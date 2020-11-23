Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship unveil 2021 calendar

The AORC Management Team have revealed the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), presented by MXStore 2021 Calendar. The Calendar will feature 12 action packed rounds across six tantalising venues in 2021, visiting four states across the country as the championship kicks back into gear.

The 2021 AORC will continue the double-header format, kicking off the season at Nowra, NSW, on March 27 and 28 for Rounds 1 and 2. Nowra was set to run in 2020 and we know it is now more than ready to provide sensational racing and will be a Championship highlight to start off the year in style.

Rounds 3 and 4 on April 17 and 18, will be held in Victoria at a yet to be finalised venue. For the fourth time in six years, the Championship then returns to the picturesque Kyogle, NSW, for rounds 5 and 6 on July 17 and 18, before heading north to Queensland for a yet to be determined venue for Rounds 7 and 8 on August 6 and 7.

AORC returns to the sand of Kingston SE, South Australia, on September 18 and 19 for the penultimate weekend as the venue plays host to Rounds 9 and 10.

The Championship Grand Finale Rounds 11 and 12 is set to take place at Omeo, Victoria on October 16 and 17. This Championship finished spectacularly in 2018 and in 2021 it will do the same as the AORC will be able to crown all of its champions.

With all 14 Championship classes set to continue in 2021 there will be something for all types of riders, from the smallest of Juniors to the World’s best off-road riders. Keep your eyes peeled as we reveal the classes in the coming weeks.

Peter Doyle – Motorcycling Australia CEO

“The AORC management team have worked together to bring the championship back in 2021, we are sure both riders and fans are eager to get back to the track in the new year for some sensational racing. With large fields expected across all classes, so many different opportunities to go racing and with the backing of all our industry partners and host clubs we can’t wait to get the show back on the road to the see the world best riders go head to head out in the bush.”

AORC can also reveal the championship will return to Tasmania in 2022.

Rohan Tungate joins Slangerup SGP team for 2021

Former Australian champion Rohan Tungate is set to race for Danish team Slangerup in 2021 – putting his Peterborough future in serious doubt. The Kurri Kurri-born star has been unveiled by Polish First Division club Tarnow and Swedish side Lejonen as part of their sides for next year.

With riders competing in Poland’s second tier now limited to racing in just two other national leagues, this would appear to rule Tungate out of a return to the East of England Showground, where he was due to race in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the British league season.

Rohan Tungate

“I’m really happy to stay in Slangerup and was really looking forward to racing and fighting for the team in 2020, but unfortunately it couldn’t happen because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The team looks strong, and with a skilled team leader, I’m sure we’re going to have a fun and successful season. I can’t wait to get into action and see a lot of fans on the terraces.”

Tungate teams up with the likes of Andreas Lyager, Dawid Lampart, Jonas Seifert-Salk, Daniel Henderson and Emil Portner at the club. They are yet to name an A rider to spearhead the side, with former SGP star Mikkel Michelsen usually a regular in their colours.

The loss of Tungate would be another blow to the British leagues, with more top riders expected to be forced out by the Polish restrictions, which limit PGE Ekstraliga riders to competing in just one other league.

2021 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing AMA Teams revealed

With “off-season” preparations underway for the 2021 race season, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team has announced its three-rider line-up alongside a press event held today at the company’s North American test track facility “RD Field” in Southern California.

Featuring two of the sport’s top contenders – Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb – in the 450 cc division, the team is also proud to welcome rising star Maximus Vohland to its in-house 250 cc effort as the orange bleeder is set to make his professional debut in 2021.

450SX/MX

Marvin Musquin, a decade-long veteran of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, will return to the 450 cc lineup in 2021 as he dives into the upcoming AMA Supercross Championship with vengeance after missing last year’s series due to a major knee injury.

Missing nearly one-year of racing in total, the French rider returned to the dirt for the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, where he eased his way back into action with a series of promising performances to claim fourth overall in the series. Musquin will continue to put in the work during the offseason to come back even stronger and ready to contest the 450SX title aboard the KTM 450 SX-Factory Edition come January.

Webb, the 2019 450SX Champion, followed up his ground-breaking year with a strong title defense last season as he brought the 2020 championship down to the final race, ultimately finishing runner-up with four race-wins and nine podiums. An ongoing back injury kept him sidelined for this past AMA Pro Motocross Championship but the North Carolina native has been hard at work and is ready to do battle in 2021. On the heels of inking another two-year deal with the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team, Webb will look to return the number one plate to his KTM 450 SX-Factory Edition for the next two seasons.

Ian Harrison – Team Manager

“We are very confident in Marvin and Cooper for the 2021 season. Marvin has been with KTM North America for a decade now and has always competed at the highest level. Having missed the 2020 season, he is eager to get back to racing SX and being healthy is a big part of the puzzle. We plan to start testing this week to fine tune our 2021 machine – we have a few new components to test and work with that should help Marvin improve his bike setup. We are looking forward to what Marvin can do in 2021, him being with long-time mechanic Frank Latham puts him in good hands. Cooper has a lot of experience coming into 2021 and we are very excited to see how things progress now that he has been with us for two years. Along with his mechanic, Carlos Rivera, I feel we are all at a point where we understand each other’s strengths and that leads to better bike setup and race day changes. Cooper also has a clean bill of health, so we are confident that he will be ready to keep the momentum rolling into 2021.”

250SX/MX

For the first time since 2015, the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team will bring its 250 cc effort back in-house with a one-rider lineup in 2021. Maximus Vohland, a Northern California native with strong motocross heritage in his blood, comes in with many years under the guidance of KTM’s Orange Brigade Amateur Motocross program. The five-time Loretta Lynn’s AMA National Champion, and most recently crowned 2019 AMA Youth Rider of the Year, has proven his merit at the highest level of amateur racing where he now begins the next chapter with his professional supercross debut aboard the KTM 250 SX-F.

Ian Harrison – Team Manager

“Max has had a long and successful journey as an amateur with KTM and we are happy to be involved in the start of his young career. I met him years ago and have seen his progress through the amateur ranks – he is young but has a lot of potential. Time will tell how he manages the ups and downs of professional racing and we will be here to help support him in every way we can. Our goal is to have Max and KTM up front.”

The 2021 AMA Supercross Championship is set to kick off on Saturday, January 16 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Mattia Guadagnini joins KTM MX2 efforts

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will field three racers in the MX2 category of the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship after signing Italian Mattia Guadagnini for next season.

Mattia Guadagnini

“For me this is a dream come true to join the KTM family, especially the De Carli team as I grew up watching Tony’s races. I always said ‘one day I want to be there also and fight in the world championship’ so the day has come and I’m so happy. I like how they work as a big family, spending lots of time together. Also having Tony and Jorge as direct teammates will be awesome. I can learn a lot and I think I have all I need to work on my goals for the future!”

Guadagnini is the 2020 EMX250 European Championship runner-up after owning nine motos in his first season on a 250cc four-stroke machine. He adds the silver medal to the gold he won in 2019 as the FIM World and EMX125 #1 for what was his first major step onto the international stage.

Guadagnini will slot into Claudio de Carli’s side of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing set-up where he will join the training program around Tony Cairoli and Jorge Prado and their Roman base. The Grand Prix rookie can count MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle and Rene Hofer as teammates in MX2 next year.

Red Bull KTM will continue to field Cairoli, Jeffrey Herlings and Prado on the KTM 450 SX-Fs in the MXGP division.

Claudio De Carli

“Mattia is one of the most interesting young riders in international motocross, he has already reached important milestones and he must continue in his growth to fight with the best riders in the world championship. We are happy to have him in our team and, as always, we will try to give him the best from a technical and training point of view. He gives me the impression of a boy with solid principles and great motivation and I want him to face this first year with us by working with his teammates, without pressure and with the aim of improving in every aspect in his first full season of MX2.”

2021 Racing schedule

2021 AMA SX calendar

Date Event Venue Location E/W Jan 16 Houston 1 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 19 Houston 2 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 23 Houston 3 NRG Stadium Houston, TX East Jan 30 Indianapolis 1 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb 2 Indianapolis 2 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb 6 Indianapolis 3 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN East Feb20 Glendale 1 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Feb 23 Glendale 2 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Feb 27 Glendale 3 State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ West Mar 6 Daytona* Daytona Int. Speedway Daytona Beach, FL East Mar 13 Arlington 1 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Mar 16 Arlington 2 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Mar 20 Arlington 3 AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX West Round 14 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 15 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 16 TBD TBD TBD TBD Round 17 Salt Lake City Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT TBD

2021 Provisional MXGP Calendar

Rnd Grand Prix Date 1 MXGP of Oman, Muscat Fri 2 Apr – Sat 3 Apr 2 MXGP of Italy, TBA Sat 24 Apr – Sun 25 Apr 3 MXGP of Portugal, Agueda Sat 8 May – Sun 9 May 4 MXGP of The Netherlands, Oss Sat 22 May – Sun 23 May 5 MXGP of Germany, Teutschenthal Sat 29 May – Sun 30 May 6 MXGP of Russia, Orlyonok Sat 12 Jun – Sun 13 Jun 7 MXGP of Latvia, Kegums Sat 19 Jun – Sun 20 Jun 8 MXGP of Jakarta (INA), Jakarta Sat 3 Jul – Sun 4 Jul 9 MXGP of Indonesia, Semarang Sat 10 Jul – Sun 11 Jul 10 MXGP of Czech Replublic, Loket Sat 24 Jul – Sun 25 Jul 11 MXGP of Belgium, Lommel Sat 31 Jul – Sun 1 Aug 12 MXGP of Sweden, Uddevalla Sat 7 Aug – Sun 8 Aug 13 MXGP of Finland, Iitti-KimiRing Sat 21 Aug – Sun 22 Aug 14 MXGP of Igora Drive (RUS), Igora Drive Sat 28 Aug – Sun 29 Aug 15 MXGP of Turkey, Afyonkarahisar Sat 11 Sep – Sun 12 Sep 16 MXGP of China, TBA Sat 18 Sep – Sun 19 Sep 17 MXGP of France, St Jean d’Angely Sat 9 Oct – Sun 10 Oct 18 MXGP of Spain, intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos Sat 16 Oct – Sun 17 Oct 19 TBA Sat 30 Oct – Sun 31 Oct 20 MXGP of Patagonia Argentina, Neuquen Sat 13 Nov – Sun 14 Nov

2021 Australian Pro MX calendar

Rnd Date Location 1 Apr-11 Wonthaggi, Victoria 2 May-02 Canberra, ACT 3 May-30 Gilman, South Australia 4 Jun-27 Maitland, NSW 5 Jul-25 Wodonga, Victoria 6 Aug-08 TBC, Queensland 7/8 August 14-15 Coolum, Queensland

2021 Speedway GP Calendar