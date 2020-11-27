2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE

Kawasaki’s supercharged naked Z H2 was well received in the market when released earlier this year and in 2021 it will be joined in overseas markets by a slightly more full-featured sibling with the advent of the Z H2 SE.

Here in Australia though KMA have decided to stick with the H2 model for now and have no immediate plans to import this new SE variant.

Z H2 SE also boasts a huge array of electronic rider aids including, electronic cruise control, integrated riding modes (linking KTRCS sport traction control), power modes, traction & launch control, selectable power modes an up/down quick shifter plus Cornering Management Function, launch control and Intelligent anti-lock Brake System working in conjunction with high-spec’ Brembo Stylema calipers and radial master cylinder.

Electronically damped 43 mm Showa SFF-CA (cartridge) forks and a high-spec BFRC lite rear shock now work with Showa’s Skyhook technology. With a 1 millisecond reaction time, Skyhook adjusts the damping electronically to suit vehicle speed and suspension stroke speed as the suspension follows and automatically reacts to the dips and deviations in the road surface. Deceleration is also considered, allowing the pitching that occurs under braking to be managed.

An all LED lighting package illuminates the Z H2 SE while a Bluetooth equipped TFT allows connection with a Smartphone for a variety of functions courtesy of Kawasaki’s free to download Rideology app.

2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE at a glance

Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension with Skyhook EERA Technology

Brembo Stylema Monobloc Brake Calipers and Brembo Front Brake Master Cylinder

Stainless Steel Braided Brake Lines

Powerful 998cc Balanced Supercharged Engine

Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)

Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM)

Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF)

Electronic Cruise Control

Integrated Riding Modes

Assist & Slipper Clutch

Dog-Ring Transmission

Specially Designed, Lightweight Trellis Frame

Aggressive Sugomi Styling and Minimalist Bodywork

LED Lighting

All-Digital TFT Color Instrumentation

Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP