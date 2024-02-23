ASBK 2024

Round One – Phillip Island

ASBK Supersport Race One

Jonathan Nahlous scored the holeshot and managed to maintain the advantage over Olly Simpson as they tipped into turn one. Tom Bramich, Jack Mahaffy and Mark Chiodo also in close company.

Nahlous had the bit between the teeth from the off, pulling a few bike lengths out of Simpson around the back of the circuit. Simpson got a little of that ground back through the final turns, but Nahlous maintained the advantage down the chute to maintain the lead through turn one. Bramich and Chiodo right with them, that was until Chiodo got in a little too deep at turn four, Bramich having to take evasive action. That allowed Nahlous and Simpson to break away.

The first flying lap from Nahlous was 1m35.676, he then backed that up with a 1m35.438.

Mark Chiodo had regrouped after that early mistake, putting a brave move up the inside of Bramich after the door was left open for him at Hayshed. Chiodo was the fastest man on that lap, a 1m35.203 helping to get him back in the game.

There was no shortage of aggression from Chiodo. Shoving it up the inside of Simpson on the approach to Lukey Heights from way back! There was a collective gasp in the media centre, but they both remained upright as Simpson gave him the room he needed to prevent a clash. This tussle had allowed Nahlous some clear air, the youngster leading by eight-tenths with six laps to go, could Chiodo catch him…?

Tom Bramich sneaked past Simpson for third place, and that pair were trying to prevent Chiodo from getting away from them. Up front though, Nahlous now led by more than a second with five laps to run. He then put a 1m35.136 in to extend his advantage over Chiodo further to 1.34-seconds.

Tom Bramich looked to develop some sort of problem with less than four laps to go. He lost ground on Simpson and started falling back into the clutches of Jack Mahaffy. Next time around Bramich fared even worse at turn four, running wide before resuming down in tenth place. Bramich’s lower fairing had started to foul his shifter, and he couldn’t shuffle down the gears quickly.

No such problems for our race leader. Jonathan Nahlous led Chiodo by three-seconds with two laps to run. Chiodo had a handy advantage over Olly Simpson by this stage of proceedings. Jack Mahaffy was putting in a big charge to try and close in on Simpson. Further back a titanic battle was unfolding for sixth place between youngsters Archie McDonald and Marcus Hamod.

Up front Nahlous continued to extend his advantage over Chiodo, his lead more than four-seconds with four-kilometres to run. Mahaffy was now all over the back of Simpson….

Nahlous the clear victor. Chiodo, a clear second; after injuring his arm earlier in the weekend, he will take that.

Olly Simpson just managed to hold off Mahaffy on the line by a nose to claim the final step on the rostrum.

Jake Farnsworth was a relatively lonely fifth. Archie McDonald managed to get the better of Marcus Hamod in their tussle over sixth.

Supersport Race One

Jonathan Nahlous Mark Chiodo +4.573s Olly Simpson +7.558s Jack Mahaffy +7.588s Jake Farnsworth +11.034s Archie McDonald +14.914s Marcus Hamod +15.041s Declan Van Rosmalen +15.855s Scott Nicholson +16.311s Hayden Nelson +16.369s Tom Bramich +17.382s Corey Turner +18.465s Luke Sanders +22.411s Glenn Nelson +22.430s Corey Snowsill +26.428s Jacob Hatch +30.726s Zach Johnson +31.603s Brandon Demmery +35.451s Brendan Wilson +35.544s John Quinn +35.620s Jack Favelle +39.639s Cooper Rowntree +50.157s Noel Mahon +50.973s Simone Boldrini +54.135s Stephany Kapilawi-James +67.805s Sam Pezzetta +90.160s

Phillip Island ASBK/WSBK Schedule

Friday 23rd February 2024 Time Class Event 0740 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0805 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection

0845 Australian Supersport 300 FP 0910 Australian Supersport FP 0940 Australian Superbike FP1 1025 WorldSSP FP 1120 WorldSBK FP1 1210 Course Car Rides 1235 ASBK Pillion Rides 1310 Australian Supersport 300 Q 1340 Australian Supersport Q 1410 Australian Superbike FP2 1455 WorldSSP Superpole 1600 WorldSBK FP2 1705 Australian Supersport 300 R1 Saturday 24th February 2024 0705 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0725 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0805 Australian Superbike Q 0850 Australian Supersport 300 R2 0925 Australian Supersport R1 1000 WorldSBK FP 1030 WorldSSP WUP 1100 Pit Walk 1 & Course Car Rides 1200 Australian Superbike R1 1300 WorldSBK Superpole 1335 Australian Supersport R2 1430 WorldSSP R1 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R1 Sunday 25th February 2024 0800 Timekeeping -Track System Test Test 0830 FIM Medical Inspection /// FIM Track Inspection 0910 Australian Supersport 300 R3 0945 Australian Superbike R2 1030 WorldSBK WUP 1050 WorldSSP WUP 1125 Australian Supersport R3 1155 Pit Walk 2 & Course Car Rides 1300 WorldSBK SPRace 1340 Australian Superbike R3 1430 WorldSSP R2 1505 ASBK Pillion Rides 1600 WorldSBK R2

