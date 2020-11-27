2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE
Kawasaki’s supercharged naked Z H2 was well received in the market when released earlier this year and in 2021 it will be joined in overseas markets by a slightly more full-featured sibling with the advent of the Z H2 SE.
Here in Australia though KMA have decided to stick with the H2 model for now and have no immediate plans to import this new SE variant.
Z H2 SE also boasts a huge array of electronic rider aids including, electronic cruise control, integrated riding modes (linking KTRCS sport traction control), power modes, traction & launch control, selectable power modes an up/down quick shifter plus Cornering Management Function, launch control and Intelligent anti-lock Brake System working in conjunction with high-spec’ Brembo Stylema calipers and radial master cylinder.
Electronically damped 43 mm Showa SFF-CA (cartridge) forks and a high-spec BFRC lite rear shock now work with Showa’s Skyhook technology. With a 1 millisecond reaction time, Skyhook adjusts the damping electronically to suit vehicle speed and suspension stroke speed as the suspension follows and automatically reacts to the dips and deviations in the road surface. Deceleration is also considered, allowing the pitching that occurs under braking to be managed.
An all LED lighting package illuminates the Z H2 SE while a Bluetooth equipped TFT allows connection with a Smartphone for a variety of functions courtesy of Kawasaki’s free to download Rideology app.
2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE at a glance
- Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension with Skyhook EERA Technology
- Brembo Stylema Monobloc Brake Calipers and Brembo Front Brake Master Cylinder
- Stainless Steel Braided Brake Lines
- Powerful 998cc Balanced Supercharged Engine
- Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)
- Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM)
- Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF)
- Electronic Cruise Control
- Integrated Riding Modes
- Assist & Slipper Clutch
- Dog-Ring Transmission
- Specially Designed, Lightweight Trellis Frame
- Aggressive Sugomi Styling and Minimalist Bodywork
- LED Lighting
- All-Digital TFT Color Instrumentation
- Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY THE APP
|2021 Kawasaki Z H2 SE Specifications
|Engine
|998cc, 4-stroke, 4-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, supercharged
|Bore x Stroke
|76.0 x 55.0 mm
|Compression Ratio
|11.2:1
|Claimed Power
|197 hp @ 10,500 rpm
|Claimed Torque
|101 ft-lbs (137 Nm) @ 9500 rpm
|Induction
|DFI, 40mm Throttle Bodies
|Gears
|6-speed dog-ring, return shift
|Clutch
|Assist & slipper clutch
|Frame
|Trellis, high tensile steel
|Forks
|Showa SFF-BP Fork with KECS Compression and KECS Rebound Damping, plus Manual Spring Preload Adjustability
|Shock
|Uni-Trak, Showa Gas-Charged Shock with KECS Compression and KECS Damping, plus Manual Spring Preload Adjustability
|Tyres/Wheels
|120/70-17 (F), 190/55-17 (R)
|Front Brakes
|Dual 320mm Disc, Radial-mount Brembo Stylema Monobloc Calipers, Brembo Master Cylinder, KIBS
|Rear Brake
|Single 260mm disc with single-piston caliper, KIBS
|Electronics
|Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS) with Showa Skyhook Technology, KECS Linked Integrated Riding Modes, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF), Power Modes (3), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM), Kawasaki Engine Brake Control (KEBC), Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS), Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS) (upshift & downshift), Electronic Cruise Control
|Instrumentation
|TFT
|Kerb Weight
|241 kg
|Seat Height
|830 mm
|Wheelbase
|1455 mm
|Rake / Trail
|24.9° / 104mm
|Fuel Capacity
|22.7 L
|Service Intervals
|12,000km (12 months)
|Available
|N/A
|Price
|N/A