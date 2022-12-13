Team Honda HRC 2023

For the third year in a row, Team Honda HRC’s 250 effort is headed up by Australian brothers Hunter and Jett Lawrence, both campaigning the CRF250R. This past season saw Jett not only successfully defend his AMA Pro Motocross 250 title, but also earn the AMA Supercross 250SX East Region crown.

Hunter was second in the West Region and third outdoors. For 2023, the brothers are swapping supercross regions, with Jett riding West and Hunter racing East. Meanwhile, Chance Hymas advances from the amateur ranks to join Hunter in selected East Region appearances.

In addition to his 250 efforts, Jett intends to switch to the CRF450RWE fulltime for AMA Pro Motocross. At that point, Hymas will fill his 250 spot fulltime alongside Hunter Lawrence.

The squad’s 450 effort will be led by Chase Sexton, who embarks on his third AMA Supercross season aboard the factory CRF450RWE. A two-time AMA Supercross 250SX East Region Champion, the Illinois native took a big step forward this past season, regularly posting podium results indoors, finishing a close second in the AMA Pro Motocross final standings, and riding for the winning Team USA effort in his Motocross of Nations debut.

As previously announced, Sexton is joined for the 2023 indoor series by 2021 AMA Supercross 250SX East Region Champion Colt Nichols, who moves to Honda and the premier class after a successful career aboard quarter-liter machinery.

Following a successful debut year as Team Manager, Lars Lindstrom continues at the helm for 2023, once again joined by 450 and 250 Crew Chiefs Shane Drew and Grant Hutcheson, respectively.

Brandon Zimmerman is Sexton’s mechanic, while Nichols’ technician is Jordan Troxell. Christien Ducharme and Cameron Camera continue as mechanics for Jett and Hunter Lawrence, and Thomas Harris is spinning wrenches for Hymas.

The 2023 season features a new format, with the 17-round AMA Supercross series commencing January 7 in Anaheim, California; the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross series kicking off May 27 in Pala, California; and the new three-round SuperMotocross World Championship starting September 9 in a yet-to-be-announced location.

FIM World Supercross Championship expanded for 2023

After two highly successful pilot events in 2022 that saw more than 85,000 fans enjoy world-class supercross action in Cardiff, Wales and Melbourne, Australia, FIM and SX Global announced six events for the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX).

The 2023 schedule will expand the championship’s global footprint with FIM-sanctioned Championship rounds in France, Germany, and Canada, while also returning to Australia and the UK. The championship will also expand into Southeast Asia, with the exact location to be announced in the near future.

Adam Bailey – SX Global CEO

“It’s incredibly gratifying to see our vision for a truly global supercross championship steadily coming to fruition. Our goals, while ambitious, are clear to elevate supercross to a global audience through a truly international calendar of events, visit diverse destinations that have well-established and passionate fan bases, and visit new regions where supercross can grow and flourish. We believe the 2023 schedule delivers on these promises, yet it’s only the tip of the spear. We have so much more room for growth in regions across the globe that are hungry to witness this incredible spectacle, firsthand. We are only scratching the surface of our long-term plan for WSX.”

2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar

Date Venue, Stadium Country 01 July Birmingham, Villa Park Stadium Great Britain 22 July Lyon-Décines, Groupama Stadium France 30 September TBA* South-East-Asia 14 October Dusseldorf, Merkus Spiel Arena Germany 28 October Vancouver, BC Place Stadium Canada 24-25 November Melbourne, Marvel Stadium Australia *TBA = To be announced

2022 FIM Speedway Training Camp success

The second edition of the FIM Speedway Training Camp – Down Under has been a huge success, held at Gillman Speedway, Adelaide – Australia on December 8-9, the training camp made possible thanks to the collaboration of the FIM, FIM Oceania, and Motorcycling Australia along with the guidance of the FIM Track Commission (CCP).

Twenty young speedway riders benefited from the international experience and guidance of head trainers, Speedway Grand Prix, and Speedway of Nations FIM Race Director – Phil Morris, plus current FIM Speedway of Nations World Champion and reigning Australian Champion – Max Fricke.

The two days of intensive training included on-bike training sessions focussing on riding techniques, starts, and improving their competition skills. Whilst classroom-based education sessions for bike preparation, nutrition, and health, social media training, and fitness lessons were included.

Phil Morris – FIM SGP Race Director

“I was proud to represent the FIM and honoured to be here to help the future generations of Australian Speedway riders. It’s been a busy two days and we have covered a lot of topics and on-track sessions. It was great to see the amazing progress of these riders over the training camp. My thanks to Max Fricke for making the time to be here and to Motorcycling Australia and FIM Oceania for the support and coordination of this important project. I look forward to returning back Down Under in the future.”

Claiming the award for the rider traveling the furthest for this important speedway training camp is a young female German speedway rider, Celina Liebmann. Celina joined other young female Australian riders who made up five of the twenty riders in attendance.

Returning to Australia for the first time since the victory in the FIM Speedway of Nations, Australian Champion Max Fricke was on-hand to provide his expertise and international experience to this group of young future champions.

Max Fricke

“It has been a great couple of days here at Gillman Speedway, the talent in the young Australian riders here that I have seen has really impressed me, and I think they will go far in the sport, it was a pleasure to be a part of guiding these young riders.”

On the eve of 2023 when Motorcycling Australia (MA) will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the creation of Speedway in Australia. Both MA and FIM Oceania continue to be highly focused on youth development and creating the next group of FIM World Champions coming for the Oceania region.

Clout & Tanti return with CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team in 2023

Luke Clout and Aaron Tanti will continue with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team for the 2023 motocross and supercross season, after both riders recently renewed their contracts with the team.

The CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team has won consecutive ProMX Championships in 2021 and 2022 with Clout and Tanti respectively, however the 2022 season hasn’t been a pleasant one for Luke Clout as he was reduced to just three national races due to injuries.

While leading the ProMX championship this year, Clout fell at round two in Mackay and was ruled out for a long period of time with a complicated break in his lower leg. He returned to racing for the opening round of the supercross where he again fell, this time injuring his thumb.

With both injuries now healed, Clout is looking to get back to full speed and fitness in preparation for the 2023 season. He is motivated and ready to get stuck into a full preseason with the support of the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team.

Luke Clout

“On track, 2022 is a year I would like to put behind me and move on from,” Clout explains. “I barely did any races due to injury and I’m not a good spectator of any racing so it was frustrating to sit and watch while I was unable to ride. But all it has done it motivate me to get back to my best and race again in 2023. You don’t realise how much you miss something until you can’t do it and I now have a greater appreciation of what we do and how much fun racing a dirt bike is for a job. I’m pumped to be back with the CDR Yamaha team and excited to get on the new YZ450F. Everything I have read about the 2023 model bike has been positive and it’s been really well received around the world. So for me, I’m excited to race the new bike, excited to be back with the CDR Yamaha team and excited to be back racing again and doing what I love. I can’t wait for the season to start.”

Aaron Tanti was the revelation of 2022. Tanti signed with the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team for the 2022 season and simply stepped up his game in every aspect. He began the season with a goal to grab some podiums, by the end of the year, he was the 2022 ProMX Champion, winning races at World Supercross and taking it up to Justin Brayton in the Australian Supercross Championship. It was a remarkable season for the Queensland based rider. But the goal for 2022 is set even higher for Tanti as he knows he is now the hunted and not the hunter.

Aaron Tanti

“Every year I aspire to be a better rider and that won’t change for 2023. 2022 has been good to me but I can’t afford to be the same rider as I was this year as the competition will be better, so I need to improve. I want to be fitter, I want to be faster, I want to be smarter with my racing and they are just some of the things I will work on over the off season. We have a new bike to get dialled in and I’m 100% confident the team with give me the best bike on the track, so I need to focus on what I can be better at and turn up at round one ready to execute as the level in the MX1 class in Australia is as good as it’s been for some time now. I will take a short break over Christmas, then its back into it as we work towards March 5 when the ProMX championship starts again.”

Both riders are signed for the Australian ProMX and Australian Supercross Championship. Team owner Craig Dack targeted both riders and feels the mix of Clout and Tanti can match it with anyone or any team.

The Australian motocross season gets underway with the opening round of the ProMX Championship to be held at Wonthaggi in Victoria and run through eight rounds before the final round at Coolum in August.

It is also anticipated that the Australian Supercross will be contested over five rounds starting later in the year.

Bolt claims SuperEnduro Round 1 victory in Krakow

The FIM SuperEnduro World Championship season opened in Poland at the Tauron Arena in Krakow, where Billy Bolt won the three finals of the evening, claiming the first Red Plate leader of 24MX 2023. Jonny Walker and Cody Webb rounded out the podium.

In the Junior classification, the surprise has a name: Brightmore. 19-year-old Mitch won all three rounds of the category. The success of the family completed by the third place finish of his younger brother Ashton who was also GasGas mounted and three-years younger than him. The two brothers are separated on the podium of the Polish GP by the German Milan Schmueser (Sherco), the big favorite in the Junior category.

Prestige Provisional Results

Billy BOLT 63 Jonny WALKER 51 Cody WEBB 43 Taddy BLAZUSIAK 43 Cooper ABBOTT 31

Junior Results

Mitch BRIGHTMORE 60 Milan SCHMUESER 49 Ashton BRIGHTMORE 42 Marc FERNANDEZ SERRA 36 Raul GUIMERA 36

2022 Australian Speedway Solo Championship Results

Max Fricke 15 Points Justin Sedgmen 12 Points Tate Zischke 10 Points Keynan Rew 10 Points James Pearson 7 Points Fraser Bowes 9 Points Zach Cook 11 Points Jaimon Lidsey 11 Points Zane Keleher 8 Points Michael West 7 Points Maurice Brown 5 Points Jack Morrison 4 Points Dayle Wood 3 Points Cooper Riordan 3 Points Aden Clare 2 Points Jake Turner 1 Point

500cc Support

Partrick Hamilton 14 Points Jackson Milner 11 Points Celina Liebmann 8 Points Broc Hall 3 Points Teagan Pedler 0 Points

250cc Solo Points

Harry Sadler 11 Points Ashley Jansen-Batchelor 9 Points Alex Adamson 8 Points Jordy Loftus 6 Points Noah Grabham 5 Points Bradley Niven 3 Points Broc White 2 Points Anika Loftus 2 Points Lachlan Gawood 2 Points Darcy Timmis 0 Points

2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo entries

Entries for the 2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo entires have been released for the four round series which will kick off at Gillman Speedway in January, head to Albury Wodonga for Round 2, Kurri Kurri NSW for Round 3, and finishing off at North Brisbane Speedway, all in January 2023.

Senior Solo Entries

Frazer Bowes Ben Cook Zach Cook Jason Doyle Max Fricke Chris Holder Jack Holder Zane Keleher Zaine Kennedy Brad Kurtz Jaimon Lidsey Sam Masters James Pearson Josh Pickering Rohan Tungate

Wildcards:

Brayden McGuinness Josh McDonald Michael West Patrick Hamilton Liam May

2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Calendar

Circuit Location Date Gillman Speedway Gillman, SA January 3, 2023 Diamond Park Albury Wodonga, VIC January 7, 2023 Loxford Park Kurri Kurri, NSW January 9, 2023 North Brisbane Speedway North Brisbane, QLD January 11, 2023

2023 AJMX set for Red Centre in July

Motorcycling Australia have announce the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) will take place at the Alice Springs Motorcycle Club from Tuesday the 11th July to Sunday the 16th of July, 2023.

In 2023, the Alice Springs Motorcycle Club will play host to the AJMX for the first time since 1987 and for Cilla Thomas at Motorcycling Australia, Northern Territory, this is an exciting announcement for the club and the region.

Cilla Thomas – MA Northern Territory

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the local residents to see the best motocross juniors in the country showcase their talents and their future! I know the club, volunteers and other organisers can’t wait for the first gate to drop and we know this will be a unique and memorable event for all involved. Bring on July 2023!”

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s 2023 Supermotocross line-up

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have introduced Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin and Aaron Plessinger as their 450 class riders for Supermotocross, alongside a 250-class duo of Northern California native Maximus Vohland and two-time MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle.

For the SuperMotocross World Championship, the five-rider Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team is chomping at the bit for the new season and new format of racing. It will commence with the AMA Supercross season-opener in Anaheim, Calif. on January 7, before spanning 31 events, including the AMA Pro Motocross Championship outdoors, for the remainder of the year.

Cooper Webb

“I’m really looking forward to the upcoming season. It’ll be another great year with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team. We had a bit of a rough year last year, but we’re looking to get things back on track for this year. The crew’s been working hard, and we’ve been doing a lot of testing. I’m back with Aldon Baker, so we’re back exactly like we were in 2021 and 2019. I’m looking forward to getting back on top this year, the goal is to go out and try to win a championship again.”

Marvin Musquin

“Right now, it’s obviously the off-season with bootcamp and hard training. The team is working hard to learn the bike even more for the second season and we still have a couple of weeks before the racing starts for 2023. We had a trip in Paris and raced – it was nice to get behind the gate and do one race, at least, before the start of the season. I’m still based in California and following the program with DV [David Vuillemin]. I really like the program and DV gets to know me a little more, so hopefully we can be better for next year.”

Aaron Plessinger

“I’m super excited for 2023, I’m ready to get back behind the gate! Supercross was cut short for me last year and I’m looking forward to getting back out there and showing everybody what I can do. The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team has put in a ton of work to get this bike to where we need it to be for this year and I’m feeling really good on it. I’ve been back riding for a while now and I’m super stoked on my fitness and where I am on the bike right now. Only good things should come from here on out. We have three new races on the schedule this year, so I’m also really excited for that. I’m looking forward to spending the whole year with my mechanic, Jade, and getting some race wins. He deserves it. The whole team deserves it. I deserve it. We’ve been working hard, so time to let the hard work pay off. I’m just ready to get back out there and do some racing with my boys!”

Max Vohland

“I’m excited about the 2023 season. We made some significant steps forward at the end of the motocross nationals and have built on that progress in our SX testing this off-season. I’ve been putting in the work at The Baker’s Factory and I look forward to showing what we have done. My goals are to position myself as a front-runner in supercross, be a consistent podium guy for the outdoors, and to try to win the SuperMotocross World Championship.”

Tom Vialle

“For me, it’s a new life. After winning the title in 2022 in MX2 World Championships, I moved to the U.S. and it was a tough decision, but so far everything has been so good. I’m training in Florida with Aldon and the group at The Baker’s Factory and everything so far, so good. I like it a lot. I enjoy riding supercross, it’s a new discipline for me so I have a lot to learn. I’m doing a good job training with the team and mechanic – everyone is really nice to me, so we’ve really moved forward. I’ve never raced a supercross here in the U.S., so I’m really excited about it. Just to go there and see what it’s going to be like to ride at night in the stadium, and to ride in front of so many fans is going to be a big thing for me. And then I will move to motocross in the summer, I am also excited for that. That will be a new challenge for me – a little bit closer to what I’ve been training for the last four years in Europe – but I’m really excited about racing both SX and MX for the first time in the U.S. For me, a lot of new things are coming and I can’t wait to start racing.”





Four-rider Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Supermotocross team

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing has introduced its four-rider SuperMotocross World Championship roster entering the new season, consisting of newly signed Christian Craig and the returning Malcolm Stewart aboard the 2023 Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition, as well as RJ Hampshire and Jalek Swoll equipped with the Husqvarna FC 250.

Christian Craig

“This is year one on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team and it’s been good so far this pre-season. I moved the whole family to Clermont and started fresh with Aldon. We went straight into bootcamp, and it’s been good so far. I’m just learning the bike, learning the program and just trying to build each day and get better. I’m getting more familiar with the bike every day and just keep grinding. Other than that, just doing the laps and getting ready for A1, trying to be as ready as possible.”

Malcolm Stewart

“I feel great going into the 2023 season with the team. I had a really good year last year for supercross and I felt like we were just getting the ball rolling. I just feel like, for me, it’s all about being consistent, as I’ve always said. I’ve got better goals for myself and I think I got some personal stuff that I know I needed to do done. Being with the team again for another year on this bike, I feel like it’s going to be a really good year, so I’m excited. I got a new teammate, Christian Craig, and I feel like he’s going hold me accountable just like everybody else that’s out there, so I can’t wait to see how we do and I think it’s going to be a great year for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.”

RJ Hampshire

“We’ve had a really solid off-season so far since the beginning of December and I feel like we’re about ready to go. We made a lot of progress with the bike and my comfort, so looking back on last year, I know we’re in a good spot. Getting second in the championship was huge and I definitely feel like we can make a big jump forward. These guys have been working really hard ever since last year and we’re in a really good spot, so I’m excited to go racing with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team.”

Jalek Swoll

“I’m really looking forward to this upcoming season with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team. We’ve gotten a lot more time on the bike and have had some really good days back in Florida training with Aldon and I’m feeling good about this season. I’m eager to get back into racing with the whole team and look forward to the fun of that whole deal. I’m excited for us riders to come out swinging hard and try to re-brand ourselves this year.”





Four rider Monster Energy Honda Team ready for Dakar

Monster Energy Honda Team riders Ricky Brabec (USA), Adrien Van Beveren (FR), Pablo Quintanilla (CL) and José Ignacio Cornejo (CL) are determined to set the pace in next Dakar Rally 2023, starting with confidence a new season at the FIM Cross Country Rallies World Championship.

Ricky Brabec

“We have been working really hard in the preparation of the Dakar Rally 2023, focusing on navigation, speed and staying healthy. In 2020 we won the Dakar, not just me but also Honda. We are quite confident, since we almost did it in 2019 and we did it again in 2021. We are focused on reaching number one again, the confidence is there but preparation and staying healthy is key. It looks like the 2023 route has something in common with 2020, it can be more or less similar, I mean it’s going along the coast – which is the area that helped me a lot in 2020 with rocks and rough terrain. So I’m looking forward to riding in the same region again and hopefully we can secure some good times and some good stages in a way we can make it to the finish line in the top step. As a Dakar winner, maybe the pressure is not so high to me because I know I’ve been there before. But, as I always say, Rally is always a complicated game with so many variables that until the very last mile anything is possible, so let’s stay focused and do our best.”

Adrien Van Beveren

“The preparation for the Dakar Rally 2023 went really well and I am very happy to join the Monster Energy Honda Team. It’s been an amazing preparation, the Honda CRF 450 Rally is incredible, I feel so comfortable on the bike . If I had to use only three words to describe our bike I would say it’s comfortable, stable and fast! To join the Honda Racing rally team is a big chance in my career and I feel really lucky about this. It’s a privilege to be able to access this world and to count on all the expertise of Honda and its manufacturer official team. To have a factory bike in my hands and to have all this people from Japan around me working together for the development of the bike is a dream come true! I know this is a bike made to win. About the coming race, I feel very excited and super happy, having at the same time my feet firmly on the ground. This will be my 8th Dakar Rally and I know it’s time to move forward in the rankings. I’ve finished 4 on two different occasions and I’m willing to escalate. Motivation is high – especially after winning the last race in Andalucia – I feel fully integrated in the team. So I can’t wait to start in Saudi Arabia!”

José Ignacio Cornejo

“I am happy with the preparation for Dakar 2023, since we all have made our best effort to make it work and to reach our full potential. I know we are getting back to Saudi Arabia in the best possible shape and in this matter I think I’m not just talking for myself but also for the whole team. About my goals I can remember the 2021 race where things were going really well and that was a point from where I could see winning the Dakar Rally was at my reach. We are working hard to make it happen, to be able to lead and win the race in the near future. I believe that we can do it, that I can do it – that’s the goal we have as a team and individually. It’s not just a goal, but also a dream I believe we can make true. Monster Energy Honda Team is on the right path to win again the Dakar. We are all working hard – the riders, mechanics, managers, everybody in the team is doing their best efforts. It feels great to know this.”

Pablo Quintanilla

“Dakar Rally 2023 is just at the door and I feel quite well about it after all the intense preparation we have done over the past months. I am very happy with all the work done in each field. I had a crash in Rallye du Maroc that had some implications at the end of last season, since I was not able to race the Andalucia Rally, but now I feel fully recovered physically. I needed a lot of rest and physiotherapy but now I feel confident in my shape to start racing another Dakar. This confidence also comes with my large experience in this race, after 10 editions you learn a lot. Last year I was second overall and now I am looking forward to fighting again for the title – I know I can do it and I know this is not just a dream. Anyway I know the competition will be at the highest level and there are a few riders in good condition to win. The fact that the setup of the Honda CRF 450 Rally is especially designed for the races in the desert makes me feel even more confident, with a great balance between performance, comfort and safety.”

Husqvarna’s Dakar Rally team breaks cover

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Skyler Howes and Luciano Benavides are in the final stages of their preparations ahead of January’s Dakar Rally. With both riders enjoying a stand-out 2022 season, the FR 450 Rally mounted teammates will be looking to carry their excellent form into the 14-stage rally, which starts in less than one month’s time.

Both Howes and Benavides now look ahead to the first round of the 2023 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship, namely the Dakar Rally, which starts on December 31st in Saudi Arabia.

Skyler Howes

“I’m super excited for Dakar 2023. The rule changes we’ll have, the longer format, and the tough navigation they are promising, that all suits me and my style well. It’s going to be tough, that’s for sure, but I’m ready to give it everything I have. It’s all in the past now, but I guess things started out pretty rough for me this season – having to withdraw from the Dakar on stage five was obviously a big blow and it took a long time to recover. I went into Abu Dhabi way less than 100% but was able to finish the event. After that things started to turn around – I took the win at the Silver State 300 and the Vegas to Reno races, which was great. But then the victory at the Rallye du Maroc was on another level. It was my first world championship win, and something I had dreamed about my whole career. Those results, along with all the testing I’ve done with the team and the development to the bike, man I’m going into the 2023 Dakar full of confidence. My own personal training has been going really well, too. We still have another team test to go in December, and then more work in the gym, but I’m really excited for Dakar 2023.”

Luciano Benavides

“The 2022 season has been the best year of my career so far. I finished fourth in the world championship and had two consecutive podiums in Morocco and Andalucia. That, as well as a stage win in Abu Dhabi while also opening three stages there has really raised my confidence. My Dakar back in January was good, too. Although the first day was tough, I was able to fight back from that time lost to secure a good finish. In terms of performance, I think I did a really good year and want to take that into the 2023 Dakar. Right now, I’m in the best form I’ve ever been in both mentally and physically. And my feeling on the bike is great, due to all the testing and development the team has done this year. Just a few weeks to go now and we’re in for the big one. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hero MotoSports Team Rally prepped for Dakar

Hero MotoSports Team Rally have announced its rider line-up for the Dakar Rally 2023, a rider squad of four members – Franco Caimi, Joaquim Rodrigues, Ross Branch, and Sebastian Buhler – two of them being Dakar stage winners.

This is the seventh Dakar for Joaquim Rodrigues (JRod), who won a stage at the Dakar 2022. With the team since its inception in 2016, JRod’s performances at the inaugural season of the World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) were consistent and he is returning to Saudi Arabia with the hopes of rewriting his success.

Joaquim Rodrigues

“The year 2022 has been highly rewarding for me, having started on a high with my first Dakar stage win. The team’s performance throughout the season has been consistently improving, and we have put a lot of effort into the bike that’s going into the Dakar 2023. The team and I have been training hard for the Dakar all year, and now we are looking forward to a great month in Saudi Arabia. We are hopeful of earning many victories for myself and the team.”

It will be the first Dakar for Ross Branch in Hero MotoSports Team Rally colors after coming on board in February 2022. Ross, however, is no stranger to the Dakar, having participated in the Rally on four previous occasions, and achieving a stage win in 2020. His performance in the first year with Hero MotoSports has been great, as he brought several stage wins and stage podiums for the team at various international rallies.

Ross Branch

“My first year with Hero MotoSports has been an exciting and rewarding one, and I am happy to have the opportunity to represent this incredible outfit at the Dakar Rally 2023. The team has been putting a lot of passion, effort and hard work into the bike. I have also been training well and feel mentally and physically fit. I’m excited for the Dakar and looking forward to some great results for the team.”

Caimi and Buhler missed the 2022 Dakar owing to unfortunate crashes in the last months preceding the Rally. However, they have recovered well over the year, and have put up highly competitive performances at the last few races of the W2RC 2022.

Franco Caimi

“I’m super excited to be returning to the Dakar after a gap year due to my big injury. I have recovered fully, and have been consistently improving my performance this season. We are ready for Dakar and our current momentum will prove fruitful at the Rally.”

Sebastian Buhler

“It has been a long year of recovery for me after my unfortunate injury in November 2021. I have been working hard to get back to shape, and be ready for the Dakar 2023. I raced at the last two rallies of the W2RC 2022 season, and this helped me recalibrate and improve my performance a lot. The aim has been to get to the Dakar in the best shape possible, and I think we’re now ready for the long month ahead.”

Successful 2022 for Honda Genuine Fire Power Honda and Fire Power Honda

With the calendar year drawing to a close, Honda Genuine Fire Power Honda and Fire Power Honda reflected on a successful international season. The past four months have been particularly prosperous for their ‘red riders’ with success garnered across the globe thanks to Ken Roczen, Justin Brayton, Dean Wilson, Max Anstie and Wilson Todd.

Taking the SX1 title in the FIM World Supercross Championship was Ken Roczen as well as the Paris Supercross (against factory riders no less) made it quite the ride.

Justin Brayton put the Honda Genuine Racing CRF450R on the podium in Paris against factory full time AMA supercross racers, he also captured his fifth Australian Supercross Championship.

Max Anstie raced the CRF250R to second place in the SX2 class in the FIM World Supercross Championship and showed some superb speed – he was so close to gold!

There was outdoor success for the team as well, as we stepped into the Pro Motocross season with Anstie for the first time and raced to a pair of top-five finishes at the most difficult round on the calendar in Southwick.

2023 FIM ISDE dates confirmed

Following on from the initial announcement at the close of this year’s event, the FIM and organisers have confirmed dates for the 2023 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE), which will take place from Monday November 6 through to Saturday November 11 at San Juan, Argentina.

The ninety seventh edition of this historic off-road competition will be based out of the brand-new Circuito San Juan Villicum, which is more normally known for hosting the FIM Superbike World Championship and other national circuit racing events. San Juan is in the western part of Argentina and is part of the Cuyo region. The surrounding terrain is mostly covered by mountains and green valleys, ideal for enduro and thanks to its sunny climate it is also perfect for good wine production too.

An entirely new course layout is being drawn up for 2023, meaning those who raced here last time in 2014 can also expect new terrain and trails to enjoy.

So, the countdown to the 2023 FIM International Six Days of Enduro has officially started, with the paddock due to open on Tuesday 31st October ahead of the opening parade of nations on Saturday November 4 next year. With planning already underway the local organiser is looking forward to welcoming riders and teams from all over the World to South America.