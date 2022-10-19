2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: White or Green?

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is arriving in dealers across Australia now, with an eye-catching new Pearl Robotic White and Metallic Diablo Black livery a new option, alongside a more traditional but also new for 2023 Lime Green and Ebony colouring. But that is about the sum of the changes.

Pricing for the 2023 model starts at $26,740 plus on-road costs.

Powering the ZX-10R is the liquid-cooled 998 cc in-line four, producing 203 hp and meeting the latest Euro5 requirements.

The WorldSBK DNA is evident on the ZX-10R, running machined intake ports based on that racing experience, as well as the valve train with finger-follow valve actuation and aggressive cam profiles. Titanium valves are standard with a cylinder head ready for race-kit high-lift cams to further boost high rpm performance.

Chro-moly camshafts help keep weight to a minimum, with short pistons running dry film lubricant on the skirts. A low inertia crankshaft, first introduced in 2016 also continues.

Cylinder bores are machined with a dummy head in place, and an off-set cylinder relative to the crankshaft produces reduced lateral piston force for lower mechanical losses and lower piston loads.

The air-cooled oil cooler is also a racing derived design, running it’s own circuit for better cooling performance.

Kawasaki’s fully electronic throttle actuation system is also run, with the ECU controlling fuel and air, ensuring precise control and reduced emissions.

The accelerator position sensor was also relocated to the handle, with friction used to offer a natural throttle feel. Secondary fuel injectors, further boost high rpm performance.

The exhaust is a titanium alloy four-into-one, reducing weight.

Gear ratios are optimised for circuit riding, with shorter ratios in first through third for stronger acceleration in the low to mid-range. The race-style cassette allows easy gear ratio changes without dropping the oil, and a back-torque limiting clutch is adjustable.

The successful aluminium twin-spar frame is matched to an aluminium swingarm, while race kit parts allow steering stem position adjustment, and swingarm pivot point adjustment.

A Showa Balance Free Front Fork is run with external compression chamber including the compression and rebound damping adjustment, with preload at the fork tops.

A horizontal back-link rear suspension unit runs a Showa Balance Free Rear Cushion shock, also fully adjustable.

Brembo M50 four-piston callipers are run on 330 mm semi-floating rotors, with a matching Brembo radial master-cylinder, and steel-braided lines are run as standard. On the rear a single-piston calliper is mated to a 220 mm rotor. Bosch ABS is standard.

Lightweight gravity-cast wheels with a three-spoke design are also run.

The 2023 ZX-10R runs the newest aero package, with Ram Air intake and built in winglets for downforce. All lighting is LED and the bike runs the Kawasaki River Mark.

Electronics include the Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, with a Bosch IMU, alongside Sport-Kawasaki Traction Control, Kawasaki Launch Control Mode, and the KIBS (ABS) system.

Kawasaki Engine Brake Control allows engine braking to be changed, with Power Modes including Full, Middle (80%) and Low (60%). Riding Modes include Sport, Road, Rain and Rider. Standard is the KQS or quickshifter and an Öhlins electronic steering damper, cruise control and a TFT display.

Smartphone connectivity is also standard with the ‘Rideology the App’ app, and the bike is data logger ready, with a CAN coupler under the seat.

The 2023 Kawasaki ZX-10R weighs in at 207 kg fully fuelled (17 litres) and runs an 835 mm seat height.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Specifications