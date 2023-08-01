Strong entries for 2023 FIM International Six Days of Enduro

With the 2023 FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) just over three months away (6-11 Novemberin Argentina) 28 nations from five continents are to be represented with entries from twelve Latin American countries enjoying the ISDE in their own backyard.

With the registration process remaining open until 31 August, the number of pre-registered riders for the 97th edition currently stands at 453, but is expected to increase considerably in the lead-up to the closing date.

Competitors from Latin American countries comprise 77 per cent of pre-registered riders. Competitors will set-off from the event headquarters at the Circuito San Juan Villicum in the northern city of San Juan, that lies to the east of the Andes Mountain range.

Argentinean riders make up 38 per cent of the pre-registered entries received so far, a figure that is much higher than usual for a host nation, but they will face stiff opposition from the World’s leading Enduro nations.

Included among the favourites are the defending World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy teams from Great Britain but unfortunately it looks as though Australia will not be defending the Junior World Trophy.

At this stage a Team Australia campaign in the other two main categories is also in doubt due to cost concerns. There is a slight chance that Australia might be a late entry, depending on availability of competitive motorcycles for competitors, and of competitors themselves, but many other leading nations in the discipline of enduro are also not expected to be fielding top tier teams this year.

Injury halts charge of Geerts

Geerts was involved in an incident over the weekend, at the MXGP of Finland, when another rider fell in front of him on the opening lap of MX2 Race One. Unable to avoid the fallen rider’s bike, the Belgian collided with it and went over the handlebars.

Although he was able to walk off the track without assistance, he experienced pain in his left clavicle and immediately sought medical attention at the onsite medical center. Further assessment confirmed the fracture.

This injury temporarily interrupts Geerts’ impressive season, which includes 11 race wins and nine podium finishes, of which six have been Grand Prix victories on his YZ250FM. He has returned to Belgium to begin his recovery.

Nepean Classic Dirt Track Charity next weekend!

The City of Penrith Motorcycle club will stage its 16th Classic Dirt Track Charity meeting at the Nepean Raceway this coming weekend, August 5-6. Feature of the weekend will be the 2023 New South Wales Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track Championships which has attracted over 220 machines to do battle in the various classes of competition.

Many riders seem to have emptied their garage or shed as the majority of competitors have entered multiple machines for the meeting. There will be lots of old bikes, and of course lots of old riders, along with a few younger riders generally riding bikes that had previously been ridden by fathers or uncles.

The two days are always marked by some great camaraderie between competitors, at least before the race and after the checkered flag falls. But when the gate drops to start a race everyone will have a ‘race face’ on – even though they will not be racing for ‘sheep stations’.

Track action will commence at 10 am on both days with similar programmes of seven championship classes and seven support classes on both Saturday and Sunday.

Support classes are for those categories with smaller entry lists that have been insufficient to warrant championship status – not that it lessens the intensity of competition in those classes. All classes will be decided over five rounds.

One age group that does require a minimum number of entries for championship status is the Super Senior Classic for the Over 70s. On both days the racing will wrap up with a 25-lap race – on Saturday the Post Classic Pre ’90 and Period 20 machines and then on Sunday for All Powers Pre’75 and Evolution class machines.

Classic classes feature machines as old as Pre 1960, while Post Classic is for machines in Pre’85, Pre ’90 and Pre ’95 categories. Two big names jump out among the entries with former superbike star Shawn Giles and multiple Australian Dirt Track champion Luke Gough sure to attract plenty of attention.

Modern day speedway sidecar rider Jackson Bond has dusted off one of his family’s old dirt track sidecars for the meeting, while the versatile Jack Passfield will be one of a number of busy riders on the weekend. A number of competitors have been regularly involved in this meeting in the past and treat the weekend as a ‘must-do’ event.

Special mention must be made of a number of long-distance travelers who are heading to Nepean for this weekend. Queensland clubs Ayr, Whitsunday, Brisbane, North Brisbane, Ipswich and the Gold Coast are represented while riders from the Mud’n’Tars club in Adelaide and the Harley Club of Victoria have also boosted the entry numbers.

A canteen will be operating and spectator entry is $10.00 per vehicle which is a tax-deductible donation to this year’s chosen charity.

Funds raised from the weekend will be donated to the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation (SCHF) and will be directed to the Newborn & Paediatric Emergency Transport Service (NETS).

NSW Senior Track Coffs Harbour title comeback a big success

With Peter Baker

Championship motorcycle racing returned to Coffs Harbour with a bang as a hugely successful 2023 Adventure Powersports & Outdoor New South Wales Senior Track Championship meeting was staged last weekend (July 29-30).

Competitors in all divisions – on two, three and four wheels – were lavish with their praise of the Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club track while fans were constantly enthused by the exciting action turned on over both days.

The newly titled Brian Mallet Long Track is one that competitors will gladly return to in the future after getting their first outing on the revamped circuit.

While a number of classes produced clear cut winners overall there were many races where at least some of the placings were subject to close finishes.

The only ‘downer’ for local fans was that all four championship classes for two-wheel categories were stolen by Queenslanders.

Gold Coast teenager Cyshan Weale was the standout performer winning both the MX Open and premier Pro 450 classes.

Cyshan Weale

“Man I needed this! So happy to win both the MX Open and Pro 450 Championships over the weekend, this means so much more to me than just two state title wins! I haven’t a win like this in so long and man it feels good, all the hard work from everyone around me and myself finally paid off, just the perfect weekend. Pauly Neal from Moto Shox had my KTM 450 dialled all weekend massive thanks to him. I can’t thank everyone enough who continue to support me, all the hard work they put in is insane. I’m forever grateful to them! Let’s keep the momentum rolling of the Australian Title in two weeks time.”

In the MX Open he was unbeaten in his heats before winning the final ahead of Bailey Spencer, a local returning to the track after a lay-off, with Jacob Richardson third.

It was not as clear-cut in the Pro 450 where Weale won his first three heats before he was excluded in his last heat after a high-speed coming together with another Gold Coast teenager Seth Qualischefski, who managed to win the rerun and be the unbeaten top qualifier, but he withdrew from the finals.

Weale had to go to the Repechage, which he won, but he had a less favourable gate position for the final and it took him half of the race to haul in Daniel Wicks with Cody Lewis coming home third.

Rory McQualter was unbeaten as he cleaned up the Pro 250 title leading home Cody Lewis and Grant Charnock in the final.

The Womens class produced no upset as Brisbane rider Briony Hendrickson dominated leaving Sharnelle Sippel and Ashlea Bates to claim the minor placings.

Another dominant performer was in the Dirt Track Sidecar class where Jarred Marko / Shaun Fuller took the title after winning all five rounds – albeit by narrow margins from the always threatening Corey Forde /Darren Fraudenstein with Samantha O’Meley / Brendan Denzel taking third overall.

Matthew Griffiths looked to be the standout in the ATV Open class, and he did win, but in the final he took until the third lap to haul in Jeffrey McKee, with Chevy Green third.

All the support classes added to the excitement over the two days with some close action despite the winners being unbeaten – local rider Reid Battye (19” Flat Track TT), Benjamin Gordon (Over 35s), Kenny Angel (Flat Track Twins), Daniel Wicks (Pre ’90s) and Matthew Griffiths (ATV 450cc).

Junior winners were Thoren Openshaw, Levi Layton, Hugo Holmes and Lucy Heaton-New.

2023 New South Wales Senior Track Championship Results

1st 2nd 3rd PRO 450 Cyshan Weale (Gold Coast) Daniel Wicks (Cowra) Cody Lewis (Kurri Kurri) MX OPEN Cyshan Weale Bailey Spencer (Coffs harbour) Jacob Richardson (Hunter) PRO 250 Rory McQualter (North Brisbane) Cody Lewis Grant Charnock (Penrith) WOMENS Briony Hendrickson (North Brisbane) Sharnelle Sippel (Armidale) Ashlea Bates (Coffs Harbour) ATV OPEN Matthew Griffiths (Hunter) Jeffrey McKee (Gunnedah) Chevy Green (Gunnedah) DIRT TRACK SIDECAR 1. Jarred Marko / Shaun Fuller (Gunnedah) 2. Corey Forde / Darren Freudenstein (Cowra) 3. Samantha O’Meley / Brendan Denzel (Forbes) SENIOR SUPPORT 1st 2nd 3rd OVER 35s Benjamin Gordon (Far South Coast) Tim Darmody (ACT) Darren Webb (Penrith) ATV 450cc Matthew Griffiths Chevy Green Jeffrey McKee FLAT TRACK TWINS Kenny Angel (Gosford) Justine Steele (Ipswich) Murray Pedley (North Brisbane) 19” FLAT TRACK TT Reid Battye (Coffs Harbour) Daniel Wicks Kristian O’Donnell (Coffs Harbour) PRE ‘90s Daniel Wicks Kenny Angel Phillip Crough (Coffs Harbour) JUNIOR SUPPORT 1st 2nd 3rd 65cc 7 – U/9 Lucy Heaton-New (North Brisbane) Koby Willis (Coffs Harbour) Braxton Layton (Gold Coast) 65cc 9 – U/13 Hugo Holmes (Forbes) Jed King (Coffs Harbour) Ryder Sproule (Coffs Harbour) 85cc 2str / 150cc 4str 9 – U/13 Levi Layton (Gold Coast) Hugo Holmes Jed Louis (Kurri Kurri) 2str & 4str. 13 – U/16 Thoren Openshaw (Taree) Talon Cardinale (Gold Coast) William Secomb (Kempsey)

2023 WA Senior State MX Round Three Wrap

Round Three of the WA Senior State MX Championship took place over the weekend at Shrubland Park near Bunbury on what eventually became a brutal rutted up track.

MX1 saw John Darroch take the overall, sweeping both races ahead of a consistent Jayden Rykers who went 2-2. Rounding out the overall podium by a narrow margin was Stuart Eardley-Wilmot, his 4-3, overcoming the 3-4 of veteran Dean Porter.

Rykers leads the overall standings on 161-points, to Darroch’s 158, with Porter a distant third on 130.

In MX2, Deacon Paice took the overall with two race wins for 50-points. Dylan Hennessy the runner up in both, and Seth Manuel 3-3 for third overall.

The round saw Paice extend his standings lead to 165-points, Hennessey on 144 and Minnear third on 127-points.

Seth Shackleton topped the MX3 class, running 1-1, with Patrick Butler second overall with a 2-2, and Jake Rumens completed the podium with two third place finishes.

Shackleton moved up the standings with his sweep, promoted into third on 147-points, just short of Butler on 150 and Rumens on 152.

WA MX Championship Bunbury MX1 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 JOHN DARROCH 50 25 25 2 JAYDEN RYKERS 44 22 22 3 STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT 38 18 20 4 DEAN PORTER 38 20 18 5 JULIAN CUTAJAR 31 16 15 6 JAKE FEWSTER 30 14 16 7 CODY HEGGS 29 15 14 8 AYDEN BRIDGEFORD 25 12 13 9 CALLUM BAYLISS 23 11 12 10 NATHAN HIGGOTT 21 10 11 11 LUKE FEW 13 13 –

WA MX Championship Standings – Top 15 MX1

Pos Rider Total 1 JAYDEN RYKERS 161 2 JOHN DARROCH 158 3 DEAN PORTER 130 4 STUART EARDLEY-WILMOT 118 5 CODY HEGGS 100 6 JAKE FEWSTER 99 7 AYDEN BRIDGEFORD 89 8 LUKE FEW 70 9 CALLUM BAYLISS 65 10 NATHAN HIGGOTT 65 11 JAKE TURNER 58 12 KAYDEN MINEAR 50 13 CODY CHITTICK 32 14 JULIAN CUTAJAR 31 15 STEVEN POCOCK 28

WA MX Championship Bunbury MX2 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 DEACON PAICE 50 25 25 2 DYLAN HENNESSEY 44 22 22 3 SETH MANUEL 40 20 20 4 JORDAN MINEAR 34 18 16 5 ISAAC ATKINS 32 14 18 6 EDDY PAJEWSKI 31 16 15 7 ALEC WATKINS 25 11 14 8 CODY CHITTICK 25 15 10 9 TAJ MOORE 24 12 12 10 TRAVIS PITTER 22 13 9 11 STEVEN POCOCK 21 10 11 12 JYE TOMERINI 19 6 13 13 JIORDAN GIACOPPO 17 9 8 14 TAHLIA O’HARE 14 7 7 15 KAI PRATT 14 8 6 16 SHAUN SNOW 10 5 5 17 MASON PAYNE 7 3 4 18 JARRED BOARDMAN 7 4 3 19 BRODIE HOWE 4 2 2 20 SEBASTIAN EDWARD 2 1 1

WA MX Championship Standings – Top 15 MX2

Pos Rider Total 1 DEACON PAICE 165 2 DYLAN HENNESSEY 144 3 JORDAN MINEAR 127 4 TAJ MOORE 120 5 SETH MANUEL 108 6 ISAAC ATKINS 107 7 ALEC WATKINS 95 8 JYE TOMERINI 80 9 TRAVIS PITTER 60 10 CODY CHITTICK 59 11 KAI PRATT 56 12 TAHLIA O’HARE 51 13 SHAUN SNOW 45 14 EDDY PAJEWSKI 44 15 JAYDEN MCFERRAN 43

WA MX Championship Bunbury MX3 Results

Pos Rider Total R1 R2 1 SETH SHACKLETON 50 25 25 2 PATRICK BUTLER 44 22 22 3 JAKE RUMENS 40 20 20 4 SONNY PELLICANO 36 18 18 5 BRAYDEN UPPERTON 32 16 16 6 DEVIN BUCKLEY 30 15 15 7 RYAN FORBES 28 14 14 8 LIAM WRIGHT 26 13 13 9 CHANTZ NAPIER 24 12 12 10 JHETT DONALD 22 11 11 11 JACOB PAYNE 20 10 10 12 DANIEL GODDARD 18 9 9

WA MX Championship Standings – Top 15 MX3

Pos Rider Total 1 JAKE RUMENS 152 2 PATRICK BUTLER 150 3 SETH SHACKLETON 147 4 SONNY PELLICANO 128 5 BRAYDEN UPPERTON 114 6 RYAN FORBES 99 7 CHANTZ NAPIER 94 8 LIAM WRIGHT 86 9 KAIDAN FREIGHT 46 10 JACOB PAYNE 41 11 DANIEL GODDARD 41 12 SEAN PENFOLD 37 13 DEVIN BUCKLEY 30 14 NIKITA FARR 23 15 JHETT DONALD 22

2023 Red Bull Romaniacs

For results and a full report see:

KTM 300 EXC 1-2-3 at Red Bull Romaniacs

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler easily powered clear of the field to win round three of the 2023 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship season at Red Bull Romaniacs and maintain the perfect start to his world title defence.

Hart wrapped up his debut podium and became the first Canadian to finish in the top three of the world’s toughest Hard Enduro Rallye as Bulgarian rider Kabakchiev overhauled 2021 world champion Billy Bolt brilliantly late on to claim the final podium place.

Win for Gravity at E-Xplorer FIM World Cup Round Three

The dramatic volcanic mountains of the Auvergne region of central France served as the backdrop for the third round of the E-Xplorer FIM World Cup.

Changing weather was the main protagonist with heavy rain during the early heats followed by hot sunshine for the finals creating challenges for the teams in this all-electric motorcycle World Cup.

At the end of the weekend, it was Gravity who took the top rostrum position with Robbie Maddison’s Madwill team in second and Championship leaders, MIE taking third this time.

There were also a few casualties along the way with superstar freestyle Australian motocross rider, Robbie Maddison dislocating his shoulder on the first day of testing and handing his ride to Swiss enduro rider, Jonathan Rossé, who arrived late on Friday evening and joined the team having never raced an electric motorcycle. He adapted very quickly steering his way to second with team-mate Sandra Keller.

It was not such a happy ending for the Australian Team Flair who field the husband-and-wife duo of Jack Field and Rhianna Buchanan. They had to withdraw from the event on Saturday afternoon when an injury to Rhianna’s knee did not recover in time for her to race.

For the winning team, they were delighted to produce a home win for Camille Chapeliere and Italian Kiara Fontensi was thrilled with the fairy tale result having stepped late into the saddle of Tjasa Fifer who had commitments elsewhere.

2023 Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup Final

Polish hero Maciej Janowski admits he “exploded” with emotion after sealing victory in an historic Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup Final thriller in Wroclaw on Saturday.

In one of the greatest world team finals in the sport’s 100-year history, Poland, Great Britain and Denmark went into a last-heat decider all in contention for gold in the first Monster Energy FIM SWC since 2017.

After an epic wheel-to-wheel battle with GB hero Robert Lambert, Janowski dived under his Speedway GP rival to snatch the all-important second place behind Australia’s Max Fricke in heat 20 which earned Poland a record-breaking ninth gold medal – 18 years after they first lifted the iconic Ove Fundin Trophy in Wroclaw in 2005.

Janowski’s heroic pass sent the Polish team and fans wild as the legendary Olympic Stadium was shaken to its foundations as Poland triumphed on 33 points, with GB finishing second on 31, Denmark third on 29 and Australia fourth on 27 after the closest Final in living memory.

After watching Poland win their first FIM SWC as a child from the Wroclaw terraces, Janowski could not contain his delight as he crossed the finish line for his fourth Monster Energy FIM SWC gold medal.

Maciej Janowski

“It feels fantastic – in front of my home crowd. I was screaming. I couldn’t hear my brain when I crossed the finish line. I just looked at the fans and they were going crazy. I exploded also, so that was amazing. I am proud of my team, proud of the fans and proud of everybody who was around us.

“To be honest, I was pretty chilled going into the last race. I knew the changes we had made for the last heat gave me not-so-bad speed. It was maybe not working the best on the outside, but when I moved to the inside, I felt I could be in that fight for second position.

“The boys were fighting each other, and I thought I could maybe use the gap. I saw the gap at the end of the third lap. I used a good line, and it was actually working.

“Big thanks to the rest of the teams because I think we showed great racing. It was very emotional. I think for the fans, it was amazing. That’s why they come to the stadium – to get those emotions and get that feeling. For us, it was also good. A win is a win, and it doesn’t matter how you get it.

“We found enough to fight for the gold and get it. We were calm; no stress about anything. Everyone did their job, and I am glad.”

Having gone from cheering on the sport’s biggest stars at the Olympic Stadium to writing his name in speedway history, Janowski admits his epic journey over the past 18 years is proof that dreams can come true.

Joint GB team manager Oliver Allen is delighted with how much his Lions have progressed since the Brits struggled to fourth place at the last Monster Energy FIM SWC Final staged in Leszno in 2017.

Having won 2021 FIM Speedway of Nations gold in Manchester, followed by the FIM SON silver medals in Vojens last year, the Lions have now extended their run in the world’s top two to three straight seasons as Lambert, Dan Bewley, Tai Woffinden, Tom Brennan and Adam Ellis starred for GB.

But Allen admits missing out on what would have been their first gold medal over the four-team format since 1989 was tough to take.

Oliver Allen

“Simon and I are really lucky to have the job at the time we do, when we have three top riders. It was a good result. If you had asked me six years ago whether a silver medal would be good in Poland, I would have said yes. But after tonight, it feels not so good. It was a fantastic advert for speedway and anyone who watched that meeting would have been fascinated by the sport. It was a really good event – it went down to the last race between three teams. We thought it was going to be tight and it never looked like anyone was pulling away. I know we started the meeting well, but we knew we had this block of gates where we had gate three three times. We dropped points there. It was really tight, really good racing and congratulations to Poland and Denmark for a good meeting.”

Danish star Leon Madsen admits a sluggish start cost the Danes as they bagged the bronze medal in triple world champion Nicki Pedersen’s first tournament as rider-manager.

Leon Madsen

“We got the start we didn’t want to get. It was a terrible start for Team Denmark. In the first four races, we only scored three points. It couldn’t have been a more catastrophic start to the meeting, but we kept being positive and kept working together. We fought our way through and finally we managed to find better setups and get back into the meeting. We battled all the way, and it was very tight all the way to the end. I predicted that before the meeting that it could go down to the wire, and it did. It was a fantastic meeting for everyone – the sport as well. It was an incredible meeting in a great atmosphere. Hats off to the Poles. They did very well, and they deserved the win on the night.”

Despite winning two of the last five heats, the Aussie quintet of Jason Doyle, Max Fricke, Jack Holder, Jaimon Lidsey and Chris Holder just fell short of dislodging Denmark from the final spot on the podium.

The Aussies finished on 27-points, two behind Denmark, while Poland’s ninth win in the SWC format came with a 33-point haul. Great Britain completed proceedings on 31-points as the powerhouses of world speedway battled it out for SWC supremacy for the first time since 2017.

After keeping its powder dry in the first block of heats, Australia came out swinging in the middle stages of the SWC final, with Jack Holder doing most of the heavy lifting after stirring victories in heats 10 and 11 – the second as a tactical substitute for Lidsey.

Doyle’s second place in heat 12 was also invaluable as the Aussies moved into third, 4pts behind Poland –which had just moved into the overall lead for the first time over the fast-starting Great Britain. But there was more high drama to come.

Doyle won again in heat 14, but the next outing was a hammer blow for Australia – which had booked the final spot in the SWC final after powering through the race-off the day before – when Jack Holder high-sided after contact with Dane Rasmus Jensen. A battered Jack was unable to make the restart, and was replaced by his older brother, Chris, who finished third.

Jason Doyle

“It’s not looking good for Jack (Holder). He’s complaining of a wrist injury. All the best for him. He flew through the air and landed on his wrist, so it’s not looking good. It was so close all night and Jack was a massive key. We knew that it was going to be difficult to get back into the game. But that’s speedway! What a great night of racing, very close. Over the last couple of days, I have really enjoyed riding for Team Australia. It is a great week for our sport and our country. Not the result we wanted, but fair play to Poland. What a great night!”

The CBS Bins-sponsored Australia rallied at the death knell, but victories for Doyle (heat 17) and Fricke (heat 20) weren’t enough to dislodge Denmark from third place.

Poland is now five wins ahead of Denmark (four) on the SWC honour board, followed by Sweden (three) and Australia (two) – those victories coming in 2001 and 2002.

With the Monster Energy FIM SWC coming to a thrilling finale, the action switches back to Speedway GP, with the OlyBet FIM Speedway GP of Latvia – Riga coming to Bikernieki for the first time on Saturday, August 12, with the Latvian capital also staging FIM Speedway of Nations – SON2 for the sport’s top under-21 teams on Friday, August 11.

Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup

POLAND 33

Bartosz Zmarzlik 11

Patryk Dudek 6

Maciej Janowski 7

Dominik Kubera 9

Janusz Kolodziej 0 GREAT BRITAIN 31

Tom Brennan 0

Robert Lambert 12

Tai Woffinden 7

Adam Ellis 3

Dan Bewley 9 DENMARK 29

Leon Madsen 9

Rasmus Jensen 13

Mikkel Michelsen 2

Nicki Pedersen 0

Anders Thomsen 5 AUSTRALIA 27

Max Fricke 7

Jack Holder 8

Jason Doyle 10

Jaimon Lidsey 1

Chris Holder 1

2023 MXGP Round 14 – MXGP of Finland Wrap

For the full report see:

Febvre gets the better of Prado in Finland | Adamo sweeps MX2

The MXGP of Finland made up round 14 of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship in Vantaa over the weekend, where Kawasaki Racing Team’s Romain Febvre took his personal record to five Grand Prix victories in a row.

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado finished second once again, including the race two win to keep Febvre honest, and closing out the overal podium was Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team’s Glenn Coldenhoff, making it a back-to-back podium as his form continued.

In MX2, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Andrea Adamo took his first perfect GP win with an excellent 1-1 that extends his lead in the Championship.

Filling out the MX2 overall podium and getting his fourth podium in a row was Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Simon Laengenfelder in front of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Liam Everts who made the return to the podium for the first time since Sumbawa-Indonesia, with a consistent weekend.

A rapid getaway saw Aussie Mitch Evans prominent entering the first turn in race one but he emerged eleventh after being pushed wide and, dropped to twelfth, then eventually regained eleventh seven laps from the end of the race.

Ninth for twelve laps in race two, he eventually surrendered one position as he faced vision problems with broken goggles to come home tenth for the same placing overall on the day. The Australian remains fourteenth in the series standings but is now just fifteen points from a top-ten ranking despite missing the opening four rounds of the series.

Mitch Evans

“I felt more comfortable today; it’s just a shame about race two. A rock hit the cannister on my roll-offs on the first lap so I was wiping my goggles all moto.”

MXGP of Finland, Vanta – Video Highlights