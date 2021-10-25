2022/2023 MotoGP Regulation Updates

The Grand Prix Commission has released a host of regulation updates spanning the 2022 and 2023 MotoGP seasons, making up part of a range of FIM sanctioned championship policies.

These changes include Moto3 and Moto2 warm-up sessions being shorted to 10-minutes from 2022, while in 2023 the minimum ages for Moto3 and Moto2 competitors will be raised from 16 to 18 years. The Moto3 class will also only allow a maximum of 30 contracted entries plus two wild cards.

Other updates include to the substitute and rebuilt engine rules in MotoGP, giving teams more freedom to undertake this course of action prior to approval, with the trade-off being a penalty where that engine is not found to comply with regulations.

Three approved fuel tanks will also be able to be prepared in the MotoGP class, while 2022 regulations will see an increase in the maximum price of MotoGP brake packages to €80,000. Where Brembo is the exclusive supplier small variations in the composition of components will also be allowed. Tyre allocations are also updated, with an allocation of rear slicks being 12 in total, broken down into three separate classes.

See below for the full details:

FIM Grand Prix World Championship

Decisions of the Grand Prix Commission

The Grand Prix Commission, composed of Messrs. Carmelo Ezpeleta (Dorna, Chairman), Paul Duparc (FIM), Herve Poncharal (IRTA), Shinichi Sahara (Suzuki) and Fabiano Sterlacchini (KTM), in the presence of Jorge Viegas (FIM President), Carlos Ezpeleta (Dorna), Mike Trimby (IRTA, Secretary of the meeting) and Corrado Cecchinelli (Director of Technology), in a meeting held in Misano on 22 October 2021, made the following decisions:

Sporting Regulations – Effective Season 2022

Warm Up Sessions for the Moto3 and Moto2 Classes

The duration of Sunday warm up sessions for these classes is reduced to ten minutes per session.

Sporting Regulations – Effective Season 2023

The minimum age for participation in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes is increased from 16 to 18 years.

The maximum number of riders permitted in the Moto3 class is limited to 30 contracted entries plus two wild cards.

These changes form part of a comprehensive change to minimum ages across a wide spectrum of FIM sanctioned Championships. Full details have already been announced by the Permanent Bureau.

Technical Regulations – Effective Immediately

MotoGP Class – Substitute/Rebuilt Engines

Previously, if any engine subject to technical scrutiny was substituted or rebuilt, manufacturers were required to wait for the results of scrutineering (a maximum of 45 days) before being able to use the substituted/rebuilt engine as part of their allocation.

Manufacturers are now permitted to rebuild or substitute an engine immediately after scrutineering, without waiting for approval. However, if an engine is found to not comply with regulations, any penalty awarded will also apply to events where that substituted or rebuilt engine has been used.

Furthermore, the combined mileage of the checked engine and its substitute will be a maximum of 2,800 km.

MotoGP Class – Fuel Tanks for the Race

For reasons of safety during preparation, Teams will now be permitted to prepare three approved fuel tanks for each machine. In order to have sufficient time to safely prepare three fuel tanks for the race, the declaration time of official ambient temperature and the assignment of a technical scrutineer to the teams has been changed to 90 minutes before race start, from the current 75 minutes. The officially supplied and approved containers will remain as two, and one will be reused to fill the third fuel tank.

Technical Regulations – Effective Season 2022

Brake Package Prices MotoGP Class

Due mainly to the use by teams of larger brake disks at more circuits, the maximum price for the MotoGP class brake package has been increased from €70,000 to €80,000.

It has also been agreed with Brembo, who are the exclusive suppliers, that there may be small variations to the composition of components supplied. The details in the regulations are to be adjusted accordingly following discussion and prior approval with MSMA.

MotoGP Class Tyre Allocations

Revised allocations of tyres for tests have been agreed between Michelin, Dorna and IRTA.

For actual events, again in agreement with Michelin, the allocation of rear slick tyres will now be a total of 12 comprised of:

✓ up to a maximum of 6 of specification A,

✓ up to a maximum of 4 of specification B,

✓ up to a maximum of 3 of specification C.

2021 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar