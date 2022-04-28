MotoGP Statistics
MotoGP Facts and Stats heading to Jerez 2022
At the Portuguese GP, Fabio Quartararo took his ninth MotoGP win and the first since Silverstone last year. This is also Quartararo’s ninth win with Yamaha in MotoGP, moving above Maverick Viñales and Max Biaggi into sixth place on the list of Yamaha riders with most premier class wins, behind Kenny Roberts with 22.
This is Quartararo’s 10th GP win. He is still in second on the list of French riders with most wins, behind Johann Zarco who is leading with 16 victories. This is the 12th premier class win for France, which is now tied with Japan and the former nation of Rhodesia in sixth place on the list of the most successful countries in the class.
Quartararo is the fourth winner of 2022. It’s the first time since there are four winners in the opening five MotoGP races since 2020 with Quartararo, Brad Binder, Andrea Dovizioso and Miguel Oliveira.
Zarco was second for his best result since his P2 at the Catalan GP last year. It’s his 13th premier class podium and he becomes the rider with most podiums without a win in the class (ahead of Colin Edwards).
This is Zarco’s seventh podium with Ducati, and he is now tied with Andrea Iannone and Jorge Lorenzo in seventh on the list of Ducati riders with most premier class podiums. With Zarco, this is also the 11th successive MotoGP race with a Ducati on the podium (since Aragon). This is the first time for the Bologna factory since Turkey 2007 to Qatar 2008, with 17 successive races, their record.
With Quartararo and Zarco, this is the second premier class French 1-2 along with Doha last year. It’s also only the fifth time two French riders share the podium in the class along with the 1954 French GP (Pierre Monneret P1, Jacques Collot P3), Doha and France last year, and Lombok this year (the latter all with Zarco /Quartararo).
Aleix Espargaro finished third in Portugal for his fourth podium in MotoGP and his third with Aprilia, along with Silverstone last year (P3) and Argentina this year when he won.
Alex Rins started 23rd and finished fourth. He is now tied on points with Fabio Quartararo in the MotoGP classification. Quartararo is leading as he has more wins (1).
With Yamaha, Ducati, Aprilia, Suzuki, KTM and Honda within the top six, this is the second time there are six manufacturers in the top six in a MotoGP race since 2002 along with Silverstone last year. Prior to these two races, the last time was at the Yugoslavian GP back in 1972. Fun fact: at Silverstone 2021, Quartararo also won the race and A. Espargaro was third.
Alex Marquez finished seventh for his best result since P4 at the Algarve GP last year on the same track.
Enea Bastianini crashed out in Portugal and failed to score. Since the opening race, the winner of the prior MotoGP race has always failed to finish in the top 10 in the next. After Bastianini, Brad Binder and Joan Mir crashed in Portugal, only three riders have scored in all races this season: Quartararo, Rins and Aleix Espargaro.
Four riders are covered by eight points at the top of the Championship standings (Quartararo, Rins, Aleix Espargaro, Bastianini): this is the closest the top four have been after five races since this scoring system began.
2021 Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner finished 14th ahead of Marco Bezzecchi for his best result in MotoGP so far. Bezzecchi still leads the fight for Rookie of the Year with eight points ahead of Darryn Binder (6) and Gardner (3). One of the five rookies has previously won at Jerez in the smaller classes: Fabio Di Giannantonio (Moto2, 2021).
Stefan Bradl, who will be a wildcard at the Spanish GP, is scheduled to make his 200th start in GP racing.
Grand Prix Racing at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto
This is the 36th successive year that a motorcycle Grand Prix has been held at Jerez since its debut in 1987. With two GPs in 2020 though, this is the 37th successive time there’s a GP at the track. Assen is the only current venue to hold consecutive events for longer: 71 years from 1949 to 2019 (the 2020 event was cancelled).
Jerez has had nine MotoGP winners since 2002: Valentino Rossi (6), Marc Marquez (3), Jorge Lorenzo (3), Dani Pedrosa (3), Fabio Quartararo (2), Jack Miller (1), Casey Stoner (1), Loris Capirossi (1), Sete Gibernau (1).
Honda’s last win in the premier class at Jerez: Marc Marquez in 2019.
Yamaha’s last win in the premier class at Jerez: Fabio Quartararo at the 2020 Andalucia GP, from pole. Quartararo qualified on pole for the last four races held at Jerez (since 2019).
Ducati have two premier class wins here: Loris Capirossi in 2006 from pole and Jack Miller last year.
The last of Suzuki’s two victories at Jerez came in 2000 when Kenny Roberts Jr. won the 500cc race on his way to clinching the world title. In 2019, Alex Rins finished second, which was Suzuki’s best MotoGP result at Jerez.
Aleix Espargaro’s P6 in 2021 equalled Aprilia’s best premier class result in Jerez (Doriano Romboni in 1997).
Pol Espargaro finished sixth at the 2020 Spanish GP for KTM’s best premier class result at Jerez.
Alberto Puig’s victory at Jerez on May 7th, 1995, was the first home win for a Spanish rider in the premier class.
Jerez is the most successful circuit for Spanish riders in the premier class, with a total of 14 wins (ahead of Le Mans and the Sachsenring, with 13): Alberto Puig in 1995; Alex Criville in 1997, 98, 99; Sete Gibernau in 2004; Dani Pedrosa in 2008, 2013, 2017; Jorge Lorenzo in 2010, 2011, 2015; Marc Marquez in 2014, 2018, 2019.
With Jack Miller, Francesco Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli on the podium at Jerez last year, it was the first time there was no Spaniard on the podium at the track since 2003 with Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi and Troy Bayliss. In 2003, no Spanish riders made it across the line (Carlos Checa retired, Sete Gibernau crashed).
10 of the riders lining up for the MotoGP race at Jerez have previously won Grand Prix races at the track: Marc Marquez (3), Fabio Quartararo (2), Pol Espargaro (2), Alex Marquez (1), Brad Binder (1), Luca Marini (1), Enea Bastianini (1), Jack Miller (1), Maverick Viñales (1) and Fabio Di Giannantonio (1).
Moto2 Facts and Stats
In Portugal, Joe Roberts took his maiden Moto2 win and became the first American to win in the intermediate class since John Kocinski at Phillip Island 1990 in 250cc. He is also the first American to win in GP racing since Ben Spies at the 2011 Dutch TT.
Following Celestino Vietti in Qatar, Somkiat Chantra in Indonesia and Tony Arbolino in Texas, Roberts became the fourth maiden winner in Moto2 so far this year. It’s first time with four or more maiden winners in Moto2 since 2020 with five: Tetsuta Nagashima, Enea Bastianini, Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi and Remy Gardner.
Rookie Manuel Gonzalez finished fifth for his best result so far in Moto2. He’s now third in the fight for Rookie of the Year with 16 points. Jeremy Alcoba, who equalled his best Moto2 result from Austin of P6, is leading with 24 points ahead of Pedro Acosta (20).
MotoGP Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Points
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|69
|2
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|69
|3
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|66
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|Ducati
|61
|5
|Johann Zarco
|Ducati
|51
|6
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|46
|7
|Brad Binder
|KTM
|42
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|39
|9
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|31
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|31
|11
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|31
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|Honda
|30
|13
|Jorge Martin
|Ducati
|28
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|Aprilia
|25
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|17
|16
|Luca Marini
|Ducati
|14
|17
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|13
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|12
|19
|Marco Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|8
|20
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Yamaha
|8
|21
|Darryn Binder
|Yamaha
|6
|22
|Remy Gardner
|KTM
|3
|23
|Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|0
|24
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|0
|25
|Lorenzo Savadori
|Aprilia
|0
|26
|Stefan Bradl
|Honda
|0
Moto2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|90
|2
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|56
|3
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|54
|4
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|49
|5
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|49
|6
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|45
|7
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|39
|8
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|36
|9
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|35
|10
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|32
|11
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|31
|12
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|25
|13
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|24
|14
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|22
|15
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|20
|16
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|18
|17
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|16
|18
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|16
|19
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|13
|20
|FENATI Romano
|ITA
|7
|21
|RODRIGO Gabriel
|ARG
|6
|22
|RAMIREZ Marcos
|SPA
|5
Moto3 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nation
|Points
|1
|GARCIA Sergio
|SPA
|83
|2
|FOGGIA Dennis
|ITA
|82
|3
|MASIA Jaume
|SPA
|54
|4
|MIGNO Andrea
|ITA
|50
|5
|ÖNCÜ Deniz
|TUR
|50
|6
|GUEVARA Izan
|SPA
|48
|7
|SASAKI Ayumu
|JPN
|45
|8
|TATAY Carlos
|SPA
|42
|9
|ROSSI Riccardo
|ITA
|29
|10
|TOBA Kaito
|JPN
|27
|11
|SUZUKI Tatsuki
|JPN
|27
|12
|ARTIGAS Xavier
|SPA
|26
|13
|MOREIRA Diogo
|BRA
|26
|14
|HOLGADO Daniel
|SPA
|16
|15
|YAMANAKA Ryusei
|JPN
|16
|16
|KELSO Joel
|AUS
|14
|17
|BARTOLINI Elia
|ITA
|13
|18
|MCPHEE John
|GBR
|11
|19
|ORTOLÁ Ivan
|SPA
|11
|20
|OGDEN Scott
|GBR
|10
|21
|NEPA Stefano
|ITA
|7
|22
|FERNANDEZ Adrian
|SPA
|7
|23
|FELLON Lorenzo
|FRA
|3
|24
|AJI Mario
|INA
|2
|25
|BERTELLE Matteo
|ITA
|1
|26
|FURUSATO Taiyo
|JPN
|0
|27
|CARRASCO Ana
|SPA
|0
|28
|RIU MALE Gerard
|SPA
|0
|29
|WHATLEY Joshua
|GBR
|0
|30
|SURRA Alberto
|ITA
|0
|31
|SALVADOR David
|SPA
|0
|32
|AZMAN Syarifuddin
|MAL
|0
|33
|ALONSO David
|COL
|0
Jerez MotoGP Weekend Schedule
Times in AEST
|Friday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1625
|MotoE
|FP1
|1700
|Moto3
|FP1
|1755
|MotGP
|FP1
|1855
|Moto2
|FP1
|2035
|MotoE
|FP2
|2115
|Moto3
|FP2
|2210
|MotoGP
|FP2
|2310
|Moto2
|FP2
|0050 (Sat)
|MotoE
|Q1
|0110 (Sat)
|MotoE
|Q2
|Saturday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1700
|Moto3
|FP3
|1755
|MotoGP
|FP3
|1855
|Moto2
|FP3
|2035
|Moto3
|Q1
|2100
|Moto3
|Q2
|2130
|MotoGP
|FP4
|2210
|MotoGP
|Q1
|2235
|MotoGP
|Q2
|2310
|Moto2
|Q1
|2355
|Moto2
|Q2
|0015 (Sun)
|MotoE
|Race 1
|Sunday
|Time
|Class
|Event
|1700
|Moto3
|WU
|1720
|Moto2
|WU
|1740
|MotoGP
|WU
|1900
|MotoE
|Race
|2020
|Moto3
|Race
|2200
|Moto2
|Race
|2330
|MotoGP
|Race 2
2022 MotoGP Calendar
|Date
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|01 May
|Spain
|Jerez
|15 May
|France
|Le Mans
|29 May
|Italy
|Mugello
|05 Jun
|Catalunya
|Catalunya
|19 Jun
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|26 Jun
|Netherlands
|Assen
|10 Jul
|Finland
|KymiRing
|07 Aug
|Great Britain
|Silverstone
|21 Aug
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring
|04 Sept
|San Marino
|Misano
|18 Sept
|Aragón
|Aragón
|25 Sept
|Japan
|Motegi
|02 Oct
|Thailand
|Chang
|16 Oct
|Australia
|Philip Island
|23 Oct
|Malaysia
|Sepang
|06 Nov
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Valencia