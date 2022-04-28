MotoGP Statistics

MotoGP Facts and Stats heading to Jerez 2022

At the Portuguese GP, Fabio Quartararo took his ninth MotoGP win and the first since Silverstone last year. This is also Quartararo’s ninth win with Yamaha in MotoGP, moving above Maverick Viñales and Max Biaggi into sixth place on the list of Yamaha riders with most premier class wins, behind Kenny Roberts with 22.

This is Quartararo’s 10th GP win. He is still in second on the list of French riders with most wins, behind Johann Zarco who is leading with 16 victories. This is the 12th premier class win for France, which is now tied with Japan and the former nation of Rhodesia in sixth place on the list of the most successful countries in the class.

Quartararo is the fourth winner of 2022. It’s the first time since there are four winners in the opening five MotoGP races since 2020 with Quartararo, Brad Binder, Andrea Dovizioso and Miguel Oliveira.

Zarco was second for his best result since his P2 at the Catalan GP last year. It’s his 13th premier class podium and he becomes the rider with most podiums without a win in the class (ahead of Colin Edwards).

This is Zarco’s seventh podium with Ducati, and he is now tied with Andrea Iannone and Jorge Lorenzo in seventh on the list of Ducati riders with most premier class podiums. With Zarco, this is also the 11th successive MotoGP race with a Ducati on the podium (since Aragon). This is the first time for the Bologna factory since Turkey 2007 to Qatar 2008, with 17 successive races, their record.

With Quartararo and Zarco, this is the second premier class French 1-2 along with Doha last year. It’s also only the fifth time two French riders share the podium in the class along with the 1954 French GP (Pierre Monneret P1, Jacques Collot P3), Doha and France last year, and Lombok this year (the latter all with Zarco /Quartararo).

Aleix Espargaro finished third in Portugal for his fourth podium in MotoGP and his third with Aprilia, along with Silverstone last year (P3) and Argentina this year when he won.

Alex Rins started 23rd and finished fourth. He is now tied on points with Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP classification. Quartararo is leading as he has more wins (1).

With Yamaha, Ducati, Aprilia, Suzuki, KTM and Honda within the top six, this is the second time there are six manufacturers in the top six in a MotoGP race since 2002 along with Silverstone last year. Prior to these two races, the last time was at the Yugoslavian GP back in 1972. Fun fact: at Silverstone 2021, Quartararo also won the race and A. Espargaro was third.

Alex Marquez finished seventh for his best result since P4 at the Algarve GP last year on the same track.

Enea Bastianini crashed out in Portugal and failed to score. Since the opening race, the winner of the prior MotoGP race has always failed to finish in the top 10 in the next. After Bastianini, Brad Binder and Joan Mir crashed in Portugal, only three riders have scored in all races this season: Quartararo, Rins and Aleix Espargaro.

Four riders are covered by eight points at the top of the Championship standings (Quartararo, Rins, Aleix Espargaro, Bastianini): this is the closest the top four have been after five races since this scoring system began.

2021 Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner finished 14th ahead of Marco Bezzecchi for his best result in MotoGP so far. Bezzecchi still leads the fight for Rookie of the Year with eight points ahead of Darryn Binder (6) and Gardner (3). One of the five rookies has previously won at Jerez in the smaller classes: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Moto2, 2021).

Stefan Bradl, who will be a wildcard at the Spanish GP, is scheduled to make his 200th start in GP racing.

Grand Prix Racing at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto

This is the 36th successive year that a motorcycle Grand Prix has been held at Jerez since its debut in 1987. With two GPs in 2020 though, this is the 37th successive time there’s a GP at the track. Assen is the only current venue to hold consecutive events for longer: 71 years from 1949 to 2019 (the 2020 event was cancelled).

Jerez has had nine MotoGP winners since 2002: Valentino Rossi (6), Marc Marquez (3), Jorge Lorenzo (3), Dani Pedrosa (3), Fabio Quartararo (2), Jack Miller (1), Casey Stoner (1), Loris Capirossi (1), Sete Gibernau (1).

Honda’s last win in the premier class at Jerez: Marc Marquez in 2019.

Yamaha’s last win in the premier class at Jerez: Fabio Quartararo at the 2020 Andalucia GP, from pole. Quartararo qualified on pole for the last four races held at Jerez (since 2019).

Ducati have two premier class wins here: Loris Capirossi in 2006 from pole and Jack Miller last year.

The last of Suzuki’s two victories at Jerez came in 2000 when Kenny Roberts Jr. won the 500cc race on his way to clinching the world title. In 2019, Alex Rins finished second, which was Suzuki’s best MotoGP result at Jerez.

Aleix Espargaro’s P6 in 2021 equalled Aprilia’s best premier class result in Jerez (Doriano Romboni in 1997).

Pol Espargaro finished sixth at the 2020 Spanish GP for KTM’s best premier class result at Jerez.

Alberto Puig’s victory at Jerez on May 7th, 1995, was the first home win for a Spanish rider in the premier class.

Jerez is the most successful circuit for Spanish riders in the premier class, with a total of 14 wins (ahead of Le Mans and the Sachsenring, with 13): Alberto Puig in 1995; Alex Criville in 1997, 98, 99; Sete Gibernau in 2004; Dani Pedrosa in 2008, 2013, 2017; Jorge Lorenzo in 2010, 2011, 2015; Marc Marquez in 2014, 2018, 2019.

With Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli on the podium at Jerez last year, it was the first time there was no Spaniard on the podium at the track since 2003 with Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi and Troy Bayliss. In 2003, no Spanish riders made it across the line (Carlos Checa retired, Sete Gibernau crashed).

10 of the riders lining up for the MotoGP race at Jerez have previously won Grand Prix races at the track: Marc Marquez (3), Fabio Quartararo (2), Pol Espargaro (2), Alex Marquez (1), Brad Binder (1), Luca Marini (1), Enea Bastianini (1), Jack Miller (1), Maverick Viñales (1) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (1).

Moto2 Facts and Stats

In Portugal, Joe Roberts took his maiden Moto2 win and became the first American to win in the intermediate class since John Kocinski at Phillip Island 1990 in 250cc. He is also the first American to win in GP racing since Ben Spies at the 2011 Dutch TT.

Following Celestino Vietti in Qatar, Somkiat Chantra in Indonesia and Tony Arbolino in Texas, Roberts became the fourth maiden winner in Moto2 so far this year. It’s first time with four or more maiden winners in Moto2 since 2020 with five: Tetsuta Nagashima, Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Remy Gardner.

Rookie Manuel Gonzalez finished fifth for his best result so far in Moto2. He’s now third in the fight for Rookie of the Year with 16 points. Jeremy Alcoba, who equalled his best Moto2 result from Austin of P6, is leading with 24 points ahead of Pedro Acosta (20).

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 69 2 Alex Rins Suzuki 69 3 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 66 4 Enea Bastianini Ducati 61 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 51 6 Joan Mir Suzuki 46 7 Brad Binder KTM 42 8 Miguel Oliveira KTM 39 9 Jack Miller Ducati 31 10 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 31 11 Marc Marquez Honda 31 12 Pol Espargaro Honda 30 13 Jorge Martin Ducati 28 14 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 25 15 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 17 16 Luca Marini Ducati 14 17 Alex Marquez Honda 13 18 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 12 19 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 8 20 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 8 21 Darryn Binder Yamaha 6 22 Remy Gardner KTM 3 23 Raul Fernandez KTM 0 24 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 0 25 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 0 26 Stefan Bradl Honda 0

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 90 2 OGURA Ai JPN 56 3 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 54 4 ROBERTS Joe USA 49 5 CANET Aron SPA 49 6 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 45 7 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 39 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 36 9 LOWES Sam GBR 35 10 DIXON Jake GBR 32 11 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 31 12 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 25 13 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 24 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 22 15 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 20 16 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 18 17 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 16 18 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 16 19 BALTUS Barry BEL 13 20 FENATI Romano ITA 7 21 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6 22 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 5

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nation Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 83 2 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 82 3 MASIA Jaume SPA 54 4 MIGNO Andrea ITA 50 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 50 6 GUEVARA Izan SPA 48 7 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 45 8 TATAY Carlos SPA 42 9 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 29 10 TOBA Kaito JPN 27 11 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 27 12 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 26 13 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 26 14 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 16 15 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 16 16 KELSO Joel AUS 14 17 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 13 18 MCPHEE John GBR 11 19 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 11 20 OGDEN Scott GBR 10 21 NEPA Stefano ITA 7 22 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 7 23 FELLON Lorenzo FRA 3 24 AJI Mario INA 2 25 BERTELLE Matteo ITA 1 26 FURUSATO Taiyo JPN 0 27 CARRASCO Ana SPA 0 28 RIU MALE Gerard SPA 0 29 WHATLEY Joshua GBR 0 30 SURRA Alberto ITA 0 31 SALVADOR David SPA 0 32 AZMAN Syarifuddin MAL 0 33 ALONSO David COL 0

Jerez MotoGP Weekend Schedule

Times in AEST

Friday Time Class Event 1625 MotoE FP1 1700 Moto3 FP1 1755 MotGP FP1 1855 Moto2 FP1 2035 MotoE FP2 2115 Moto3 FP2 2210 MotoGP FP2 2310 Moto2 FP2 0050 (Sat) MotoE Q1 0110 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 MotoGP FP3 1855 Moto2 FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2355 Moto2 Q2 0015 (Sun) MotoE Race 1

Sunday Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 WU 1720 Moto2 WU 1740 MotoGP WU 1900 MotoE Race 2020 Moto3 Race 2200 Moto2 Race 2330 MotoGP Race 2

2022 MotoGP Calendar