TheArsenale and MV join forces for special Dragster 800 RR

MV Agusta have revealed yet another tarted up special based on the Dragster 800 RR platform.

MV Agusta Dragster RR x TheArsenale
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR x TheArsenale

TheArsenale is not a new type of sex aid, but instead a Hong Kong based online marketplace concept that is designed to connect fine brands and designers with the public. From cars to skateboards, drones, yachts, planes and watches it aims to cater to a specialist niche market place.

MV Agusta Dragster RR x TheArsenale
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR x TheArsenale

MV has got in on that act with a special edition that from what we can ascertain might only be available from TheArsenale.

MV Agusta Dragster RR x TheArsenale
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR x TheArsenale

Ratmir Sardarov – Director of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

“We are excited about this new collaboration with TheArsenale. We were instantly seduced by their pioneering spirit and their extreme approach to luxury retail. Only the best, most exclusive models feature in their online virtual garage and our special TheArsenale edition Dragster 800 RR, a piece of pure motorcycle art, is now one of their brightest gems.”

MV Agusta Dragster RR x TheArsenale
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR x TheArsenale

A black and orange paint scheme adorns the minimalist 140 horsepower Dragster 800 RR that we are so familiar with.

MV Agusta Dragster RR x TheArsenale RHS
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR x TheArsenale

Despite TheArsenale website currently headlining the bike as a Brutale 800 RR… Maybe this is where Russian oligarchs do their shopping, but didn’t they just buy MV…?

MV Agusta Dragster RR x TheArsenale Brutale
Not sure if this beskope new on-line retail concept know what they are selling if their website is much to go by…..

Patrice Meignan – CEO and founder of TheArsenale

“We were proud to be working on such a project with an incredible brand and our joint efforts got paid off when we saw the bike in flesh, a performance machine that carries the graphical look that we always envisioned our dream bike to be; this MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR x TheArsenale is the embodiment of our transportation dreams.”

Hmmm, okay…. Pretty bike though, sort of….

MV Agusta Dragster RR x TheArsenale
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR x TheArsenale
MV Agusta Logo ° bianco

MV Agusta turn 75-years-old | A glance back and a look to the future

MV Agusta Motorcycle News -
MV Agusta celebrates 75th anniversary This week MV Agusta Motor turned 75-years-old and celebrates its...
MV Agusta Rush

MV Agusta Rush 1000 | Drag Race inspired special on bones of Brutale RR

MV Agusta Motorcycle News -
MV Agusta Rush 1000 A spin-off from the Brutale 1000 RR the new MV Agusta...
MV Agusta Superveloce Tank

MV Agusta say future secure

MV Agusta Motorcycle News -
MV Agusta five-year business plan Historic Italian company MV Agusta has just announced its 5...
2018 MV Agusta F3 RC

Loncin to produce 350-500cc models for MV Agusta

Motorcycle News Motorcycle News -
MV Agusta & Loncin enter strategic partnership Italian manufacturer MV Agusta and the Chinese Loncin...
MV Agusta Superveloce LHF

MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Serie Oro for production

MV Agusta Motorcycle News -
MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Serie Oro Back in 2018 at EICMA the Superveloce concept wowed...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR