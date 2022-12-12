“Jacks Back”

Words and images by Craig Mayne

Jack Miller was not content to just play in ASBK during his ‘time off’ back home, but he also lined up last weekend in the 2022 North Brisbane Cup Dirt/Flat Track events.

Jack had missed the delayed 2021 Event that was run in January due to having to head to Sepang for testing with Ducati.

This year’s event though saw Jack turning up with both a 450 and 125 to compete in the 125 cc Cup and the Pro 450 classes.

As usual Jack was super accommodating with the fans, taking to time chat and have photos with anyone who approached him. It’s been a while since Jack has campaigned bikes at the cup, and now it is of course with the same brand as he will be riding in MotoGP with for 2023

The event was broken into four main sections, the first was Long Track, the second was Short Track, the third was Dirt Track (long track with a back dog-leg) and finally a 20 lap dirt track race for the top 12 qualifiers.

Jack was able to win a heat of the Short Track and another of Dirt Track, he finished on the podium for all but the second of the Dirt Track events.

Jack had great time on the 125s as well, finishing in P1 or P2 in five of the six 125 cc Cup Heats and in typical style was P1 in the last 125 cc Cup race for the night.

Final positions on points in the 125 Cup were

Cyshan Weale Billy Van Eerde Jack Miller Harrison Maxwell

Jack put on a fantastic performance in all events and was clearly there for the win and not just an outing.

The final event, a 20 lap Dirt Track event was shortened to 10 laps due to a fallen rider needing medical assistance on track, and ultimately a medical transfer to hospital. This caused the event to push up hard against a night sound curfew.

Still, the final event was some of the best Dirt Track (Flat Track) racing you will ever see in the 450 class.

Last years North Brisbane Cup Winner, Cyshan Weale was very fast out of the blocks into turn one with current Aussie Champion, Jarred Brook hot on his heels, followed by Red Bull KTM Factory rider in American Flat Track, Max Whale with Jack Miller close behind.

Brook was incredible through the dog-leg and rounded up Weale who had led the race until lap eight.

Whale held off Miller for most of the race but Miller was sensational through turn three and rode the wall with gusto, finally passing Whale and then setting about chasing after Brook. Miller was finally able to pass Brook on lap eight and take the win.

The final event had Miller in 1st, Brook in 2nd, Whale in 3rd and Weale in 4th.

Jack had tried saving his tyres by either keeping the front or rear off the track as much as possible during the day but had some fun by doing a burnout to celebrate the win.

The overall positions on points for the Pro 450 event were