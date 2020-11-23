Moto News Weekly Wrap
November 24, 2020
2020 Casey Stoner Cup
Relief was the first emotion when Kurri Kurri Junior Motor Cycle Club member Boyd Hollis took the checkered flag to win the 2020 Tradecore Industries Casey Stoner Senior Cup final on Saturday (November 21). Having been runner-up in three of the past four years Hollis simply said “At last” when he completed his victory lap with the checked flag.
It had taken the likes of Jarred Brook, Kayden Downing and Connor Ryan to keep Hollis off the top step of the rostrum previously, but even in their absence he still had some classy opposition to overcome. Despite Hollis leading all the way in the eight lap final placegetters Luke Bush and Kale Galeano kept the pressure on him throughout.
Earlier in the day Hollis won the Pro 450 final ahead of motocross regular Danny Anderson proving a surprise packet with a strong second place with Galeano third.
Angus Hutchinson cleaned up in the Pro 250 class but failed to reproduce his good form from the heats when the Cup and Pro 450 finals came around.
The only other senior classes were the Over 35s class and the Pre’95s class, both being won by Eric Smaller, and there was no lessening of intensity or excitement when they took to the track.
So too the junior racing which again showcased the great talent coming through the ranks. Although there was a small entry list in the 13 to Under 16s the expected close battles for honours ensued. It was a double for the host club as Cody Lewis won the one-off six lap Casey Stoner Junior Cup final ahead of Michael West and Rory Hutchinson after a day when that trio had been involved in plenty of close battles.
In the younger age brackets both Alexander Adamson and Riley Nauta scored two class wins, while Taylen Howard and Jake Paige had a win and a minor placing. Nauta and Howard, along with Jake and Bodie Paige all made the trip down from Queensland worthwhile.
This annual dirt track meeting at the Loxford Park Raceway is normally run in the early part of the calendar year, but ultimately was fortunate to be staged at all in a year so disrupted for sporting events.
The New South Wales Junior Track Championships to be held at Tamworth’s Oakburn Park Speedway next weekend (November 28) meaning the state will get to stage all its State Championship meetings, along annual feature meetings like the Akubra Classic and the Casey Stoner Cup in what has been a much abbreviated season of racing.
2020 Casey Stoner Cup Results
|Pos
|Senior Casey Stoner Cup
|1
|Boyd Hollis
|2
|Luke Bush
|3
|Kale Galeano
|PRO 450
|1
|Boyd Hollis
|2
|Danny Anderson
|3
|Kale Galeano
|PRO 250
|1
|Angus Hutchinson
|2
|Jack Griffin
|3
|Dane Griffin
|OVER 35
|1
|Eric Smaller
|2
|Anthony Farrell
|3
|Jason Griffin
|PRE ‘95s
|1
|Eric Smaller
|2
|Ben Smaller
|3
|Mike Gear
|Pos.
|JUNIOR CASEY STONER CUP
|1
|Cody Lewis
|2
|Michael West
|3
|Rory Hutchinson
|50cc Auto Div.2 7 – U/9
|1
|Taylen Howard
|2
|Chayse Trappel
|3
|Jake Paige
|65cc 7 – U/9
|1
|Jake Paige
|2
|Chayse Trappel
|3
|Taylen Howard
|65cc 9 – U/13
|1
|Riley Nauta
|2
|Bodie Paige
|3
|Jayden Holder
|85cc 4-str Modified 7- U/12
|1
|Riley Nauta
|2
|Jedd Fyffe
|3
|Bodie Paige
|85cc 2str / 150cc 4str SW 9 – U/13
|1
|Alexander Adamson
|2
|Jack Fritsch
|3
|Bodie Cardinale
|85cc 2str / 150cc 4str BW 11– U/13
|1
|Alexander Adamson
|2
|Jayden Holder
|3
|Riley Nauta
|85cc 2str / 150cc 4str SW 12– U/16
|1
|Aston Davis
|2
|William Lane
|3
|No Third
|85cc 2str / 150cc 4str BW 12 – /16
|1
|Cameron Dunker
|2
|Aston Davis
|3
|Thoren Openshaw
|100-150 2-str 13 – U/16
|1
|Cody Lewis
|2
|Talon Cardinale
|3
|Carter Thompson
|200-250 4-str 13 – U/16
|1
|Cody Lewis
|2
|Michael West
|3
|Rory Hutchinson
|Combined 13 – U/16
|1
|Michael West
|2
|Cody Lewis
|3
|Rory Hutchinson
Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship unveil 2021 calendar
The AORC Management Team have revealed the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), presented by MXStore 2021 Calendar. The Calendar will feature 12 action packed rounds across six tantalising venues in 2021, visiting four states across the country as the championship kicks back into gear.
The 2021 AORC will continue the double-header format, kicking off the season at Nowra, NSW, on March 27 and 28 for Rounds 1 and 2. Nowra was set to run in 2020 and we know it is now more than ready to provide sensational racing and will be a Championship highlight to start off the year in style.
Rounds 3 and 4 on April 17 and 18, will be held in Victoria at a yet to be finalised venue. For the fourth time in six years, the Championship then returns to the picturesque Kyogle, NSW, for rounds 5 and 6 on July 17 and 18, before heading north to Queensland for a yet to be determined venue for Rounds 7 and 8 on August 6 and 7.
AORC returns to the sand of Kingston SE, South Australia, on September 18 and 19 for the penultimate weekend as the venue plays host to Rounds 9 and 10.
The Championship Grand Finale Rounds 11 and 12 is set to take place at Omeo, Victoria on October 16 and 17. This Championship finished spectacularly in 2018 and in 2021 it will do the same as the AORC will be able to crown all of its champions.
With all 14 Championship classes set to continue in 2021 there will be something for all types of riders, from the smallest of Juniors to the World’s best off-road riders. Keep your eyes peeled as we reveal the classes in the coming weeks.
Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO
“The AORC management team have worked together to bring the championship back in 2021, we are sure both riders and fans are eager to get back to the track in the new year for some sensational racing. With large fields expected across all classes, so many different opportunities to go racing and with the backing of all our industry partners and host clubs we can’t wait to get the show back on the road to the see the world best riders go head to head out in the bush.”
AORC can also reveal the championship will return to Tasmania in 2022.
Rohan Tungate joins Slangerup SGP team for 2021
Former Australian champion Rohan Tungate is set to race for Danish team Slangerup in 2021 – putting his Peterborough future in serious doubt. The Kurri Kurri-born star has been unveiled by Polish First Division club Tarnow and Swedish side Lejonen as part of their sides for next year.
With riders competing in Poland’s second tier now limited to racing in just two other national leagues, this would appear to rule Tungate out of a return to the East of England Showground, where he was due to race in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the British league season.
Rohan Tungate
“I’m really happy to stay in Slangerup and was really looking forward to racing and fighting for the team in 2020, but unfortunately it couldn’t happen because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The team looks strong, and with a skilled team leader, I’m sure we’re going to have a fun and successful season. I can’t wait to get into action and see a lot of fans on the terraces.”
Tungate teams up with the likes of Andreas Lyager, Dawid Lampart, Jonas Seifert-Salk, Daniel Henderson and Emil Portner at the club. They are yet to name an A rider to spearhead the side, with former SGP star Mikkel Michelsen usually a regular in their colours.
The loss of Tungate would be another blow to the British leagues, with more top riders expected to be forced out by the Polish restrictions, which limit PGE Ekstraliga riders to competing in just one other league.
2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing AMA Teams revealed
With “off-season” preparations underway for the 2021 race season, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team has announced its three-rider line-up alongside a press event held today at the company’s North American test track facility “RD Field” in Southern California.
Featuring two of the sport’s top contenders – Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb – in the 450 cc division, the team is also proud to welcome rising star Maximus Vohland to its in-house 250 cc effort as the orange bleeder is set to make his professional debut in 2021.
450SX/MX
Marvin Musquin, a decade-long veteran of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, will return to the 450 cc lineup in 2021 as he dives into the upcoming AMA Supercross Championship with vengeance after missing last year’s series due to a major knee injury.
Missing nearly one-year of racing in total, the French rider returned to the dirt for the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, where he eased his way back into action with a series of promising performances to claim fourth overall in the series. Musquin will continue to put in the work during the offseason to come back even stronger and ready to contest the 450SX title aboard the KTM 450 SX-Factory Edition come January.
Webb, the 2019 450SX Champion, followed up his ground-breaking year with a strong title defense last season as he brought the 2020 championship down to the final race, ultimately finishing runner-up with four race-wins and nine podiums. An ongoing back injury kept him sidelined for this past AMA Pro Motocross Championship but the North Carolina native has been hard at work and is ready to do battle in 2021. On the heels of inking another two-year deal with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, Webb will look to return the number one plate to his KTM 450 SX-Factory Edition for the next two seasons.
Ian Harrison – Team Manager
“We are very confident in Marvin and Cooper for the 2021 season. Marvin has been with KTM North America for a decade now and has always competed at the highest level. Having missed the 2020 season, he is eager to get back to racing SX and being healthy is a big part of the puzzle. We plan to start testing this week to fine tune our 2021 machine – we have a few new components to test and work with that should help Marvin improve his bike setup. We are looking forward to what Marvin can do in 2021, him being with long-time mechanic Frank Latham puts him in good hands. Cooper has a lot of experience coming into 2021 and we are very excited to see how things progress now that he has been with us for two years. Along with his mechanic, Carlos Rivera, I feel we are all at a point where we understand each other’s strengths and that leads to better bike setup and race day changes. Cooper also has a clean bill of health, so we are confident that he will be ready to keep the momentum rolling into 2021.”
250SX/MX
For the first time since 2015, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team will bring its 250 cc effort back in-house with a one-rider lineup in 2021. Maximus Vohland, a Northern California native with strong motocross heritage in his blood, comes in with many years under the guidance of KTM’s Orange Brigade Amateur Motocross program. The five-time Loretta Lynn’s AMA National Champion, and most recently crowned 2019 AMA Youth Rider of the Year, has proven his merit at the highest level of amateur racing where he now begins the next chapter with his professional supercross debut aboard the KTM 250 SX-F.
Ian Harrison – Team Manager
“Max has had a long and successful journey as an amateur with KTM and we are happy to be involved in the start of his young career. I met him years ago and have seen his progress through the amateur ranks – he is young but has a lot of potential. Time will tell how he manages the ups and downs of professional racing and we will be here to help support him in every way we can. Our goal is to have Max and KTM up front.”
The 2021 AMA Supercross Championship is set to kick off on Saturday, January 16 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Mattia Guadagnini joins KTM MX2 efforts
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will field three racers in the MX2 category of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship after signing Italian Mattia Guadagnini for next season.
Mattia Guadagnini
“For me this is a dream come true to join the KTM family, especially the De Carli team as I grew up watching Tony’s races. I always said ‘one day I want to be there also and fight in the world championship’ so the day has come and I’m so happy. I like how they work as a big family, spending lots of time together. Also having Tony and Jorge as direct teammates will be awesome. I can learn a lot and I think I have all I need to work on my goals for the future!”
Guadagnini is the 2020 EMX250 European Championship runner-up after owning nine motos in his first season on a 250cc four-stroke machine. He adds the silver medal to the gold he won in 2019 as the FIM World and EMX125 #1 for what was his first major step onto the international stage.
Guadagnini will slot into Claudio de Carli’s side of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing set-up where he will join the training program around Tony Cairoli and Jorge Prado and their Roman base. The Grand Prix rookie can count MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle and Rene Hofer as teammates in MX2 next year.
Red Bull KTM will continue to field Cairoli, Jeffrey Herlings and Prado on the KTM 450 SX-Fs in the MXGP division.
Claudio De Carli
“Mattia is one of the most interesting young riders in international motocross, he has already reached important milestones and he must continue in his growth to fight with the best riders in the world championship. We are happy to have him in our team and, as always, we will try to give him the best from a technical and training point of view. He gives me the impression of a boy with solid principles and great motivation and I want him to face this first year with us by working with his teammates, without pressure and with the aim of improving in every aspect in his first full season of MX2.”
2021 Racing schedule
2021 AMA SX calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Location
|E/W
|Jan 16
|Houston 1
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|East
|Jan 19
|Houston 2
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|East
|Jan 23
|Houston 3
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|East
|Jan 30
|Indianapolis 1
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|East
|Feb 2
|Indianapolis 2
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|East
|Feb 6
|Indianapolis 3
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|East
|Feb20
|Glendale 1
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|West
|Feb 23
|Glendale 2
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|West
|Feb 27
|Glendale 3
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, AZ
|West
|Mar 6
|Daytona*
|Daytona Int. Speedway
|Daytona Beach, FL
|East
|Mar 13
|Arlington 1
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|West
|Mar 16
|Arlington 2
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|West
|Mar 20
|Arlington 3
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|West
|Round 14
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Round 15
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Round 16
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Round 17
|Salt Lake City
|Rice-Eccles Stadium
|Salt Lake City, UT
|TBD
2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar
|Rnd
|Grand Prix
|Date
|1
|MXGP of Oman, Muscat
|Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr
|2
|MXGP of Italy, TBA
|Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr
|3
|MXGP of Portugal, Agueda
|Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May
|4
|MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss
|Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May
|5
|MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal
|Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May
|6
|MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok
|Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun
|7
|MXGP of Latvia, Kegums
|Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun
|8
|MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta
|Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul
|9
|MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang
|Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul
|10
|MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket
|Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul
|11
|MXGP of Belgium, Lommel
|Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug
|12
|MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla
|Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug
|13
|MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing
|Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug
|14
|MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive
|Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug
|15
|MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
|Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep
|16
|MXGP of China, TBA
|Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep
|17
|MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely
|Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct
|18
|MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
|Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct
|19
|TBA
|Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct
|20
|MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen
|Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov
2021 Australian Pro MX calendar
|Rnd
|Date
|Location
|1
|Apr-11
|Wonthaggi, Victoria
|2
|May-02
|Canberra, ACT
|3
|May-30
|Gilman, South Australia
|4
|Jun-27
|Maitland, NSW
|5
|Jul-25
|Wodonga, Victoria
|6
|Aug-08
|TBC, Queensland
|7/8
|August 14-15
|Coolum, Queensland
2021 Speedway GP Calendar
|Date
|Round
|Location
|Apr-24
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|May-15
|2021 PZM Warsaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|PGE Narodowy
|May-22
|2021 German FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Bergring Arena
|Jun-05
|2021 Czech Republic FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Marketa Stadium
|Jun-19
|2021 FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|TBC
|Jul-17
|2021 Adrian Flux British FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Principality Stadium
|Jul-31
|2021 Betard Wroclaw FIM Speedway Grand Prix OF POLAND
|Olympic Stadium
|Aug-14
|2021 Swedish FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|G&B Arena
|Aug-28
|2021 Russian FIM Speedway Grand Prix
|Anatoly Stepanov Stadium
|Sep-11
|2021 Danish FIM Speedway Grand Prix Sponsored by ECCO
|Vojens Speedway Center
|Oct-02
|2021 Torun FIM Speedway Grand Prix of Poland
|Marian Rose MotoArena