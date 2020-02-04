TheArsenale and MV join forces for special Dragster 800 RR

MV Agusta have revealed yet another tarted up special based on the Dragster 800 RR platform.

TheArsenale is not a new type of sex aid, but instead a Hong Kong based online marketplace concept that is designed to connect fine brands and designers with the public. From cars to skateboards, drones, yachts, planes and watches it aims to cater to a specialist niche market place.

MV has got in on that act with a special edition that from what we can ascertain might only be available from TheArsenale.

Ratmir Sardarov – Director of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

“We are excited about this new collaboration with TheArsenale. We were instantly seduced by their pioneering spirit and their extreme approach to luxury retail. Only the best, most exclusive models feature in their online virtual garage and our special TheArsenale edition Dragster 800 RR, a piece of pure motorcycle art, is now one of their brightest gems.”

A black and orange paint scheme adorns the minimalist 140 horsepower Dragster 800 RR that we are so familiar with.

Despite TheArsenale website currently headlining the bike as a Brutale 800 RR… Maybe this is where Russian oligarchs do their shopping, but didn’t they just buy MV…?

Patrice Meignan – CEO and founder of TheArsenale

“We were proud to be working on such a project with an incredible brand and our joint efforts got paid off when we saw the bike in flesh, a performance machine that carries the graphical look that we always envisioned our dream bike to be; this MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR x TheArsenale is the embodiment of our transportation dreams.”

Hmmm, okay…. Pretty bike though, sort of….