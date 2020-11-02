Moto News Weekly Wrap

November 3, 2020

2020 MXGP – Grand Prix of Trentino – Round 16

MXGP rolled into Pietramurata over the weekend for the 2020 MXGP of Trentino, the first of the final three rounds to be held in Italy, with plenty of surprises in store, including a new race winner in the MXGP class.

Antonio Cairoli claimed his 92nd GP victory on home soil, while championship rival, Tim Gajser, was forced to settle for second, after taking a comfortable race win in the first heat but struggling to get a good start in the second race which made things tough. But it was Clement Desalle of Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team who was the man of the day, as he made his first podium appearance since the MXGP of the Netherlands in 2019. The Belgian took an incredible race win in the second race, to confirm his spot in third on the box.

Antonio Cairoli – P1

“I’m really happy to win the overall and to ride with Clement in the second moto; it was like a few years ago when we used to fight for the title! We were riding fast today. It’s always good to win in Italy but it’s not the same without any public so thanks to all those who were supporting from home. We’ll try to do our best for the rest of the championship. Tim is far ahead but we’ll try to enjoy the last two races and see what happens.”

Gajser (626) currently leads the MXGP standings from Cairoli (553) and Jeremy Seewer (535), with Romain Febvre fourth on 487, and Jorge Prado fifth on 476.

2020 MXGP of Trentino Overall

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Cairoli, Antonio ITA KTM 22 22 44 2 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 25 18 43 3 Desalle, Clement BEL KAW 15 25 40 4 Paulin, Gautier FRA YAM 18 20 38 5 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 20 16 36 6 Lupino, Alessandro ITA YAM 14 14 28 7 Monticelli, Ivo ITA GAS 12 13 25 8 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 16 8 24 9 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 7 15 22 10 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 13 9 22 11 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 9 12 21 12 Van Horebeek, Jeremy BEL HON 8 10 18 13 Van doninck, Brent BEL YAM 5 11 16 14 Cervellin, Michele ITA YAM 10 6 16 15 Guillod, Valentin SUI HON 11 2 13 16 Petrov, Petar BUL KTM 6 4 10 17 Leok, Tanel EST HUS 4 5 9 18 Pichon, Zachary FRA HON 1 7 8 19 Sterry, Adam GBR KTM 0 3 3 20 Butron, Jose ESP KTM 2 1 3 21 Bernardini, Samuele ITA YAM 3 0 3

2020 MXGP Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 626 2 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 553 3 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 535 4 Febvre, Romain FRA KAW 487 5 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 476 6 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 441 7 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 402 8 Coldenhoff, G. NED GAS 375 9 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 307 10 Herlings, J. NED KTM 263 11 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 254 12 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 248 13 Tixier, Jordi FRA KTM 234 14 Evans, M. AUS HON 228 15 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 206 16 Monticelli, I. ITA GAS 186 17 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 146 18 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 134 19 Lupino, A. ITA YAM 110 20 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 100

MX2

In MX2, Jago Geerts made his return to the top step of the podium, following some tough races during his home rounds in Lommel. Geerts took a fourth in race one, and a race win in the second heat which gave him the advantage for the overall.

Jago Geerts – P1

“I’m really happy with how the day went. In the first heat I made a small mistake, but I still finished fourth and then in the second race I was feeling really good on the track. I think the championship is far away, but I don’t think about it, I just want to finish the season strong and we will see and focus on next year.”

Joining him was Thomas Kjer Olsen, who proved that he has the speed to win races in Pietramurata, as he claimed the victory in the opening heat and then a fourth in race two, for second overall on the day. The last rider to take to the podium was the championship leader, Tom Vialle who finished the races second and third, after a couple of small mistakes, including the crash in the second heat, which cost him the race win.

Australian Beaton held strong to claim a solid third place in moto one after an impressive turn of speed during the early stages of the race. Coming together with another rider in the first turn resulted in a poor start for Beaton in race two, and he had to fight back into 10th by the end of lap two, before advancing to eighth by the halfway stage of the race. Unfortunate to lose a position in the closing stages of the moto, Jed’s ninth-place finish rewarded him with fourth overall.

Jed Beaton – P4

“It’s been a decent day for me. Overall, I feel really good on the bike, it was just a shame that I clipped someone at the start of race two. I felt great in race one, really comfortable and was on the pace, but third was the best that I could do in that one. I was looking forward to another good result in race two but it wasn’t to be. Two more rounds here though and I’m ready to get in the battle again.”

Fellow Australian Bailey Malkiewicz had a mixed weekend, with a strong Race 1 result, finishing in 12th for nine championship points, however 24th in Race 2 meant he had to settle for 18th overall.

Vialle now leads the MX2 standings on 693, with Geerts on 620 and Maxime Renaux third on 505. Thomas Kjer Olsen is fourth, a point ahead of teammate Jed Beaton, the duo on 489 and 488 respectively. Malkiewicz now holds 16th.

MX2 Overall Results

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 18 25 43 2 Olsen, Thomas Kjer DEN HUS 25 18 43 3 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 22 20 42 4 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 20 12 32 5 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 13 16 29 6 Benistant, Thibault FRA YAM 6 22 28 7 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 14 14 28 8 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 11 15 26 9 Van De Moosdijk, Roan NED KAW 12 13 25 10 Fernandez, Ruben ESP YAM 16 9 25 11 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 15 5 20 12 Sandner, Michael AUT GAS 7 8 15 13 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 3 11 14 14 Lesiardo, Morgan ITA HON 10 4 14 15 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 2 10 12 16 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 5 6 11 17 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 8 3 11 18 Malkiewicz, Bailey AUS HON 9 0 9 19 Rubini, Stephen FRA HON 0 7 7 20 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 4 2 6 21 Polak, Petr CZE YAM 0 1 1 22 Sikyna, Richard SVK KTM 1 0 1

MX2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 693 2 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 620 3 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 505 4 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 489 5 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 488 6 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 466 7 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 442 8 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 327 9 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 304 10 Rubini, S. FRA HON 235 11 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 234 12 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 221 13 Gifting, Isak SWE GAS 207 14 Forato, A. ITA HUS 156 15 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 148 16 Malkiewicz, B. AUS HON 128 17 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 118 18 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 118 19 Lesiardo, M. ITA HON 104 20 Pancar, Jan SLO KTM 99 21 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 98 22 Renkens, N. BEL KTM 97 23 Crawford, N. AUS HON 91

EMX Open

The EMX Open Championship made its much-awaited return in Italy for the round of Trentino, which is the fourth instalment of this year’s series. Action saw a brand-new winner in the category, as Frenchman, Jimmy Clochet took two strong race wins, on his wildcard appearance, to claim his first ever European podium as he placed first overall.

Joining him on the podium was Italian rider, Davide De Bortoli who had two solid second place finishes, ahead of Toms Macuks who made his third podium appearance of the year for third overall, following two fourths’ in the races.

Race 1

The opening race saw Dan Thornhill of Cab Screens Deos Group Honda take the holeshot, though Clochet wasted no time to get around the early leader, to move into the top spot. The Frenchman then checked out of the race, as he pulled a comfortable lead early on, which he maintained until the chequered flag.

Though in the early stages of the race Thornhill came under pressure from De Bortoli and eventually Macuks, with the pair getting around the Brit, before he dropped down a further few positions to finish 7th.

Clochet led every lap of the race, with De Bortoli behind him. Though it was the battle behind them that was heating up as Cornelius Toendel of JWR Racing pushed for his best result of the season, as he was eventually able to pass Macuks for third.

Championship leader, Karel Kutsar had a tough race, as he started down in and around 16th position, to eventually pull his way through to 9th, for vital championship points.

Race 2

The second race saw Clochet out in the lead once again, as he claimed the holeshot that time around. De Bortoli got another good start and so did Kutsar who was in third. In terms of the top three riders, there was no change in positions as the three maintained their spots and that’s how they would eventually finish.

Martin Michek, Mike Bolink and Macuks were having a close battle for 3rd, though by the third lap, Macuks was able to pass both riders to get himself into fourth, where he also finished the race.

Domantas Jazdauskas was also pushing for the top 5, as he challenged inside the top 10, though he made a mistake, which caused him to crash out of 8th and finish the race in 15th.

Meanwhile, Toendel was on a charge in race two after starting the race in the top 15. He fought to make some passes on Stefan Ekerold, Jazdauskas and Kim Savaste of 137 KTM Motorsport, along with others, to finish the race in 6th, with Michek finishing just ahead of him in 5th.

In terms of the championship, despite missing out on a podium spot, Kutsar still leads in the standings by 12 points, with Savaste second, finishing 6th overall today, and Macuks third, a further 21 points behind.

There are now two rounds remaining of the EMX Open championship, with still plenty of points up for grabs, which will make for some interesting races as we reach the closing stages of the opening year of the brand-new series.

Jimmy Clochet

“Today was a really good day for me, before, the last year I was riding in the EMX250 with Bud Racing team, this year I got this news challenge and I jump on the EMXOpen class. I was feeling really good with the track and with the bike and I got two really good starts, so I’m really happy about my day and I’m ready for the next round.”

Davide De Bortoli

“I’m really happy to be here and for my first podium in the European Championship. Today I was feeling really good with my bike. I wanted to race in Latvia, but I got injured just some days before. Today I did my best and now I’m looking forward the next races here in Pietramurata.”

Toms Mackus

“I’m happy about the podium but the race wasn’t the best and not what I was expecting because I did bad start and I crashed. I’m ready for the next races and I’m really looking forward to get a good result on the next one.”

Karel Kutsar

“The most important thing is the Championship. In the first race I was quite nervous, so I did two little mistakes in the first corners of the first lap and because of that I lost many positions. Anyway, I tried to do my best and I finished 9th. In the second race, I took a better start and I tried to ride good and safe, finally I got a good result. Now I’m ready for the next race.”

EMX Open Overall – Trentino

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Clochet, Jimmy FRA KAW 25 25 50 2 De Bortoli, Davide ITA HON 22 22 44 3 Macuks, Toms LAT KTM 18 18 36 4 Toendel, Cornelius NOR HON 20 15 35 5 Kutsar, Karel EST KTM 12 20 32 6 Savaste, Kim FIN KTM 16 13 29 7 Michek, Martin CZE KTM 10 16 26 8 Ekerold, Stefan GER SUZ 11 14 25 9 Gryning, Mathias DEN YAM 13 10 23 10 Thornhill , Dan GBR HON 14 9 23 11 Bolink, Mike NED KTM 6 11 17 12 Sjoholm, Mads DEN KTM 4 12 16 13 Bartos, Petr CZE KTM 8 7 15 14 Adamson, John GBR KTM 15 0 15 15 Rathousky, Petr CZE KTM 7 3 10 16 Windt, Rob NED KTM 9 0 9 17 Haberland, Paul GER HON 0 8 8 18 Michalec, Petr CZE HON 3 5 8 19 Ubach, Simeo ESP HUS 5 2 7 20 Jazdauskas, Domantas LTU HUS 0 6 6 21 Malin, Wiljam FIN HUS 2 4 6 22 Wedage, Damian NED KTM 0 1 1 23 Tornau, Fynn-Niklas GER KTM 1 0 1 24 Pletka, Libor CZE KTM 0 0 0 25 Rossi, Andrea ITA KTM 0 0 0

EMX Open Standings – Top 15

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Kutsar, Karel EST KTM 163 2 Savaste, Kim FIN KTM 151 3 Macuks, Toms LAT KTM 130 4 Ekerold, S. GER SUZ 118 5 Sihvonen, Miro FIN HUS 101 6 Lusbo, Andero EST HUS 93 7 Matikainen, J. FIN HUS 83 8 Kalejs, Karlis LAT HUS 75 9 Toendel, C. NOR HON 73 10 Jazdauskas, D. LTU HUS 73 11 Smets, Greg BEL KTM 67 12 Ubach, Simeo ESP HUS 58 13 Dixon, Nathan GBR HUS 54 14 Clochet, Jimmy FRA KAW 50 15 De Bortoli, D. ITA HON 44

WMX

New Zealander, Courtney Duncan of DRT Kawasaki has made history once again, as she claimed her second world title in the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship at the final here in Pietramurata, Italy.

Courtney Duncan

“It’s just an unbelievable feeling right now! I dreamt of these days when I was a kid; I’ve worked fifteen years of my life for moments like this. This year has been so full of uncertainties with Covid and our own challenges. Like the crash in Mantova when I got back to my bike and the bars were snapped; it felt as though the championship was gone in the blink-of-an-eye and I’m so proud how we fought back, stayed positive and confident to come out on top for a second year. Massive thanks to the entire team – you can’t do it alone – but we got it done.

There was so much pressure on each of us coming to the final round with the points so close; it was a matter of winner-takes-all and you have to rise to the occasion. I actually got more excited by the situation. These are the moments that count; I stood up and rose today and that’s why I’m champion. I fell down at the start of the first race but thankfully some more went down at turn two; I just never gave up, put it behind me and concentated on pulling back as many places as I could. Potentially I got a few gifts, particularly when Larissa fell on the last lap, but I gotta thank my crew for keeping me posted; I’m proud of the way I stayed composed and I was just in my zone all race. Such a crazy race and it put me in the right position before race two. I knew the points so I didn’t need to take any risks. I stayed out of the chaos and tried to stay focused through the last laps but I don’t want to take it away from the girls in front who were riding so good; I let it play out in front of me and took the overall today and the championship. It was so close in the end. We were all put under-the-pump knowing it was tight coming to the final round but thankfully I got that moto win in race one and that made the difference. I just want to enjoy this one this evening but 100% sure I want to make it a three-piece with Kawasaki next year!“

The WMX championship came down to the final race, as four riders were all in contention of grabbing the title. With just 10 points separating Nancy Van de Ven of Ghidinelli Racing, who led the championship coming into the round of Trentino, Duncan, MXFonta Syneco’s Kiara Fontanesi and Larissa Papenmeier of Yamaha Racing 423, the action today was next level, as each one of the riders gave it their all for the chance to take home the gold plate.

Race 1

And there was plenty of drama in the races, starting with the opening heat which saw Duncan, Van De Ven and Fontanesi go down in the start, while Papenmeier grabbed the holeshot and led the way comfortably.

Duncan though was not looking to waste any time, as she pushed hard throughout the race, making some very quick passes, which saw her move into the top three on the fourth lap of the race. Meanwhile, Van De Ven and Fontanesi were also making good progress and were pushing inside the top 10.

The top 4 ladies didn’t let off, as they each pushed for vital championship points, though the closing stages of the race saw more drama and this time it was for the race leader, Papenmeier, who had a nice 10 second gap to Duncan in second, but a small mistake which resulted in a crash, in the corner before the finish jump, allowed the Kiwi to close in on Papenmeier and eventually pass her for the win.

Papenmeier held on to second, with JK Racing Yamaha’s Lynn Valk having a fantastic ride to finish third ahead of Shana Van der Vlist and Van de Ven having to settle for fifth.

Race 2

The second race was the last opportunity for Duncan, Van De Ven, Papenmeier and Fontanesi to do something about the outcome of this championship. And for Van De Ven it was a complete turnaround of the opening heat, as she took the holeshot and led every lap of the race from start to flag. While she led the way, the battle was heating up behind her, as Fontanesi, Van der Vlist, Duncan and Papenmeier battle it out for top scoring positions.

All eyes were focused on the nice battle between Fontanesi and Duncan which carried on for 6 laps, before the Italian was eventually able to find her way through on the DRT Kawasaki rider. The pair then pushed their way onto the back of the race leader, though Van De Ven was able to handle the pressure and take the race win, but it was not enough for her to secure the title this time around. Fontanesi crossed the line to finish the race second, while Duncan was third.

By the end of the race, both Van De Ven and Duncan were tied on 207 points, with the championship being decided on race wins and it was those 5 race wins, in Matterley Basin, Mantova and Trentino today, which helped Duncan secure the gold plate for the second year in a row. Van De Ven was forced to settle for a silver medal this season, as she finished the year with her second race win and a fourth podium finish. While Papenmeier secured bronze with two overall victories in Valkenswaard and Mantova and four podiums this season.

The podium today was exactly the same as the championship standings, with Duncan celebrating her title on the top step of the podium, with Van De Ven second and Papenmeier finishing third on the box.

Nancy Van De Ven

“The crash in the first race and mistakes in the beginning of the year made it really hard for me and what can I say, what’s worse than getting second in the championship with the same points”.

Larissa Papenmeier

“It was really close, anyone of us four could be world champion, so you had to fight until the last minute. I had a good first heat, unfortunately I tipped over, but it was my own mistake and I finished second. Nothing was lost by then, but my second heat wasn’t that good. The others were better, Courtney for sure deserved it, I think if she stays on the bike, she’s fastest on the track so she deserved it for sure. Congratulations to her. Being third overall in the world championship is not bad, for sure I’m fighting for first but I’m not giving up yet.”

WMX Overall – Trentino 2020

Pos Rider Nat. Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Duncan, Courtney NZL KAW 25 20 45 2 Van De Ven, Nancy NED YAM 16 25 41 3 Papenmeier, Larissa GER YAM 22 18 40 4 Fontanesi, Kiara ITA KTM 15 22 37 5 Valk, Lynn NED YAM 20 16 36 6 van der Vlist, Shana NED KTM 18 15 33 7 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 14 14 28 8 Astudillo, Jamie USA KTM 13 13 26 9 Nocera, Francesca ITA YAM 11 12 23 10 Keller, Sandra SUI KTM 12 9 21 11 Jakobsen, Malou DEN KTM 8 11 19 12 Borchers, Anne GER SUZ 9 8 17 13 O’Hare, Tahlia Jade AUS KTM 6 10 16 14 Germond, Virginie SUI KTM 7 5 12 15 Kapsamer , Elena AUT KTM 10 0 10 16 Viaud, Camille FRA YAM 3 6 9 17 Irmgartz, Kim GER HON 5 4 9 18 Berry, Avrie USA KTM 0 7 7 19 Hoppe, Fiona GER HUS 4 1 5 20 Reitze, Alicia GER YAM 1 3 4 21 Lehmann, Janina GER YAM 0 2 2 22 Galvagno, Elisa ITA YAM 2 0 2

WMX Final Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Bike Total 1 Duncan, C. NZL KAW 207 2 Van De Ven, N. NED YAM 207 3 Papenmeier, L. GER YAM 200 4 Fontanesi, K. ITA KTM 193 5 Valk, Lynn NED YAM 164 6 van der Vlist, S. NED KTM 135 7 Andersen, Sara DEN KTM 121 8 Dam, Line DEN YAM 114 9 Borchers, Anne GER SUZ 94 10 O’Hare, T. AUS KTM 91 11 Astudillo, J. USA KTM 77 12 Jakobsen, M. DEN KTM 54 13 Nocera, F. ITA YAM 49 14 Verstappen, A. BEL KAW 46 15 Martinez, M. FRA KTM 39

Lettenbichler wins 2020 Red Bull Romaniacs

Rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 17th edition of Red Bull Romaniacs included the added challenge of the changeable autumnal weather conditions in the Carpathian Mountains.

With the traditional Prologue event on the streets of host city Sibiu cancelled, riders first faced a relatively short, time trial qualification stage to determine the opening day’s start order. Manuel Lettenbichler, making his international race debut for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, finished fifth-fastest, granting him an advantageous start position for Offroad Day 1.

Dry conditions greeted riders early in the morning for the first full day of offroad racing, but it was obvious right from the off that the organizers had plenty in store for the Gold Class competitors. Named ‘Vertical Madness’ for 2020, the race lived up to its name, delivering technically demanding, steep climbs and with a no-help rule for this year, riders had to fight their way to the top unaided.

Second on day one, Lettenbichler finished 41 seconds behind the leader but enjoyed an advantage of over three minutes over the third-placed rider. The top two, Lettenbichler and experienced extreme racer Graham Jarvis, would battle this way for the three remaining days. Victory on day two went to the Red Bull KTM rider who gapped his main rival by close to three minutes, giving him a two-minute advantage going into the third stage.

With Lettenbichler taking his KTM 300 EXC TPI to second on Offroad Day 3, the top two went into the final day separated by just 25 seconds following over 16 hours of racing. With conditions worsening and the already slippery hills made more treacherous following light rain, riders found Offroad Day 4 to be one of the toughest.

Putting in a champion’s performance, Lettenbichler did exactly what he needed to do on the final day and kept Jarvis behind him. Successfully completing the last stage of the event as third-fastest, Lettenbichler secured the win by close to two-and-a-half minutes. The result gives the 2019 WESS Champion back-to-back victories at Red Bull Romaniacs and confirms the 22-year-old as one of the top riders of the sport.

Manuel Lettenbichler – P1

“I’m over the moon, it really is amazing. It’s been such a tough year for everyone and it’s cool to get another win here at Romaniacs. I started well but couldn’t believe how fast Graham was going – he was riding so good over the whole four days so congratulations to him. We were riding together a lot over the event and that really kept me motivated. I’m stoked to come away with another win. It was hard coming into the race to know how you would fair compared to the other guys as there has been so little racing this year and you don’t know how you are skill or fitness-wise. I’m super happy to take the win!”

Fighting all the way to the finish, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Graham Jarvis narrowly finished as runner-up at Romaniacs 2020. Joining him on the podium, teammate Alfredo Gomez charged ahead on the final day of racing to secure third overall.

Graham Jarvis – P2

“It’s been different to race here in October, but it’s worked good. I felt like I was riding really strong all week, but today Mani just had the edge. Starting out the week with a win was perfect and put me into a strong position. I knew the other guys would be pushing hard too, so I tried to play the long game and wait for another attack. I won the penultimate day but only by enough to give me a 25-second lead. With one crash early on, that advantage was quickly gone. Overall, I’ve a lot to be happy about, but I guess I’ll have to wait a little bit longer for a seventh win.”

Alfredo Gomez – P3

“I’m delighted to come back strong for third. After a bad start to my week I rode each day never giving up. Experience has taught me that everything can happen in this race and the most important thing you can do is be patient. I stuck to that and chipped away. I had a great ride yesterday and knew it was all-or-nothing today. I gave it my best and got third. I’m happy with that.”

Top Australian was Shane Moss in the Silver category, racing to sixth in his class, with a total time of 23h27m37s, 4h11m11s behind silver winner Peter Weiss.

2020 Red Bull Romaniacs Gold Results

Pos Rider Nat. Total Gap 1 Manuel Lettenbichler DEU 20h27m11s +0s 2 Graham Jarvis GBR 20h29m37s +2m26s 3 Alfredo Gomez Cantero ESP 20h41m20s +14m9s 4 Wade Young ZAF 20h41m33s +14m22s 5 Billy Bolt GBR 20h58m29s +31m18s 6 Mario Roman ESP 22h11m39s +1h44m28s 7 Michael Walkner AUT 23h15m1s +2h47m50s 8 Teodor Kabakchiev BGR 24h57m25s +4h30m14s 9 Michele Bosi ITA 26h39m11s +6h12m 10 Sonny Goggia ITA 27h14m24s +6h47m13s 11 Rienk Tuinstra NLD 28h48m32s +8h21m21s 12 Suff Sella ISR 32h19m2s +11h51m51s 13 Sandra Gomez Cantero ESP 52h21m7s +31h53m56s 14 Vasiu Nicolae ROU 52h29m36s +32h2m25s

2020 Red Bull Romaniacs Silver Results

Pos Rider Nat Time Gap 1 Peter Weiss DNK 19h16m26s +0s 2 Poirot Fabien FRA 19h30m29s +14m3s 3 Joe Deakin GBR 20h57m13s +1h40m47s 4 Guillot Yoann FRA 21h11m34s +1h55m8s 5 Tim Apolle DEU 22h1m9s +2h44m43s 6 Shane Moss AUS 23h27m37s +4h11m11s 7 Alex Tara ROU 23h34m37s +4h18m11s 8 Victor Shpalov RUS 27h5m34s +7h49m8s 9 Bayram Uysal TUR 28h15m49s +8h59m23s 10 Oleksiy Dobychin UKR 29h50m38s +10h34m12s

Steve Holcombe wins 2020 Italian Enduro Championship

Beta Factory Racing’s Steve Holcombe has won this year’s Italian Enduro Championship delivering a debut national title for the Italian manufacturer on their Beta RR Racing 4T 350.

Arriving to the final round of the Italian Enduro Championship in Arma di Taggia as series leader, Holcombe looked to clinch the title in what’s been a challenging pandemic hit year. Knowing he held a comfortable points gap over his nearest competitor Thomas Oldrati, Holcombe put his energy into racing for the championship, while remaining safe ahead of the EnduroGP double header.

Taking his time to adjust to the conditions on Saturday, Steve steadily worked his way up the leaderboard to finish a strong second behind teammate Brad Freeman. On day two, a small crash on the extreme test set him back. And with one less lap to ride than the previous day, he had to push hard to get back to sixth in order to seal the title. With the Italian Enduro Championship secured, Steve hands Beta Motorcycles their first national crown with their RR Racing 4T 350.

Steve now looks forward to defending his Enduro World Championship lead at the final two rounds in Portugal, beginning next weekend on November 7-8.

Steve Holcombe

“I’m made up to win the Italian Enduro Championship again. I know how much this means to Beta because it’s their national series and it’s become important to me on a personal and professional level, too. The focus for this weekend was to lock up the title as safely and cleanly as possible knowing that the final two rounds of EnduroGP are just days ahead. It can be hard to find that balance, instead of just racing to win, so there were a few mistakes this weekend. Thankfully, it all came good. I’m delighted to have won this championship back and doing it on the 350 four-stroke for the first time is the icing on the cake!”

2020 Italian Enduro Championship Standings

Pos Rider Man. Points 1 Steve Holcombe Beta 121 2 Thomas Oldrati Honda 119 3 Brad Freeman Honda 115 4 Andrea Verona TM 95 5 Joe Wootton Husqvarna 79

Cheyne Boyd injury update

Cheyne Boyd has shared the following injury update on his Instagram page, after a life-threatening crash saw him rushed to hospital:

“So here is my progression update, 11 days ago I had a crash . I was rushed to emergency, life saving surgery to repair the artery I had ruptured next to my heart. I was internally bleeding to death, and needed 21 bags of blood. From there I was placed in an induced coma before another surgery on Saturday to fuse my spine after I fractured my thoracic and dislocated my lumbar spine. Thankfully both these surgeries were successful, and I am able to walk, talk and use my arms. I am beyond grateful for the ambulance and medical staff at The Royal Melbourne hospital that saved my life. I also have 17 broken ribs, and a fractured pelvis as well as collapsed lungs and fractured C4 and C5 vertebrae. Thankyou to everyone who has sent well wishes and thoughts and prayers, to myself and Caitlin and the kids. Thankyou to my friends, who have been such an amazing support system and really rallied around myself and my family when we needed them most. Thankyou to Caitlin, who I without a doubt, scared the most and is my biggest motivation, along with our kids, Brooklyn, Billie and Boston. I am busy making plans to reopen Park4MX so please sit tight and wait for further announcements. Thank you.”

Motorcycling Australia welcome AMG Group

Motorcycling Australia (MA) have welcomed new industry body Australian Motocross Group (AMG) to the fold, with the two organisations to work closely and form part of the ProMX Management Team to help grow motocross in Australia.

AMG was recently launched by long time team owner and MA Motocross Commissioner Mark Luksich, Craig Dack MX legend and CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team owner, Gavin Eales from Serco Motorsport and Yarrive Konsky from Penrite Honda Racing. AMG will be a part of the seven member ProMX Management Team that will drive the strategic planning of ProMX for 2021 and beyond.

MA CEO Peter Doyle said the inclusion of AMG into the ProMX Management Team was a key step in ensuring industry, professional and privateer riders and teams have a voice and are represented, giving all parties a channel of communication direct to the sport’s national controlling body.

Peter Doyle – MA CEO

“It’s great to have industry and teams represented as part of our management team to ensure we can collectively and collaboratively grow the sport of motocross in Australia, and with representation from AMG we have that wealth of knowledge and experience to draw upon. With the right support from industry, partners and sponsors we hope to be able to showcase the ProMX championship to a wider Australian and international audience through various media channels.”

Planning is well underway with a calendar set to be announced in November.

Dubai International Baja cancelled

Despite the best efforts of all parties involved and due to ongoing health concerns and associated restrictions in light of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the FIM, the Emirates Motorsport Organisation (EMSO) and the Automobile & Touring Club of the UAE (ATCUAE) have regretfully announced the cancellation of the Dubai International Baja that was rescheduled to take place on 26-28 November.

The second and last event of the 2020 season will take place in Portalegre, Portugal on 05-07 November.

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing sign Malcolm Stewart

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing have announced the addition of Malcolm Stewart to their 450 team for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. The 2016 250SX East Champion will line up alongside the 2018 250SX West Champion, Aaron Plessinger, and the back-to-back 250SX West Champion, Dylan Ferrandis, for a three-pronged threat in the highly competitive premier class.

Stewart is fresh off his best season in the 450 class. The Florida rider really started hitting his stride in the seven-race run in Salt Lake City, finishing fourth at the season finale to end the year seventh in the standings. Stewart looks to build on that momentum next season with the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing team.

Malcolm Stewart – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m really excited to join the team. I’ve known a lot of the guys before, when I was around the team back in 2011. Gareth Swanepoel is my trainer and he works with their guys, plus I have a few buddies there. So, it isn’t a big change for me. It just kind of adds another piece to the puzzle. I’m definitely happy. The team has had a lot of success and has dominated the 250 class. They have a phenomenal setup and to be a part of their first year in the 450 class, it makes it more exciting for all of us. I feel like we have some good heavy hitters. Myself, Dylan Ferrandis, and Aaron Plessinger, every single one of us has won a 250 title. It should be a really good year. It’s only Supercross right now, but hopefully it goes well, and we can turn it into something in the future.”

Jeremy Coker – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 450 Team Manager

“Adding Malcolm to our already great line up excites me that much more for this upcoming season. He is an amazing rider, especially when it comes to the whoops. I can’t wait to see him on the track.”

GasGas Factory Racing sign Pauls Jonas, Brian Bogers, Isak Gifting

Hard-charging former MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass will team up with the highly-capable Brian Bogers to complete Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s all-new MXGP rider line-up for 2020. Pauls will be the ideal match for the MC 450F as the Latvian looks forward to re-establishing himself as one of the world’s best. Delivering a strong run of results during 2020, Dutchman Bogers is also ready to mix it up with the heavy hitters of the MXGP class.

A proven MXGP racer, Jonass entered the grand prix scene in 2014, rapidly progressing to become MX2 World Champion just three years later. Placing as runner-up in 2018, the Latvian then moved to the MXGP class for the following season. In his debut 450cc campaign he was quick to find success, securing three overall podium visits and an impressive sixth place in the final standings.

2020 was set to be Jonass’ breakout year but an untimely training crash ended his season early. Following months of rehabilitation and with his desire for success stronger than ever, he’s now back to full fitness, ready to bang bars and fight for podiums when the gate drops for the start of the 2021 season.

Pauls Jonass

“I’m really excited for my future with GASGAS. I have to thank the Standing Construct team for believing in me while I have been injured but I will be back to 100% and then I can start testing with the team. It’s an exciting time for me and my rehabilitation is going very well. I’m looking forward to a great future together with GASGAS and I look forward to achieving some great results when the 2021 season starts.”

Competing alongside Jonass, Brian Bogers also joins Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing for 2021. Currently ranked 12th in the 2020 MXGP World Championship, the Dutchman has been a constant threat for top-five results during recent GPs. Aiming for the top-10 in the final MXGP standings, Bogers, like his new teammate, will soon head into the off-season focused on testing and preparation ahead of the new MXGP season.

Brian Bogers

“It’s a great feeling to be on the Standing Construct GASGAS team for 2021. I’m really looking forward to next season as I know the team is very professional and the bike is great. They have had impressive results over recent years, so it gives me a lot of confidence. It’s an exciting opportunity. I’ve had a strong season in 2020 and I’m ready for the next step with GASGAS in 2021.”

Tim Mathys – Standing Construct GASGAS Factory Racing MXGP Team Manager

“We’re excited to have two very capable riders for 2021, that give us an exciting all-new line-up. As a former MX2 World Champion, Pauls Jonass has already achieved great results in MXGP and has proved to be a rider with top-three potential. I am convinced that with the approach we have already used in our team, we can get the very best out of him. He is hugely motivated, and I believe that we can push him to an even higher level, just like we have done with many riders in the past. Our second rider, Brian Bogers, has matured a lot during the past season. He has proven during the last races, with 10 top-10 finishes in a row, that he is ready to have a breakthrough in the MXGP class. He is physically and mentally stronger and ready to compete with the big boys. Both Pauls and Brian are still young, so we will have a young, robust team that we can work closely with. Together with GASGAS Factory Racing we are confident in their abilities, and as a team we look forward to great results from both riders next season.”

GasGas also welcomed Isak Gifting, with the young Swede to remain in red and take on his first full season of MX2 competition following his sensational performances as a stand-in rider during recent GPs. Joining the DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Racing team for 2021, Isak will compete alongside the returning Simon Langenfelder with both racing on our proven MC 250F.

Isak Gifting

“It’s an amazing feeling to continue with the DIGA Procross GASGAS team in 2021 as a full factory rider. Riding Grands Prix has been a dream of mine since I was a little boy and now I’ve made it. Racing for a factory team, it’s just unbelievable. The bike is fantastic and having a solid team around me with a great manager, mechanics and a trainer gives me a lot of confidence. I have a great feeling going into 2021. I can’t wait to have a full winter of testing with the team and I’m sure that together we can achieve some great results.”

Simon Langenfelder will return to the team for 2021, his second term of MX2 World Championship action. Having shown flashes of speed throughout this season before an untimely leg injury, the young German is fully focused on his recovery and looking ahead to prepare for the new season.

Simon Langenfelder

“I’m really looking forward to 2021. I was just starting to put together decent results this season before my crash in Faenza. It was a disappointing way to end the season. Fortunately, I have a great team around me, and I’m almost fully recovered so we can begin our preparation for the new season really soon. I’m excited for the future. I know the bike is good so being able to continue with the DIGA Procross GASGAS team is a great feeling.”

Justin Amian – DIGA Procross GASGAS Factory Racing Team Manager

“We’re really excited for the 2021 season with Isak joining the team alongside Simon. Since Isak joined us as a fill-in rider he’s done nothing but impress me and the rest of the team. His results speak for themselves. Continual progression and he’s really made the best of the opportunity that we gave him. He is incredibly strong-minded, a real fighter on the track and his fitness is incredible so it was an easy decision to have him join our team. We believe in him and he believes in us. We also know that Simon can deliver great results, as he started to show this year. His injury was really unfortunate, but we know that he is fully focused on his preparations for 2021. We look forward to a great off-season of testing ahead of next year and we’re excited for the future with Isak and Simon.”

GASGAS Factory Racing announce AMA SX & Pro Motocross line-up

GASGAS Motorcycles has announced the highly-anticipated Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing team line-up, as they prepare to compete in both the 250cc and 450cc divisions of the AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Championships for the 2021 season and beyond.

Highlighting the team’s 450 effort is Justin Barcia, a seasoned front-runner who is looking to re-establish himself as a title contender in the premier class aboard the GASGAS MC 450F. In the 250 division, Pierce Brown will race aboard the MC 250F alongside teammate Michael Mosiman, who is eager to pick up where he left off last season as a 250 class front-runner.

Barcia will lead GASGAS Motorcycles into their very first year of American racing. After claiming back-to-back 250SX titles in 2011-2012, Justin will celebrate his ninth season of 450cc racing in 2021. Claiming victory in his second ever 450SX race, he’s since gone on to enjoy multiple victories and podium finishes both indoors and out. With a new team and bike for 2021, Barcia’s busy preparing himself for what he believes can be his best season yet.

Taking to the start line in the 250 division, Pierce Brown and Michael Mosiman are young racers that each recorded strong 250SX results in 2020. Looking to unlock their full potential, they’ll be aiming for the podium when the gate drops for round one.

Roger De Coster – Director of Motorsports in North America

“Appointing Troy Lee Designs as the official GASGAS Factory Racing team for supercross and motocross not only further strengthens our longstanding partnership with Troy and his team, it also starts an important new chapter for TLD in the 450 class and for GASGAS in America, which is a hugely important step for GASGAS Motorcycles. As an energetic, new brand we’re excited to establish the MC 450F and MC 250F when we get back to racing and the start of the 2021 supercross series. We look forward to providing the technical support and guidance needed to allow Justin, Pierce and Michael to perform at their very best in 2021 and wish everyone at Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing all the best for the new season ahead.”