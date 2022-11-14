Moto News Weekly Wrap
November 15, 2022
What’s New:
- Jay Wilson narrowly misses perfect season in Japan
- Adam Bailey appointed Chief Exec of World Supercross
- Trackmasters 2022 run and won at Barleigh Ranch
- Scouting Moto Combine to join Redbud & Ironman in 2023
- Al-Balooshi wins Saudi Baja-Hail
- 2023 Australian ProMX Rider & Race Numbers List revealed
- Paris Supercross 2022 Wrap
- 2023 World Rally-Raid Championship Calendar
- 2023 FIM X-Trial World Championship
- 2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Calendar
- 2022 Racing Calendars
- 2023 Racing Calendars
- SuperEnduro Calendar Update
Jay Wilson narrowly misses perfect season in Japan
Yamaha’s Jay Wilson came within one race of completing the perfect season in the 2022 Japanese Motocross Championship after finishing second at the final round of the series, at Sugo, in Japan.
Wilson had dominated all 14 races contested in the IA2 division (250cc) and was staring down the barrel of an undefeated season in his first year of racing in Japan for the Yamaha factory team.
Just two race wins separated him and the ultimate goal in racing, but he was up against it at Sugo in the form of some imported competition as well as an ankle injury sustained late least week.
That soon become one race as Wilson took victory in the first moto of the day at Sugo, ahead of New Zealand guest rider, Brodie Connelly. Wilson started well and built a gap over his rivals that he held until the finish, so the perfect season all hinged on the final moto of the year.
And, it didn’t start well for the already crowned 2022 Japanese IA2 champion. He was poor out of the gate and just outside the top five in the opening stages, while Connelly pulled the holeshot and began to clear out.
Wilson made quick work of the riders in front of him and moved into second place with 15 minutes left to go in the race but by this stage, Connelly was 10 seconds up the track and in no mood to gift a race to his Yamaha and ANZAC partner.
Wilson couldn’t eat into the Connelly lead and finished some seven second behind him at the finish. Both riders finished the day with 2-1 / 1-2 results with Connelly taking the round win due to his better finish in the final moto.
The wash up of the points saw Yamaha and the YZ250F win every moto contested in the 2022 Japanese IA2 championship. 15 race wins belonged to Jay Wilson and one to Brodie Connelly.
Jay Wilson
“I wanted desperately to win that final moto and give the Yamaha Factory Racing team the perfect season, but it wasn’t to be. I didn’t get a good start and then by the time I got through the pack, Brodie had cleared out and was riding well. Full credit to him, he deserved the race win and was simply better than me in that final moto. I also will have some scans on my foot and ankle as something isn’t right down there. This round wrapped up my racing commitments in Japan for 2022 and it’s been an amazing year. Yamaha have been so good to me, and I owe them for giving me this opportunity to work and race with such an awesome company and the great people in it. We moved over here as a whole family and have had such a good time and embraced so much of Japan and its lifestyle. We enjoyed every second of it and have made some life-long friends here. I would love to come back again and continue my role here at YMC for 2023 and hopefully we can make that happen, as 2022 has given myself and my family so much. And a thank you to all the people that come out to the racing. The Japanese crowds and other riders have been so supportive of me and that makes racing so much fun.”
Adam Bailey appointed Chief Exec of World Supercross
SX Global has announced that Adam Bailey has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while Tony Cochrane will assume a new role as Vice Chairman of the SX Global Board of Directors.
Prior to the promotion, Bailey occupied the position of Director of Motorsports where he spearheaded development of the series’ unique financial model, negotiations, and onboarding of the 10 exclusive team licenses, as well as development efforts for the innovative competitive structure and race format for the up-and-coming global supercross series.
The WSX pilot season saw more than 85,000 fans attending its two initial events in Cardiff, Wales, and Melbourne, Australia, while its race broadcasts played to millions around the world through a series of broadcasting agreements and the WSX.TV live streaming platform.
In his new role as CEO, Bailey will continue driving WSX forward to realize its vision of a truly global, FIM-sanctioned supercross series, dedicated to delivering world-class racing to supercross fans around the world.
Adam Bailey
“I’m both humbled and honored to have the opportunity to step into the role as CEO of SX Global, I am incredibly proud of what our team has achieved in such a short time, bringing this year’s ‘pilot season’ to life. Most of all, I am excited for what the future brings. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Tony for his outstanding leadership and mentorship, bringing SX Global to life and securing the FIM World Supercross Championship rights. His experience has been pivotal to our early success.”
Cochrane was instrumental in the initial development and successful roll-out of the WSX Championship. In his new role as Vice Chairman, Cochrane will continue to work tirelessly to deliver an even more elevated championship in 2023 by shifting his focus to securing new locations to expand the World Supercross Championship and commercial opportunities.
Tony Cochrane
“I really enjoyed participating in another start up and all the challenges that brings. It’s been an exciting and demanding time for the whole SX Global team and I’m super proud of the ‘pilot season’ they created in an unbelievably short time frame, I fully endorse, along with our Board, Adam’s new role as CEO. A position he has worked tirelessly for and one in which he will excel. I respect and admire his positive approach to the supercross industry, and it is very clear he has that respect back in spades from riders, teams, and suppliers.”
Trackmasters 2022 run and won at Barleigh Ranch
With Peter Baker
Some of the brightest young stars in dirt track racing will have their names inscribed on trophies honouring the memory of four names that have been synonymous with the sport as a result of the 31st staging of the Trackmasters motorcycle meeting at the Barleigh Ranch Raceway last weekend (November 12 & 13).
The previous Trackmasters meeting was held back in 2019 but due to Covid and washouts earlier this year there had been a long wait for this meeting.
Fans were treated to plenty of high quality action with numerous close finishes as it was mainly some the sport’s young guns who grabbed the honours.
The Trackmasters Unlimited final was won by Luke Bush who then went on to win the Shoot-out and with that he won the Max Troth Golden Helmet, a trophy that was first awarded back in 1965 and has some legends of the sport inscribed as previous winners.
Earlier, 16 year old Cody Lewis not only won all five rounds of the Pro 250 class but then won the final of the Pro 450 class and with it the Rod Allen Memorial Trophy awarded in memory of the long-time dirt track and speedway commentator.
The George Watson Memorial Trophy, honouring the multiple championship winning dirt track sidecar rider over many years, was decided on the Unlimited final and what a thrilling climax that produced.
Reigning Australian Dirt Track Sidecar champions Troy Pritchard and passenger Ethan Wade grabbed the lead within metres of the finish line to edge out Corey Forde / Darren Freudenstein, who had earlier won the Open class.
The Don Begley Memorial Trophy in memory of inaugural secretary of the Raymond Terrace Motorcycle Club was awarded on the Slider class and produced the only ‘old hand’ winner as Michael Slade took the honours.
All of the Memorial trophies were presented by sons of the honourees – Ross Allen, Chris Watson and Mark Begley – while Hunter Club President Keith Davies handed over the Golden Helmet.
And the riders receiving the rewards were pleased to know that their names will be forever inscribed on those trophies.
Joshua McCosker won the very competitive Over 35s class while the only women entrant Bree-Anna Etheridge got the Encouragement award for some sterling rides in open company.
The ATVs were back on the programme where Matthew Griffiths won both classes with Jeffrey McKee the next best.
In the juniors fans got to see some of the promising riders coming through the ranks – Thoren Openshaw dominated in the 13 – Under 16s, but the honours for the weekend went to Jed Fyffe who won all three classes he contested and Braxsen Anderson scored a double.
31st Annual Trackmasters (2022) Results
|SENIORS
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|TRACKMASTERS UNLIMITED
|Luke Bush
|Blake Wilby
|Wade O’Keefe
|ROD ALLEN MEMORIAL PRO 450
|Cody Lewis
|Luke Bush
|Ryan Douglas (Qld)
|PRO 250
|Cody Lewis
|Ryan Douglas
|Caleb Wilkes
|DON BEGLEY MEMORIAL SLIDERS
|Michael Slade
|James Bevan
|Shane Baker
|OVER 35s
|Joshua McCosker
|Zac Campbell
|Andrew Fleming
|MAX TROTH GOLDEN HELMET SHOOT-OUT
|Luke Bush (winner)
|WOMENS PRO OPEN
|Bree-Anna Etheridge (winner)
|GEORGE WATSON MEMORIAL DIRT TRACK SIDECAR UNLIMITED
|Troy Pritchard / Ethan Wade
|Corey Forde / Darren Freudenstein
|Jack Grosser / Tristan Smith
|DIRT TRACK SIDECAR – OPEN
|Corey Forde / Darren Freudenstein
|Jarred Marko / Shaun Fuller
|Jack Grosser / Tristan Smith
|ATV UNLIMITED
|Matthew Griffiths
|Joshua Griffiths
|Jeffrey McKee
|ATV OPEN
|Matthew Griffiths
|Jeffrey McKee
|Joel Robertson
|JUNIORS
|50cc Auto Div.2 7 – U/9
|Braxsen Anderson
|George Holmkvist
|Cohen McCosker
|65cc 7 – U/9
|Braxsen Anderson
|Flynn Beard
|George Holmkvist
|65cc 9 – U/13
|Jed Fyffe
|Preston Craft
|Cade Finn
|85cc 4-str Modified 7- U/12
|Jed Fyffe
|Hugh Hope-Hodgetts
|Flynn Beard
|85cc 2str / 150cc 4str 9 – U/13
|Jed Fyffe
|Nate Jaeger
|Thomas Gotts
|2str & 4str. 13 – U/16
|Thoren Openshaw
|Cody Wilby
|Talon Cardinale
Scouting Moto Combine to join Redbud & Ironman in 2023
The Scouting Moto Combine for the sport’s top amateur prospects will coincide with two rounds of next summer’s AMA Pro Motocross Championship, with invitational gatherings scheduled for the season’s halfway point at the RedBud National and the finale at the Ironman National.
More than 60 riders from the upper echelon of the A & B classes have lined up on the starting gate at the Scouting Moto Combine since its inception during the 2021 season, headlined by a long list of AMA Amateur National Champions and the most touted factory talent at the amateur level.
These prospects have received mentorship from several of the most recognizable and decorated names in the history of American motocross as rider coaches, from former AMA Pro Motocross Champions like Broc Glover, Chad Reed, and Jeff Stanton to perennial contenders like Buddy Antunez, Damon Bradshaw, Michael Byrne, and Broc Tickle.
Additionally, highly regarded trainers like Seth Rarick, Gareth Swanepoel, John Wessling, and the late Ryan Fedorow, and the voice of American motocross, Jason Weigandt, have provided invaluable insight into the importance of success away from the track through nutrition, fitness, and media engagement.
Gatherings of the 2023 Scouting Moto Combine will take place on the eve of both RedBud (Friday, June 30) and Ironman (Friday, August 25), where educational classroom-style sessions are intertwined with on-track practice and a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos.
Each gathering will feature a collection of the sport’s most elite amateur prospects, developed in collaboration with American motocross’ competing manufacturers–GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha.
While the spotlight will rest squarely on the combine each Friday, the invited racers will also get a taste of the excitement and fanfare of Saturday’s National with a commemorative parade lap that will serve as a kick-off to the action for the thousands of fans in attendance.
Additional details will be announced in the coming months, including which amateur prospects will represent their respective manufacturer next summer.
Broc Glover – AMA Hall of Famer
“It has been incredibly rewarding to take part in the Scouting Moto Combine, giving back to the sport in a truly meaningful way and leveraging my vast experience both on and off the racetrack mentoring the next generation of aspiring racers. The important role the combine now plays for our top amateur prospects cannot be emphasized enough. It establishes a defined path to professional racing by allowing them to obtain a first-hand experience of what it is to be a true AMA Pro Motocross athlete.”
Al-Balooshi wins Saudi Baja-Hail
The penultimate round of the FIM Bajas World Cup took place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the weekend.
After a Prologue that was shortened to just 3.9km, riders tackled a selective section of 229km on Friday and 183km on Saturday, Mohammed Al-Balooshi (Husqvarna) claiming the motorcycle laurels.
The Baja had started well for the Alex McInnes (Husqvarna) who, on Friday, won the opening stage by 93 seconds from his compatriot Makis Rees-Stavros (KTM). However, winning a stage means being the first to start the next day and it’s never easy. Unfortunately, while opening the 183.42km stage, McInnes crashed heavily, fractured his nose and wrist and sustained a back injury.
His retirement opened the way for several pursuers to challenge for the win. Al-Balooshi finished the last stage with the fifth fastest time but that allowed the Emirati to win the Saudi Baja for a second time with a 4min 24sec advantage over Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Shatti.
After time penalties were added to stage times, local rider Mishal Al-Ghuneim rounded off the podium finishers, while Anass Al-Reheyani and Abdullah Abu Aisheh finished fourth and fifth overall.
Margot Llobera (Husqvarna) finished as the first female rider, the Egyptian Hussein Hassan (Beta) triumphed in the Junior category and Othman Al-Ghfeli (Honda) clinched success in the Veterans’ section.
The final round of the FIM Bajas World Cup starts in Dubai on December 1.
2022 Saudi Baja-Hail FIM Bikes Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|Time
|1
|Mohammed Al-Balooshi
|ARE
|5hr 41min 14sec
|2
|Abdullah Al-Shatti
|KWT
|5hr 45min 38sec
|3
|Mishal Al-Ghuneim
|SAU
|5hr 46min 02sec
|4
|Anass Al-Reheyani
|SAU
|5hr 46min 02sec
|5
|Abdullah Abu Aishah
|JOR
|5hr 51min 25sec
|6
|Martin Chalmers
|QAT
|5hr 54min 32sec
|7
|Makis Rees-Stavros
|GBR
|5hr 55min 02sec
|8
|Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera
|SAU
|5hr 57min 53sec
|9
|Brett Hunt
|GBR
|5hr 59min 22sec
|10
|Hussein Hassan
|EGY
|7hr 10min 36sec
|11
|Othman Al-Ghfeli
|SAU
|7hr 11min 17sec
|12
|Salman Mohamed Farhan
|BAH
|7hr 17min 52sec
2023 Australian ProMX Rider & Race Numbers List revealed
The 2023 ProMX Rider lists have been released, covering the MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW and Veterans.
The 2023 ProMX Rider Number Application Process can be accessed from the link on the website below or from team app in documents: https://auspromx.com.au/wp-
2023 ProMX MX1 Rider List
|Race
No.
|Name
|1
|Aaron TANTI
|2
|Dean FERRIS
|3
|Todd WATERS
|4
|Luke CLOUT
|5
|Kirk GIBBS
|6
|Jayden RYKERS
|8
|Zachary WATSON
|9
|Aaron TANTI
|14
|17
|Cory WATTS
|18
|Mitchell NORRIS
|20
|Wilson TODD
|24
|Brett METCALFE
|30
|Joel WIGHTMAN
|35
|Ricky LATIMER
|45
|Hayden MELLROSS
|47
|Todd WATERS
|48
|Joben BALDWIN
|62
|Dylan WOOD
|69
|Lochie LATIMER
|81
|Joel EVANS
|84
|Siegah WARD
|96
|Kyle WEBSTER
|102
|Matt MOSS
|111
|Dean FERRIS
|168
|Zhane DUNLOP
|215
|Liam JACKSON
|386
|Kye ORCHARD
2023 ProMX MX2 Rider List
|Race
No.
|Name
|1
|Wilson TODD
|2
|Rhys BUDD
|3
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|4
|Ricky LATIMER
|5
|Alex LARWOOD
|6
|Jay WILSON
|11
|Bailey MALKIEWICZ
|14
|Jesse DOBSON
|16
|Kaleb BARHAM
|20
|Wilson TODD
|21
|Ryder KINGSFORD
|22
|Rhys BUDD
|24
|Chandler BURNS
|25
|Blake FOX
|29
|Noah FERGUSON
|32
|Liam ANDREWS
|34
|Levi ROGERS
|43
|Mackenzie O’BREE
|44
|Jai CONSTANTINOU
|46
|Hugh McKAY
|64
|Dylan WILLS
|70
|Ben NOVAK
|149
|Isaac FERGUSON
|196
|Wilson GREINER-DAISH
|199
|Nathan CRAWFORD
|386
|Haruki YOKOYAMA
|754
|Jayce COSFORD
2023 ProMX MX3 Rider List
|Race
No.
|Name
|1
|Kayden MINEAR
|2
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|3
|Jack MATHER
|4
|Deegan MANCINELLI
|17
|Cody KILPATRICK
|18
|Myles GILMORE
|20
|Logan DENIZE
|22
|Connor TOWILL
|23
|Byron DENNIS
|25
|Jyle CAMPBELL
|27
|Seth BURCHELL
|28
|Cooper HOLROYD
|33
|Jack McLEAN
|38
|Thynan KEAN
|42
|Jet ALSOP
|43
|Jack MATHER
|46
|Kobe DREW
|60
|Brock FLYNN
|62
|Ryan ALEXANDERSON
|66
|Kayden MINEAR
|82
|Cambell WILLIAMS
|110
|Rian KING
|185
|Ryley FITZPATRICK
|202
|Connor ROSSANDICH
|204
|Liam OWENS
|215
|Liam JACKSON
|276
|Hixson McINNES
|294
|Koby HANTIS
|410
|Jake CANNON
|664
|Hunter COLLINS
|751
|Angus PEARCE
2023 ProMX MXW Rider List
|Race
No.
|Name
|1
|Charli CANNON
|2
|Emma MILESEVIC
|3
|Madison BROWN
|5
|Amy BARTSCH
|7
|Charli CANNON
|10
|Taylah McCUTCHEON
|17
|Tahlia DREW
|18
|Madison BROWN
|22
|Madison HEALEY
|29
|Megan BAGNALL
|35
|Danielle FOOT
|43
|Amie ROBERTS
|66
|Meghan RUTLEDGE
|84
|Emma MILESEVIC
|733
|Holli GEEVES
|948
|Holly VAN DER BOOR
2023 ProMX Veterans Rider List
|Race
No.
|Name
|18
|Travis REGELING
|25
|Paul ADAMS
|32
|Michael GRASSICK
|83
|Les CROWE
|132
|Daniel O’CONNOR
|325
|Sam BAKER
|530
|Matthew LYALL
|981
|Dean FREER
Paris Supercross 2022 Wrap
Ken Roczen has been crowned the King of Bercy 2022 over the weekend, winning the final SX1 event from Eli Tomac to cement his place in the history books with Yarrive Konsky’s Fire Power Honda team.
Roczen prevailed over Tomac and team-mate Braytona, who rounded out the overall podium, but it was a tightly fought affair between Roczen and Tomac
For Roczen, the event started in a superb fashion as he dominated the ‘Super Pole’ session at the beginning of the program. Roczen came alive in the second sprint, after taking third in the first moto, as he ran down the race leader and sprinted away with the win aboard his CRF450R.
Roczen then carried that speed into the main event – progressing from fifth on lap one to second place at the finish line. A 2-1-2 scoresheet from night one had him second overall just two points down on leader Eli Tomac.
Ken Roczen – P1
“What a way to end my first weekend at the Paris Supercross! I gelled with my CRF450R from the very start of the weekend and felt great, even when the track got chewed up at the end there. Thanks to all of the fans for coming out this weekend!”
Justin Brayton – P3
“I want to keep coming back to Paris! I love it here. The track was really challenging tonight and this was a world-class field, so I am stoked to be on the podium. Thanks to everyone in my corner for helping me get on the box!”
Justin Brayton was second in the first sprint and shooting for a similar result in the second moto, but a crash in turn one derailed his momentum. Brayton clawed his way back to seventh place in that and then secured fourth in the main event, after progressing from sixth on lap one, leaving him third heading into Sunday.
By comparison Sunday was a clean sweep by Roczen, the German going 1-1-1 to Tomac’s 3-2-2.
There was even more excitement for the Aussies in the SX2 class, with Matt Moss crowned the Prince of Bercy, claiming a triple win on his way to the overall victory, leaving Jace Owen and team-mate Chris Blose to complete the podium.
It was a slower start to the weekend for Moss, with Chris Blose dominating Saturday. However it turned around on Sunday with Moss going 3-3-3, where Blose collected no points in the final.
Matt Moss
“This feeling is why I race you can’t beat it. It was great, but I just want to make a special mention to Bayden Blanchette, if it wasn’t for you mate, I wouldn’t be in the position I am. So I am forever grateful for you believing in me from the start, you’ve had two years of having to put up with me, but thank you mate, there needs to be more people like you in our sport. So this is for you, I love everything you’ve done for me.”
Jace Owen was consistent, but not quite consistent enough to claim the win, settling for runner-up.
The long running event saw a stellar turn-out too, with 40,000 fans packing into Paris’s La Defense Arena for the 39th running of the event on Sunday alone.
SX1 Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Gap
|1
|ROCZEN Ken
|Honda Genuine
|–
|2
|TOMAC Eli
|Yamaha Star Racing Monster Energy
|+2.834
|3
|BRAYTON Justin
|Honda Genuine
|+14.260
|4
|MUSQUIN MARVIN
|KTM Red Bull Factory
|+15.582
|5
|WEBB Cooper
|KTM Red Bull Factory
|+17.307
|6
|SOUBEYRAS Cedric
|MC Chateauneuf les Martigues
|+42.082
|7
|ARANDA Gregory
|Moto Club des Costieres
|+1 lap
|8
|BOURDON Anthony
|Moto Club Langonnais
|+1 lap
|9
|DESPREY Maxime
|Yamaha GSM Dafy Michelin)
|+1 lap
|10
|MORANZ Kevin
|KTM VHR
|+1 lap
|11
|ROUSSALY Julien
|Moto Club Du Montalet
|+1 lap
|12
|BASAULA Hugo
|B 747
|+2 lap
|13
|POLL Kilian
|WRT GLOBEX
|+2 lap
|14
|CROS Joan
|Seakings Kawasaki Euromoto85
|+2 lap
|15
|RAY Alex
|Honda FR 25 Suttel
|+3 lap
King of Paris 2022 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|S1
|S2
|S3
|D1
|D2
|D3
|Total
|1
|ROCZEN Ken
|GER
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|9
|2
|TOMAC Eli
|USA
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|11
|3
|BRAYTON Justin
|USA
|2
|7
|4
|5
|3
|3
|24
|4
|WEBB Cooper
|USA
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|26
|5
|MUSQUIN MARVIN
|FRA
|4
|10
|3
|2
|5
|4
|28
|6
|SOUBEYRAS Cedric
|FRA
|6
|4
|6
|6
|6
|6
|34
|7
|ARANDA Gregory
|FRA
|9
|5
|8
|8
|8
|7
|45
|8
|BOURDON Anthony
|FRA
|12
|8
|10
|9
|7
|8
|54
|9
|ROUSSALY Julien
|FRA
|11
|6
|9
|10
|9
|11
|56
|10
|DESPREY Maxime
|FRA
|8
|9
|7
|16
|10
|9
|59
|11
|MORANZ Kevin
|USA
|10
|12
|11
|11
|11
|10
|65
|12
|CROS Joan
|ESP
|13
|16
|12
|12
|12
|14
|79
|13
|BASAULA Hugo
|POR
|14
|14
|14
|13
|13
|12
|80
|14
|POLL Kilian
|FRA
|15
|13
|16
|14
|15
|13
|86
|15
|RAY Alex
|USA
|16
|15
|13
|15
|14
|15
|88
|16
|RAMETTE Thomas
|FRA
|7
|11
|15
|7
|16
|56
SX2 Final Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Team
|Gap
|1
|MOSS Matt
|Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki
|–
|2
|OWEN Jace
|Honda FR25 Suttel
|+1.059
|3
|PRUGNIERES Quentin
|Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki
|+8.399
|4
|MAYLIN Brice
|Moto Club Bruguieres
|+12.131
|5
|DO Thomas
|MC Chateauneuf les Martigues
|+16.070
|6
|IMBERT Lucas
|Moto Club Aspiranais
|+16.384
|7
|IRSUTI Yannis
|MC Chateauneuf les Martigues
|+16.481
|8
|STARLING Justin
|737 Performance Gas-Gas Oxmoto
|+20.862
|9
|PARK Cullin
|Honda SR Motoblouz Ship to Cycle
|+24.371
|10
|MANZATO Hugo
|Moto Club Moissagais
|+24.900
|11
|BALLANGER Kevin
|Moto Club Montendrais
|+25.493
|12
|LEBEAU Julien
|Moto Club des Costieres
|+27.871
|13
|DERCOURT Nicolas
|Moto Club Picard
|+29.296
|14
|LAMARQUE Mickael
|Moto Club Des Mousquetaires
|+40.466
|15
|CHARLIER Maxime
|St Chamond Moto Sport
|+1 lap
|16
|POLIAS Enzo
|Husqvarna OB1 Milwaukee
|+2 lap
|17
|AUBIN Arnaud
|Moto Club Basly
|+4 lap
|18
|LOZZI Pierre
|Moto Club Cabannais
|+6 lap
|19
|BLOSE Chris
|Bud Racing 9mm Kawasaki
|+8 lap
Prince of Paris 2022 Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|S1
|S2
|S3
|D1
|D2
|D3
|Total
|1
|MOSS Matt
|AUS
|10
|13
|13
|20
|20
|20
|96
|2
|OWEN Jace
|USA
|15
|17
|17
|8
|17
|17
|91
|3
|BLOSE Chris
|USA
|20
|20
|20
|11
|13
|0
|84
|4
|PARK Cullin
|USA
|11
|8
|15
|17
|15
|7
|73
|5
|MAYLIN Brice
|FRA
|8
|10
|9
|15
|11
|13
|66
|6
|IRSUTI Yannis
|FRA
|17
|15
|11
|10
|4
|9
|66
|7
|LEBEAU Julien
|FRA
|7
|11
|10
|13
|10
|4
|55
|8
|IMBERT Lucas
|FRA
|9
|6
|8
|7
|6
|10
|46
|9
|PRUGNIERES Quentin
|FRA
|6
|7
|7
|1
|9
|15
|45
|10
|DO Thomas
|FRA
|13
|9
|0
|3
|1
|11
|37
|11
|STARLING Justin
|USA
|4
|5
|2
|5
|8
|8
|32
|12
|DERCOURT Nicolas
|FRA
|2
|2
|5
|9
|7
|3
|28
|13
|MANZATO Hugo
|FRA
|3
|1
|6
|4
|5
|6
|25
|14
|BALLANGER Kevin
|FRA
|5
|4
|0
|6
|3
|5
|23
|15
|LAMARQUE Mickael
|FRA
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|10
|16
|CHARLIER Maxime
|FRA
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|17
|LOZZI Pierre
|FRA
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|AUBIN Arnaud
|FRA
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
World Rally-Raid Championship Calendar
For its second year in its revamped format, bringing together the FIA and FIM in a shared adventure, the World Rally-Raid championships will take place over five different legs in 2023, with the kick-off of proceedings on 31st December 2022 for the 45th edition of the Dakar, in Saudi Arabia.
The contest will then continue on the oldest event on the schedule for the championships (formerly the world cup), namely the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, with a new festival of dunes.
Changes in terrain will enable proponents of different riding styles to express themselves as the championship heads for Central America and the Sonora Rally in Mexico in late April.
The second part of the season will initially take place in South America, specifically in Argentina, a land familiar to the Dakar, where many riders and drivers will come together to duke it out on the Desafio Ruta 40 in August.
The finale of the W2RC will take place on the traditional stage of the Rallye du Maroc in mid-October.
2023 World Rally-Raid Championship Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Country
|31 Dec 2022-15 Jan
|Dakar Rally
|Saudi Arabia
|25 Feb-02 Mar
|Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge
|United Arab Emirates
|22 -28 April
|Sonora Rally
|Mexique
|26 Aug-01 Sept
|Desafio Ruta 40
|Argentina
|12-18 October
|Rallye du Maroc
|Morocco
2023 FIM X-Trial World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Country
|Venue
|Sunday 05 February
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Saturday 11 March
|Austria
|Wiener Neustadt
|Saturday 18 March
|TBA
|TBA
|Saturday 25 March
|Spain
|Pamplona
|Friday 07 April
|France
|Bordeaux
|Saturday 7 October
|Andorra
|Andorra la Vella
|Saturday 04 November
|TBA
|TBA
|Friday 17 November
|France
|Saint Denis
2023 FIM Sidecar Motocross World Championship Calendar
|Date
|Venue
|Country
|26 March
|Talavera de la Reina
|Spain
|02 April
|Alqueidao
|Portugal
|07 May
|TBA
|Czech Republic
|21 May
|Heerde TBC
|The Netherlands
|28 May
|Brou
|France
|11 June
|Lange Motokeskus
|Estonia
|18 June
|Gdansk TBC
|Poland
|25 June
|Lommel
|Belgium
|16 July
|Strassbessenbach TBC
|Germany
|22 July*
|Red Brae
|Northern Ireland
|30 July
|TBA
|Great Britain
|27 August
|Kaplice
|Czech Republic
|17 September
|Rudersberg
|Germany
|01 October
|Castelnau de Levis
|France
2022 Racing schedule
2022 FIM Bajas World Cup Calendar
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Country
|01-03 December
|Dubai Intl. Baja
|Dubai United
|Arab Emirate
2023 Racing schedule
2023 MXGP calendar
|Date
|GP
|Venue
|Additional Classes
|12 March
|Patagonia Argentina
|Villa la Angostura
|–
|26 March
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|8+10 April
|TBA
|TBA
|WMX & EMX125
|16 April
|Trentino
|Pietramurata
|EMX125 & EMX250
|30 April
|Portugal
|Agueda
|EMX125 & EMX250
|7 May
|Spain
|Intu Xanadú – Arroyomolinos
|WMX & EMX250
|21 May
|France
|Villars sous Ecot
|WMX & EMX125
|04 June
|Latvia
|Kegums
|EMX125 & EMX250
|11 June
|Liqui Moly MXGP Germany
|Teutschenthal
|EMX125 & EMX250
|25 June
|Sumbawa (Ina)
|Sumbawa
|–
|02 July
|Lombok (Ina)
|Lombok
|–
|16 July
|Czech Republic
|Loket
|EMX65 & EMX85 & EMX2T
|23 July
|Flanders (Bel)
|Lommel
|EMX250 & EMX Open
|06 August
|Finland
|TBA
|EMX125 & EMX250
|13 August
|Sweden
|Uddevalla
|EMX125 & EMX250
|20 August
|The Netherlands
|Arnhem
|WMX & EMX125
|3 September
|Türkiye
|Afyonkarahisar
|WMX & EMX250
|17 September
|Vietnam
|Thanh Hoa
|–
|01 October
|TBA
|TBA
|–
|15 October
|Great Britain
|Matterley Basin
|EMX125 & EMX250
|22 October
|Monster Energy FIM MXoN
|France, Ernée
|bLUcRU
|9 July
|FIM Junior World Championship
|Romania, Bucharest
|–
|8 October
|Motocross Of European Nations
|TBA
|–
FIM SuperEnduro World Championships
(*Updated Nov 15)
|DATE
|PLACE
|COUNTRY
|Sat.10 December 2022
|Krakow / Tauron Arena
|Poland
|Sat.7 January 2023
|Riesa / Sachsen Arena
|Germany
|Sat.4 February 2023
|Budapest / Papp Laszlo SportArena
|Hungary
|Fri.17 February 2023
|Nice / Palais Nikaia
|France
|Thu.2 March 2023
|Jerusalem / Pais Arena
|Israel
|Sat.18 March 2023
|Gliwice / Arena Gliwice
|Poland
2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship calendar
|Date
|Location
|Country
|31 March-2 April
|San Remo/Arma di Taggia
|Italy
|5-7 May
|Lalin
|Spain
|26-28 May
|Heinola
|Finland
|1-3 June
|Skövde
|Sweden
|30 June-2 July
|Gelnica
|Slovakia
|7-9 July
|TBA
|TBA
|29 Sept-1 Oct
|Valpaços
|Portugal
|6 -8 October
|St Andre/Santiago do Cacem
|Portugal
2023 American Flat Track Calendar (Provisional)
|Round
|Date
|Race
|Location
|1
|March 9
|Daytona Flat Track I
|Daytona Beach, FL
|2
|March 10
|Daytona Flat Track II
|Daytona Beach, FL
|3
|March 25
|Senoia Short Track
|Senoia, GA
|4
|April 1
|Arizona Bike Week
|TBA
|5
|April 22
|Devil’s Bowl Half Mile
|Mesquite, TX
|6
|May 6
|Ventura Short Track
|Ventura, CA
|7
|May 13
|Sacramento Mile
|Sacramento, CA
|8
|May 27
|Red Mile
|Lexington, KY
|9
|June 3
|Virginia Half-Mile
|TBA
|10
|June 17
|Du Quoin Mile
|Du Quoin, IL
|11
|June 24
|Line Half-Mile
|Lina, OH
|12
|July 8
|Orange Country Half-Mile
|Middletown, NY
|13
|July 22
|Bridgeport Half-Mile
|Bridgeport, NJ
|14
|July 30
|Peoria TT
|Peroia, IL
|15
|August 6
|Buffalo Chip TT
|Sturgis, SO
|16
|August 12
|Castle Rock TT
|Castle Rock, WA
|17
|September 2
|Springfield Mile I
|Springfield, IL
|18
|September 3
|Springfield Mile II
|Springfield, IL
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
2023 AMA Motocross Calendar