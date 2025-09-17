New Promoters for FIM EWC and SGP

Two of motorcycle racing’s longest-running world championships will be under new stewardship from 2026, after the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) confirmed overnight that Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe will hand over its role as global promoter of both the Speedway GP and Endurance World Championship.

From next season, Mayfield Sports Events Ltd will take on promotional duties for the Speedway GP, Speedway of Nations and Speedway World Cup until at least 2031, while Philibert et Associes (PHA) will assume control of the EWC, working alongside long-time endurance racing stakeholders Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO) and EDITIONS LARIVIÈRE.

The change marks the end of a significant era. WBD Sports has been involved with the Endurance World Championship since 2008 and has acted as its promoter since 2015, while its ties to speedway stretch back more than two decades. It became the official promoter of Speedway GP in 2022, and in recent years has also produced and broadcast the series through its own platforms, including Eurosport, discovery+ and HBO Max.

While the promotional role will change hands, WBD will remain the global broadcaster for both championships. Existing broadcast deals will continue, meaning fans in Europe, the UK, the USA and beyond will still be able to watch live coverage through WBD’s network of platforms and broadcast partners.

FIM President Jorge Viegas said the governing body had been preparing for the transition since last year. “These championships are among the most important on the FIM calendar,” he said. “We are delighted to have found new, reliable and competent promoters who can help drive their growth. We thank WBD Sports for their work with us, and wish them every success as they continue as global broadcast partners.”

WBD Sports Europe executive Scott Young framed the move as a strategic shift. “This allows us to refocus on our core business of scaling coverage to the widest possible audience while telling the stories of the sports, teams and riders. We’re proud of the work we’ve done as promoter, and we remain committed to supporting both championships as a broadcaster,” he said.

On the EWC side, PHA’s Claude Michy said the new collaboration with ACO and Larivière would combine “resources and skills to further develop and promote this discipline,” while Mayfield’s Richard Coleman said taking the reins of Speedway GP was “an honour” and pledged to focus on fan engagement and long-term sustainability.

Coleman will have a busy year ahead of him in 2026, as he was also recently announced as the incoming new Team Principal at Tech3 as part of the Guenther Steiner-led consortium taking over the Tech3 MotoGP Team from Hervé Poncharal.

Based near Silverstone Circuit, Mayfield has experience across multiple motorsport disciplines, including Formula 1, MotoGP and touring cars, and has already worked with WBD on the FIM Speedway GP of Great Britain in Cardiff.

The new promoters will step in from the 2026 season, with WBD focusing on broadcast duties as the FIM looks to inject fresh energy into both the Speedway GP and EWC while maintaining continuity for fans.