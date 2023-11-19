2023 Supercross de Paris
Jo Shimoda and Jett Lawrence put their names on the Supercross de Paris winners list on a weekend in which the event celebrated its 40th anniversary.
After taking victory on Saturday, Jett Lawrence backed it up again on Sunday but not in quite as dominant fashion.
Two average starts forced Jett to make comebacks to second place finishes in the first two races, behind his brother Hunter in the first one and then behind Ken Roczen in the second bout.
Ahead of the main event the crown remained up for grabs. The first drama struck in the fourth lap when Jett caused his brother to fall when he passed him to gain second place, and later the race leader Ken Roczen crashed alone before the halfway mark. The way was then clear for Jett who streaked away to win ahead of Cooper Webb and Hunter Lawrence.
Jett winning the evening’s classification and becoming the 28th King of Paris, the first Australian to lift the crown since Chad Reed won the event in 2007.
SX1 Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|AUS
|Honda
|08:46.948
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|AUS
|Honda
|+0.678
|3
|Ken Roczen
|GER
|Suzuki
|+3.305
|4
|Cooper Webb
|USA
|Yamaha
|+14.045
|5
|Gregory Aranda
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+18.815
|6
|Cedric Soubeyras
|FRA
|Honda
|+25.325
|7
|Jordi Tixier
|FRA
|Honda
|+33.527
|8
|Adrien Escoffier
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|+41.056
|9
|Lucas Imbert
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+43.870
|10
|Thomas Ramette
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+1 Laps
|11
|Justin Starling
|USA
|Honda
|+1 Laps
|12
|Killian Poll
|FRA
|KTM
|+1 Laps
|13
|Justin Hill
|USA
|Kawasaki
|+1 Laps
|14
|Joan Cros
|ESP
|Kawasaki
|+1 Laps
SX1 Race Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ken Roczen
|GER
|Suzuki
|08:53.193
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|AUS
|Honda
|+6.915
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|AUS
|Honda
|+8.097
|4
|Cooper Webb
|USA
|Yamaha
|+12.527
|5
|Gregory Aranda
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+20.645
|6
|Cedric Soubeyras
|FRA
|Honda
|+27.733
|7
|Adrien Escoffier
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|+31.621
|8
|Thomas Ramette
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+34.283
|9
|Jordi Tixier
|FRA
|Honda
|+35.479
|10
|Justin Starling
|USA
|Honda
|+1 Laps
|11
|Joan Cros
|ESP
|Kawasaki
|+1 Laps
|12
|Killian Poll
|FRA
|KTM
|+1 Laps
|13
|Lucas Imbert
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+2 Laps
SX1 Race Three
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|AUS
|Honda
|14:17.482
|2
|Cooper Webb
|USA
|Yamaha
|+13.391
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|AUS
|Honda
|+23.830
|4
|Cedric Soubeyras
|FRA
|Honda
|+26.806
|5
|Gregory Aranda
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+29.220
|6
|Ken Roczen
|GER
|Suzuki
|+34.159
|7
|Jordi Tixier
|FRA
|Honda
|+46.564
|8
|Adrien Escoffier
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|+1 Laps
|9
|Thomas Ramette
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+1 Laps
|10
|Justin Starling
|USA
|Honda
|+1 Laps
|11
|Lucas Imbert
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+1 Laps
|12
|Killian Poll
|FRA
|KTM
|+2 Laps
|13
|Joan Cros
|ESP
|Kawasaki
|+6 Laps
SX1 Overall Day Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|AUS
|Honda
|8
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|AUS
|Honda
|17
|3
|Cooper Webb
|USA
|Yamaha
|21
|4
|Ken Roczen
|GER
|Suzuki
|21
|5
|Cedric Soubeyras
|FRA
|Honda
|29
|6
|Gregory Aranda
|FRA
|Yamaha
|30
|7
|Jordi Tixier
|FRA
|Honda
|46
|8
|Adrien Escoffier
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|47
|9
|Thomas Ramette
|FRA
|Yamaha
|58
|10
|Lucas Imbert
|FRA
|Yamaha
|65
|11
|Justin Starling
|USA
|Honda
|66
|12
|Killian Poll
|FRA
|KTM
|76
|13
|Joan Cros
|ESP
|Kawasaki
|77
|14
|Justin Hill
|USA
|Kawasaki
|41
|15
|Justin Brayton
|USA
|Honda
|15
SX2
Winner of the SX2 class on Saturday, Jo Shimoda did it again on Sunday. A crash at the beginning of the second race saw the Japanese rider claw back to third, behind Tom Vialle and Anthony Bourdon.
Jo Shimoda won the Sunday classification with victory in race three to become Prince of Paris ahead of Tom Vialle and Anthony Bourdon.
On Saturday night Vialle took 8-2-1 finishes to finish 3rd overall for the evening and after tweaking his suspension set-up overnight he then produced more consistency on Sunday to confirm the runner-up spot overall.
Tom Vialle – P2
“The first day was OK. I had a small crash in the first heat but the second and third was way-better. I was a bit happier on Sunday. We had some great racing with Jo Shimoda. A pretty cool experience to be here! It was really nice to hear all the fans. A nice atmosphere. We know where we need to work, both on the bike and me personally. We have seen a few things to try so we’ll fly back to California next week for that. I cannot wait to be back here in Paris next year.”
SX2 Race One
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|JPN
|Honda
|06:06.160
|2
|Jace Owen
|USA
|Yamaha
|+3.874
|3
|Anthony Bourdon
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|+6.028
|4
|Tom Vialle
|FRA
|KTM
|+8.625
|5
|Cullin Park
|USA
|Honda
|+13.180
|6
|Maxime Desprey
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+14.443
|7
|Charles Lefrancois
|FRA
|Honda
|+21.444
|8
|Brian Hsu
|GER
|Fantic
|+24.825
|9
|Calvin Fonvieille
|FRA
|KTM
|+29.587
|10
|Hugo Manzato
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|+32.350
|11
|Lorenzo Camporese
|ITA
|Honda
|+33.297
|12
|Enzo Polias
|FRA
|KTM
|+34.925
|13
|Pierre Lozzi
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|+35.662
|14
|Mickael Lamarque
|FRA
|KTM
|+39.410
|15
|Germain Jamet
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+41.426
|16
|Jules Pietre
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+56.530
SX2 Race Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Anthony Bourdon
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|06:18.719
|2
|Tom Vialle
|FRA
|KTM
|+0.306
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|JPN
|Honda
|+0.977
|4
|Maxime Desprey
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+7.556
|5
|Brian Hsu
|GER
|Fantic
|+11.634
|6
|Calvin Fonvieille
|FRA
|KTM
|+16.016
|7
|Cullin Park
|USA
|Honda
|+18.671
|8
|Jace Owen
|USA
|Yamaha
|+19.035
|9
|Hugo Manzato
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|+20.797
|10
|Pierre Lozzi
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|+23.713
|11
|Mickael Lamarque
|FRA
|KTM
|+28.481
|12
|Enzo Polias
|FRA
|KTM
|+30.689
|13
|Germain Jamet
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+40.086
|14
|Charles Lefrancois
|FRA
|Honda
|DNF
|15
|Lorenzo Camporese
|ITA
|Honda
|DNF
|16
|Jules Pietre
|FRA
|Yamaha
|DNF
SX2 Race Three
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|JPN
|Honda
|09:52.438
|2
|Tom Vialle
|FRA
|KTM
|+6.489
|3
|Anthony Bourdon
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|+10.666
|4
|Cullin Park
|USA
|Honda
|+14.137
|5
|Maxime Desprey
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+20.031
|6
|Jace Owen
|USA
|Yamaha
|+27.660
|7
|Brian Hsu
|GER
|Fantic
|+31.984
|8
|Charles Lefrancois
|FRA
|Honda
|+41.963
|9
|Hugo Manzato
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|+46.311
|10
|Calvin Fonvieille
|FRA
|KTM
|+1 Laps
|11
|Enzo Polias
|FRA
|KTM
|+1 Laps
|12
|Mickael Lamarque
|FRA
|KTM
|+1 Laps
|13
|Jules Pietre
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+1 Laps
|14
|Pierre Lozzi
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|+1 Laps
|15
|Germain Jamet
|FRA
|Yamaha
|+12 Laps
SX2 Overall Day Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|JPN
|Honda
|10
|2
|Tom Vialle
|FRA
|KTM
|19
|3
|Anthony Bourdon
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|19
|4
|Jace Owen
|USA
|Yamaha
|23
|5
|Cullin Park
|USA
|Honda
|29
|6
|Maxime Desprey
|FRA
|Yamaha
|32
|7
|Brian Hsu
|GER
|Fantic
|42
|8
|Calvin Fonvieille
|FRA
|KTM
|49
|9
|Charles Lefrancois
|FRA
|Honda
|51
|10
|Hugo Manzato
|FRA
|Husqvarna
|58
|11
|Lorenzo Camporese
|ITA
|Honda
|61
|12
|Pierre Lozzi
|FRA
|Kawasaki
|68
|13
|Enzo Polias
|FRA
|KTM
|74
|14
|Mickael Lamarque
|FRA
|KTM
|76
|15
|Jules Pietre
|FRA
|Yamaha
|86
|16
|Germain Jamet
|FRA
|Yamaha
|87
The 41st edition of Paris Supercross will take place next year on November 16th and 17th, 2024.