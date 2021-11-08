Moto News Weekly Wrap
November 9, 2021
What’s New:
- Liam Everts’ season ended by injury
- Ben Novak prepares for 2022 with Honda after heart surgery
- Thibault Benistant misses Mantova double-header
- Daniel Sanders retains third after Abu Dhabi Stage Two
- Bryan Miller wins WA Flat Track Championship at Pinjar
- Perfect start to X-Trial season in Andorra for Toni Bou
- 2022 Australian Arenacross Series Calendar
- ProMX Championship Calendar expanded to eight rounds in 2022
- 12-round Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship calender for 2022
- 2021 24MX GetzenRodeo run-down
- 2021 MXGP of Lombardia – Round 17 Report
Kurt Nicoll another World Vet MX title at Glen Helen
Kurt Nicoll has taken his Champion MX SXF450 KTM to victory at the Dubya World Vet MX Championships held at Glen Helen Raceway, marking his sixth World Vet Pro title. On Saturday he topped the 50+ Pro class, winning both motos, and taking the overall over Ty Davis and Kevin Barda.
Sunday saw Nicoll again win the Pasha 125 cc 50+ Pro class, with consistency proving key, with two second places netting the overall. This time winning from Peter Murray and Barda.
Kurt Nicoll
“A fantastic weekend at the Dubya World Vet MX Championships! Perfect Weather and a brutally bumpy Glen Helen Raceway made for a superb event. I picked up my 6th World Vet pro title, on my perfect 2022 Champion MX SXF450 KTM! Thanks to everyone that supports this old guys passion to still win!”
Liam Everts’ season ended by injury
It’s been revealed that Liam Everts’ injury, sustained on Saturday is worse than originally expected. An MRI has revealed a fractured shoulder blade, putting an early end to his 2021 season as a result.
Liam Everts shared on Instagram:
“Yesterday during timed practice a had a little crash what resulted in a little break in my shoulder blade this is my season over one race earlier then I would of hoped I’d like thank all my sponsors and family for this year. Motivated for 2022.”
Ben Novak prepares for 2022 with Honda after heart surgery
Honda Australia’s MX 3 rider Ben Novak is recovering following his third open-heart surgery. The young New South Wales rider has endured a heart condition since birth which has hampered his career and ultimately pushed him to make the decision to get it corrected ahead of the 2022 season where he will battle the MX2 riders with Factory Honda.
Ben Novak
“It’s been tough, my health has never been 100%, I suffer from something called Tetralogy of the Fallot and we always knew there would come a time for me to have another surgery. As I have gotten older it’s been harder to perform at my best and racing in MX2 next year requires me to be stronger and fitter than ever before. I will never complain about it but it’s been harder on the bigger bikes and in longer races, especially in the heat. I worked around it for so long, but I noticed it more this year and my parents and I thought it was best to get the surgery ahead of next year. I am confident this will help improve my stamina, my muscle recovery and growth. It’s been a hard two years for everyone in racing and this wasn’t an easy decision, but we felt it was the right one. I really appreciate Honda sticking by me.”
Tetralogy of the Fallot is a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects that are present at birth, it causes oxygen-poor blood to flow out of the heart and in the rest of the body. Symptoms include but aren’t limited to shortness of breath and difficulties in exercising.
Ben’s first surgery was at 11 days old, followed by his second open heart surgery at 15 months. The championed motocross racer hopes this will be his last surgery as he plans to take on the nations best in the MX2 class next season.
Ben’s journey with Honda goes back five years and he has achieved some fantastic results. This year was his first full season in MX3, and he achieved podium finishes in the Australian Motocross Championship.
Ben Novak
“The positives are we were competitive, I missed out by two points in the overalls, and I won some state championship races. I know where I need to improve, and I am positive we will return stronger next year.”
Honda Racing Australia’s Yarrive Konsky applauds Ben’s efforts through adversity and believes the young champion is capable of so much more.
Yarrive Konsky
“We haven’t seen the best of Ben; he has achieved great results for Honda, and we will standby him through his recovery. He proved to me that he has the will to push hard, and his commitment is unquestionable. We have realistically set goals for Ben next year in his first season in MX2 and we will continue to work with him to achieve them.”
Thibault Benistant misses Mantova double-header
Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant will not participate in the final two rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Mantova, after sustaining an injury to his left knee.
The decision to withdraw the 19-year-old Frenchman from the final two rounds of the season was taken by Yamaha in consultation with the team. Benistant will be assessed by a knee specialist in Lyon, France. Once the full extent of the injury is understood, a program for his recovery and return to racing will be implemented.
Daniel Sanders retains third after Abu Dhabi Stage Two
Stage Two of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge proved a long one, with riders facing 470 km in total, including a timed special of 333 km, encompassing tough navigation through dunes, alongside faster tracks that required speed and concentration.
Putting in a strong ride through the desert, Aussie Daniel Sanders defended his overall position in the top three to end the day just three-minutes behind leader Matthias Walkner. The result cements that standing for a second day, while third for the stage was an improvement on Stage One’s fourth place finish.
Daniel Sanders – P3
“Day two went ok for me, but not as well as I’d hoped. I found it hard to get into a good rhythm early on – I had a couple more scary calls with some drops as I’m still learning how to read the terrain here in the desert. I had a couple of crashes too – one gave me quite a knock and I ended up in a hole in the dunes. I had to dig the bike out a little and that cost me some time. I got to the refuel and managed to get some food and water into me, recharged and felt a lot better after that. For the second half of the stage, I felt a lot better and managed to find a good pace. The terrain suited me better too, with more tracks and plateaus. I finished third-fastest today, which puts me in a good spot for tomorrow.”
See the report here:
Daniel Sanders third at Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Stage Two
Bryan Miller wins WA Flat Track Championship at Pinjar
Former Kiwi 500 cc solo rider, Bryan Miller beat a big and very talented field of Flat Track riders to claim the Western Australian Flat Track Championship title at Pinjar Park Motorcycle Speedway on Saturday evening.
Bryan finished second in his first heat then won his next three rides to go into the all important championship decider as the second highest point scorer, behind South Australian competitor, Sean Chapman who won all his qualifying heats. Bryan rode with plenty of grit and determination to go on and win the Final to claim the title race.
Bryan displayed plenty of raw talent, determination and some spirited aggression during his five rides. At times he had to be prepared to rub shoulders and muscle his way forward in a brilliant display of riding.
Sean Chapman finished a credible second place in the hard fought final race beating home the defending champion, Matt Marson who also rode very well all night long and didn’t do too much wrong.
With nine riders across the track in each heat, it was tough going into turn one requiring some brave manoeuvres and aggressive riding.
The point scoring system made it critical to be consistent and finish in the top four in each heat to ensure riders accumulated sufficient points to advance directly into the A final without having to compete and finish either first or second in the B final to advance further.
Perfect start to X-Trial season in Andorra for Toni Bou
The first round of the FIM X-Trial World Championship held in Andorra la Vella saw Repsol Honda Team rider Toni Bou clinch the victory.
Toni Bou kicked off the 2021 X-Trial season with a rip-roaring triumph at the Poliesportiu de Andorra in Andorra la Vella to become the first leader of the 2021 championship.
The action got underway with the first qualifying round, where riders had to overcome a total of six sections with Toni Bou making several mistakes to finish fourth on seven penalty marks.
In the second round, where just the top riders in each group would make the cut for the final, the Repsol Honda Team rider stormed back, delighting the Andorran spectators with a fine display of riding skills, finishing the round with a clean sheet to grant the champion direct access to the final round.
In the final, against one of his toughest rivals Adam Raga, Toni Bou once again pulled it off, cleaning all six sections for 0 points compared to Raga’s 11, thus sealing the win at the Andorrean season opener.
In two weeks the Repsol Honda team and Toni Bou will once again be back in action for the second and final trial of the shortened X-Trial World Championship at the Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on Sunday 21 November.
Toni Bou – P1
“I’m very happy with this victory. After 20 months without participating in X-Trial the sensations were strange today. To be back competing in front of the fans and, on top of that with an Andorran crowd that was incredible. We know that Barcelona – which is also my home trial – will be very tough and that’s why it was so important to win here today. At the start, I managed to pick up some points and I made some mistakes. But on both the second lap and the final one, things went spectacularly, not only because I didn’t pick up any marks, but also because I was feeling very comfortable with my riding and felt confident and aggressive. I am very pleased with my riding, but above all with the team. I want to thank them for all the work they have done this last month after winning the outdoor world championship, to get the bike ready for the indoor championship.”
X-Trial 2021 Rider Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Team
|Man.
|Points
|1
|BOU Toni
|SPA
|Repsol Honda Team
|Montesa
|20
|2
|RAGA Adam
|SPA
|TRRS Factory Team
|TRRS
|15
|3
|BUSTO Jaime
|SPA
|Vertigo Factory Team
|Vertigo
|12
|4
|GRATTAROLA Matteo
|ITA
|Beta Factory Racing
|Beta
|9
|5
|FAJARDO Jeroni
|SPA
|Sherco Factory Team
|Sherco
|6
|6
|GELABERT Miquel
|SPA
|Gas Gas Factory Team
|Gas Gas
|4
|7
|MARCELLI Gabriel
|SPA
|Montesa Factory
|Montesa
|2
|8
|MARTYN Toby
|GBR
|TRRS Factory Team
|TRRS
|1
2022 Australian Arenacross Series Calendar
The inaugural 2022 Australian Arenacross Series powered by Protraxx calendar has now been released, with the series aimed at amateurs who want to have fun right through to professional racers, while offering a carnival-like atmosphere for spectators and families.
The 2022 Australian Arenacross Series powered by Protraxx will feature four rounds at four spectacular venues.
The 2022 Series fires into action at Victoria’s Bacchus Marsh on January 29, before heading North to Swan Hill on February 12, Albury/Wodonga on February 26, and the Grand Finale at South Australia’s Renmark on March 12.
The Australian Arenacross Series will introduce fans to a mash of MX racing on manicured tracks, freestyle action, pit party fun, big extreme rides, trade stands and food trucks and plenty of family entertainment.
The Series is brought to you by nationally recognised motorcycle track building company, Protraxx who build Australia’s Supercross stadiums, national events and club tracks.
Josh and Jess Proctor, owners of Protraxx, wanted to fill the gap between Motocross and Supercoss, providing riders with an opportunity to race and give fans some sensational on track action, with a fun and safe track for your average rider all the way to the seasoned pro.
Register now through the official Australian Arenacross Series powered by Protraxx website at www.australianarenacross.com.au for additional information.
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
ProMX Championship Calendar expanded to eight rounds in 2022
The much anticipated 2022 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) Calendar has now broken cover, featuring an expanded Championship of eight rounds of racing over eight separate weekends across the THOR MX1, Pirelli MX2 and Maxxis MX3 classes.
The gate will drop on the 2022 ProMX Championship at the iconic Wonthaggi track in Victoria, for round 1 on March 27th. Building on the huge fan attendances and incredible racing from the inaugural Championship opener this year, Wonthaggi is set to be nothing short of a spectacular launch for the 2022 ProMX Championship.
Round 2 of the Championship will see ProMX partner with the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXstore in Mackay QLD, on April 10th, as part of the ultimate off-road racing weekend, treating fans, industry and riders alike to a show stopping weekend of off-road racing.
The Championship then moves to Wodonga in VIC, on May 1st, before heading to the city of Churches and the Gillman racetrack in SA on May 29th. Maitland NSW, will again host the ProMX Championship Round 5 on June 26th, before a new and exciting venue in Coffs Harbour, NSW, will host Round 6 of the Championship on July 24th.
The chase for the Championship will then heat up with two weekends of back to back racing in the sunshine state of QLD, with Queensland Moto Park (QMP) hosting the penultimate Round 7 on August 14th. The Champions will then be crowned at the Grand Finale of racing at Coolum for Round 8 of the Championship on August 20th and 21st.
Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO
“There has been significant investment in the ProMX Championship to help elevate the sport of Motocross in Australia. The new initiatives we were able to introduce such as an international TV package and the addition of the Maxxis MX3 Class to help the next generation of the sport chase their racing dreams, has seen great reception from the riders, fans and industry alike. Our goals and commitment to the ProMX Championship remain the same in 2022 and this is to further develop a strong platform for the long term success of Australian Motocross on a national level and to provide a pathway for future champions.”
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
12-round Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship calendar for 2022
The 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing series will kick off and conclude during the holiday weekends that signify the proverbial beginning and end of summer, starting with Memorial Day, in May, and finishing over Labor Day, in September.
The 12-round championship will once again travel to 10 different states on its journey to crown a pair of AMA National Champions, extending the legacies of the world’s most storied venues into the series’ fifth decade.
The battle for the Edison Dye and Gary Jones Cups will begin in a familiar place, on May 28, from the heart of the industry in Southern California for the Fox Raceway I National.
The first month of the season will also feature the iconic Hangtown Motocross Classic, on June 4, in Northern California, followed by the annual mile-high visit to Colorado on June 11 for the Thunder Valley National.
The sport’s Father’s Day tradition at the High Point National will signify the first East Coast round on June 18 in Pennsylvania.
After the first of two breaks in action over the course of the season, the world’s fastest riders will return to the track on July 2 for one of the biggest Independence Day traditions in all of sports, the RedBud National in Michigan.
The halfway point of the 2022 season will descend on the famed sands of Massachusetts’ The Wick 338 for the Southwick National, on July 9, while the second half of the championship gets underway on July 16 in Minnesota with the Spring Creek National. A second foursome of events will conclude with a return west on July 23, where the scenic Pacific Northwest is home to the Washougal National.
The championship’s final break in action will precede a four-round stretch run to end the season, beginning on August 13 with New York’s legendary Unadilla National.
A trip just outside the nation’s capital awaits on August 20 with the Budds Creek National in Southern Maryland, followed by the penultimate round on August 27 in motorsports-crazed Indiana for the Ironman National. The summer will draw to a close where it began, in Southern California, on September 3 with the Fox Raceway II National.
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03
2021 24MX GetzenRodeo run-down
It was all systems go for the final stop of the 2021 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship at Germany’s 24MX GetzenRodeo. For a one-day race there was a lot packed in.
Of course the major highlight was the race to become the first FIM Hard Enduro World Champion between Billy Bolt and Manuel Lettenbichler, with Bolt grabbing that honour. But there was much more going on too. Here’s our run down of the extra bits you may have missed in Germany…
The Fight For Third
Naturally eyes were focused on the outcome of this year’s title bout between Billy Bolt and Manuel Lettenbichler. But the fight for the final step of the podium was heating up too. Mario Roman knew he was in with a shout of taking third from his Sherco Factory Racing teammate Wade Young and delivered his best ride of the season.
Wade struggled early on and had to dig deep to get back to fourth to claim third overall in the championship.
Busy Top Five
It was great to see Husqvarna, KTM, and Sherco take their place on the final championship podium. All three manufacturers enjoyed a race win this season. Add in Beta and there were four manufacturers inside the final top-five standings, too. Sherco grabbed the lion’s share thanks to Wade Young and Mario Roman with third and fourth.
Sehr Geil Bavaria
How cool was Mani Lettenbichler’s riding kit for 24MX GetzenRodeo! Acknowledging the importance of his home race, FOX Racing pulled out all the stops to design a truly Bavarian set of riding kit. We liked this a lot and hope to see more in the future.
Morning Qualifier
Places were limited for the GetzenChamp race, with only 15 spots available. That alone made it an intense battle for track position during the two-hour morning qualifier. At the chequered flag it was TTR’s Kevin Gallas who grabbed the final spot with Rigor Racing’s Matt Green just coming up short. However, the young South African was his usual upbeat self and was quickly found cheering trackside for everyone that afternoon. Top work Matt!
Grit & Determination
A tip of the hat goes to GASGAS supported rider Michael Walkner for a heroic ride. Michael reported that a collision with another rider at the start of the GetzenRace resulted in a heavily injured thumb. Not only racing on to qualify, he placed an impressive seventh in the GetzenChamp race to secure seventh overall in the championship.
Olszowy joins TTR for 2022
Some welcome 2022 team news emerged from GetzenRodeo with TTR Squadra Corse signing young Hard Enduro talent Dominik Olszowy. Olszowy produced some great performances this year, most notably fourth at his home race HERO Challenge. By joining a highly professional team like TTR Squadra Corse it will be exciting to see him grow as a rider.
Hard Enduro Live
24MX GetzenRodeo was a feast of Hard Enduro action, with over two hours and 37 minutes of live coverage aired on Red Bull TV and you can still watch the 24MX GetzenRodeo full replay on Red Bull TV here (link).
2021 Hard Enduro Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Points
|1
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|104
|2
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|104
|3
|Wade Young
|Sherco
|83
|4
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|76
|5
|Jonny Walker
|Beta
|66
|6
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|63
|7
|Michael Walkner
|GASGAS
|46
|8
|Teodor Kabakchiev
|Husqvarna
|36
|9
|Taddy Blazusiak
|GASGAS
|29
|10
|Dominik Olszowy
|KTM
|24
2021 MXGP of Lombardia – Round 17 Report
The MXGP of Lombardia marks the penultimate round of the 2021 season, with Jeffrey Herlings taking the MXGP win from Romain Febvre, with both riders claiming a win and a second place a-piece, for 47-points each.
In MXGP, that means it’s looking like the final round of the series will be a two-man race with Febvre and Herlings separated by just three points, while a penalty in race one has leftTim Gajser 12 points behind Herlings.
In MX2 we also saw two riders tied on 47-points, with Jago Geerts the round winner, and Maxime Renaux having to settle for runner-up. Australia’s Jed Beaton meanwhile finished fourth, with Wilson Todd 13th after a disappointing second race.
The battle for the silver medal is heating up between Tom Vialle and Geerts, with seven points between them as we head into the races on Wednesday.
MXGP of Lombardia 2021 Highlights
MXGP Race 1
In MXGP race one, it was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Jeremy Seewer who grabbed the Fox Holeshot. Febvre got off to a good start too as he was ahead of Herlings, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Antonio Cairoli and Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing’s Glenn Coldenhoff. Meanwhile Gajser got pushed wide and off the track.
Febvre wasted no time as he took the lead from Seewer, with Herlings looking to make a pass on the Swiss too. Herlings was briefly into second before making a mistake and crashing, which also took down Seewer with him. With the two bikes tangled, Herlings took some time before he got going again.
Honda 114 Motorsports’ Ruben Fernandez was having a great start to his MXGP wildcard race, as he was running nicely in fourth.
Febvre then set the fastest lap of the race as he led Cairoli by 3.764 seconds, as Gajser got himself into third, while Herlings was all over Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers for ninth.
Herlings was on another level for the next few laps as he picked off riders before catching up to his Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Jorge Prado. Prado didn’t make things easy for Herlings, as the young Spaniard shut down every attempt the Bullet was making.
Eventually Herlings was able to get past Prado and Coldenhoff soon after, as Gajser also got around Cairoli for second position.
Herlings was still down in sixth though, but Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Mathys Boisrame was the next rider to get passed by the Dutchman. He then went after Fernandez, who was not baking down.
The battle between Fernandez and Herlings was intense, as it took Herlings four laps to pass the Spanish rider.
With six minutes on the clock, Gajser started to have Febvre in his sights as Herlings set the fastest lap of the race while looking to get around Cairoli. Cairoli was not backing down to the title hopeful, who had to spend a few laps behind the Italian, but with two laps to go, Herlings was able to get by Cairoli and later Gajser.
Febvre went on to win the race with Herlings second and Gajser third. But Gajser received a 5-place penalty which dropped him down to eighth, so Cairoli moved up to third. Fernandez finished the race in fourth place.
MXGP Race 2
In race two, we saw Prado take the Fox Holeshot from Febvre, Herlings and MRT Racing Team KTM’s Alessandro Lupino. Gajser was around 10th, as Herlings wasted no time to get past Febvre and Prado for the lead.
Cairoli started the race in fifth just behind Lupino, with Gajser down in seventh.
Febvre then started to apply the pressure onto Prado for second, but it would take him a couple of laps to get around the Spaniard, as Gajser caught onto Cairoli and Lupino.
After getting good drive and passing Prado, Febvre was within 3.390 seconds of Herlings with plenty of time left on the clock. And while he kept things close for the first half of the race, as the heat went on, it seemed like Febvre was happy to settle for second and take those championship points without any risk.
Seewer then passed Bogers and Lupino for sixth, while Cairoli caught onto the rear wheel of Prado, as he set his sights on going after third position in the race. As the battle between Cairoli and Prado got tense, Gajser was able to make the most of this and close in on the KTM duo.
Prado was not making it easy for Cairoli who launched several attacks on the Spaniard. Eventually Cairoli made mistake which allowed Gajser through. But he was not backing down for the Slovenian.
Gajser had to work hard to get by Prado, but two laps later, the Honda rider found himself up in third. At that point Herlings was 6.728 seconds ahead of Febvre.
And as Cairoli searched for a way past Prado, Seewer joined the pair, as the battle for fourth raged on. Finally on lap 14, Cairoli was able to get by Prado and move up a spot. Seewer did the same four laps from the end as Prado dropped to sixth.
Herlings went on to win the race ahead of Febvre and Gajser. And with a 2-1 result, Herlings secured his eighth GP victory of the 2021 season, with Febvre finishing on the second step ahead of Cairoli who was third on the podium. Gajser was fourth overall.
With one round to go, Febvre leads the MXGP Championship standings by three points over Herlings, while Gajser is now 12 points behind.
Jeffrey Herlings – P1
“What happened in the first race was so dumb. I put myself in a good position right from the start. I was behind Romain. I did exactly the same crash in the warmup. I just hit my left foot into the side and just got kicked off. I knew I had to work hard. I was almost dead last and worked my way to second. Second race, I had a decent start. I was straight into third and managed to pass Jorge and Romain. Then I was able to make a little gap. Then I was checking where Tony could be. I was actually not trying to run away too far. Then I saw that there was too big of a gap between Romain and Tony. Then I pulled away for the second half of the race. Every point counts right now, so it’s -3. It’s going to be an all-out war on Wednesday. There’s a lot on the line. Different riders, different countries and different manufacturers all going towards the same goal which is the world title. It doesn’t matter who wins it. I think we both deserve it anyway. Even Tim. So, it will be a good one on Wednesday.”
Romain Febvre – P2
“The second race, I started second then Jeffrey passed me and Prado. I maybe didn’t take many risks to pass Prado to avoid falling. So, I lost some time to catch Jeffrey and it was too late at that point. I had some fast laps to close the gap a little bit, but he still had about 3-4 seconds. At one point I just settled for second and thought “I won’t risk everything”. I’m in a good position right now and there’s still one more round to go. Wednesday will be interesting.”
Antonio Cairoli – P3
“For sure I am really happy about the result. I am really enjoying the track and it’s always nice to do it in front of this crowd. First race, I had a good start, then I was a little bit stiff on the first lap and I lost some positions. Then I was riding really fast in the second half of the race. I was really enjoying the track at that point. I finished the race third, ahead of Tim’s penalty. It was a good result for the overall. Second race, the start was not so good. Finally, I had a good rhythm and was able to push a little bit. Then I arrived behind Jorge for 6-7 laps and the guys in front were able to build a gap. Tim also passed me as I was struggling to find some lines to try to pass Jorge. Then I lost the rhythm a little bit. In the end I had some room in front of me which allowed me to have some good laps. I came closer to Tim, but it was too late. Overall, I am happy because of the podium of course, but I will try to do better on Wednesday and be on the podium again. It would be amazing for me and all the fans.”
Tim Gajser – P4
“I am very disappointed with how today turned out. In race one, I got hit by another rider and that caused me to go out of the track and because of the way the track is designed, the safest place to get back on is where I went. I believed I was just outside the top five when I went out, and tried to re-join in the similar position, so as not to gain an advantage, but when I finished the race in third, I was told that I had a five-position penalty. It is not nice to have to try and come back from that when the championship points are so tight but I tried my best to regroup for race two and in the end, I came through to third again. There is still one round left so I won’t give up, as anything can happen, and I would like to thank all the team and the fans who came to support me this weekend.”
Jeremy Seewer – P5
“Results-wise, this was not the day I expected or wanted, but speed and confidence-wise, it was really good. Mantova is a tough track. It’s definitely not my favourite, but still, I have the speed for the podium. Today I didn’t manage to put the motos together, but looking at the positives, I took the holeshot in race one, but Jeffrey (Herlings) crashed, and I hit him and this turned my race upside down. I had to fight through the pack. In the second moto, I completely messed up my start. I entered the first corner buried in the pack and came back to the front really strong. In terms of my riding, it was one of my best rides this year, especially on this kind of track. I am happy with it. Only the result on paper doesn’t reflect my speed, but now we work to be back fighting upfront at the final round on Wednesday.”
2021 MXGP of Lombardia Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Herlings, Jeffrey
|NED
|KTM
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|25
|22
|47
|3
|Cairoli, Antonio
|ITA
|KTM
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|13
|20
|33
|5
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|16
|16
|32
|6
|Fernandez, Ruben
|ESP
|HON
|18
|14
|32
|7
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|15
|15
|30
|8
|Olsen, Thomas Kjer
|DEN
|HUS
|14
|11
|25
|9
|Lupino, Alessandro
|ITA
|KTM
|11
|12
|23
|10
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|GAS
|9
|13
|22
|11
|Coldenhoff, Glenn
|NED
|YAM
|10
|9
|19
|12
|Wright, Dylan
|CAN
|HON
|8
|7
|15
|13
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|YAM
|4
|8
|12
|14
|Boisrame, Mathys
|FRA
|KAW
|12
|0
|12
|15
|Van doninck, Brent
|BEL
|YAM
|7
|4
|11
|16
|Van Horebeek, Jeremy
|BEL
|BET
|0
|10
|10
|17
|Forato, Alberto
|ITA
|GAS
|6
|2
|8
|18
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|0
|6
|6
|19
|Paturel, Benoit
|FRA
|HON
|0
|5
|5
|20
|Brylyakov, Vsevolod
|MFR
|HON
|2
|3
|5
|21
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|5
|0
|5
|22
|Jasikonis, Arminas
|LTU
|HUS
|3
|0
|3
|23
|Guillod, Valentin
|SUI
|YAM
|0
|1
|1
|24
|Locurcio, Lorenzo
|VEN
|KTM
|1
|0
|1
2021 MXGP Standings – Round 17 (Top 20)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Febvre, Romain
|FRA
|KAW
|661
|2
|Herlings, J.
|NED
|KTM
|658
|3
|Gajser, Tim
|SLO
|HON
|646
|4
|Cairoli, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|534
|5
|Prado, Jorge
|ESP
|KTM
|532
|6
|Seewer, Jeremy
|SUI
|YAM
|530
|7
|Coldenhoff, G.
|NED
|YAM
|416
|8
|Jonass, Pauls
|LAT
|GAS
|391
|9
|Lupino, A.
|ITA
|KTM
|310
|10
|Olsen, T.
|DEN
|HUS
|309
|11
|Watson, Ben
|GBR
|YAM
|281
|12
|Bogers, Brian
|NED
|GAS
|263
|13
|Van Horebeek, J.
|BEL
|BET
|212
|14
|Vlaanderen, C.
|NED
|YAM
|203
|15
|Jacobi, Henry
|GER
|HON
|178
|16
|Van doninck, B.
|BEL
|YAM
|144
|17
|Forato, A.
|ITA
|GAS
|119
|18
|Tonus, Arnaud
|SUI
|YAM
|119
|19
|Simpson, Shaun
|GBR
|KTM
|118
|20
|Paturel, B.
|FRA
|HON
|110
MX2 Race 1
In the MX2 race one, it was Vialle with the Fox Holeshot but his teammate Rene Hofer of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing was quick into the lead. Renaux started well as he passed Vialle for second and then quickly found his way around Hofer to lead the race by the end of the first lap.
Geerts then passed Vialle, as Vialle came under pressure from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf who passed him for fourth, he was however able to take back that position.
Hofer then set the fastest lap of the race as he was keen on staying close to Renaux, but then came under fire from Geerts. The Belgian made several attempts to pass the Austrian, but Hofer was quick to respond. Hofer then fell and eventually fought his way back to sixth.
Renaux then opened up the gap as he led by 5.480 seconds over Geerts, while Vialle was still trying to fend off de Wolf as well was his teammate Jed Beaton who was also on a charge. The Frenchman was urged on by the Husqvarna riders as he had Geerts in his sights in the later stages of the race.
Unfortunately, he could not get close enough, as Geerts also tried to go after Renaux in the final laps, but Renaux was able to maintain that position and win his first race since becoming MX2 World Champion last weekend.
MX2 Race 2
In the second MX2 heat, it was Vialle once again with the Fox Holeshot as he led Hofer, Geerts, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Mattia Guadagnini and Beaton. Renaux started in around 10th position.
Geerts then tried to get around Hofer for second, but the pair made contact in the wave section, which resulted in a big crash for Hofer.
Beaton then got onto the rear wheel of Guadagnini for third, as Renaux moved in on the pair after making some good passes on the opening laps. The Frenchman got around the Australian by the second lap and then set his sights on Guadagnini.
Further down the field, de Wolf was having an intense battle with Simon Längenfelder of Diga Procross GasGas Factory Racing. The Dutchman then took the outside line which gave him good drive to get past the German for sixth place.
Guadagnini then had Renaux all over his rear wheel, with the Frenchman going around the outside of the Italian to steal third. Renaux was on a charge as it did not take long for him to catch up with Geerts.
Meanwhile Hofer was trying to recover from his crash at the beginning of the race as he got going in 14th place.
The gap between Vialle and Geerts started to come down as just 0.938 seconds separated them, with some excitement behind them as Renaux went off track and de Wolf crashed.
On lap seven we saw a change for the lead as Vialle and Geerts traded positions a few times, before the Belgian was able to make the pass stick. Renaux was keen on going with him as he dove down the inside of Vialle for second.
Renaux then pushed hard to try and get by Geerts, with the battle carrying on until the chequered flag fell for the end of the race. Despite his best efforts, Renaux was forced to settle for second as Geerts went on to win the race. Beaton was also able to get by Vialle in the final laps to get himself into third, while Vialle crossed the line fourth.
A 2-1 result gave Geerts the overall victory over Renaux who also finished on 47 points, with Vialle occupying the third step of the podium.
While the MX2 title was decided at the MXGP of Garda, the fight for second in the standings is still on between Vialle and Geerts, as there is just seven points between them as we head into the final round on Wednesday with the MXGP of Città di Mantova.
Jago Geerts – P1
“I am really happy to win a GP again. The last few races my speed was really good, but I just couldn’t make it happen to win a race. Today was a really good day for me, 2-1. So yeah, I am really happy, and I am looking forward to Wednesday. Hopefully I will be able to end the season on a high note. It will be quite exciting and we will battle until the last lap for sure. My goal is just to ride like today. I’ll try to win the GP and get the second place in the championship.”
Maxime Renaux – P2
“It was a nice day. First race after my world title, so it’s really nice. I really enjoyed that. This morning, I was actually not so good in time practice. I was feeling a little bit stiff. But we made some changes on the bike and I felt really good during those two races. First race was perfect. I could take the lead on the first lap and win. Second race, I had a really bad start. I had to really push to come back to second. Then I felt I could have pushed a little bit more, but I was satisfied with second. I’d also like to have a blue bike on the second step of the podium for this championship. So, it was just nice and I am really happy with my riding today.”
Tom Vialle – P3
“I struggled quite a lot today, especially in the second race. I had a great start but couldn’t find my flow on the track. I felt pretty good in the morning. First race wasn’t too bad. I was third behind Jago. I struggled a bit with the bike, so on Wednesday we’re going to make some changes on the bike. For sure it will be better. I am really looking forward to Wednesday. I am second in the championship now. It’s true I came back from pretty far. I think that I was 13th or 14th at some point in the championship. So, it’s pretty nice to be second. There’s still one race to go. It will be a good battle with Jago, that’s for sure.”
Jed Beaton – P4
“A pretty good day today. I had good starts but still had to make a few passes to catch the leaders. I had a good charge going in race one and felt great on the bike in the second half of the race, but it wasn’t enough to do better than fifth. Race two was a lot better early on but the two guys up front made such a big gap that it just wasn’t possible to catch them despite having a solid pace.”
Isak Gifting – P6
“The first one at Mantova is done and it’s been a really good day for me. My starts weren’t the best, but I was able to make a lot of passes early in each race, push forward, and stay out of trouble. It’s been a difficult season so to have a good result today is a really positive thing for me and I’m definitely aiming to do the same, or better, on Wednesday.”
Bike It MTX Kawasaki’s Wilson Todd earnt eleventh gate-pick during Qualifying and made a good start in race one to hold an early eighth. Temporarily pushed back to tenth the Australian responded strongly during the second half of the moto to regain eighth at the finish and significantly gain three points in his chase for a top-ten series ranking.
His fortune changed at the start of race two as he was involved in chaotic scenes at the tight second corner; rejoining the race at the back of the pack he continued to push all moto to claim seventeenth at the finish. He retains eleventh in the points standings and will endeavour to close down an eleven-point deficit to tenth in the final round on Wednesday.
2021 MXGP of – MX2 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|22
|25
|47
|2
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|25
|22
|47
|3
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|20
|18
|38
|4
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|HUS
|16
|20
|36
|5
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|18
|11
|29
|6
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|14
|14
|28
|7
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|15
|12
|27
|8
|Guadagnini, Mattia
|ITA
|KTM
|9
|16
|25
|9
|Laengenfelder, Simon
|GER
|GAS
|10
|15
|25
|10
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|11
|13
|24
|11
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|12
|7
|19
|12
|Hsu, Brian
|GER
|KTM
|8
|9
|17
|13
|Todd, Wilson
|AUS
|KAW
|13
|4
|17
|14
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|5
|10
|15
|15
|Boegh Damm, Bastian
|DEN
|KTM
|4
|8
|12
|16
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|7
|5
|12
|17
|Scuteri, Emilio
|ITA
|TM
|6
|2
|8
|18
|Polak, Petr
|CZE
|YAM
|0
|6
|6
|19
|Zonta, Filippo
|ITA
|HON
|3
|3
|6
|20
|Rizzi, Joel
|GBR
|HON
|1
|1
|2
|21
|Olsson, Filip
|SWE
|HUS
|2
|0
|2
2021 MX2 Standings – Round 17 (Top 20)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Bike
|Total
|1
|Renaux, Maxime
|FRA
|YAM
|689
|2
|Vialle, Tom
|FRA
|KTM
|570
|3
|Geerts, Jago
|BEL
|YAM
|563
|4
|Beaton, Jed
|AUS
|HUS
|513
|5
|Guadagnini, M.
|ITA
|KTM
|512
|6
|Hofer, Rene
|AUT
|KTM
|501
|7
|de Wolf, Kay
|NED
|HUS
|441
|8
|Benistant, T.
|FRA
|YAM
|413
|9
|Fernandez, R.
|ESP
|HON
|404
|10
|Laengenfelder, S.
|GER
|GAS
|316
|11
|Todd, Wilson
|AUS
|KAW
|305
|12
|Haarup, Mikkel
|DEN
|KAW
|294
|13
|Gifting, Isak
|SWE
|GAS
|267
|14
|Adamo, Andrea
|ITA
|GAS
|236
|15
|Boisrame, M.
|FRA
|KAW
|223
|16
|Van De Moosdijk, R.
|NED
|KAW
|190
|17
|Mewse, Conrad
|GBR
|KTM
|172
|18
|Rubini, S.
|FRA
|HON
|142
|19
|Boegh Damm, B.
|DEN
|KTM
|124
|20
|Pancar, Jan
|SLO
|KTM
|123
2021 Racing schedule
2021 MXGP Calendar
|Round
|Date
|MXGP
|Location
|18
|10 Nov
|MXGP of Città di Mantova (ITA)
|Mantova
2021 FIM Cross-Country Rallies calendar
|Date
|Event
|Cat 1 RallyGP
|Cat 2 Rally 2
|Cat 3
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp1 Moto-Rally
|Grp2 Moto Enduro
|Grp3 Quad
|Adventure Trophy Grp1+3
|SSV
|November 6-12
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (UAE)
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
|X
2022 Racing schedule
2022 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship Provisional Schedule
|Round
|Event
|Country
|Date
|Round 1
|Minus 400
|Israel
|April 5/6/7
|Round 2
|Xross
|Serbia
|May 19/20/21
|Round 3
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|June 16/17/18/19
|Round 4
|Abestone Hard Enduro
|Italy
|July 8/9/10
|Round 5
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|July 26/27/28/29/30
|Round 6
|Red Bull TKO
|USA
|August (date TBC)
|Round 7
|Red Bull Outliers
|Canada
|August (TBC, two weeks after TKO)
|Round 8
|HERO Challenge
|Poland
|September 10/11 (location TBC)
|Round 9
|Hixpania Hard Enduro
|Spain
|October 7/8/9
2022 Australian Arenacross Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Bacchus Marsh
|Jan-29
|Round 2
|Swan Hill
|Feb-12
|Round 3
|Albury/Wodonga
|Feb-26
|Round 4
|Renmark
|Mar-12
2022 ProMX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Wonthaggi, VIC
|Mar-27
|Round 2
|Mackay, QLD
|Apr-10
|Round 3
|Wodonga, VIC
|May-01
|Round 4
|Gillman, SA
|May-29
|Round 5
|Maitland, NSW
|Jun-26
|Round 6
|Coffs Harbour, NSW
|Jul-24
|Round 7
|Queensland Moto Park
|Aug-14
|Round 8
|Coolum, QLD
|August 20-21
2022 Lucas Oil Pro MX Championship Calendar
|Round
|Event
|Location
|Date
|Round 1
|Fox Raceway National I
|Pala, CA
|May-28
|Round 2
|Hangtown Motocross Classic
|Sacramento, CA
|Jun-04
|Round 3
|Thunder Valley National
|Lakewood, CO
|Jun-11
|Round 4
|High Point National
|MT Morris, PA
|Jun-28
|Round 5
|Redbud National
|Buchanan, MI
|Jul-02
|Round 6
|Southwick National
|Southwick, MA
|Jul-09
|Round 7
|Spring Creek National
|Millwille, MN
|Jul-16
|Round 8
|Washougal National
|Washougal, WA
|Jul-23
|Round 9
|Unadilla National
|New Berlin, NY
|Aug-13
|Round 10
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|Aug-20
|Round 11
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsville, IN
|Aug-27
|Round 12
|Fox Raceway National II
|Pala, CA
|Sep-03