2024 ISDE date and venue confirmed

The date and venue for the 2024 FIM International Six Days’ Enduro (ISDE) has now been confirmed, with the event to run October 14-19 at Silleda in Galicia in Spain. While this will be the first time the ISDE has been held in this region of north-west Spain, it will be the fifth time the nation has hosted the event with the most recent edition on Spanish soil staged in 2016 in Navarre.

2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup EOIs open

Following the announcement that the FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held for the first time in 2024, Motorcycling Australia (MA) is now seeking expressions of interest from riders who’d like to compete in the inaugural New Zealand-hosted event.

The 2024 FIM Oceania Women’s Motocross Cup will be held as part of the famed Woodville Motocross Grand Prix on Sunday, January 28, incorporated into the senior women’s races. Each team will field six riders, with dual ProMX women’s champion Charli Cannon already confirmed for Australia.

MA now calls for expressions of interest from riders who’d like to join Cannon in the Trans-Tasman battle. The time commitment away from Australia will be approximately four days, and travel assistance will be provided. The deadline for expressions of interest is Thursday, November 30.

Complete the 2024 FIM Oceania MXW Cup Rider Application here (link).

Michael West wins U21 Speedway Championship

It was a case of last rider standing in a dramatic conclusion to the 2023 Australian U21 Speedway Championship at Oakburn Park Raceway in Tamworth on Saturday, November 18. With defending champion Keynan Rew, Harrison Ryan and Tate Zischke excluded in three aborted attempts to run the U21 A-final, Michael West only had to complete four pressure-less laps of the 450-metre track to be crowned 2023 Australian champion. The 19-year-old was ecstatic with his achievement after finishing ninth in the 2022 U21 title.

Michael West

“Wow! What a day, lots of complications but we fought through and I’ve got my first Australian championship! I’ve been dreaming of standing on this podium at this track for the past three years. I wanted so badly to get on the podium for the junior dirt track titles here when I was 16 but when I finished in 6th place I was heart broken. But I kept working hard in hopes of making some luck for myself and when I heard this race was here I saw it as my second chance. Years of the clear vision and hard work seemed to of been enough tonight, it showed me luck is made through years of consistent hard work. Not just the week, month or even year before! Ninth place last year shows how far I’ve come. It was a very similar field and through a lot of commitment from the whole family, we have been able to catch up. My starts were amazing today and I had great speed by the end. ”

For Jacob Hook competing in the U21s, it was a disappointing final, with bike issues causing issues.

Jacob Hook

“Unfortunately last night didn’t go as planned for myself and the team. Having bike issues on the main bike and the second bike just didn’t have the speed for such a big track. We tried everything but just didn’t work. 6th overall for the Australian under 21s. Thanks to everyone that supports me and all my sponsors.”

While the U21 decider was a drawn-out affair, the three other Australian championships awarded in a massive two-day program in Tamworth – U16 125cc solo, U16 125cc teams and U16 250cc – were more regulation crownings.

Kye Mitchell was brilliant in the U16 125cc classes with dual Australian championships – teaming with fellow Queenslander Cory Van Elswyk to win the teams category – and a determined Beau Bailey defended his U16 250cc title ahead of Jordy Loftus and Mitchell McDiarmid.

The U16 program then gave way to the blue riband U21 championship on Saturday night, with Rew peerless in the heats after five straight victories. That put the U21 world No. 4 directly into the A-final alongside fellow automatic qualifiers Ryan and Zischke, while West was the last name to be inserted after progressing from the B-final.

The first attempt at the A-final saw Rew’s championship defence evaporate following a crash and subsequent exclusion. Ryan’s exclusion was for the same transgression in the restart, which then left Zischke and West as the only two survivors.

In the second restart West also crashed, with the referee ruling that Zischke caused the incident. With the track all to himself, West then only had to go through the motions in the final running to make his ascension official.

West now joins a star-studded list of past U21 winners, including Leigh Adams, Ryan Sullivan, Chris Holder, Darcy Ward, Max Fricke and Jack Holder.

With the Australian speedway season now in full swing, keep an eye out for two major centenary events in December – Maitland on December 15 and North Brisbane on December 28-29 – before the 2024 senior solo championship is held over five rounds from January 4-13.

2023 Australian U16 and U21 Speedway Championships Results

U21

Michael West Tate Zischke Harrison Ryan

U16 250cc

Beau Bailey Jordy Loftus Mitchell McDiarmid

U16 125cc

Kye Mitchell Cooper Antone Kobi Canning

U16 125cc Teams

Ky Mitchell/Cory Van Elswyk (Qld) Sonny Spurgin/Cooper Antone (NSW) Ryleigh McGregor/Blake Hocking (SA)

Horsham debut for Australian ProMX in 2024

Horsham’s motocross track will again be put to the test by the nation’s best riders with the exciting news that the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) will be heading to the Victorian venue on Sunday, April 7.

The return of national-level motocross to Horsham after a seven-year absence – and the first time under the recently established ProMX moniker – is not only a nod to the superb spectator, competitor and administrative facilities at the Wimmera complex but also to the challenging 1.7km layout, complete with a state-of-the-art in-ground watering system.

The event will be run by the Horsham Motorcycle Club, which continues to work tirelessly to raise the profile of motocross in the Wimmera region. Wonthaggi (Vic) will host the season opener of the 2024 ProMX Championship on Sunday, March 17, with further calendar announcements to be made soon.

Billy Bolt set to defend SuperEnduro title in 2024

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt is all-set to begin the defence of his FIM SuperEnduro World Championship title. Dominating the series in 2023, Bolt established himself as the rider to beat with his hard-charging riding taking him to countless heat and event victories. Featuring seven rounds, the 2024 series starts in France on November 25.

For Billy, the 2024 series offers a huge opportunity to clinch a fourth consecutive world title. The FE 350 racer not only claimed the overall victory at every single round in 2023, but he also won all but one of the 15 races held – an incredible achievement and one he hopes to repeat.

Action starts in Lievin, France on November 25, 2023 for round one before then heading to Poland on December 9. In early January 2024, the season resumes in Germany and then visits Romania, Hungary, and Belgium. For the seventh and final round of the championship, SuperEnduro heads to the UK and Billy’s home city of Newcastle, on March 2.

The opening round of the indoor series comes just weeks after Bolt secured second overall in the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. Despite the change of discipline and relatively little time to prepare for the intense, sprint-like SuperEnduro format, Billy is confident of getting his title defence off to a strong start in France in just over one week’s time.

Billy Bolt

“I’m really looking forward to the SuperEnduro season. Hard Enduro went well for me but I’m ready to head back indoors now. As a three-time defending champion, it does add a little extra pressure to the situation, but it also means I’m quite good at it, I guess! Coming from a trials background helps a lot, I think I have a good technical base and my experience helps me to look for lines and read the track pretty well. At the same time, I’m pretty aggressive when it comes to attacking the different features and that really seems to be working well, although the others are beginning to take note, so I need to keep improving. Running up to round one I’ve been training hard and working with the team and on the bike to make sure I can give this new season my best possible shot. Obviously, having the final round in Newcastle is pretty special for me. I grew up just a few miles from the stadium, so it couldn’t be more of a home round for me. Hopefully, I’ll be celebrating my fourth indoor world title with the British fans.”

Sacha Coenen extends KTM MXGP contract

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have announce that Sacha Coenen has inked a multi-year extension to his factory contract to remain a significant part of the company’s MXGP line-up. The fast and fearless teenager (who turned 17 years old on November 9th) will continue his professional development under the watchful gaze of former world champion Joel Smets, Team Co-Ordinator Harry Norton and the rest of the Red Bull KTM factory crew; a squad that have won seven of the last eight MX2 titles.

2024 will be the Belgian’s second term in the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship. 2023 was his debut season and he achieved ten top ten moto results with a best overall classification of 6th at the Swedish Grand Prix. ’23 was a classic learning experience for the rookie with impressive speed and excellent starts often countered by small slips and several disruptive injuries. Coenen completed his education through his longest competitive year to-date and with a vast array of tracks, terrain and conditions to master as part of the MX2 elite.

For 2024 Coenen will form part of a strong Red Bull KTM roster. 2023 MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo and 4th placed finisher Liam Everts will also contest the MX2 division with the KTM 250 SX-F while Jeffrey Herlings will steer the KTM 450 SX-F in the MXGP category. The ’24 FIM Motocross World Championship begins with the Grand Prix of Argentina at Neuquen on March 10th.

Sacha Coenen

“I’m really looking forward to next year already as well as the future seasons. This year was a big learning experience for me but great for building a relationship with the team and the guys. It was difficult at times and I couldn’t always deliver the results I wanted but we had some good races, I tried hard and had some nice starts as well. I want to have a good winter, working more with my Dad and brother, and look for more consistency next season. Then we’ll see what we can do on the track.”

Lucas Coenen extends Husqvarna Factory Racing contract

Lucas Coenen has extended his contract with Husqvarna Factory Racing and will continue to race in the MX2 class in the coming years – a multi-year deal confirming his commitment to the Pierer Mobility Group and his bid to become Belgium’s next world champion.

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team will field Kay de Wolf and Lucas Coenen in the MX2 class in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, which starts on March 10. Mattia Guadagnini will represent the squad in the MXGP division aboard an FC 450.

Lucas Coenen

“I am really happy to continue my relationship with the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. Our first year together was very successful – we have a base to build on in 2024 and that is going to be very important. Thanks to everyone for their support. I cannot wait for the new season to begin on March 10.”

Taddy Blazusiak and GasGas part ways

GASGAS have thanked Taddy Blazusiak for all his achievements – both as a factory racer and brand ambassador – and wished him all the best in his future endeavour, with the racer departing to pursue his own goals.

Joining GASGAS midway through the 2020 season, Taddy played a huge role in helping reshape GASGAS and spearheading their factory enduro efforts. His top-six hard enduro finishes in the 2021 season and the spirited battle for the 2022 SuperEnduro championship, including several podium finishes, were just a few highlights of his impressive time racing for GASGAS.

Despite challenges, including an injury-hit 2023 SuperEnduro season, Taddy’s drive and commitment never wavered as he battled through to clinch third overall in the final championship standings.

More details of Dakar Rally 2024 emerge

We’ve finally had a look at the layout and route of the 2024 Dakar Rally and it’s looking like a tough one, “We took it upon ourselves to make the fifth edition of Saudi Arabia the toughest one since the race came to the Middle East”, shared the director of the rally, David Castera, when unveiling the details of the 46th edition, which will start in AlUla on 5 January and finish in Yanbu, on the shores of the Red Sea, after a 7,891 km trek on roads, tracks and dunes, including 4,727 km of specials.

One of the challenges introduces a new paradigm for exploring the Empty Quarter desert: a 48h chrono held over two days in which the competitors, scattered among eight bivouacs, will be basically left to their own devices.

The riders, drivers and co-drivers of 354 vehicles are preparing to face this formidable route, which will also set the scene for the inaugural round of the third season of the World Rally-Raid Championships (W2RC): 137 motorbikes and 10 quads in the FIM race and —as per the FIA’s newly introduced terminology— 72 Ultimate cars (T1 and T2), 42 Challenger cars (T3), 36 SSVs (T4) and 46 Trucks (T5).

Red Bull supported rider updates

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing returns with Kevin Benavides, aiming to maintain their winning streak after his victory at the 2023 Dakar Rally. Joining him are fellow KTM teammates Toby Price, the runner-up at the last Dakar, and Matthias Walkner, all determined to conquer the Middle Eastern terrain.

Laia Sanz, a Dakar veteran, will make her third appearance on four wheels, driving an SRT Buggy with co-driver Maurizio Gerini. Sanz has successfully completed all 13 editions of the Dakar she has participated in, 11 of which were on a bike.

Luciano Benavides, the 2023 FIM World Rally-Raid Championship winner, will compete on a Husqvarna bike alongside his older brother Kevin.

Despite a challenging season, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Sam Sunderland and Daniel Sanders remain formidable contenders.

2024 Dakar Rally Rider Entry List

N° Rider Nat Team 1 BENAVIDES LUCIANO ARG HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING 2 PRICE TOBY AUS RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 4 SUNDERLAND SAM GBR RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING 5 SANDERS DANIEL AUS RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING 7 QUINTANILLA PABLO CHL MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 9 BRABEC RICKY USA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 10 HOWES SKYLER USA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 11 CORNEJO IGNACIO CHL MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 14 BÜHLER SEBASTIAN DEU HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 15 SANTOLINO LORENZO ESP SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY 16 DUMONTIER ROMAIN FRA TEAM DUMONTIER RACING 17 LUCCI PAOLO ITA BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 18 COX BRADLEY ZAF BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 19 GONÇALVES RUI PRT SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY 20 KOITHA VEETTIL HARITH NOAH IND SHERCO TVS RALLY FACTORY 21 ARGUBRIGHT JACOB USA DUUST RALLY TEAM 22 DOCHERTY MICHAEL ZAF BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 23 MICHEK MARTIN CZE ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP 24 MULEC TONI SVN BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 25 BALOOSHI MOHAMMED ARE MX RIDE DUBAI 26 DABROWSKI KONRAD POL DUUST DIVERSE RACING 27 RODRIGUES JOAQUIM PRT HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 28 DOVEZE MATHIEU FRA BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 29 THERIC NEELS FRA KOVE 30 MAIO ANTONIO PRT YAMAHA PORTUGAL 31 GIEMZA MACIEJ POL ORLEN TEAM 32 MC COY KYLE USA AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS 33 BRABEC JAN CZE STROJRENT RACING 34 GYENES EMANUEL ROU AUTONET MOTORCYCLE TEAM 36 PATRAO MARIO PRT CREDITO AGRICOLA / MARIO PATRAO 37 MARTINY JEROME BEL ANQUETY MOTOR SPORT 38 IGLESIAS SANCHEZ EDUARDO ESP 39 MELOT BENJAMIN FRA TEAM ESPRIT KTM 40 VEGA JAVI ESP PONT GRUP – YAMAHA 41 LLANOS DIEGO GAMALIEL ARG XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 42 VAN BEVEREN ADRIEN FRA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 43 ENGEL MILAN CZE ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP 45 SUNIER SUNIER CHN KOVE 46 BRANCH ROSS BWA HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 47 BENAVIDES KEVIN ARG RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 49 ZACCHETTI CESARE ITA KOVE ITALIA 50 AL SHATTI ABDULLAH KWT MX RIDE DUBAI 51 AL-LAL LAHADIL RACHID ESP MELILLA CIUDAD DEL DEPORTE 52 WALKNER MATTHIAS AUT RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 53 KONGSHOJ THOMAS DNK JOYRIDE 55 YAKEFU ZAKEER CHN WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM 56 MARCIC SIMON SVN JP1 KEWS DAKAR RALLY TEAM 57 MONTANARI TOMMASO ITA FANTIC RACING RALLY TEAM 59 ARREDONDO FRANCISCO GTM BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 60 FLICK XAVIER FRA KOVE 61 PABISKA DAVID CZE SP MOTO BOHEMIA RACING TEAM 62 MIROIR JEREMY FRA FANTIC RACING RALLY TEAM 63 ROMANCIK JAROMIR CZE ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP 64 DUCHENE ROMAIN FRA TEAM GP MOTORS 65 CHOLLET GUILLAUME FRA XRAIDS EXPERIENCE TEAM 66 IKEMACHI YOSHIO JPN BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 67 MEDINA SALAZAR JOHN WILLIAM CHL XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 68 SCHAREINA TOSHA ESP MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 69 ROJO CESAR ESP BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 70 DRDAJ DUSAN CZE ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP 71 CATANESE FRANCESCO ITA TUTTOGRU 72 GENDRON PHILIPPE FRA NOMADE RACING 73 MOORE CHARAN ZAF HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 74 JACOBI MICHAEL FRA MÔLEAGRIFOREST/COMASMOTOS 75 MIN ZHANG CHN WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM 76 LEPAN JEANLOUP FRA DUUST DIVERSE RACING 78 HONGYI ZHAO CHN WU PU DA HAI DAO RALLY TEAM 79 BARATIN AMAURY FRA HORIZON MOTO 95 80 AZINHAIS ALEXANDRE PRT CLUB AVENTURA TOUAREG 81 XIANGLIANG FANG CHN KOVE 82 MARTIN GARCIA ALBERT ESP PEDREGA TEAM 83 DOMAS FABIEN FRA NOMADE RACING 84 INTERNO TIZIANO ITA RALLY POV 85 BETHYS THIERRY FRA TB RACING 86 HERBST CHARLIE FRA TEAM ALL TRACKS 87 PODMOL LIBOR CZE PODMOL DAKAR TEAM 88 BARREDA BORT JOAN ESP HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY 89 KURTAJ ARDIT AUS HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 90 D’ABBADIE LOIS FRA NOMADE RACING 91 WIEDEMANN MIKE DEU WIEDEMANN MOTORSPORTS 92 MABBS DAVID GBR VENDETTA RACING UAE 93 MCBRIDE DAVID GBR VENDETTA RACING UAE 94 O’KELLY ORAN IRL VENDETTA RACING UAE 95 CIZEAU GIRAULT DOMINIQUE ESP XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 96 EBSTER TOBIAS AUT KINI RALLY RACING TEAM 97 PUGA JUAN ECU JP1 KEWS DAKAR RALLY TEAM 98 KLEIN MASON USA KORR OFFROAD RACING 99 ROSTAN JUAN SANTIAGO ARG XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 100 GREGORY STUART ZAF STUART GREGORY 101 PROKES MARTIN CZE ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP 102 TABIN BARTLOMIEJ POL ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP 103 THIXTON ASHLEY ZWE HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 104 GERBER JEREMIE FRA TLDRACING 105 DALBEC JULIEN FRA NOMADE RACING 106 BAS JEROME FRA TEAM UNIVERSAL RIDE 107 BOUDROS VASILEIOS GRC DNA FILTERS – ENDURO GREECE 108 RAORANE ASHISH IND XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 109 AOULAD ALI MOHAMED SAID MAR CLUB AVENTURA TOUAREG 110 DANIELS JANE GBR FANTIC RACING RALLY TEAM 111 KADSHAI YAEL DEU NOMADE RACING 112 MEONI GIOELE ITA DAKAR 4 DAKAR 113 URQUIA SEBASTIAN ALBERTO ARG XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 114 LLIBRE BELTRI CARLOS ESP ALL1 TEAM 115 PEDRO SUBIRATS JOSEP ESP ALL1 TEAM 116 PES BOSCK XAVIER ESP ALL1 TEAM 117 MARTI SUÑER JOSEP ESP ALL1 TEAM 118 CONDE TARGA FERNANDO ESP ALL1 TEAM 119 AMAT DE CARALT JAVIER ESP ALL1 TEAM 120 VAN DYCK JORIS BEL HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 121 SIMONIN JAMES FRA NOMADE RACING 122 ALMOGHEERA ABDULHALIM SAU HALEEM 123 LOTTERO FABIO ITA TOUAREG IBIZA – EIVISSA ESPORTS 124 FITZ-GERALD KERIM ZAF BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 125 GIRALDI IADER ITA ZERANTA 126 GARRIDO MARIO ESP PEDREGA TEAM 127 VENTER RONALD ZAF NOMADE EXPERT MINING SOLUTION 128 BIANUCCI MAX FRA NOMADE RACING 129 HERBET SÉBASTIEN FRA TEAM DUMONTIER RACING 130 CAMPOS DONO JAVIER ESP JOYRACE / ACAMPOS 131 FABRE ANTHONY FRA TEAM RAF 132 BEAUCOUD ANDY FRA TEAM RAF 133 LEBLANC BRUNO FRA #UNDAKARPOURDELESPOIR 134 FELIU ISAAC ESP TWINTRAIL RACING TEAM 135 FALCON CARLES ESP TWINTRAIL RACING TEAM 136 CARR WESTON USA HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 137 BACKX GWEN BEL HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 138 SAEYS PIERRE BEL HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 139 SILIUNAS MODESTAS LTU AG DAKAR SCHOOL – ITCC 140 BERNARDES SANTOS BRUNO MIGUEL PRT XRAIDS EXPERIENCE 141 BIAU VINCENT FRA VB X KRAY&CO 142 SVITKO STEFAN SVK SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM 143 GUERRERO HECTOR MEX PEDREGA TEAM 144 VON THUENGEN FABIAN URY HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 145 CHULUUN GANZORIG MNG HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING 146 NACHMANI GAD PRT CLUB AVENTURA TOUAREG 147 GIRARD MATHIEU FRA NOMADE RACING 148 DE GAVARDO TOMAS CHL BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM 170 KANCIUS LAISVYDAS LTU STORY RACING 171 VARGA JURAJ SVK VARGA MOTORSPORT TEAM 172 GIROUD ALEXANDRE FRA YAMAHA RACING – SMX – DRAG’ON 173 MORENO FLORES FRANCISCO ARG DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM 174 ANDUJAR MANUEL ARG 7240 TEAM / DRAGON RALLY SERVICE 175 KANOPKINAS ANTANAS LTU CFMOTO THUNDER RACING TEAM 176 VINGUT TONI ESP VISIT SANT ANTONI – IBIZA 177 MEDEIROS MARCELO BRA TAGUATUR RACING TEAM 178 DESBUISSON SAMUEL FRA DRAG’ON RALLY TEAM 179 HANI ALNOUMESI SAU HANI ALNOUMESI

Todd Kellett wins inaugural FIM Sand Races World Cup

Yentel Martens completed his domination of the Moto class at the Monte Gordo Sand Experience – the third and final round of the first-ever FIM Sand Races World Cup – when he doubled up on Portugal’s Algarve, but the history books will show Great Britain’s Todd Kellett as this exciting new competition’s inaugural winner.

Following on from his win yesterday, the Belgian picked up where he left off with a commanding victory ahead of Kellett whose pair of second-placed finishes this weekend – coupled with his wins at the opening two rounds at the Enduropale du Touquet Pas-de-Calais in France and the Enduro del Verano in Argentina – were easily enough to take the title.

Kellett’s performances were all the more remarkable considering he had been unable to ride leading into the event following a huge crash at the start of October and his courage in the face of adversity was fittingly rewarded.

Todd Kellett

“I’m really proud to have accomplished this and I’m also proud of the team for their support of the FIM Sand Races World Cup,” said Kellett. “This has been my dream from a very young age. I never managed it in Motocross so to finally have an FIM title means a lot to me. If you had asked me two weeks ago I would not have been sure I could win, but I think I have done a good job and my goal is now to go to work for next year’s competition.”

Yentel Martens recorded thirty-three laps across the ninety-minute race and he extended his winning margin to just over one-and-a-half minutes in the challenging Portuguese sand, but he could never truly shake off the determined Kellett.

Melbourne entry lists for the 2023 FIM World Supercross Championships WSX/SX2

The 2023 WSX Boost Mobile Australian Grand Prix will descend on Melbourne, Australia’s sporting capital this weekend featuring some of the world’s best supercross riders fighting it out for four world titles, over two huge nights at Marvel Stadium, on Friday 24th & Saturday 25th of November.

The grand finale event of the three-round WSX season lands in Melbourne – along with 7,000 tonnes of dirt – for the second time in history after earlier rounds in Birmingham, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The much-awaited final round of racing is set to deliver a thrilling contest – that will go down to the wire – with the current top four riders in the WSX championship standings separated by only 19 points. Rick Ware Racing’s and current championship leader Joey Savatgy (127 points), reigning 2022 WSX World Champion from PMG Ken Roczen (122 points), the inform Firepower Honda’s Dean Wilson (111 points), and hard-edged rider from Motoconcepts’s Vince Friese (108 points) are all in the mix for the WSX World Champion title, should the night go their way.

In the SX2 class, Britain’s Max Anstie from Firepower Honda (140 points) has a commanding championship lead of 32 points over Rick Ware Racings & last year’s SX2 World Champion, Shane Mcelrath (108 points), with Team GSM’s Maxime Desprey (97 points) and Honda NIL’s Chris Blose (93 points) sitting in third and fourth places, respectively. While Anstie will go in the favourite, Mcelrath is the reigning champ & has a point to prove, and Maxime & Blose both have form from the recent round in Abu Dhabi.

Due to injuries, two teams have made changes to their Melbourne line up with CDR’s Aaron Tanti, who sustained injuries in Abu Dhabi, withdrawn from the WSX class (and will not be replaced), while Club MX’s Matt Moss (injured), will be substituted by local Australian rider, Rhys Bud in the WSX class.

Additionally, three Australian Wildcard Riders have been confirmed for the final round, with Dylan Wills taking the WSX wildcard position, while Nathan Crawford & Kaleb Barham will line up in the SX2 class after impressive recent rides at the FOX Australian Supercross Championship.

See below for the entry lists.

Melbourne WSX Entries – Over 290cc to 450cc 4-stroke

WSX – Over 290cc to 450cc 4-stroke N° RIDER NAT. TEAM 1 Roczen, Ken GER Pipes Motorsports Group 3 Friese, Vince USA MCR Honda 6 Ramette, Thomas FRA Team GSM 7 Rodriguez, Anthony VEN MDK Motorsports 10 Brayton, Justin USA Fire Power Honda 11 Chisholm, Kyle USA Pipes Motorsports Group 15 Wilson, Dean GBR Fire Power Honda 17 Savatgy, Joey USA Mobil1 RWR 20 Aranda, Gregory FRA Team GSM 22 Bud, Rhys AUS FXR / Club MX 45 Nichols, Colt USA Mobil1 RWR 46 Hill, Justin USA Team Bud Racing Kawasaki 49 Oldenburg, Mitchell USA MCR Honda 64 Wills, Dylan AUS 68 Clason, Cade USA MDK Motorsports 75 Hill, Josh USA CDR Yamaha Monster Energy 80 Moranz, Kevin USA Honda NILS WSX 85 Soubeyras, Cedric FRA Team Bud Racing Kawasaki 519 Cartwright, Josh USA FXR / Club MX 911 Tixier, Jordi FRA Honda NILS WSX

Melbourne SX2 Entries – Over 175cc to 250cc 2-stroke or 4-stroke

SX2 – Over 175cc to 250cc 2-stroke or 4-stroke N° RIDER NAT. TEAM 1 McElrath, Shane USA Mobil1 RWR 3 Blose, Chris USA Honda NILS WSX 4 Clout, Luke AUS CDR Yamaha Monster Energy 16 Thompson, Cole CAN FXR / Club MX 19 Bogle, Justin USA MDK Motorsports 20 Todd, Wilson USA Fire Power Honda 58 Yoder, Hunter USA Pipes Motorsports Group 59 Wageman, Robbie USA CDR Yamaha Monster Energy 66 Miller, Henry USA Mobil1 RWR 67 Park, Cullin USA Pipes Motorsports Group 96 Webster, Kyle AUS Honda NILS WSX 99 Anstie, Max GBR Fire Power Honda 116 Barham, Kaleb AUS 122 Mumford, Carson USA MCR Honda 125 Neese, Luke USA FXR / Club MX 137 Escoffier, Adrien FRA Team Bud Racing Kawasaki 141 Desprey, Maxime FRA Team GSM 199 Crawford, Nathan AUS 401 Owen, Jace USA Team GSM 604 Miller, Max USA MDK Motorsports 800 Alessi, Michael USA MCR Honda 945 Bourdon, Anthony FRA Team Bud Racing Kawasaki

2024 Australian ProMX Rider Number List revealed

2024 Australian ProMX Rider Number List revealed