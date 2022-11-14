Jay Wilson narrowly misses perfect season in Japan

Yamaha’s Jay Wilson came within one race of completing the perfect season in the 2022 Japanese Motocross Championship after finishing second at the final round of the series, at Sugo, in Japan.

Wilson had dominated all 14 races contested in the IA2 division (250cc) and was staring down the barrel of an undefeated season in his first year of racing in Japan for the Yamaha factory team.

Just two race wins separated him and the ultimate goal in racing, but he was up against it at Sugo in the form of some imported competition as well as an ankle injury sustained late least week.

That soon become one race as Wilson took victory in the first moto of the day at Sugo, ahead of New Zealand guest rider, Brodie Connelly. Wilson started well and built a gap over his rivals that he held until the finish, so the perfect season all hinged on the final moto of the year.

And, it didn’t start well for the already crowned 2022 Japanese IA2 champion. He was poor out of the gate and just outside the top five in the opening stages, while Connelly pulled the holeshot and began to clear out.

Wilson made quick work of the riders in front of him and moved into second place with 15 minutes left to go in the race but by this stage, Connelly was 10 seconds up the track and in no mood to gift a race to his Yamaha and ANZAC partner.

Wilson couldn’t eat into the Connelly lead and finished some seven second behind him at the finish. Both riders finished the day with 2-1 / 1-2 results with Connelly taking the round win due to his better finish in the final moto.

The wash up of the points saw Yamaha and the YZ250F win every moto contested in the 2022 Japanese IA2 championship. 15 race wins belonged to Jay Wilson and one to Brodie Connelly.

Jay Wilson

“I wanted desperately to win that final moto and give the Yamaha Factory Racing team the perfect season, but it wasn’t to be. I didn’t get a good start and then by the time I got through the pack, Brodie had cleared out and was riding well. Full credit to him, he deserved the race win and was simply better than me in that final moto. I also will have some scans on my foot and ankle as something isn’t right down there. This round wrapped up my racing commitments in Japan for 2022 and it’s been an amazing year. Yamaha have been so good to me, and I owe them for giving me this opportunity to work and race with such an awesome company and the great people in it. We moved over here as a whole family and have had such a good time and embraced so much of Japan and its lifestyle. We enjoyed every second of it and have made some life-long friends here. I would love to come back again and continue my role here at YMC for 2023 and hopefully we can make that happen, as 2022 has given myself and my family so much. And a thank you to all the people that come out to the racing. The Japanese crowds and other riders have been so supportive of me and that makes racing so much fun.”

Adam Bailey appointed Chief Exec of World Supercross

SX Global has announced that Adam Bailey has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while Tony Cochrane will assume a new role as Vice Chairman of the SX Global Board of Directors.

Prior to the promotion, Bailey occupied the position of Director of Motorsports where he spearheaded development of the series’ unique financial model, negotiations, and onboarding of the 10 exclusive team licenses, as well as development efforts for the innovative competitive structure and race format for the up-and-coming global supercross series.

The WSX pilot season saw more than 85,000 fans attending its two initial events in Cardiff, Wales, and Melbourne, Australia, while its race broadcasts played to millions around the world through a series of broadcasting agreements and the WSX.TV live streaming platform.

In his new role as CEO, Bailey will continue driving WSX forward to realize its vision of a truly global, FIM-sanctioned supercross series, dedicated to delivering world-class racing to supercross fans around the world.

Adam Bailey

“I’m both humbled and honored to have the opportunity to step into the role as CEO of SX Global, I am incredibly proud of what our team has achieved in such a short time, bringing this year’s ‘pilot season’ to life. Most of all, I am excited for what the future brings. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Tony for his outstanding leadership and mentorship, bringing SX Global to life and securing the FIM World Supercross Championship rights. His experience has been pivotal to our early success.”

Cochrane was instrumental in the initial development and successful roll-out of the WSX Championship. In his new role as Vice Chairman, Cochrane will continue to work tirelessly to deliver an even more elevated championship in 2023 by shifting his focus to securing new locations to expand the World Supercross Championship and commercial opportunities.

Tony Cochrane

“I really enjoyed participating in another start up and all the challenges that brings. It’s been an exciting and demanding time for the whole SX Global team and I’m super proud of the ‘pilot season’ they created in an unbelievably short time frame, I fully endorse, along with our Board, Adam’s new role as CEO. A position he has worked tirelessly for and one in which he will excel. I respect and admire his positive approach to the supercross industry, and it is very clear he has that respect back in spades from riders, teams, and suppliers.”

Trackmasters 2022 run and won at Barleigh Ranch

With Peter Baker

Some of the brightest young stars in dirt track racing will have their names inscribed on trophies honouring the memory of four names that have been synonymous with the sport as a result of the 31st staging of the Trackmasters motorcycle meeting at the Barleigh Ranch Raceway last weekend (November 12 & 13).

The previous Trackmasters meeting was held back in 2019 but due to Covid and washouts earlier this year there had been a long wait for this meeting.

Fans were treated to plenty of high quality action with numerous close finishes as it was mainly some the sport’s young guns who grabbed the honours.

The Trackmasters Unlimited final was won by Luke Bush who then went on to win the Shoot-out and with that he won the Max Troth Golden Helmet, a trophy that was first awarded back in 1965 and has some legends of the sport inscribed as previous winners.

Earlier, 16 year old Cody Lewis not only won all five rounds of the Pro 250 class but then won the final of the Pro 450 class and with it the Rod Allen Memorial Trophy awarded in memory of the long-time dirt track and speedway commentator.

The George Watson Memorial Trophy, honouring the multiple championship winning dirt track sidecar rider over many years, was decided on the Unlimited final and what a thrilling climax that produced.

Reigning Australian Dirt Track Sidecar champions Troy Pritchard and passenger Ethan Wade grabbed the lead within metres of the finish line to edge out Corey Forde / Darren Freudenstein, who had earlier won the Open class.

The Don Begley Memorial Trophy in memory of inaugural secretary of the Raymond Terrace Motorcycle Club was awarded on the Slider class and produced the only ‘old hand’ winner as Michael Slade took the honours.

All of the Memorial trophies were presented by sons of the honourees – Ross Allen, Chris Watson and Mark Begley – while Hunter Club President Keith Davies handed over the Golden Helmet.

And the riders receiving the rewards were pleased to know that their names will be forever inscribed on those trophies.

Joshua McCosker won the very competitive Over 35s class while the only women entrant Bree-Anna Etheridge got the Encouragement award for some sterling rides in open company.

The ATVs were back on the programme where Matthew Griffiths won both classes with Jeffrey McKee the next best.

In the juniors fans got to see some of the promising riders coming through the ranks – Thoren Openshaw dominated in the 13 – Under 16s, but the honours for the weekend went to Jed Fyffe who won all three classes he contested and Braxsen Anderson scored a double.

31st Annual Trackmasters (2022) Results

SENIORS 1st 2nd 3rd TRACKMASTERS UNLIMITED Luke Bush Blake Wilby Wade O’Keefe ROD ALLEN MEMORIAL PRO 450 Cody Lewis Luke Bush Ryan Douglas (Qld) PRO 250 Cody Lewis Ryan Douglas Caleb Wilkes DON BEGLEY MEMORIAL SLIDERS Michael Slade James Bevan Shane Baker OVER 35s Joshua McCosker Zac Campbell Andrew Fleming MAX TROTH GOLDEN HELMET SHOOT-OUT Luke Bush (winner) WOMENS PRO OPEN Bree-Anna Etheridge (winner) GEORGE WATSON MEMORIAL DIRT TRACK SIDECAR UNLIMITED Troy Pritchard / Ethan Wade Corey Forde / Darren Freudenstein Jack Grosser / Tristan Smith DIRT TRACK SIDECAR – OPEN Corey Forde / Darren Freudenstein Jarred Marko / Shaun Fuller Jack Grosser / Tristan Smith ATV UNLIMITED Matthew Griffiths Joshua Griffiths Jeffrey McKee ATV OPEN Matthew Griffiths Jeffrey McKee Joel Robertson JUNIORS 50cc Auto Div.2 7 – U/9 Braxsen Anderson George Holmkvist Cohen McCosker 65cc 7 – U/9 Braxsen Anderson Flynn Beard George Holmkvist 65cc 9 – U/13 Jed Fyffe Preston Craft Cade Finn 85cc 4-str Modified 7- U/12 Jed Fyffe Hugh Hope-Hodgetts Flynn Beard 85cc 2str / 150cc 4str 9 – U/13 Jed Fyffe Nate Jaeger Thomas Gotts 2str & 4str. 13 – U/16 Thoren Openshaw Cody Wilby Talon Cardinale

Scouting Moto Combine to join Redbud & Ironman in 2023

The Scouting Moto Combine for the sport’s top amateur prospects will coincide with two rounds of next summer’s AMA Pro Motocross Championship, with invitational gatherings scheduled for the season’s halfway point at the RedBud National and the finale at the Ironman National.

More than 60 riders from the upper echelon of the A & B classes have lined up on the starting gate at the Scouting Moto Combine since its inception during the 2021 season, headlined by a long list of AMA Amateur National Champions and the most touted factory talent at the amateur level.

These prospects have received mentorship from several of the most recognizable and decorated names in the history of American motocross as rider coaches, from former AMA Pro Motocross Champions like Broc Glover, Chad Reed, and Jeff Stanton to perennial contenders like Buddy Antunez, Damon Bradshaw, Michael Byrne, and Broc Tickle.

Additionally, highly regarded trainers like Seth Rarick, Gareth Swanepoel, John Wessling, and the late Ryan Fedorow, and the voice of American motocross, Jason Weigandt, have provided invaluable insight into the importance of success away from the track through nutrition, fitness, and media engagement.

Gatherings of the 2023 Scouting Moto Combine will take place on the eve of both RedBud (Friday, June 30) and Ironman (Friday, August 25), where educational classroom-style sessions are intertwined with on-track practice and a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos.

Each gathering will feature a collection of the sport’s most elite amateur prospects, developed in collaboration with American motocross’ competing manufacturers–GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha.

While the spotlight will rest squarely on the combine each Friday, the invited racers will also get a taste of the excitement and fanfare of Saturday’s National with a commemorative parade lap that will serve as a kick-off to the action for the thousands of fans in attendance.

Additional details will be announced in the coming months, including which amateur prospects will represent their respective manufacturer next summer.

Broc Glover – AMA Hall of Famer

“It has been incredibly rewarding to take part in the Scouting Moto Combine, giving back to the sport in a truly meaningful way and leveraging my vast experience both on and off the racetrack mentoring the next generation of aspiring racers. The important role the combine now plays for our top amateur prospects cannot be emphasized enough. It establishes a defined path to professional racing by allowing them to obtain a first-hand experience of what it is to be a true AMA Pro Motocross athlete.”

Al-Balooshi wins Saudi Baja-Hail

The penultimate round of the FIM Bajas World Cup took place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

After a Prologue that was shortened to just 3.9km, riders tackled a selective section of 229km on Friday and 183km on Saturday, Mohammed Al-Balooshi (Husqvarna) claiming the motorcycle laurels.

The Baja had started well for the Alex McInnes (Husqvarna) who, on Friday, won the opening stage by 93 seconds from his compatriot Makis Rees-Stavros (KTM). However, winning a stage means being the first to start the next day and it’s never easy. Unfortunately, while opening the 183.42km stage, McInnes crashed heavily, fractured his nose and wrist and sustained a back injury.

His retirement opened the way for several pursuers to challenge for the win. Al-Balooshi finished the last stage with the fifth fastest time but that allowed the Emirati to win the Saudi Baja for a second time with a 4min 24sec advantage over Kuwait’s Abdullah Al-Shatti.

After time penalties were added to stage times, local rider Mishal Al-Ghuneim rounded off the podium finishers, while Anass Al-Reheyani and Abdullah Abu Aisheh finished fourth and fifth overall.

Margot Llobera (Husqvarna) finished as the first female rider, the Egyptian Hussein Hassan (Beta) triumphed in the Junior category and Othman Al-Ghfeli (Honda) clinched success in the Veterans’ section.

The final round of the FIM Bajas World Cup starts in Dubai on December 1.

2022 Saudi Baja-Hail FIM Bikes Results

Pos Rider Nat. Time 1 Mohammed Al-Balooshi ARE 5hr 41min 14sec 2 Abdullah Al-Shatti KWT 5hr 45min 38sec 3 Mishal Al-Ghuneim SAU 5hr 46min 02sec 4 Anass Al-Reheyani SAU 5hr 46min 02sec 5 Abdullah Abu Aishah JOR 5hr 51min 25sec 6 Martin Chalmers QAT 5hr 54min 32sec 7 Makis Rees-Stavros GBR 5hr 55min 02sec 8 Abdulhalim Al-Mogheera SAU 5hr 57min 53sec 9 Brett Hunt GBR 5hr 59min 22sec 10 Hussein Hassan EGY 7hr 10min 36sec 11 Othman Al-Ghfeli SAU 7hr 11min 17sec 12 Salman Mohamed Farhan BAH 7hr 17min 52sec

2023 Australian ProMX Rider & Race Numbers List revealed

The 2023 ProMX Rider lists have been released, covering the MX1, MX2, MX3, MXW and Veterans.

The 2023 ProMX Rider Number Application Process can be accessed from the link on the website below or from team app in documents: https://auspromx.com.au/wp- content/uploads/2022/11/2023- ProMX-Rider-Number-Process_V1- Final_14NOV22.pdf

2023 ProMX MX1 Rider List

Race

No. Name 1 Aaron TANTI 2 Dean FERRIS 3 Todd WATERS 4 Luke CLOUT 5 Kirk GIBBS 6 Jayden RYKERS 8 Zachary WATSON 9 Aaron TANTI 14 17 Cory WATTS 18 Mitchell NORRIS 20 Wilson TODD 24 Brett METCALFE 30 Joel WIGHTMAN 35 Ricky LATIMER 45 Hayden MELLROSS 47 Todd WATERS 48 Joben BALDWIN 62 Dylan WOOD 69 Lochie LATIMER 81 Joel EVANS 84 Siegah WARD 96 Kyle WEBSTER 102 Matt MOSS 111 Dean FERRIS 168 Zhane DUNLOP 215 Liam JACKSON 386 Kye ORCHARD

2023 ProMX MX2 Rider List

Race

No. Name 1 Wilson TODD 2 Rhys BUDD 3 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 4 Ricky LATIMER 5 Alex LARWOOD 6 Jay WILSON 11 Bailey MALKIEWICZ 14 Jesse DOBSON 16 Kaleb BARHAM 20 Wilson TODD 21 Ryder KINGSFORD 22 Rhys BUDD 24 Chandler BURNS 25 Blake FOX 29 Noah FERGUSON 32 Liam ANDREWS 34 Levi ROGERS 43 Mackenzie O’BREE 44 Jai CONSTANTINOU 46 Hugh McKAY 64 Dylan WILLS 70 Ben NOVAK 149 Isaac FERGUSON 196 Wilson GREINER-DAISH 199 Nathan CRAWFORD 386 Haruki YOKOYAMA 754 Jayce COSFORD

2023 ProMX MX3 Rider List

Race

No. Name 1 Kayden MINEAR 2 Ryan ALEXANDERSON 3 Jack MATHER 4 Deegan MANCINELLI 17 Cody KILPATRICK 18 Myles GILMORE 20 Logan DENIZE 22 Connor TOWILL 23 Byron DENNIS 25 Jyle CAMPBELL 27 Seth BURCHELL 28 Cooper HOLROYD 33 Jack McLEAN 38 Thynan KEAN 42 Jet ALSOP 43 Jack MATHER 46 Kobe DREW 60 Brock FLYNN 62 Ryan ALEXANDERSON 66 Kayden MINEAR 82 Cambell WILLIAMS 110 Rian KING 185 Ryley FITZPATRICK 202 Connor ROSSANDICH 204 Liam OWENS 215 Liam JACKSON 276 Hixson McINNES 294 Koby HANTIS 410 Jake CANNON 664 Hunter COLLINS 751 Angus PEARCE

2023 ProMX MXW Rider List

Race

No. Name 1 Charli CANNON 2 Emma MILESEVIC 3 Madison BROWN 5 Amy BARTSCH 7 Charli CANNON 10 Taylah McCUTCHEON 17 Tahlia DREW 18 Madison BROWN 22 Madison HEALEY 29 Megan BAGNALL 35 Danielle FOOT 43 Amie ROBERTS 66 Meghan RUTLEDGE 84 Emma MILESEVIC 733 Holli GEEVES 948 Holly VAN DER BOOR

2023 ProMX Veterans Rider List