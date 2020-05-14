MV Agusta Superveloce 800

MV Agusta has revealed two new colour schemes for its coming neo-retro superbike, the Superveloce 800.

Powered by a 798 cc triple-cylinder engine making a claimed 148 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 88 Nm at 10,6000 rpm, the Superveloce will be priced at $33,690 ride away in Australia.

With a dry weight of 173 kg riding on fully-adjustable Marzocchi forks and Sachs shock the Superveloce is also armed with a full suite of electronics including Bosch 9+ ABS, an eight-level traction control system via Mikuni ride-by-wire throttle bodies and an Eldor EM2.0 ECU.

Customers can now choose from new liveries. To select the most attractive combinations, MV Agusta designers say they listened to their biggest critic: MV Agusta’s fans.

The first colour variant implies MV Agusta classic corporate colours, Ago Red and Ago Silver, relating to the rich racing history of the marque.

The gold wheels and frame details are inspired by the thoroughbred Italian racing machines from the past.

The second colour variant is Metallic Carbon Black and Dark Metallic Matt Grey with co-ordinated gold detailing on both the wheels and frame.

In MV’s words, this combination of colours provides a sophisticated sober feel, synonymous with the Formula1 racing of the 70’s providing a rich yet restrained alternative to the Corporate MV Agusta colours. We just reckon it looks pretty good.

Adrian Morton

Design Director at MV Agusta’s Research Center CRC

“Following the presentation of the Superveloce 800 in Milano, we took on board feedback from both the public and importers and decided to create two colour schemes, both with a gold-finish frame, that accentuate the neo-retro theme, highlight the curvaceous styling and align the models to our brand values.”