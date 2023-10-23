MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata

In the early 1940s, the war was making life very hard for everyone in Italy. A lack of public transport saw Domenico Agusta turn to motorcycles, believing that this might be a way to simplify mobility and guarantee himself and his employees a future at the Officine Aeronautiche Giovanni Agusta.

The first MV Agusta engine came into being in 1943. A 98 cc single-cylinder that made use of a lubricated two-speed gearbox. Light and compact, it immediately went into production but occupation of the factory, in September 1943, brought all activity to a halt just a few weeks later. The project was then shelved until just after the war when, the hostilities over, assembly of the complete motorcycle could resume. On its debut, the MV 98 was ‘dressed’ in an elegant shade of burgundy.

It is difficult to imagine the reasons behind such an unusual colour choice – perhaps it related to Giovanni Agusta’s aristocratic roots that his son wanted to honour, or simply a flash of inspiration, a matter of personal taste. The burgundy colour scheme nevertheless added a significant touch of elegance to a motorcycle that was ready to take on the devastated streets of that time.

Today, 80-years after the birth of the first MV Agusta engine, the “98” signature reappears on the fairings of another MV Agusta motorcycle. Produced in just 300 numbered units, the Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata is recognisable thanks to its “Rosso Verghera” colour scheme.

Directly inspired by the original colour palette, the Rosso Verghera formula was developed at an experimental level in the CRC research centre and then industrialised exclusively for MV Agusta. Applied by hand in multiple phases, the colour comprises a two-component matte base paired with a polished layer for a finish that magnifies the metallic pigments.

The “98 Edizione Limitata” signature is positioned on the tail section as well as on the upper, flanked by the Italian flag, which highlights the quintessential “Made in Italy” origins of every MV Agusta, built without exception in the factory in Schiranna, on the banks of Varese Lake. Reference to the size of the historic engine designed in 1943 and the limited-edition status of the motorcycle is also on the steering plate, laser engraved, a certificate of authenticity also delivered with these motorcycles.

A dedicated race kit is also provided, the burgundy box contains the tail cover, dedicated motorcycle cover, certificate of authenticity and two refined parts – the Arrow triple-exit exhaust, for exclusive track use (in North America not included but available as Technical Accessory), and the dedicated racing ECU for maximum performance.

The engine is the 798 cc in-line triple producing 147 hp, contributing to the dry weight of the motorcycle down to just 173 kg, or as little as 165 kg with the racing kit installed. A counter-rotating crankshaft, cams with DLC coating to reduce friction and heighten performance, titanium valves, and bearings and rods developed to reduce mechanical losses makes for a powerplant with serious intent.

A lightweight braking system complete with Brembo PR 16/19 radial master cylinder and M4.30 Stylema front callipers, with recalibrated Continental MK100 ABS also features.

The 5.5” colour TFT instrument panel is highly customisable and can be connected to your smartphone and the bike features a Mobisat anti-theft satellite tracking system.

Only 300 units of the Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata will be made available, most of which have already been ordered.

MV Agusta Superveloce 98 Edizione Limitata Gallery