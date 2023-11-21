Moto News Weekly Wrap
November 21, 2023
What’s New:
- Josh Green announces racing retirement
- 2024 ISDE date and venue confirmed
- 2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup EOIs open
- Michael West wins U21 Speedway Championship
- Horsham debut for Australian ProMX in 2024
- Billy Bolt set to defend SuperEnduro title in 2024
- Sacha Coenen extends KTM MXGP contract
- Lucas Coenen extends Husqvarna Factory Racing contract
- Taddy Blazusiak and GasGas part ways
- More details of Dakar Rally 2024 emerge & entries
- Todd Kellett wins inaugural FIM Sand Races World Cup
- Melbourne entry lists for the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championships WSX/SX2
- 2024 Australian ProMX Rider Number List revealed
- KTM GP Academy announce 2024 direction
- 2023 Supercross de Paris Wrap
- 2023 Racing Calendars
- 2024 Racing Calendars
Josh Green announces racing retirement
Josh Green has announced that he’ll be stepping away from racing – see his full statement here:
Yamaha enduro stalwart Josh Green retires from racing
2024 ISDE date and venue confirmed
The date and venue for the 2024 FIM International Six Days’ Enduro (ISDE) has now been confirmed, with the event to run October 14-19 at Silleda in Galicia in Spain. While this will be the first time the ISDE has been held in this region of north-west Spain, it will be the fifth time the nation has hosted the event with the most recent edition on Spanish soil staged in 2016 in Navarre.
2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup EOIs open
Following the announcement that the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held for the first time in 2024, Motorcycling Australia (MA) is now seeking expressions of interest from riders who’d like to compete in the inaugural New Zealand-hosted event.
The 2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held as part of the famed Woodville Motocross Grand Prix on Sunday, January 28, incorporated into the senior women’s races. Each team will field six riders, with dual ProMX women’s champion Charli Cannon already confirmed for Australia.
MA now calls for expressions of interest from riders who’d like to join Cannon in the Trans-Tasman battle. The time commitment away from Australia will be approximately four days, and travel assistance will be provided. The deadline for expressions of interest is Thursday, November 30.
Complete the 2024 FIM Oceania MXW Cup Rider Application here (link).
Michael West wins U21 Speedway Championship
It was a case of last rider standing in a dramatic conclusion to the 2023 Australian U21 Speedway Championship at Oakburn Park Raceway in Tamworth on Saturday, November 18. With defending champion Keynan Rew, Harrison Ryan and Tate Zischke excluded in three aborted attempts to run the U21 A-final, Michael West only had to complete four pressure-less laps of the 450-metre track to be crowned 2023 Australian champion. The 19-year-old was ecstatic with his achievement after finishing ninth in the 2022 U21 title.
Michael West
“Wow! What a day, lots of complications but we fought through and I’ve got my first Australian championship! I’ve been dreaming of standing on this podium at this track for the past three years. I wanted so badly to get on the podium for the junior dirt track titles here when I was 16 but when I finished in 6th place I was heart broken. But I kept working hard in hopes of making some luck for myself and when I heard this race was here I saw it as my second chance. Years of the clear vision and hard work seemed to of been enough tonight, it showed me luck is made through years of consistent hard work. Not just the week, month or even year before! Ninth place last year shows how far I’ve come. It was a very similar field and through a lot of commitment from the whole family, we have been able to catch up. My starts were amazing today and I had great speed by the end. ”
For Jacob Hook competing in the U21s, it was a disappointing final, with bike issues causing issues.
Jacob Hook
“Unfortunately last night didn’t go as planned for myself and the team. Having bike issues on the main bike and the second bike just didn’t have the speed for such a big track. We tried everything but just didn’t work. 6th overall for the Australian under 21s. Thanks to everyone that supports me and all my sponsors.”
While the U21 decider was a drawn-out affair, the three other Australian championships awarded in a massive two-day program in Tamworth – U16 125cc solo, U16 125cc teams and U16 250cc – were more regulation crownings.
Kye Mitchell was brilliant in the U16 125cc classes with dual Australian championships – teaming with fellow Queenslander Cory Van Elswyk to win the teams category – and a determined Beau Bailey defended his U16 250cc title ahead of Jordy Loftus and Mitchell McDiarmid.
The U16 program then gave way to the blue riband U21 championship on Saturday night, with Rew peerless in the heats after five straight victories. That put the U21 world No. 4 directly into the A-final alongside fellow automatic qualifiers Ryan and Zischke, while West was the last name to be inserted after progressing from the B-final.
The first attempt at the A-final saw Rew’s championship defence evaporate following a crash and subsequent exclusion. Ryan’s exclusion was for the same transgression in the restart, which then left Zischke and West as the only two survivors.
In the second restart West also crashed, with the referee ruling that Zischke caused the incident. With the track all to himself, West then only had to go through the motions in the final running to make his ascension official.
West now joins a star-studded list of past U21 winners, including Leigh Adams, Ryan Sullivan, Chris Holder, Darcy Ward, Max Fricke and Jack Holder.
With the Australian speedway season now in full swing, keep an eye out for two major centenary events in December – Maitland on December 15 and North Brisbane on December 28-29 – before the 2024 senior solo championship is held over five rounds from January 4-13.
2023 Australian U16 and U21 Speedway Championships Results
U21
- Michael West
- Tate Zischke
- Harrison Ryan
U16 250cc
- Beau Bailey
- Jordy Loftus
- Mitchell McDiarmid
U16 125cc
- Kye Mitchell
- Cooper Antone
- Kobi Canning
U16 125cc Teams
- Ky Mitchell/Cory Van Elswyk (Qld)
- Sonny Spurgin/Cooper Antone (NSW)
- Ryleigh McGregor/Blake Hocking (SA)
Horsham debut for Australian ProMX in 2024
Horsham’s motocross track will again be put to the test by the nation’s best riders with the exciting news that the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) will be heading to the Victorian venue on Sunday, April 7.
The return of national-level motocross to Horsham after a seven-year absence – and the first time under the recently established ProMX moniker – is not only a nod to the superb spectator, competitor and administrative facilities at the Wimmera complex but also to the challenging 1.7km layout, complete with a state-of-the-art in-ground watering system.
The event will be run by the Horsham Motorcycle Club, which continues to work tirelessly to raise the profile of motocross in the Wimmera region. Wonthaggi (Vic) will host the season opener of the 2024 ProMX Championship on Sunday, March 17, with further calendar announcements to be made soon.
Billy Bolt set to defend SuperEnduro title in 2024
Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt is all-set to begin the defence of his FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title. Dominating the series in 2023, Bolt established himself as the rider to beat with his hard-charging riding taking him to countless heat and event victories. Featuring seven rounds, the 2024 series starts in France on November 25.
For Billy, the 2024 series offers a huge opportunity to clinch a fourth consecutive world title. The FE 350 racer not only claimed the overall victory at every single round in 2023, but he also won all but one of the 15 races held – an incredible achievement and one he hopes to repeat.
Action starts in Lievin, France on November 25, 2023 for round one before then heading to Poland on December 9. In early January 2024, the season resumes in Germany and then visits Romania, Hungary, and Belgium. For the seventh and final round of the championship, SuperEnduro heads to the UK and Billy’s home city of Newcastle, on March 2.
The opening round of the indoor series comes just weeks after Bolt secured second overall in the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. Despite the change of discipline and relatively little time to prepare for the intense, sprint-like SuperEnduro format, Billy is confident of getting his title defence off to a strong start in France in just over one week’s time.
Billy Bolt
“I’m really looking forward to the SuperEnduro season. Hard Enduro went well for me but I’m ready to head back indoors now. As a three-time defending champion, it does add a little extra pressure to the situation, but it also means I’m quite good at it, I guess! Coming from a trials background helps a lot, I think I have a good technical base and my experience helps me to look for lines and read the track pretty well. At the same time, I’m pretty aggressive when it comes to attacking the different features and that really seems to be working well, although the others are beginning to take note, so I need to keep improving. Running up to round one I’ve been training hard and working with the team and on the bike to make sure I can give this new season my best possible shot. Obviously, having the final round in Newcastle is pretty special for me. I grew up just a few miles from the stadium, so it couldn’t be more of a home round for me. Hopefully, I’ll be celebrating my fourth indoor world title with the British fans.”
Sacha Coenen extends KTM MXGP contract
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have announce that Sacha Coenen has inked a multi-year extension to his factory contract to remain a significant part of the company’s MXGP line-up. The fast and fearless teenager (who turned 17 years old on November 9th) will continue his professional development under the watchful gaze of former world champion Joel Smets, Team Co-Ordinator Harry Norton and the rest of the Red Bull KTM factory crew; a squad that have won seven of the last eight MX2 titles.
2024 will be the Belgian’s second term in the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship. 2023 was his debut season and he achieved ten top ten moto results with a best overall classification of 6th at the Swedish Grand Prix. ’23 was a classic learning experience for the rookie with impressive speed and excellent starts often countered by small slips and several disruptive injuries. Coenen completed his education through his longest competitive year to-date and with a vast array of tracks, terrain and conditions to master as part of the MX2 elite.
For 2024 Coenen will form part of a strong Red Bull KTM roster. 2023 MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo and 4th placed finisher Liam Everts will also contest the MX2 division with the KTM 250 SX-F while Jeffrey Herlings will steer the KTM 450 SX-F in the MXGP category. The ’24 FIM Motocross World Championship begins with the Grand Prix of Argentina at Neuquen on March 10th.
Sacha Coenen
“I’m really looking forward to next year already as well as the future seasons. This year was a big learning experience for me but great for building a relationship with the team and the guys. It was difficult at times and I couldn’t always deliver the results I wanted but we had some good races, I tried hard and had some nice starts as well. I want to have a good winter, working more with my Dad and brother, and look for more consistency next season. Then we’ll see what we can do on the track.”
Lucas Coenen extends Husqvarna Factory Racing contract
Lucas Coenen has extended his contract with Husqvarna Factory Racing and will continue to race in the MX2 class in the coming years – a multi-year deal confirming his commitment to the Pierer Mobility Group and his bid to become Belgium’s next world champion.
The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team will field Kay de Wolf and Lucas Coenen in the MX2 class in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, which starts on March 10. Mattia Guadagnini will represent the squad in the MXGP division aboard an FC 450.
Lucas Coenen
“I am really happy to continue my relationship with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. Our first year together was very successful – we have a base to build on in 2024 and that is going to be very important. Thanks to everyone for their support. I cannot wait for the new season to begin on March 10.”
Taddy Blazusiak and GasGas part ways
GASGAS have thanked Taddy Blazusiak for all his achievements – both as a factory racer and brand ambassador – and wished him all the best in his future endeavour, with the racer departing to pursue his own goals.
Joining GASGAS midway through the 2020 season, Taddy played a huge role in helping reshape GASGAS and spearheading their factory enduro efforts. His top-six hard enduro finishes in the 2021 season and the spirited battle for the 2022 SuperEnduro championship, including several podium finishes, were just a few highlights of his impressive time racing for GASGAS.
Despite challenges, including an injury-hit 2023 SuperEnduro season, Taddy’s drive and commitment never wavered as he battled through to clinch third overall in the final championship standings.
More details of Dakar Rally 2024 emerge
We’ve finally had a look at the layout and route of the 2024 Dakar Rally and it’s looking like a tough one, “We took it upon ourselves to make the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia the toughest one since the race came to the Middle East”, shared the director of the rally, David Castera, when unveiling the details of the 46th edition, which will start in AlUla on 5 January and finish in Yanbu, on the shores of the Red Sea, after a 7,891 km trek on roads, tracks and dunes, including 4,727 km of specials.
One of the challenges introduces a new paradigm for exploring the Empty Quarter desert: a 48h chrono held over two days in which the competitors, scattered among eight bivouacs, will be basically left to their own devices.
The riders, drivers and co-drivers of 354 vehicles are preparing to face this formidable route, which will also set the scene for the inaugural round of the third season of the World Rally-Raid Championships (W2RC): 137 motorbikes and 10 quads in the FIM race and —as per the FIA’s newly introduced terminology— 72 Ultimate cars (T1 and T2), 42 Challenger cars (T3), 36 SSVs (T4) and 46 Trucks (T5).
Red Bull supported rider updates
- Red Bull KTM Factory Racing returns with Kevin Benavides, aiming to maintain their winning streak after his victory at the 2023 Dakar Rally. Joining him are fellow KTM teammates Toby Price, the runner-up at the last Dakar, and Matthias Walkner, all determined to conquer the Middle Eastern terrain.
- Laia Sanz, a Dakar veteran, will make her third appearance on four wheels, driving an SRT Buggy with co-driver Maurizio Gerini. Sanz has successfully completed all 13 editions of the Dakar she has participated in, 11 of which were on a bike.
- Luciano Benavides, the 2023 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship winner, will compete on a Husqvarna bike alongside his older brother Kevin.
- Despite a challenging season, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Sam Sunderland and Daniel Sanders remain formidable contenders.
2024 Dakar Rally Rider Entry List
|N°
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|BENAVIDES LUCIANO
|ARG
|HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING
|2
|PRICE TOBY
|AUS
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|4
|SUNDERLAND SAM
|GBR
|RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|5
|SANDERS DANIEL
|AUS
|RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING
|7
|QUINTANILLA PABLO
|CHL
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|9
|BRABEC RICKY
|USA
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|10
|HOWES SKYLER
|USA
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|11
|CORNEJO IGNACIO
|CHL
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|14
|BÜHLER SEBASTIAN
|DEU
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|15
|SANTOLINO LORENZO
|ESP
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|16
|DUMONTIER ROMAIN
|FRA
|TEAM DUMONTIER RACING
|17
|LUCCI PAOLO
|ITA
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|18
|COX BRADLEY
|ZAF
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|19
|GONÇALVES RUI
|PRT
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|20
|KOITHA VEETTIL HARITH NOAH
|IND
|SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY
|21
|ARGUBRIGHT JACOB
|USA
|DUUST RALLY TEAM
|22
|DOCHERTY MICHAEL
|ZAF
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|23
|MICHEK MARTIN
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|24
|MULEC TONI
|SVN
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|25
|BALOOSHI MOHAMMED
|ARE
|MX RIDE DUBAI
|26
|DABROWSKI KONRAD
|POL
|DUUST DIVERSE RACING
|27
|RODRIGUES JOAQUIM
|PRT
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|28
|DOVEZE MATHIEU
|FRA
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|29
|THERIC NEELS
|FRA
|KOVE
|30
|MAIO ANTONIO
|PRT
|YAMAHA PORTUGAL
|31
|GIEMZA MACIEJ
|POL
|ORLEN TEAM
|32
|MC COY KYLE
|USA
|AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS
|33
|BRABEC JAN
|CZE
|STROJRENT RACING
|34
|GYENES EMANUEL
|ROU
|AUTONET MOTORCYCLE TEAM
|36
|PATRAO MARIO
|PRT
|CREDITO AGRICOLA / MARIO PATRAO
|37
|MARTINY JEROME
|BEL
|ANQUETY MOTOR SPORT
|38
|IGLESIAS SANCHEZ EDUARDO
|ESP
|39
|MELOT BENJAMIN
|FRA
|TEAM ESPRIT KTM
|40
|VEGA JAVI
|ESP
|PONT GRUP – YAMAHA
|41
|LLANOS DIEGO GAMALIEL
|ARG
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|42
|VAN BEVEREN ADRIEN
|FRA
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|43
|ENGEL MILAN
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|45
|SUNIER SUNIER
|CHN
|KOVE
|46
|BRANCH ROSS
|BWA
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|47
|BENAVIDES KEVIN
|ARG
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|49
|ZACCHETTI CESARE
|ITA
|KOVE ITALIA
|50
|AL SHATTI ABDULLAH
|KWT
|MX RIDE DUBAI
|51
|AL-LAL LAHADIL RACHID
|ESP
|MELILLA CIUDAD DEL DEPORTE
|52
|WALKNER MATTHIAS
|AUT
|RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING
|53
|KONGSHOJ THOMAS
|DNK
|JOYRIDE
|55
|YAKEFU ZAKEER
|CHN
|WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM
|56
|MARCIC SIMON
|SVN
|JP1 KEWS DAKAR RALLY TEAM
|57
|MONTANARI TOMMASO
|ITA
|FANTIC RACING RALLY TEAM
|59
|ARREDONDO FRANCISCO
|GTM
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|60
|FLICK XAVIER
|FRA
|KOVE
|61
|PABISKA DAVID
|CZE
|SP MOTO BOHEMIA RACING TEAM
|62
|MIROIR JEREMY
|FRA
|FANTIC RACING RALLY TEAM
|63
|ROMANCIK JAROMIR
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|64
|DUCHENE ROMAIN
|FRA
|TEAM GP MOTORS
|65
|CHOLLET GUILLAUME
|FRA
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE TEAM
|66
|IKEMACHI YOSHIO
|JPN
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|67
|MEDINA SALAZAR JOHN WILLIAM
|CHL
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|68
|SCHAREINA TOSHA
|ESP
|MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM
|69
|ROJO CESAR
|ESP
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|70
|DRDAJ DUSAN
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|71
|CATANESE FRANCESCO
|ITA
|TUTTOGRU
|72
|GENDRON PHILIPPE
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|73
|MOORE CHARAN
|ZAF
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|74
|JACOBI MICHAEL
|FRA
|MÔLEAGRIFOREST/COMASMOTOS
|75
|MIN ZHANG
|CHN
|WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM
|76
|LEPAN JEANLOUP
|FRA
|DUUST DIVERSE RACING
|78
|HONGYI ZHAO
|CHN
|WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM
|79
|BARATIN AMAURY
|FRA
|HORIZON MOTO 95
|80
|AZINHAIS ALEXANDRE
|PRT
|CLUB AVENTURA TOUAREG
|81
|XIANGLIANG FANG
|CHN
|KOVE
|82
|MARTIN GARCIA ALBERT
|ESP
|PEDREGA TEAM
|83
|DOMAS FABIEN
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|84
|INTERNO TIZIANO
|ITA
|RALLY POV
|85
|BETHYS THIERRY
|FRA
|TB RACING
|86
|HERBST CHARLIE
|FRA
|TEAM ALL TRACKS
|87
|PODMOL LIBOR
|CZE
|PODMOL DAKAR TEAM
|88
|BARREDA BORT JOAN
|ESP
|HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY
|89
|KURTAJ ARDIT
|AUS
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|90
|D’ABBADIE LOIS
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|91
|WIEDEMANN MIKE
|DEU
|WIEDEMANN MOTORSPORTS
|92
|MABBS DAVID
|GBR
|VENDETTA RACING UAE
|93
|MCBRIDE DAVID
|GBR
|VENDETTA RACING UAE
|94
|O’KELLY ORAN
|IRL
|VENDETTA RACING UAE
|95
|CIZEAU GIRAULT DOMINIQUE
|ESP
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|96
|EBSTER TOBIAS
|AUT
|KINI RALLY RACING TEAM
|97
|PUGA JUAN
|ECU
|JP1 KEWS DAKAR RALLY TEAM
|98
|KLEIN MASON
|USA
|KORR OFFROAD RACING
|99
|ROSTAN JUAN SANTIAGO
|ARG
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|100
|GREGORY STUART
|ZAF
|STUART GREGORY
|101
|PROKES MARTIN
|CZE
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|102
|TABIN BARTLOMIEJ
|POL
|ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP
|103
|THIXTON ASHLEY
|ZWE
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|104
|GERBER JEREMIE
|FRA
|TLDRACING
|105
|DALBEC JULIEN
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|106
|BAS JEROME
|FRA
|TEAM UNIVERSAL RIDE
|107
|BOUDROS VASILEIOS
|GRC
|DNA FILTERS – ENDURO GREECE
|108
|RAORANE ASHISH
|IND
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|109
|AOULAD ALI MOHAMED SAID
|MAR
|CLUB AVENTURA TOUAREG
|110
|DANIELS JANE
|GBR
|FANTIC RACING RALLY TEAM
|111
|KADSHAI YAEL
|DEU
|NOMADE RACING
|112
|MEONI GIOELE
|ITA
|DAKAR 4 DAKAR
|113
|URQUIA SEBASTIAN ALBERTO
|ARG
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|114
|LLIBRE BELTRI CARLOS
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|115
|PEDRO SUBIRATS JOSEP
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|116
|PES BOSCK XAVIER
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|117
|MARTI SUÑER JOSEP
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|118
|CONDE TARGA FERNANDO
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|119
|AMAT DE CARALT JAVIER
|ESP
|ALL1 TEAM
|120
|VAN DYCK JORIS
|BEL
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|121
|SIMONIN JAMES
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|122
|ALMOGHEERA ABDULHALIM
|SAU
|HALEEM
|123
|LOTTERO FABIO
|ITA
|TOUAREG IBIZA – EIVISSA ESPORTS
|124
|FITZ-GERALD KERIM
|ZAF
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|125
|GIRALDI IADER
|ITA
|ZERANTA
|126
|GARRIDO MARIO
|ESP
|PEDREGA TEAM
|127
|VENTER RONALD
|ZAF
|NOMADE EXPERT MINING SOLUTION
|128
|BIANUCCI MAX
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|129
|HERBET SÉBASTIEN
|FRA
|TEAM DUMONTIER RACING
|130
|CAMPOS DONO JAVIER
|ESP
|JOYRACE / ACAMPOS
|131
|FABRE ANTHONY
|FRA
|TEAM RAF
|132
|BEAUCOUD ANDY
|FRA
|TEAM RAF
|133
|LEBLANC BRUNO
|FRA
|#UNDAKARPOURDELESPOIR
|134
|FELIU ISAAC
|ESP
|TWINTRAIL RACING TEAM
|135
|FALCON CARLES
|ESP
|TWINTRAIL RACING TEAM
|136
|CARR WESTON
|USA
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|137
|BACKX GWEN
|BEL
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|138
|SAEYS PIERRE
|BEL
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|139
|SILIUNAS MODESTAS
|LTU
|AG DAKAR SCHOOL – ITCC
|140
|BERNARDES SANTOS BRUNO MIGUEL
|PRT
|XRAIDS EXPERIENCE
|141
|BIAU VINCENT
|FRA
|VB X KRAY&CO
|142
|SVITKO STEFAN
|SVK
|SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM
|143
|GUERRERO HECTOR
|MEX
|PEDREGA TEAM
|144
|VON THUENGEN FABIAN
|URY
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|145
|CHULUUN GANZORIG
|MNG
|HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING
|146
|NACHMANI GAD
|PRT
|CLUB AVENTURA TOUAREG
|147
|GIRARD MATHIEU
|FRA
|NOMADE RACING
|148
|DE GAVARDO TOMAS
|CHL
|BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM
|170
|KANCIUS LAISVYDAS
|LTU
|STORY RACING
|171
|VARGA JURAJ
|SVK
|VARGA MOTORSPORT TEAM
|172
|GIROUD ALEXANDRE
|FRA
|YAMAHA RACING – SMX – DRAG’ON
|173
|MORENO FLORES FRANCISCO
|ARG
|DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM
|174
|ANDUJAR MANUEL
|ARG
|7240 TEAM / DRAGON RALLY SERVICE
|175
|KANOPKINAS ANTANAS
|LTU
|CFMOTO THUNDER RACING TEAM
|176
|VINGUT TONI
|ESP
|VISIT SANT ANTONI – IBIZA
|177
|MEDEIROS MARCELO
|BRA
|TAGUATUR RACING TEAM
|178
|DESBUISSON SAMUEL
|FRA
|DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM
|179
|HANI ALNOUMESI
|SAU
|HANI ALNOUMESI
Todd Kellett wins inaugural FIM Sand Races World Cup
Yentel Martens completed his domination of the Moto class at the Monte Gordo Sand Experience – the third and final round of the first-ever FIM Sand Races World Cup – when he doubled up on Portugal’s Algarve, but the history books will show Great Britain’s Todd Kellett as this exciting new competition’s inaugural winner.
Following on from his win yesterday, the Belgian picked up where he left off with a commanding victory ahead of Kellett whose pair of second-placed finishes this weekend – coupled with his wins at the opening two rounds at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais in France and the Enduro del Verano in Argentina – were easily enough to take the title.
Kellett’s performances were all the more remarkable considering he had been unable to ride leading into the event following a huge crash at the start of October and his courage in the face of adversity was fittingly rewarded.
Todd Kellett
“I’m really proud to have accomplished this and I’m also proud of the team for their support of the FIM Sand Races World Cup,” said Kellett. “This has been my dream from a very young age. I never managed it in Motocross so to finally have an FIM title means a lot to me. If you had asked me two weeks ago I would not have been sure I could win, but I think I have done a good job and my goal is now to go to work for next year’s competition.”
Yentel Martens recorded thirty-three laps across the ninety-minute race and he extended his winning margin to just over one-and-a-half minutes in the challenging Portuguese sand, but he could never truly shake off the determined Kellett.
Melbourne entry lists for the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championships WSX/SX2
The 2023 WSX Boost Mobile Australian Grand Prix will descend on Melbourne, Australia’s sporting capital this weekend featuring some of the world’s best supercross riders fighting it out for four world titles, over two huge nights at Marvel Stadium, on Friday 24th & Saturday 25th of November.
The grand finale event of the three-round WSX season lands in Melbourne – along with 7,000 tonnes of dirt – for the second time in history after earlier rounds in Birmingham, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.
The much-awaited final round of racing is set to deliver a thrilling contest – that will go down to the wire – with the current top four riders in the WSX championship standings separated by only 19 points. Rick Ware Racing’s and current championship leader Joey Savatgy (127 points), reigning 2022 WSX World Champion from PMG Ken Roczen (122 points), the inform Firepower Honda’s Dean Wilson (111 points), and hard-edged rider from Motoconcepts’s Vince Friese (108 points) are all in the mix for the WSX World Champion title, should the night go their way.
In the SX2 class, Britain’s Max Anstie from Firepower Honda (140 points) has a commanding championship lead of 32 points over Rick Ware Racings & last year’s SX2 World Champion, Shane Mcelrath (108 points), with Team GSM’s Maxime Desprey (97 points) and Honda NIL’s Chris Blose (93 points) sitting in third and fourth places, respectively. While Anstie will go in the favourite, Mcelrath is the reigning champ & has a point to prove, and Maxime & Blose both have form from the recent round in Abu Dhabi.
Due to injuries, two teams have made changes to their Melbourne line up with CDR’s Aaron Tanti, who sustained injuries in Abu Dhabi, withdrawn from the WSX class (and will not be replaced), while Club MX’s Matt Moss (injured), will be substituted by local Australian rider, Rhys Bud in the WSX class.
Additionally, three Australian Wildcard Riders have been confirmed for the final round, with Dylan Wills taking the WSX wildcard position, while Nathan Crawford & Kaleb Barham will line up in the SX2 class after impressive recent rides at the FOX Australian Supercross Championship.
See below for the entry lists.
Melbourne WSX Entries – Over 290cc to 450cc 4-stroke
|WSX – Over 290cc to 450cc 4-stroke
|N°
|RIDER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|1
|Roczen, Ken
|GER
|Pipes Motorsports Group
|3
|Friese, Vince
|USA
|MCR Honda
|6
|Ramette, Thomas
|FRA
|Team GSM
|7
|Rodriguez, Anthony
|VEN
|MDK Motorsports
|10
|Brayton, Justin
|USA
|Fire Power Honda
|11
|Chisholm, Kyle
|USA
|Pipes Motorsports Group
|15
|Wilson, Dean
|GBR
|Fire Power Honda
|17
|Savatgy, Joey
|USA
|Mobil1 RWR
|20
|Aranda, Gregory
|FRA
|Team GSM
|22
|Bud, Rhys
|AUS
|FXR / Club MX
|45
|Nichols, Colt
|USA
|Mobil1 RWR
|46
|Hill, Justin
|USA
|Team Bud Racing Kawasaki
|49
|Oldenburg, Mitchell
|USA
|MCR Honda
|64
|Wills, Dylan
|AUS
|68
|Clason, Cade
|USA
|MDK Motorsports
|75
|Hill, Josh
|USA
|CDR Yamaha Monster Energy
|80
|Moranz, Kevin
|USA
|Honda NILS WSX
|85
|Soubeyras, Cedric
|FRA
|Team Bud Racing Kawasaki
|519
|Cartwright, Josh
|USA
|FXR / Club MX
|911
|Tixier, Jordi
|FRA
|Honda NILS WSX
Melbourne SX2 Entries – Over 175cc to 250cc 2-stroke or 4-stroke
|SX2 – Over 175cc to 250cc 2-stroke or 4-stroke
|N°
|RIDER
|NAT.
|TEAM
|1
|McElrath, Shane
|USA
|Mobil1 RWR
|3
|Blose, Chris
|USA
|Honda NILS WSX
|4
|Clout, Luke
|AUS
|CDR Yamaha Monster Energy
|16
|Thompson, Cole
|CAN
|FXR / Club MX
|19
|Bogle, Justin
|USA
|MDK Motorsports
|20
|Todd, Wilson
|USA
|Fire Power Honda
|58
|Yoder, Hunter
|USA
|Pipes Motorsports Group
|59
|Wageman, Robbie
|USA
|CDR Yamaha Monster Energy
|66
|Miller, Henry
|USA
|Mobil1 RWR
|67
|Park, Cullin
|USA
|Pipes Motorsports Group
|96
|Webster, Kyle
|AUS
|Honda NILS WSX
|99
|Anstie, Max
|GBR
|Fire Power Honda
|116
|Barham, Kaleb
|AUS
|122
|Mumford, Carson
|USA
|MCR Honda
|125
|Neese, Luke
|USA
|FXR / Club MX
|137
|Escoffier, Adrien
|FRA
|Team Bud Racing Kawasaki
|141
|Desprey, Maxime
|FRA
|Team GSM
|199
|Crawford, Nathan
|AUS
|401
|Owen, Jace
|USA
|Team GSM
|604
|Miller, Max
|USA
|MDK Motorsports
|800
|Alessi, Michael
|USA
|MCR Honda
|945
|Bourdon, Anthony
|FRA
|Team Bud Racing Kawasaki
2024 Australian ProMX Rider Number List revealed
Check out the 2024 Australian ProMX rider numbers that were recently announced, for each class:
|2024 Australian ProMX MX1
|No.
|Name
|1
|Dean FERRIS
|2
|Jed BEATON
|3
|Kirk GIBBS
|4
|Luke CLOUT
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|6
|Jayden RYKERS
|8
|Zachary WATSON
|9
|Aaron TANTI
|10
|Levi McMANNUS
|11
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|12
|John DARROCH
|14
|Jed BEATON
|17
|Cory WATTS
|20
|Wilson TODD
|23
|Levi ROGERS
|24
|Brett METCALFE
|28
|Cooper HOLROYD
|29
|Navrin GROTHUES
|31
|Joel PHILLIPS
|32
|Joel CIGLIANO
|35
|Ricky LATIMER
|38
|Bryce OGNENIS
|40
|Kye ORCHARD
|42
|Brock NINNESS
|44
|Cody SCHAT
|47
|Todd WATERS
|49
|Cody O’LOAN
|56
|Riley STEPHENS
|58
|Troy MORA
|62
|Dylan WOOD
|69
|Lochie LATIMER
|72
|Regan DUFFY
|81
|Joel EVANS
|82
|Cooper NICHOLSON
|84
|Siegah WARD
|96
|Kyle WEBSTER
|102
|Matt MOSS
|111
|Dean FERRIS
|145
|Maximus PURVIS
|153
|Hamish HARWOOD
|162
|Luke ZIELINSKI
|168
|Zhane DUNLOP
|202
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|237
|Joshua WHITEHEAD
|440
|Jai WALKER
|2024 Australian ProMX MX2
|No.
|Name
|1
|Wilson TODD
|2
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|3
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|4
|Ricky LATIMER
|5
|Alex LARWOOD
|10
|Harrison FOSTER
|12
|Seton BROOMHALL
|16
|Kaleb BARHAM
|18
|Myles GILMORE
|20
|Wilson TODD
|21
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|22
|Rhys BUDD
|23
|George KNIGHT
|24
|Chandler BURNS
|25
|Blake FOX
|27
|Liam ATKINSON
|29
|Noah FERGUSON
|32
|Liam ANDREWS
|33
|Jack McLEAN
|36
|Zane MACKINTOSH
|38
|Thynan KEAN
|41
|Curtis KING
|43
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|44
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|46
|Hugh McKAY
|50
|Braeden KREBS
|60
|Brock FLYNN
|62
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|64
|Dylan WILLS
|66
|Kayden MINEAR
|70
|Ben NOVAK
|75
|Jack KUKAS
|79
|Jacob SWEET
|82
|Elijah WIESE
|86
|Reid TAYLOR
|88
|Brodie CONNOLLY
|98
|Blake WALDON
|101
|Jayden CONFORTO
|111
|Justin HARROW
|151
|Aiden BLOOM
|185
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|196
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|199
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|208
|Riley FUCSKO
|284
|John BOVA
|386
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|427
|Tye JONES
|754
|Jayce COSFORD
|2024 Australian ProMX MX3
|No.
|Name
|1
|Byron DENNIS
|2
|Jack MATHER
|3
|Jake CANNON
|7
|Travis LINDSAY
|10
|Ky WOODS
|12
|Jack BYRNE
|20
|Kayd KINGSFORD
|22
|Connor TOWILL
|23
|Byron DENNIS
|24
|Levi SAYER
|27
|Seth BURCHELL
|38
|Kayden STRODE
|41
|Beau TATE
|42
|Jet ALSOP
|43
|Jack MATHER
|44
|Jake RUMENS
|46
|Kobe DREW
|47
|Baylin TOWNSEND
|53
|Lachlan MORRIS
|61
|Tyler EGAN
|65
|Seth SHACKLETON
|75
|Travis OLANDER
|76
|Hixson McINNES
|77
|Kaiden WRANGLES
|82
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|87
|Wil CARPENTER
|100
|Ryan VAN DEVENTER
|105
|Logan DENZIE
|110
|Rian KING
|121
|Jai CORNWALL
|122
|Mac WALKER
|147
|Fredrick TAYLOR
|204
|Liam OWENS
|227
|Finley MANSON
|233
|Kallam DYCE
|251
|Regan HOLYOAK
|267
|Kynan ROSSANDICH
|268
|Matthew PELUSO
|274
|Oliver PATERNO
|277
|Cooper ROWE
|294
|Koby HANTIS
|321
|Cody GRIFFITHS
|375
|Jack KENNEY
|410
|Jake CANNON
|417
|Deegan ROSE
|423
|Zac O’LOAN
|621
|Deacon PAICE
|751
|Angus PEARCE
|2024 Australian ProMX MXW
|No.
|Name
|1
|Charli CANNON
|2
|Emma MILESEVIC
|3
|Madison BROWN
|5
|Amy BARTSCH
|7
|Charli CANNON
|10
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|13
|Kiera COLLINS
|17
|Tahlia DREW
|18
|Madison BROWN
|19
|Abbey MORRICE
|22
|Madison HEALEY
|23
|Tasmyn BENDALL
|25
|Sienna GIUDICE
|29
|Megan BAGNALL
|33
|Holli GEEVES
|34
|Ebony HARRIS
|84
|Emma MILESEVIC
|111
|Samantha MACARTHUR
|117
|Mia TONGUE
|129
|Emma HAYLOCK
|431
|Darci WHALLEY
|523
|Jasmine STAGG
|625
|Tahlia O’HARE
|728
|Hayley MILLER
|755
|Tarja MORRIS
|948
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
|2024 Australian ProMX VETS
|No.
|Name
|18
|Travis REGELING
|25
|Paul ADAMS
|32
|Michael GRASSICK
|42
|Dave MAHER
|43
|Darcy CAVANAGH
|83
|Les CROWE
|132
|Daniel O’CONNOR
|325
|Sam BAKER
|530
|Matthew LYALL
|743
|Daniel PETERS
|941
|Evan SCHULT
|981
|Dean FREER
|2024 Australian ProMX MX85
|No.
|Name
|2
|Heath DAVY
|5
|Noah JAMES
|11
|Nate WALDIE
|27
|Tahj EDWARDS
|28
|Peter WOLFE
|29
|Jack NUNN
|31
|Jett BARCLAY
|32
|Lewis FRETWELL
|35
|Lachlan ALLEN
|36
|Lukah FAWAZ
|37
|Phoenix BLANCHETTE
|38
|Cooper DANAHER
|39
|Nelly FOX
|44
|Bodie COURT
|46
|Riley DELANY
|48
|Nate SHORTT
|50
|Ryder WOODROW
|51
|Kye LITTLE
|59
|Joshua MCCLOSKEY
|64
|Kade TRIPPER
|75
|Cooper FORD
|89
|Buddy BROWN
|99
|Cooper BOWMAN
|102
|Deegan FORT
|113
|Ritchie LAWLER
|147
|Corey LAPSLEY
|189
|Billy CLARK
|191
|Marcus NOWLAND
|194
|Taj SCHULENBURG
|219
|Lachlan VINCENT
|295
|Seth THOMAS
|350
|Dylan GROMBALL
|410
|Seth SHAROBEM
|658
|Mason BROWN
2023 Supercross de Paris Wrap
Jo Shimoda and Jett Lawrence put their names on the Supercross de Paris winners list on a weekend in which the event celebrated its 40th anniversary.
Jett Lawrence
“It was awesome! Obviously, I’m still learning on the big bike in supercross, and it’s nice to have my brother with me learning now too. The first night was great—the vibes were awesome. The second day I was dealing with being tired and a bit of jetlag, so that was pretty difficult; I wasn’t on my game as much as Saturday, but still so fun. The fans here are so energetic—at least they had energy, because for sure I didn’t! It was my first time in Paris, so it was nice to get in some shopping and be a tourist a bit. I’m definitely excited to come back next year.”
Hunter Lawrence
“The first time coming to Paris is really special. I had a lot of family here and stuff, so it was really cool. It was a busy, busy, long, tiring three days, really. I’m happy it’s done, happy we’re walking away healthy. We’ve got a lot more information on the bike; it definitely doesn’t feel like a 250, with how fast things happen and come at you, especially out of berms, right into something—there’s so much inertia. We’ll keep improving towards the start of the season, and then hopefully keep ramping it up throughout the year.”
Jo Shimoda
“Overall, we took the win, so I’m stoked. Obviously, I did find some stuff that I need to work on, but I’m super-stoked on how everything is going—smooth, steady progress. I honestly just enjoyed these two days. I was confident with my pace; I feel like my riding was good, and my starts were good too. But with having just five-minute races, once things didn’t go well in the first two laps, it’s hard to regroup and pass all those guys. But winning four out of six motos, I think I had good focus. I’m really happy with my effort.”
After taking victory on Saturday, Jett Lawrence backed it up again on Sunday but not in quite as dominant fashion.
Two average starts forced Jett to make comebacks to second place finishes in the first two races, behind his brother Hunter in the first one and then behind Ken Roczen in the second bout.
Winner of the SX2 class on Saturday, Jo Shimoda did it again on Sunday. A crash at the beginning of the second race saw the Japanese rider claw back to third, behind Tom Vialle and Anthony Bourdon.
Jo Shimoda won the Sunday classification with victory in race three to become Prince of Paris ahead of Tom Vialle and Anthony Bourdon.
See the Paris SX Day One Report here; and the Paris SX Day Two (Final) Report here
Paris SX 450 Overall Results
- Jett Lawrence (Hon) 1-1-1-2-2-1
- Hunter Lawrence (Hon) 2-2-6-1-3-3
- Cooper Webb (Yam) 5-3-3-4-4-2
- Ken Roczen (Suz) 3-6-2-3-1-6
- Cedric Soubeyras (Hon) 4-4-5-6-6-4
Paris SX 250 Overall Results
- Jo Shimoda (Hon) 1-1-3-1-3-1
- Tom Vialle (KTM) 8-2-1-4-2-2
- Anthony Bourdon (Kaw) 4-4-4-3-1-3
- Jace Owen (Yam) 2-3-2-2-8-6
- Cullin Park (Hon) 3-5-5-5-7-4
KTM GP Academy announce 2024 direction
The KTM GP Academy will tackle the 2024 racing season with the purpose of helping young riders reach the limits of their potential and to go as far as they can with their career goals at the top of motocross. ‘KTM GP Academy: Ride to MXGP’ will benefit from the co-operation between established teams and the KTM Motorsports department to amplify and boost the scheme.
European Championship EMX125 and EMX250 and the FIM Junior World Motocross Championship (125 category) will be the prime breeding ground for the new-look KTM GP Academy: Ride to MXGP. Together with the ‘Racestore KTM Factory Rookies’ team and Gabriel SS24 KTM, KTM will be providing support and guidance through these crucial learning stages for riders to make their way to the FIM Motocross World Championship, and perhaps entry to the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.
Similar to the KTM GP Academy in MotoGP – where series such as the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, FIM JuniorGP and KTM Junior Cup powered by ADAC – filter the best and the brightest into consideration for KTM teams in Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP, ‘Ride to MXGP’ is in the formative stages of carrying the same emphasis and 2024 will be an important launch pad.
Racestore KTM Factory Rookies will be helmed by former KTM Factory Racing Grand Prix rider and Motocross of Nations Team Italy Manager Thomas Traversini. Thomas has been collaborating closely with the Italian Federation in a mentor and coaching role and his knowledge and dedication makes him an ideal figurehead for Paolo Menacci’s Racestore team. The crew will identify and work with promising teenagers and the fettled KTM 125 SX at the foundation level of ‘Ride to MXGP’: the extremely popular EMX125 championship. The riders will be Gyan Doensen and Nicolo Alvisi.
Gabriel SS24 KTM is led by former MXGP winner and multi-British Champion Shaun Simpson.The Scot finished 4th in the 2015 MXGP World Championship from a satellite team set-up and with a production KTM 450 SX-F as well as claiming four GP wins and four national titles. Well-spoken, knowledgeable and passionate about the sport, Simpson will now be looking to help promising Dutch teenager and ex-EMX125 European Champ Cas Valk for his second year in EMX250 where he’ll ride the KTM 250 SX-F. The following frontier is MX2 Grand Prix competition.
A roster of Grand Prix winners and world champions have come through KTM’s previous proactive approach to talent development. Names like Jeffrey Herlings, Jordi Tixier, Pauls Jonass, Jorge Prado, Rene Hofer and more have worked their way up the ladder to crest the peak of MXGP. Solidification of the ‘Ride to MXGP’ program means that KTM are making a large investment to smoothen the pipeline for the best juniors spotted at national and continental level to become even better.
Thomas Traversini – Racestore KTM Factory Rookies Team Manager
“I’m really pumped for this new project to come in 2024 with Racestore and KTM. We have two high-level riders and everything will be on-point for the beginning of the season. It’s a development idea that I’ve wanted to happen for quite a few years and I’m very proud to be involved. I’m ready to work, and I will put 100%, and more, to help it succeed.”
Paolo Mencacci – Racestore KTM Factory Rookies Team Principal
“I am very happy to start this new adventure with KTM and the young riders involved in EMX125.I’m very proud that we are now an official KTM team and have an important role to play. I want to say ‘thank you’ to Thomas Traversini who has decided to work with us and I know with him and with all the team together we can achieve some important goals.”
Shaun Simpson – Team Manager Gabriel SS24 KTM
“2024 is going to be an exciting year for us at Gabriel SS24 KTM. We have been building up to this point for three years, and now have the resources and riders to compete at the top level. We are delighted to welcome Cas Valk to the team in what will be his second year in the EMX250 championship. Cas is already a veteran on the EMX podium, and is a serious title contender for the 2024 season. A massive thank you to KTM and Simon Gabriel for putting their faith in me in what will also be my debut year as a full-time manager. We are excited to see what the future will bring.”
Robert Jonas – Vice President Offroad Racing
“Our work with young talented riders has had a lot of success in the past and now we have a firmer direction with the KTM GP Academy: Ride to MXGP for spotting junior riders and helping them to get better, faster, stronger and smarter. I want to thank everyone who has supported and backed us, both at HQ and especially Simon and Shaun and Paolo and their teams and with Thomas now coming onboard and back to the KTM family! 2024 is the first season and phase of the project, and it will be fascinating to see what the environment can produce. We know some riders progress very quickly and others need time, and motocross can be a difficult sport with many setbacks. The GP Academy should be a positive initiative to keep supplying our Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team in the future. We want to underline our commitment to the sport and to continue placing ‘orange’ right at the heart of the elite.”
2023 Racing schedule
2023 FIM World Supercross Calendar
|Date
|Venue, Stadium
|Country
|04 November
|Etihad Arena, Yas Island
|Abu Dhabi
|24-25 November
|Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
|Australia
|*TBA = To be announced
2024 Racing schedule
2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championships Provisional Calendar
|DATE
|EVENT
|COUNTRY
|W. CHAMP
|J. WORLD
|10-12 May
|Valleys Extreme
|UK
|X
|X
|30 May-2 June
|Red Bull Erzbergrodeo
|Austria
|X
|X
|19-22 June
|Xross Hard Enduro Rally
|Serbia
|X
|X
|23-27 July
|Red Bull Romaniacs
|Romania
|X
|X
|22-25 August
|Red Bull Tennessee Knockout
|USA
|X
|06-08 September
|Abestone
|Italy
|X
|X
|TBC September
|TBC
|TBC
|X
|TBC October
|TBC
|TBC
|X
2024 Monster Energy Supercross & Pro Motocross calendars
2024 FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Championship calendar
|2024 SPEEDWAY GP CALENDAR
|Date
|Event
|Location
|April 27
|FIM Speedway GP of Croatia
|Croatia
|May 11
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Warsaw
|May 18
|FIM Speedway GP of Germany
|Landshut
|June 1
|FIM Speedway GP of Czech Republic
|Prague
|June 15
|FIM Speedway GP of Sweden
|Malilla
|June 29
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Gorzow
|August 17
|FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain
|Cardiff
|August 31
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Wroclaw
|September 7
|FIM Speedway GP of Latvia
|Riga
|September 14
|FIM Speedway GP of Denmark
|Vojens
|September 28
|FIM Speedway GP of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS: Manchester, Great Britain
|Date
|Series
|Event
|Tuesday, July 9
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 1
|Wednesday, July 10
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Semi Final 2
|Friday, July 12
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|SON2
|Saturday, July 13
|FIM Speedway of Nations
|Final
|2024 FIM SGP2 (FIM Speedway Under 21 World Championship)
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Friday, June 14
|FIM SGP2 of Sweden
|Malilla
|Friday, September 6
|FIM SGP2 of Latvia
|Riga
|Friday, September 27
|FIM SGP2 of Poland
|Torun
|2024 FIM SGP3 (FIM Speedway Youth World Championship)
|Friday, June 28
|FIM SGP3 Final
|Gorzow, Poland
|2024 FIM SGP4 FIM Speedway Youth World Cup (SGP4)
|Saturday, June 15
|FIM SGP4
|Malilla, Sweden
2024 FIM E-Xplorer World Cup provisional calendar
|Date
|Location
|16-17 February
|TBA, Japan*
|3-4 May
|TBA, Norway**
|21-23 June
|Vollore-Montagne, France
|20-22 September
|Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|29-1 November/December
|TBA, India*