MV Agusta now majority-owned by PIERER

In November 2022, KTM AG, a subsidiary of PIERER Mobility AG, acquired 25.1 per cent of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., based in Varese (Italy), as part of a capital increase.

As part of this cooperation, KTM AG took over the supply chain and purchasing of MV Agusta in October 2023. In addition, MV Agusta’s product range is also distributed in part via PIERER Mobility’s global sales network.

The call option granted to KTM AG on the basis of the annual financial statements as of December 31, 2025 to acquire a majority stake in MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. will now be exercised prematurely. The purchase price for the remaining 25 per cent of the shares was calculated in accordance with the previously agreed valuation method (EBITDA multiple).

MV Agusta is now on track to achieve net profit for the first time in many years. In 2023 alone, MV Agusta introduced 5 new models, and all limited series were sold out within hours of their launch. Additionally, a new dealer network was established.

KTM AG will take over the majority and also the industrial management of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A. In the medium term, an annual production volume of more than 10,000 MV Agusta premium motorcycles is planned at the site in Varese.

Hubert Trunkenpolz, member of the executive board of PIERER Mobility AG, is taking over the role of CEO and Chairman from Timur Sardarov, who will continue to be available to the company as Vice-Chairman, brand ambassador and consultant.

The Sardarov family will maintain joint control and a 49.9% stake in the company.

Timur Sardarov

“MV Agusta embodies passion and a unique sense of romance that captivated me, a seasoned entrepreneur, from day one. The personal challenge of guiding the company out of crisis and steering it towards success through innovative business strategies, team expansion, and new product developments has been conquered. It is an honor to play a role in shaping MV Agusta’s legacy. Over the past five years, both the company and I have evolved significantly. Our growth together is a testament to the transformative journey we’ve shared. My time with MV Agusta has been a pivotal chapter in my life, filled with mutual joys and challenges. As I continue to serve as a dedicated Vice-Chairman, I am committed to supporting the company and its ongoing success.”