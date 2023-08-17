MotoGP 2023

Round Ten – Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

After a cool, wet and breezy race weekend in the heart of the UK, the intense MotoGP championship battle continues in Austria this weekend. The weather forecast suggests a good chance of rain on Friday, followed by sunny days on Saturday and Sunday where temperatures might reach 30-degrees.

The Spielberg round, which marks the halfway point of the championship (10th race weekend out of 20), will take place on the Red Bull Ring. Reputed to be one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar, 4.318 km long and built in a very beautiful natural environment, the track was subject to modifications between the 2021 and 2022 races. The result was that the maximum speed of the bikes was reduced somewhat at turn two, and a fast chicane was added. This configuration that the riders will race again this year, comprises three left and seven right turns. Considering the complexity created by the three straights, both uphill and downhill corners (the circuit has 65 metres of elevation changes), Michelin has decided to bring rear tyres with a reinforced construction to cope with these conditions in Austria.

“It’s an atypical circuit, with specific tyres,” says Michelin’s Piero Taramasso. “The Red Bull Ring presents particular challenges which are likely to place unusual demands on our tyres. Here, the three straights generate significant longitudinal forces when accelerating and braking, and this combined with the corners, especially the right-handers, creates thermal challenges that we must anticipate. For this reason we have chosen to manufacture tyres with a higher resistance casing for the rear, and to equip them with a reinforced rubber compound on the right side – to cope with the greater number of turns in this direction. Nothing changes, however, regarding the range of available compounds. At the front, the three compounds – Soft, Medium and Hard – will be symmetrical, while the Soft and Medium rears will be asymmetrical.”

In 2022, when the weather was dry and the track was at a good temperature, it was Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) who won the Grand Prix, ahead of Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team).

With this favourable weather, the current records were all set in 2022. Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) set the all-time circuit lap record of 1min28s772; Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) holds the fastest race lap time of 1min29s854.

Since the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix, the last five races at the venue have proven a pattern of Ducati – KTM – Ducati – KTM – Ducati in terms of wins. Those early Borgo Panigale days of glory on MotoGP’s return to the Red Bull Ring aren’t necessarily over, but they certainly have serious competition.

MotoGP riders use their brakes eight times per lap at the Red Bull Ring, for a total of 30-seconds which amounts to 34 per cent of the overall race time. It is the only GP in Europe in which the brake system is used for more than one third of the race which explains the massive stress it is subjected to, due also to the mid August heat.

The toughest braking sections are almost all concentrated on the first four corners: on each one, the MotoGP bikes cut their speed by at least 160 km/h forthe first corner with more than four-seconds on the brakes at this point alone.

Last year, reigning Champion Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) took the glory in Austria, and after a performance under serious pressure at Silverstone when he arguably had the luxury of not pushing to the edge, but very much still did, he must arrive as a favourite this year too.

Francesco Bagnaia

“I am thrilled to be back racing in Austria, a track I like a lot and on which I took a nice win last year. It is historically a track favourable to the characteristics of our bike, but there will likely be many riders who can fight for a good result here this year. Now, our goal is to be consistent and try to do our best always. I am confident and looking forward to the weekend.”

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), however, took his first premier class win at the Red Bull Ring in 2021 – in fact, he started both races at the Red Bull Ring from pole in his rookie season, won the first and took a podium in the second. Now an even better rider and on quite a run of form come 2023, he’s the closest on the chase behind Bagnaia after the British GP shuffle. After getting battered back down the order on Sunday at Silverstone as well, it wasn’t a lack of speed that saw the number 89 lose out on valuable points, or really his own mistake. But the cookie crumbled that way and after losing 10 points to Bagnaia in the Grand Prix race at Silverstone, surely he arrives into Austria thinking it’s a good opportunity to gain some back…

Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) will likely have something to say about that. The South African took KTM’s second and most recent home win at the venue in 2021, rolling the dice for one of the most edge-of-your-seat victories ever – and arguably one of the best. He’ll be absolutely elbows out to grab some more home glory for the Austrian factory.

Team-mate Jack Miller will be the same. They’ve had serious speed in 2023 too, wet or dry or sketchy, and already made a good few visits to parc ferme. If there’s one place both riders will be razor-sharp focused on some more trophies, it’s here.

That home glory on offer also extends to GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3’s Augusto Fernandez and Pol Espargaro, with both in the points at Silverstone too. The former hasn’t finished outside them all year, and the latter put together an impressive weekend on his long-awaited return from injury. What have they got in the locker?

There’s also not home glory, but title sponsor glory on the line for CrytoDATA RNF MotoGP Team… and right after Miguel Oliveira took his best result of the season so far, fourth, thanks to a truly impressive charge up from 16th on the grid. He only just missed out on the podium at Silverstone and will be aiming high, having also won at the Red Bull Ring in 2020 when riding with KTM. Teammate Raul Fernandez took a top ten at the British GP too, but he’ll be looking to keep moving forward.

Miguel Oliveira

“I’m really excited to head out to Austria. The Red Bull Ring is a track that looks challenging for our RS-GP, but I’m really looking forward to continue the good form that we showed in Silverstone with specific focus on Qualifying in order to try to get a better starting position and be able to charge for more. I’m definitely looking forward to it and I’m very motivated!”

Raul Fernandez

“I’m really happy to go to Austria. I have good memories from there and I’m also very enthusiastic after we did a fantastic job during the last race weekend. I’m optimistic as we start to show our potential, which is something we weren’t able to do in the past. We need to be consistent and try to continue like this because this is the way not just to show what we can do, but also to enjoy riding the bike, which should be the main goal and leading to the result.”

Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) did in style at Silverstone. After qualifying 12th and storming to the win, he became the first rider to win from P12 or lower on the grid since the 2006 Turkish Grand Prix. And he did it beating the reigning Champion on the last lap. If that isn’t a confidence boost heading into the next round, such a thing probably doesn’t exist.

Team-mate Maverick Viñales was also strong at Silverstone and in that fight at the front, and both will want to show it’s not just the venue that suits them, but what they’re really capable of everywhere. Starting with another storming start, as both riders made good progress off the line last time out– and Aleix Espargaro said Aprilia’s work in the area was most definitely paying off. They’ll also have wildcard Lorenzo Savadori on track with them too, as that work very much continues.

Then there’s Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team). Saturday was a good one as he took pole and then second in the Sprint as Bagnaia failed to score. But on Sunday, a first mistake in some time saw the Italian slide out when chasing Bagnaia, ultimately costing him 20 points to the Championship leader. He’s also been passed in the standings by Martin once again… but Austria is a chance to fight back. History says it will require quite a push to overhaul Bagnaia and Martin here, but Bezzecchi’s form this season has cared less for track records and more for unabating speed whatever the venue.

Marco Bezzecchi

“When a race ends like mine at Silverstone, you can’t wait to get back on the bike. So I’m very happy to get back at work with the whole Team, especially here in Austria, a track I’m particularly fond. I’ve won here in Moto3 and Moto2, I’ve always been extremely fast and competitive, excellent starting point for doing well on a MotoGP bike too. What can I say, I can’t wait.”

Another looking to do so, but on the flip side after a technical issue last time out, is Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP). The number 73 took his first Tissot Sprint win on Saturday, escaping and holding off Bezzecchi, and was right in the podium fight on Sunday before that issue caused him to need to pull in. With a new contract in his back pocket to boot, Alex Marquez will be arriving with expectations, in the best way.

Alex Marquez

“We’re motivated heading to Austria and it cannot be otherwise, after the win and the extension for 2024… We had the pace also on Sunday in England and Spielberg is a track I like. All the ingredients to do well are there. We’re doing a good job and it’s all a matter of time to be competitive on a consistent basis. KTM will try to steal to do well there, but historically speaking this is a favourable track for Ducati, so we’ll try to make the most of the opportunity.”

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) is another arriving after a tougher Sunday. He pulled in after getting rear ended and will want the chance to show his steps forward as he gets back to full fitness and back in the groove.

Enea Bastianini

“The last Grand Prix at Silverstone didn’t go as we hoped, but it was my first real weekend where I could work at 100 per cent without physical issues. We gathered important data that we will need to make further progress. At the moment, I still haven’t been able to find the right feeling with my Desmosedici GP; therefore, the main goal now is to regain the feeling that will allow me to be competitive.”

Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) and Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), meanwhile, will want a lot more. Zarco had a good Sprint in fourth but then a middling Sunday, and Marini didn’t manage to fully challenge at the front at Silverstone. Can they turn that around in Austria? And can Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) home in on his fellow Ducatis?

Luca Marini

“Like every GP, it will be crucial to immediately have a good pace from Friday. We will work to take a step forward compared to Silverstone, always with an eye on the weather and to be able to set up the bike in such a way as to be able to brake strongly. Qualifying will be fundamental: Spielberg is perhaps the track where the pressure of the front tire rises the most and the goal is to stay as far in front as possible. The sensations are good, the gaps will be minimal, but I’ve always been competitive here and Ducati too.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio

“Austria is the perfect opportunity to put all the pieces together and show what we had glimpses of at Silverstone, meaning that we are very quick and ready to do well. The previous event at Spielberg was probably one of the best in 2022, so it’s not time to capitalise and we’re ready for it.”

Silverstone was a tough one for Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP pairing Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli. For Quartararo, the wet qualifying in which he crashed out left him last on the grid, and it didn’t get much better in the Sprint. Come race day though, the Frenchman was on a real charge up the order, so there were some positives until a clash with Marini saw him lose and then run over his own fairing. Only a year ago Quartararo was fighting for the win in Austria too, something to remember as the Misano Test approaches and the 2021 Champion’s vocal expectations of some real progress keep hitting the headlines. Meanwhile, we now know Morbidelli is leaving the factory, which adds an extra arc of storyline. What can Yamaha find in Austria?

Fabio Quartararo

“Silverstone was a difficult weekend overall, but I did feel good in the race. Since then, I‘ve enjoyed a bit of sunshine, so now I feel ready for the next race weekend. Last year I scored second place in Spielberg, we have that positive memory in mind. It‘s true that past success doesn‘t guarantee anything in MotoGP, but we will do our best anyway to see if we can fight towards the front of the field again.”

Franco Morbidelli

“My pace in the first half of the Silverstone Race was positive. We need to keep grinding and try to find a way to keep the performance level consistent for the entire race length. That said, Silverstone and Spielberg have different characters, so this week we will mostly work on getting fast out of the corners, and then we‘ll see what we can do.”

Finally, at Honda, the vibe seems to have changed. We know that Alex Rins is leaving the factory to replace the aforementioned Morbidelli – and we await confirmation of when Rins will be back this season alongside Takaaki Nakagami at LCR Honda, with Iker Lecuona subbing this weekend – but for the rest it’s all hands on deck at Honda.

In the Sprint at Silverstone, Marc Marquez rode behind Repsol Honda team-mate Joan Mir to get a look at their bike in action. On Sunday Marquez crashed out but had some positives to find from the weekend. The maelstrom of noise and rumours about the future, stretching all the way back to the German GP, now seems to have gone quieter, and in its place it seems there’s an eight-time World Champion rolling his sleeves up and accepting not defeat, but what’s needed in the here and now to get back to glory.

Marc Marquez

“I’ve used the time between races to keep working on my fitness. Every day is a bit better, so let’s see what is possible in Austria. The weather there can be a bit mixed, so we will need to work well consistently to make the most of the weekend. We know that it will be another weekend of working hard to try and improve and make a step for the future.”

Joan Mir

“We come to the Red Bull Ring looking to build off what we did in the previous race. Sunday didn’t go to plan, but overall with the weekend we were able to make progress and get back to being comfortable on the bike. This is the line we need to follow again and really try to maximise the time we have on track.”

The CryptoDATA Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich sees us return to usual order, with MotoGP last on the menu. Full schedule in AEST can be found at the bottom of this page.

MotoGP Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 194 2 Jorge Martin Ducati 159 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 158 4 Brad Binder KTM 114 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 109 6 Luca Marini Ducati 98 7 Jack Miller KTM 79 8 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 77 9 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 64 10 Alex Marquez Ducati 63 11 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 57 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 56 13 Alex Rins Honda 47 14 Augusto Fernandez KTM 42 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 34 16 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 34 17 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 27 18 Enea Bastianini Ducati 18 19 Marc Marquez Honda 15 20 Dani Pedrosa KTM 13 21 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 9 22 Jonas Folger KTM 9 23 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 8 24 Michele Pirro Ducati 5 25 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 5 26 Joan Mir Honda 5 27 Stefan Bradl Honda 5 28 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

Moto2

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) couldn’t really have taken the Championship lead with better timing. With a podium at Silverstone he arrives into KTM’s home race with two points in hand, and he’ll want to leave the Red Bull Ring with even more. His form since that DNF in France would likely convince few to bet against him. So what has he got in the locker for Austria? And could the stage be set for some silly season pieces of the puzzle to fall into place?

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), meanwhile, will want to hit back after that difficult race at Silverstone, but he’ll need to find that few tenths he was missing. And Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) wants to find some luck as well after a crash in qualifying sent him mid-pack on the grid and then a tangle in the race sent him off into the gravel. Can they strike back?

New winner Fermin Aldeguer (SpeedUp) could prove one to watch once more though. We’ve often seen a first Grand Prix win open the floodgates and the injection of confidence, for a rider who’s already shown great speed, could get very interesting as the season rolls on.

Moto2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 ARBOLINO Tony 148 2 ACOSTA Pedro 140 3 DIXON Jake 104 4 LOPEZ Alonso 92 5 CANET Aron 76 6 SALAC Filip 72 7 CHANTRA Somkiat 59 8 LOWES Sam 58 9 GONZALEZ Manuel 52 10 VIETTI Celestino 51 11 ALDEGUER Fermín 49 12 ARENAS Albert 41 13 GARCIA Sergio 37 14 OGURA Ai 31 15 BALTUS Barry 24 16 ALCOBA Jeremy 23 17 BENDSNEYDER Bo 18 18 ROBERTS Joe 14 19 BINDER Darryn 12 20 FOGGIA Dennis 8 21 TULOVIC Lukas 6 22 PASINI Mattia 5

Moto3

At the Red Bull Ring in 2022, Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) overcame a double Long Lap to take a truly impressive win, and as the paddock arrives back in Austria the Japanese rider is on a run of podium finishes – and he’s up to second in the standings. He’ll be looking to take that elusive first win of the season on a stage he’s ruled before.

Speaking of first wins though, David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team) got the job done last time out, and in some style. From the back of the grid the rookie made history as the first Colombian Grand Prix winner, and he made it look easy. Can he keep the roll going?

Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3), meanwhile, was back on the podium at Silverstone and still has quite an advantage, and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) only just lost out on a rostrum finish at Silverstone after that last lap shuffle. There’s something serious at stake for all too: home glory at KTM’s home track, as all fly the flag for brands racing under the Austrian factory’s umbrella.

The rider looking to truly bounce back is Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), who crashed out the lead at Silverstone, but he continues to lead the Honda resistance.

Young Aussie Joel Kelso will look to continue his resurgence to form after injuries early in the season held him back.

Moto3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 125 2 MASIA Jaume 109 3 SASAKI Ayumu 99 4 ORTOLÁ Ivan 94 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz 94 6 MOREIRA Diogo 77 7 ALONSO David 65 8 ARTIGAS Xavier 57 9 RUEDA José Antonio 52 10 NEPA Stefano 46 11 SUZUKI Tatsuki 38 12 TOBA Kaito 36 13 MUÑOZ David 35 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei 35 15 VEIJER Collin 27 16 OGDEN Scott 20 17 SALVADOR David 20 18 KELSO Joel 19 19 MIGNO Andrea 17 20 FENATI Romano 16 21 BERTELLE Matteo 11 22 ROSSI Riccardo 10

Austrian Grand Prix Schedule

Friday Time Class Event 1625 MotoE FP1 1700 Moto3 FP1 1750 Moto2 FP1 1845 MotoGP FP1 2025 MotoE FP2 2115 Moto3 FP2 2205 Moto2 FP2 2300 MotoGP FP2 0100 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0120 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1640 Moto3 FP3 1725 Moto2 FP3 1810 MotoGP Practice 1850 MotoGP Q1 1915 MotoGP Q2 2015 MotoE R1 2050 Moto3 Q1 2115 Moto3 Q2 2145 Moto2 Q1 2210 Moto2 Q2 2300 MotoGP Sprint 0010 (Sun) MotoE R2

Sunday Time Class Event 1745 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2015 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race

