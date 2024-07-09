MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro

MV Agusta has long made beautiful motorcycles. Okay, there have been a few aberrations along the way with some of the naked bikes, but they have rarely missed the mark with any of their faired models. The new MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro continues that trend; it is truly beautiful, there is no doubt about it. They have even made aero wings look good which is certainly a first for anyone.

The rims are inspired by the original ground breaking F4 models wowed that world 25 years ago and set a new benchmark for styling that topped even the legendary 916 Ducati.

In fact, despite the bike looking so much more modern, there are numerous styling cues that cast my mind right back to those original 750 cc F4 models.

Click here for a feature on how the original F4 came about

I was lucky enough to spend quite a bit of seat time on those bikes, including the special edition Senna model. I snuck out before morning practice at an ASBK round at Queensland Raceway to get this shot up on one on an F4 750 back in the day. No pressure at all when the race boys noticed me going out and lined the pit-wall while Keith Muir snapped the shot…

The ultimate expression of the early F4 models though was released 20 years ago with the Tamburini, a model that introduced a few firsts to road going motorcycles, including electronic engine brake control. Click here for a great feature on the F4 Tamburini.

Of course MV Agusta has been somewhat reinvented once again of late with Pierer Mobility (KTM) first taking a 25.1 per cent share late in 2022 and then taking over the supply chain duties in October 2023 and moved to also distribute MV Agusta models through KTM’s existing dealership networks. This was ahead of a plan to take majority ownership of the brand at the end of 2025. However, KTM recently chose to exercise this option earlier with another 25 per cent stake to take them into majority ownership of MV Agusta with 50.1 per cent of the shares. The Sardarov family will continue to hold a 49.9% stake in the company.

So now you are up to speed with the goings on at MV Agusta, let’s get back to the new Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro, which will be produced in a limited run of 500 motorcycles. Customers that already own a Serie Oro were invited to order the new bike first before it was announced to the public today.

The aero wings are beautfiully integrated in this machine but you may be interested to know that this is not MV’s first foray into aerodynamics. More than 50 years ago the Italian brand’s 500 Grand Prix racer of 1972 sported aero wings which Phil Read tested at Assen.

While that four-cylinder four-stroke made less than 100 horsepower at 14,000 rpm, the Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro boasts 208 horsepower at 13,000 rpm. Claimed maximum torque is 116.5 Nm at 11,000 rpm and the rev-limiter doesn’t kick in until beyond 14,000 rpm.

The engine is much the same as the latest Brutale 1000 RR that Wayne just tested, but the engine has had a lot of optimisation since then with reductions in vibrations, new crank bearings and exhaust tuning with Akrapovic to suit this bike, not only for power and torque, but also to achieve the right symphony.

Forged titanium con-rods and titanium radial valves, DLC coating on tappets, 50 mm throttle bodies, two-injectors per cylinder etc. It is right up there with the most advanced Superbike engines currently on the market. The electronics too are state of the art.

The suspension too is Superbike spec electronic Ohlins, the set-up of which can be tailored using the switch-gear and dash. Actually, you can customise your bike including your suspension for your next ride from your smartphone over coffee…

The instrumentation also features integrated GPS and Bluetooth. The swing-arm pivot is also adjustable for those that really want to get serious at the track.

The steering damper is also electronic, and can be set to automatically adjust depending on the speed of the bike or the rider can override this and select their own level of damping.

The seat is a mix of leather and alcantra while elsware throughout the bike whatever isn’t carbon-fibre is either forged or CNC machined from billet.

It is not a lightweight though, tipping the scales at 209 kg with engine fluids etc. but with no fuel in the 16-litre tank which would put the bike at around 220 kg with a full tank.

Clearly, a lot of people that buy these bikes are going to use them as trophy pieces, however for those that want to get out and let those 208 ponies have their head MV Agusta give them great piece of mind by backing the machine up with a four-year warranty. Service intervals are 7500 kilometres.

Pricing has been set at $110,895 ride away here in Australia and ten have been allocated to our market, five of which have already been sold.

MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Serie Oro Specifications

Specifications Engine 998 cm3 (60.9 cu. in.)“D.O.H.C”, radial valve and DLC tappet Four cylinders, 4 stroke, 16 valves, with countershaft Compression ratio 13.4:1 Starting Electric Bore x stroke 79 mm x 50.9 mm (3.1 in. x 2.0 in.) Powe 153,0 kW (208 hp) at 13.000 r.p.m. Torque 116,5 Nm (11,9 kgm) at 11.000 r.p.m. Cooling system Cooling with separated liquid and oil radiators Engine management system Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1(Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) witheight injectors (4 lower fuel injectors by Mikuni +4 upper fuel injectors by Mikuni with increasedfuel flow). Engine control unit Eldor Nemo 2.1,throttle body bore 50 mm diameters full ride bywire Mikuni, pencil-coil with ion-sensing technology,control of detonation and misfire. Torque controlwith four maps. Traction control with 8 levels +off and wheelie control with inertial platform Electronic quick-shift MV EAS 4.0 (Electronically Assisted Shift Up & Down) Clutch Wet, multi-disc with back torque limiting device and Brembo radial pump/lever assembly Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Primary drive 48/82 First 14/37 Second 16/33 Third 18/31 Fourth 20/30 Fifth 22/29 Sixth 21/25 Final drive ratio 15/41 Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Battery Li-ion 12 V – 4.0 Ah Wheelbase 1.415 mm (55.71 in.) Overall length 2.080 mm (81.89 in.) Overall width 895 mm (35.24 in.) Saddle height 845 mm (33.27 in.) Min. ground clearance 108 mm (4.25 in.) Trail 97 mm (3.82 in.) Mass in running order (without fuel) 209 kg (460.77 lbs.) Fuel tank capacity 16 l (4.23 U.S. gal.) Type High-resistance steel tubular trellis Rear swing arm pivot plates material Aluminium alloy – Adjustable swingarm pivot height Type Öhlins Nix EC hydraulic “upside down” front forks with TiN superficial treatment. Completely adjustable with electronically controlled compression and rebound damping with manually controlled spring preload. and spring preload Fork dia. 43 mm (1.69 in.) Wheel travel 120 mm (4.72 in.) Single-sided swing arm material Aluminium alloy Wheel travel 120 mm (4.72 in.) Front brake Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and aluminium flange – Brembo radial pump/level assembly Front brake caliper Brembo Stylema radial-type, single-piece with 4 pistons Ø 30 mm (Ø 1.18 in.) Brembo PS13 brake master cylinder Rear brake caliper Brembo with 2 pistons Ø 34 mm (Ø 1.34 in.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Front: Material/size Aluminium alloy 3,50” x 17” Rear: Material/size Aluminium alloy + spokes 6,00” x 17” Front Tyre 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Rear Tyre 200/55 – ZR 17 M/C (78 W) Material Carbon fiber Steering damper Öhlins EC with electronic manual and automatic adjustment modes Carbon components All fairings, fuel tank excluded Exclusive features Akrapovic exhaust muffler in CNC titanium Titanium screws – Lighter crankshaft – Lighter pistons – Titanium connecting rods – Dashboard TFT 5.5” colour display – Cruise control – Bluetooth GPS – MV Ride App for navigation mirroring, app-controlled engine, suspension and rider aids setup – Launch Control – FLC Front lift control Aerodynamic carbon fiber cowl cover – Smoked windshield – CNC fuel tank cap ring – Front/rear leather strap tank – Mobisat anti-theft system with geolocation. Dedicated kit Passenger seat – Passenger footpegs with carbon heel guards – CNC Brake/clutch levers – Swingarm pivot adjustment plates – Custom motorcycle cover 0-100 km/h in 3.10 s 0-200 km/h in 7.80 s Top Speed Over 300 km/h (186 mph) Emissions Environmental Standard Euro 5 Combined fuel consumption 6.8 l/100 km CO2 Emissions 158 g/km

