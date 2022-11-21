Jonny Walker crowned US EnduroCross Champion 2022

Jonny Walker is US EnduroCross Champion 2022. After a tough battle with his rivals Jonny ended the Championship on top thanks to a 3-2-2 for second overall on the day, and first in the Championship.

The race in Reno (Nevada) was an adrenaline-filled one for Jonny, who arrived at the final round in second position in the Championship just one point behind the leader.

His rivals made a strong start from the hot-lap, but Jonny handled the race perfectly and brought home three brilliant results at the end of three excellent races.





Australian FMX to join Australian SX Final at Wagga Speedway

The Australian FMX Championship will head to the Wagga Speedway on December 3, running alongside the final round of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship.

Headlining the AUS FMX Championships will be none other than multi time X Games Gold Medalist and global fan favourite Blake “Bilko” Williams, who has made the return to Australia from California specifically for the event.

The FMX course will feature both the traditional 75ft ramp set up along with the awe inspiring Next Gen Ramp and full airbag landing, ensuring the riders will be performing the most death defying FMX tricks at the forefront of FMX progression.

A full 10 rider line up including some of the biggest names in the FMX world will be announced soon and fans will get to witness each rider compete in 2 Rounds of qualifying before the top 5 riders progress to the Final in the evening program.

With a $15000 prize pool up for grabs for the Australian FMX competitors, it is going to be an aerial display of innovation and risk to see what rider will claim the prize money and the coveted Australian FMX Championship crown.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell out fast and are available only online via: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/969218

Junior Track Championship heads to Central Coast this weekend

With Peter Baker

Junior dirt track riders will have their last shot at championship glory for this year when the 2022 Honda Coastal Motorcycle Centre New South Wales Junior Track Championship meeting is staged at the Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club track this Sunday (November 27).

The Central Coast Junior Motorcycle Club track is at Debenham Road North, Somersby.

This meeting was called off back in October due to the big wet and that has resulted in a smaller entry list from all across New South Wales and a small contingent coming from north of the border trying to maintain an impressive record of Queensland riders in the event.

Fans should never be deterred from watching junior racing as the riders are not just ‘tomorrow’s stars’, many are already accomplished racers and many could well be destined for higher honours even on the world stage.

That is one great aspect of watching junior racing – you never know where the riders you are watching will be in five, 10 or 15 years’ time.

Perfect example is that previous Australian or State Championships staged at Somersby 10 or 15 years ago have included the likes of Jack Miller, Remy Gardner and Joel Kelso who flew the Australian flag at Phillip Island in the recent 2022 Oz Moto GP meeting.

The likes of future world champions Casey Stoner and speedway duo Chris Holder and Jason Doyle also raced at Central Coast Junior Club events as part of their apprenticeship in the sport.

Dirt track racing continues to be a nursey for road racing and speedway, as well as some showing an interest in flat track racing in the USA.

Best credentialed entrants this Sunday are Hugh Hope-Hodgetts – providing he can escape from flooded Forbes – and Gunnedah rider Hugo Holmes who both have Australian Championship victories this year.

Queenslanders Theo Afeaki and Riley Nauta have been impressive at previous appearances at the Somersby track and are likely to be battling for honours on Sunday.

Riders aged between seven and 16 will chase championship honours including Albury-Wodonga rider Cooper Antone whose most recent outings have snared wins in both the Victorian and New South Wales Under 16 125cc Speedway Championships.

Honours in the 13 – Under 16s, which is the next group to head in to the senior ranks, may be decided between North Coast riders Thoren Openshaw of Taree and Jayden Holder of Kempsey.

Competitors will have a practice session after Rider’s Briefing at 9.30am. There are 70 events programmed for the day.

Fans can see the action for a $10 per vehicle entry fee as a donation to St John First Aid.

Jed Beaton joins Factory Honda Racing Australia for 2023 SX/MX

Factory Honda Racing Australia have welcomed Jed Beaton to the team, to steer a CRF450R in the 2023 Australian Motocross and Supercross Championship. Beaton brings a lot of experience to the ‘red’ squad, after spending the previous six years competing in the FIM Motocross World Championship and claiming eight Grand Prix podiums.

Jed Beaton

“I am really happy to be back on a Honda. I have had a lot of good memories in ‘red’ and I hope that we can continue that by taking the ProMX title next year. I know that this team will give me the tools that I need to do the job!”

Beaton is already proven aboard the bigger 450F – he showed top-five speed in the very competitive MXGP class on more than one occasion. Jumping onto a Honda is like returning home for Beaton, who actually claimed his first Grand Prix podium whilst racing for the HRC outfit.

The 2023 Australian Motocross Championship is set to start in Gippsland, Wonthaggi on March 5. The schedule, which will consist of eight rounds, will run through August.

Kyle Webster and Beaton will form Honda’s Factory 450 outfit, Webster continues to work through his multi-year contract with the squad. The MX2 250 squad and WMX team will be announced in the coming weeks.

Yarrive Konsky – Honda Racing Australia Team Owner

“I’m ecstatic to welcome Jed Beaton to the team for the new season! Armed with the extremely impressive CRF450R, I’m certain that he’ll give us plenty to cheer about when round one fires into life.”

Jason Doyle to compete 2023 Australian Speedway Seniors

2017 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Champion Jason Doyle is returning to Australia to compete in the 2023 Australian Speedway Snr Solo Championship, and will be joined by his 2022 FIM Speedway of Nations World Championship winning team mates Jack Holder and Max Fricke.

The return of the triumphant trio will give Aussie Speedway fans the opportunity to see the World Champions in the flesh and celebrate their FIM Speedway of Nations World Championship, after their victory at Denmark’s iconic Vojens Speedway Center in late July.

The 2023 Australian Speedway Snr Solo Championship kicks off in the New Year and sees five rounds in just ten days in what promises to be a world class event.

2023 Australian Speedway Snr Championship Calendar

Round Date Location Round 1 January 3 Gillman Speedway – SA Round 2 January 5 Olympic Park, Mildura VIC Round 3 January 7 Diamond Park, Albury Wodonga VIC Round 4 January 9 Loxford Park, Kurri Kurri NSW Round 5 January 11 North Brisbane Speedway, QLD

Jason Doyle

“I can wait to be back in Australia for not only an Aussie Christmas, but I am also really looking forward to racing back in Australia. I am also excited about being back here after the Nations win and taking time to celebrate at home with the fans. The win meant a lot and so too will sharing this time with the many Speedway supporters. The Aussie fans have been terrific and to be able to race in front of them again is great, I cant wait!”

Samantha Redfern – MA Event Manager

“It is great to hear that Jason will be back in Australia. With many top riders returning home for the summer, it is certainly going to be a National Championship not to miss. To have three current World Champions race with Jason Doyle, Max Fricke and Jack Holder as well as two former World Champions in Chris Holder and Jaimon Lidsey… it’s just really something special! In 2023, we celebrate 100 years of Speedway, and it is going to be a year to remember.”

Yamaha reveal 2023 EMX250 & 125 line-up

Yamaha Motor Europe has confirmed the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team will field a strong three-rider line-up in 2023, while the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team will field an all-new two-rider line-up for its 2023 EMX125 Championship campaign.

Yamaha and Hutten Metaal have retained EMX250 title challenger Andrea Bonacorsi for a third season and are poised to welcome Ivano van Erp and Karlis Reisulis as they step up the Yamaha Racing pyramid.

Andrea Bonacorsi

“I’m really happy to stay with Yamaha and the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team for a third straight year. I had a really good rookie season with them, which I am proud of, although this year was a bit tougher. The team always supported me through the highs and lows, and I have learned a lot. After these past two seasons, I feel stronger and ready for the challenge of taking the title next season!”

Karlis Reisulis

“It sure feels great to stay with Yamaha and to join the Official EMX250 team, which I know operates at a high level. I think it is a great opportunity and a great way to start my EMX250 chapter. After two good years with Yamaha, I have already been riding on a YZ250F, and I love the bike. I will go into next year aiming to qualify at every round and score good points. I’m really looking forward to it.”

At the same time, Yamaha welcomes Janis Reisulis and Julius Mikula to the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team. All five riders will campaign GYTR-kitted versions of the YZ250F and YZ125 in their respective championships.

Janis Reisulis

“I am really excited to join Yamaha and the MJC team. It’s a great opportunity for me, and I look forward to the new chapter. I always dreamed of racing a YZ125, so this is a little flex! I’ve done some testing and riding on the bike, and I think my YZ125 is perfect. I enjoy riding it. In 2023, my goal is to win the European Championship and it would be perfect to add a world title to my list of achievements too.”

Julius Mikula

“I’m very excited to join Yamaha. I look forward to the new experience. It is very motivating, and I already feel good and confident on the YZ125. I want to be top three in the European Championship next year and top three in the world too. The plan of attack is to stay healthy and keep improving.”

Impressive right from the get-go, Bonacorsi has been a force to be reckoned with during his first two seasons with Yamaha inside the highly competitive EMX250 class. The young Italian celebrated two race wins and three podium finishes in his rookie season and added to that with another race win and four pieces of podium silverware, of which one was a maiden overall victory, in 2022.

As a two-time Junior World Champion, having claimed the 65cc World Championship title in 2017 and the 125cc crown this year, Dutch prodigy Van Erp is looking forward to his debut season in EMX250 with the Dutch-based Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 team.

Ivano Van Erp

“I have been inside the Yamaha Family for five years, so it feels amazing to stay with Yamaha for another season. It’s always nice to be on the Official team, even more so when you are a rookie. I was already practicing on a YZ250F at the start of this season, so I know I like the bike and I’m looking forward to racing it next year. As a rookie, I will arrive with no expectations. It’s important I take the experience, have fun and enjoy my riding.”

Like Van Erp, K.Reisulis will also move up the Yamaha Racing Pyramid after two incredible years with the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team. In 2021, the Latvian bounced back from a costly pre-season injury to end his first full EMX125 term with two podium finishes. The 16-year-old eventually proved his true potential, starting this year fit and healthy to finish as the EMX125 Championship runner-up after a brilliant race win and five podium finishes.

All set for an exciting EMX125 campaign, the MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team is thrilled to welcome two of Europe’s quickest youngsters, J.Reisulis and Mikula. J.Reisulis, the younger brother of K.Reisulis, has already established himself as a name for the future.

The talented young Latvian made his EMX125 debut in 2022 and, at the age of 13, finished on the podium at round one. He then continued his stunning form throughout the year and ended the season third overall with five podium finishes, which includes a stunning round win in Lommel, Belgium.

Mikula enjoyed a solid second term inside the EMX125 Championship in 2022, proving his potential with a podium finish in Lommel, Belgium, and a further two top-five finishes during the season.

2023 FIM EnduroGP calendar officially announced

The FIM and Prime Stadium are pleased to issue the official FIM Enduro World Championship & FIM Enduro World Cups calendars for 2023.

Beginning in Italy on the first weekend of April, the championship will then feature events in Spain, Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, and conclude with the two final rounds in Portugal.

The event originally set to take place on 7-9 July has been cancelled and will not be replaced.

2023 EnduroGP Calendar