDonald also taking fifth and sixth respectively.

Enduro1

In Enduro1, Holcombe was rewarded with the win. The Honda rider took the top step of the podium ahead of Garcia in second, with Pichon in third.

Steve Holcombe

“It’s pretty frustrating to miss out on an EnduroGP win by such a tiny margin, but I guess that’s racing sometimes! I’m really pleased with how I rode on Sunday. I feel we made some gains overnight and really got into the mix more. Overall, it’s been a solid race in Italy. Winning Enduro1 on day two was awesome too. My pace is there, I know I’m riding strong, so I’ll try to bring that momentum and mindset into round five in Slovakia in three weeks.”

Josep Garcia

“It’s been a good weekend in Italy. I’m really pleased with my victory on Saturday, and although I couldn’t repeat it on Sunday, I still rode very strong. The weather conditions each day were so different. Dry and dusty on day one, wet and muddy on day two. Each day my speed was good. Heading to round five I’m still leading both classes, so I hope to build on that in Slovakia and keep this good momentum rolling.”

Enduro2

Verona added the Enduro2 class victory to his win tally on day two in Bettola. With Matteo Pavoni in second and Samuele Bernardini in third, it was an all-Italian Enduro2 podium.

Enduro3

The Enduro3 podium saw Sherco lockdown the top two positions. With a win for Magain, MacDonald followed him home for second. Freeman took third.

Enduro Women

In the Enduro Women’s class, it was Mireia Badia who mastered the mud to secure her second victory of the weekend in Bettola. The Spaniard was supreme as she made short work of the rutted Maxxis Enduro Test and slippery Acerbis Cross Test, claiming a 56-second margin of victory.

Mireia Badia

“It’s been a fantastic weekend for me. Winning both days is incredible. Day one was hot and dusty and now today was wet and muddy. It’s nice to be strong like this and take maximum points in the championship. I’m happy!”

Adding to the celebrations in the RIEJU camp, teammate Rosie Rowett took second. The Brit fended off a big challenge by Elodie Chaplot to beat her rival by just three seconds. Justine Martel and Emelie Borg rounded out the top five.

Enduro Junior

The Galfer FIM Junior Enduro World Championship saw Manolo Morettini come through to win in Bettola on day two. The young Italian was riding well in the slippery conditions and opened up an early lead. At the end of lap two, he held a 12-second advantage over Max Ahlin. Keeping his cool, he remained strong to secure his first victory of the season.

Despite a crash on the penultimate test, Ahlin ended his day in second. Australia’s Kyron Bacon delivered in the tough conditions to finish third. Thibault Giraudon and Enrico Rinaldi completed the top five.

Kyron Bacon

“Italy day two was a hard one. Wet conditions made the tests very slippery but pumped to get on the podium with P2 in the J1 class and P3 Junior overall. Keen to do it all again in Slovakia in two weeks!”

Enduro Youth

The Enduro Youth class saw Luca Colorio come through to secure his debut victory. The young Italian had come within eight-hundredths of a second from winning on day one, but today was his day. An exceptional ride saw him take a memorable win. Manuel Verzeroli was second, with Alberto Elgari third to complete an Italian clean sweep in Enduro Youth.

The Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship now heads to Gelnica in Slovakia for the Polisport GP of Slovakia on July 12-14.

EnduroGP of Italy – Day Two Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Cat Moto Time/Gap 1 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS 42:11.34 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E1 Honda +0.460 3 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM +22.47 4 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 Sherco +54.26 5 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:00.57 6 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 Sherco +1:01.09 7 PAVONI Matteo ITA E2 Husqvarna +1:05.30 8 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +1:06.71 9 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E1 Beta +1:10.09 10 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +1:21.38 11 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Beta +1:30.27 12 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco +1:32.81 13 LE QUERE Leo FRA E2 TM MOTO +1:37.66 14 OLSZOWY Dominik POL E3 Rieju +1:52.11 15 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 Husqvarna +1:54.97 16 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA E1 TM RACING +2:08.40 17 NORRBIN Albin SWE E3 Fantic +2:15.06 18 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E2 Fantic +2:17.02 19 LARRIEU Loic FRA E3 Rieju +2:19.57 20 FISCHEDER Luca GER E3 GASGAS +2:35.97 21 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 Sherco +2:42.63

2024 EnduroGP of Italy Day Two Highlights

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 144 2 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 134 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Honda 128 4 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 85 5 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 80 6 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 63 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 59 8 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 55 9 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 50 10 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 46 11 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 26 12 ESPINASSE Theo FRA Beta 24 13 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 21 14 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 21 15 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 21 16 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 19 17 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 16 18 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 15 19 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 14 20 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA TM RACING 6 21 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 6 22 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 5 23 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM MOTO 4 24 OLSZOWY Dominik POL Rieju 4 25 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 3

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 151 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Honda 145 3 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 112 4 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 94 5 ESPINASSE Theo FRA Beta 87 6 MACORITTO Lorenzo ITA TM RACING 73 7 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 72 8 SORECA Davide ITA Kawasaki 65 9 KYTONEN Roni FIN Yamaha 58 10 HALJALA Hermanni FIN Beta 45 11 OLIVEIRA Luis POR Yamaha 19 12 SCOTT Jordan GBR TM MOTO 17 13 CHARLIER Christophe FRA Husqvarna 12 14 SCHWARTE Max NED Sherco 9 15 OLDRATI Thomas ITA Honda 6

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 157 2 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 118 3 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 116 4 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 94 5 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 89 6 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 60 7 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM MOTO 60 8 7 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 59 9 HERRERA Benjamin CHI GASGAS 56 10 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 51 11 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 41 12 BRACIK Aleksander POL Kawasaki 30 13 NAVARRO HUERTAS Se… ESP Husqvarna 27 14 VAGBERG Lucas SWE Husqvarna 13 15 HOUGHTON Harry GBR GASGAS 13 16 ULISSI Federico ITA GASGAS 10 17 RICCOBONI Gianluca ITA KTM 7

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 135 2 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 117 3 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 110 4 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 92 5 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 91 6 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 89 7 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 66 8 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 57 9 LARRIEU Loic FRA Rieju 47 10 FISCHEDER Luca GER GASGAS 34 11 WILLEMS Erik BEL TM MOTO 31 12 OLSZOWY Dominik POL Rieju 22 13 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Yamaha 19 14 REDONDI Giacomo ITA GASGAS 7 15 CIANI Mirko ITA Beta 6 16 CASTELLANA Andrea ITA Husqvarna 6 17 TAMBINI Mirko ITA KTM 3 18 LA SCALA Andrea ITA Beta 1

FIM Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 AHLIN Max Bror elvis SWE KTM 130 2 SEMB Axel SWE Fantic 122 3 CRISTINO Kevin ITA Fantic 105 4 MORETTINI Manolo ITA Honda 102 5 GIRAUDON Thibault FRA Sherco 80 6 JOYON Leo FRA Beta 74 7 ALIX Antoine FRA Beta 66 8 SKUTA Matej CZE Beta 59 9 RINALDI Enrico ITA GASGAS 59 10 PUHAKAINEN Samuli FIN Beta 39 11 FONTOVA SALVIA Albert ESP GASGAS 34 12 EDMONDSON Harry GBR Beta 31 13 BACON Kyron AUS Yamaha 23 14 KALNY Jaroslav CZE Sherco 22 15 MEI Davide ITA Beta 15 16 DAVIES Sam GBR GASGAS 14 17 BERGSTROM Lucas SWE Husqvarna 14 18 HERRERA Camilo CHI GASGAS 13 19 HAUTION Diego FRA Beta 12 20 MODIN Arvid SWE Yamaha 11 21 FABRIS Riccardo ITA Husqvarna 11 22 SIMON Dorian FRA Fantic 7 23 BERNINI Lorenzo ITA Rieju 3 24 ASK Herman NOR Kawasaki 2

FIM Women Enduro Standings