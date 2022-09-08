MotoGP Misano Test

Focus on Aprilia

A total of 427 laps were clocked by Aprilia riders over the two days by the RS-GPs of Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales and Lorenzo Savadori, all of whom were involved in both tests related to the current season and in comparisons and simulations that could help the development of the 2023 prototype.

Romano Albesiano

“Despite what might come naturally seeing the results of this season, our path to perfect competitiveness is still a long one. We are not satisfied and we won’t be until we manage to fill all the gaps in the RS-GP. We are already working on the ideas that will go on to define the 2023 prototype but the analysis process has to be meticulous, the risk of missteps is always just around the corner. There are concepts that seem to work, others that don’t clearly improve, so after so many laps we will have to be good at analysing the data collected. We are at a good level of performance, but this does not allow us to slow down development.”

Caught up in a crash at Turn 13, Aleix had to interrupt his test towards the end of Wednesday’s morning session, having suffered a micro-fracture to the little finger of his left hand that the team suggests is not cause for concern ahead of Aragón.

Aleix Espargaró – P5

“The injury will fortunately only require a little rest. We’ll check it tomorrow with more detailed tests but I’m not worried ahead of Aragón. The test overall was positive. We tried some concepts with a view to 2023 but we will have to analyse the data well, because Misano is a track with a lot of grip, especially after a race weekend. So it will be necessary to reconfirm the sensations on other tracks“.

Maverick Viñales – P3

“We have definitely taken a step forward with these tests. I am satisfied with the work Aprilia is doing, both with a view to 2023 and to help me in this season finale. In the second part of the race on Sunday I lost something compared to the best riders and in these two days we have also had the opportunity to analyse that situation and work to improve it.”

Both Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro were inside the top five best top speeds achieved during the Misano Test.

Now the MotoGP teams begin preparations for the Aragon GP, the last European race before the four flyaway races in Japan, Thailand, Australia, and Malaysia. The Aragon GP will begin on Friday, September 16.

MotoGP Misano Test Combined Times

Fabio Quartararo – Yamaha 1m31.054 (FP4) Francesco Bagnaia – Ducati 1m31.172 (FP3) Maverick Vinales – Aprilia 1m31.189 (FP3) Enea Bastianini – Ducati 1m31.260 (FP3) Aleix Espargaro – Aprilia 1m31.333 (FP3) Jorge Martin – Ducati 1m31.439 (FP3) Luca Marini – Ducati 1m31.473 (FP2) Miguel Oliveira – KTM 1m31.585 (FP3) Marco Bezzecchi – Ducati 1m31.591 (FP2) Fabio DiGiannantonio – Ducati 1m31.605 (FP3) Johann Zarco – Ducati 1m31.606 (FP2) Franco Morbidelli – Yamaha 1m31.614 (FP3) Marc Marquez – Honda 1m31.642 (FP3) Pol Espargaro – Honda 1m31.707 (FP1) Takaaki Nakagami – Honda 1m31.786 (FP4) Brad Binder – KTM 1m31.803 (FP4) Alex Marquez – Honda 1m31.864 (FP4) Jack Miller – Ducati 1m31.927 (FP3) Alex Rins – Suzuki 1m31.936 (FP1) Michele Pirro – Ducati 1m32.070 (FP3) Dani Pedrosa – KTM 1m32.308 (FP3) Raul Fernandez – KTM 1m32.346 (FP3) Remy Gardner – KTM 1m32.433 (FP3) Stefan Bradl – Honda 1m32.634 (FP1) Darryn Binder – Yamaha 1m32.820 (FP1) Lorenzo Savadori – Aprilia 1m33.379 (FP1) Dominique Aegerter – Suzuki 1m33.907 (FP1) Andrea Dovizioso – Yamaha 1m34.897 (FP1)

MotoGP Misano Test Day Two Top Speeds