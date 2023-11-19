2023 Supercross de Paris

Jo Shimoda and Jett Lawrence put their names on the Supercross de Paris winners list on a weekend in which the event celebrated its 40th anniversary.

After taking victory on Saturday, Jett Lawrence backed it up again on Sunday but not in quite as dominant fashion.

Two average starts forced Jett to make comebacks to second place finishes in the first two races, behind his brother Hunter in the first one and then behind Ken Roczen in the second bout.

Ahead of the main event the crown remained up for grabs. The first drama struck in the fourth lap when Jett caused his brother to fall when he passed him to gain second place, and later the race leader Ken Roczen crashed alone before the halfway mark. The way was then clear for Jett who streaked away to win ahead of Cooper Webb and Hunter Lawrence.

Jett winning the evening’s classification and becoming the 28th King of Paris, the first Australian to lift the crown since Chad Reed won the event in 2007.

SX1 Race One

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda 08:46.948 2 Jett Lawrence AUS Honda +0.678 3 Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +3.305 4 Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +14.045 5 Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +18.815 6 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +25.325 7 Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +33.527 8 Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +41.056 9 Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +43.870 10 Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +1 Laps 11 Justin Starling USA Honda +1 Laps 12 Killian Poll FRA KTM +1 Laps 13 Justin Hill USA Kawasaki +1 Laps 14 Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +1 Laps

SX1 Race Two

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 Ken Roczen GER Suzuki 08:53.193 2 Jett Lawrence AUS Honda +6.915 3 Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +8.097 4 Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +12.527 5 Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +20.645 6 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +27.733 7 Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +31.621 8 Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +34.283 9 Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +35.479 10 Justin Starling USA Honda +1 Laps 11 Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +1 Laps 12 Killian Poll FRA KTM +1 Laps 13 Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +2 Laps

SX1 Race Three

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 14:17.482 2 Cooper Webb USA Yamaha +13.391 3 Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda +23.830 4 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda +26.806 5 Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha +29.220 6 Ken Roczen GER Suzuki +34.159 7 Jordi Tixier FRA Honda +46.564 8 Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna +1 Laps 9 Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha +1 Laps 10 Justin Starling USA Honda +1 Laps 11 Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha +1 Laps 12 Killian Poll FRA KTM +2 Laps 13 Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki +6 Laps

SX1 Overall Day Two

Pos Rider Nat Bike Points 1 Jett Lawrence AUS Honda 8 2 Hunter Lawrence AUS Honda 17 3 Cooper Webb USA Yamaha 21 4 Ken Roczen GER Suzuki 21 5 Cedric Soubeyras FRA Honda 29 6 Gregory Aranda FRA Yamaha 30 7 Jordi Tixier FRA Honda 46 8 Adrien Escoffier FRA Husqvarna 47 9 Thomas Ramette FRA Yamaha 58 10 Lucas Imbert FRA Yamaha 65 11 Justin Starling USA Honda 66 12 Killian Poll FRA KTM 76 13 Joan Cros ESP Kawasaki 77 14 Justin Hill USA Kawasaki 41 15 Justin Brayton USA Honda 15

SX2

Winner of the SX2 class on Saturday, Jo Shimoda did it again on Sunday. A crash at the beginning of the second race saw the Japanese rider claw back to third, behind Tom Vialle and Anthony Bourdon.

Jo Shimoda won the Sunday classification with victory in race three to become Prince of Paris ahead of Tom Vialle and Anthony Bourdon.

On Saturday night Vialle took 8-2-1 finishes to finish 3rd overall for the evening and after tweaking his suspension set-up overnight he then produced more consistency on Sunday to confirm the runner-up spot overall.

Tom Vialle – P2

“The first day was OK. I had a small crash in the first heat but the second and third was way-better. I was a bit happier on Sunday. We had some great racing with Jo Shimoda. A pretty cool experience to be here! It was really nice to hear all the fans. A nice atmosphere. We know where we need to work, both on the bike and me personally. We have seen a few things to try so we’ll fly back to California next week for that. I cannot wait to be back here in Paris next year.”

SX2 Race One

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 Jo Shimoda JPN Honda 06:06.160 2 Jace Owen USA Yamaha +3.874 3 Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +6.028 4 Tom Vialle FRA KTM +8.625 5 Cullin Park USA Honda +13.180 6 Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +14.443 7 Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda +21.444 8 Brian Hsu GER Fantic +24.825 9 Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +29.587 10 Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +32.350 11 Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda +33.297 12 Enzo Polias FRA KTM +34.925 13 Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +35.662 14 Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +39.410 15 Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +41.426 16 Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha +56.530

SX2 Race Two

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki 06:18.719 2 Tom Vialle FRA KTM +0.306 3 Jo Shimoda JPN Honda +0.977 4 Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +7.556 5 Brian Hsu GER Fantic +11.634 6 Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +16.016 7 Cullin Park USA Honda +18.671 8 Jace Owen USA Yamaha +19.035 9 Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +20.797 10 Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +23.713 11 Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +28.481 12 Enzo Polias FRA KTM +30.689 13 Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +40.086 14 Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda DNF 15 Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda DNF 16 Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha DNF

SX2 Race Three

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time/Gap 1 Jo Shimoda JPN Honda 09:52.438 2 Tom Vialle FRA KTM +6.489 3 Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki +10.666 4 Cullin Park USA Honda +14.137 5 Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha +20.031 6 Jace Owen USA Yamaha +27.660 7 Brian Hsu GER Fantic +31.984 8 Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda +41.963 9 Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna +46.311 10 Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM +1 Laps 11 Enzo Polias FRA KTM +1 Laps 12 Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM +1 Laps 13 Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha +1 Laps 14 Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki +1 Laps 15 Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha +12 Laps

SX2 Overall Day Two

Pos Rider Nat Bike Points 1 Jo Shimoda JPN Honda 10 2 Tom Vialle FRA KTM 19 3 Anthony Bourdon FRA Kawasaki 19 4 Jace Owen USA Yamaha 23 5 Cullin Park USA Honda 29 6 Maxime Desprey FRA Yamaha 32 7 Brian Hsu GER Fantic 42 8 Calvin Fonvieille FRA KTM 49 9 Charles Lefrancois FRA Honda 51 10 Hugo Manzato FRA Husqvarna 58 11 Lorenzo Camporese ITA Honda 61 12 Pierre Lozzi FRA Kawasaki 68 13 Enzo Polias FRA KTM 74 14 Mickael Lamarque FRA KTM 76 15 Jules Pietre FRA Yamaha 86 16 Germain Jamet FRA Yamaha 87

The 41st edition of Paris Supercross will take place next year on November 16th and 17th, 2024.