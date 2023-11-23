Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Australia have revealed two new colour options for 2024, for the Interceptor 650 range: Black Pearl and Cali Green, which join the existing Canyon Red, Sunset Strip and Mark Two options.

These two new shades have just arrived in Australia and are ready for immediate delivery. Don’t miss out, and secure your Interceptor 650 in the new colours today, with pricing starting as a competitive $10,990 ride-away.

You can order your new Interceptor 650 online, or drop into your nearest dealership. Get peace of mind with Royal Enfield, as each model comes with a three-year unlimited km warranty and three years of roadside assist.

The Interceptor 650, alongside the Continental GT 650 were the first bikes to boast a modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine, the single overhead cam, eight-valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm, using a 270-degree firing order.

A steel-tube cradle chassis makes the Interceptor INT 650 an easy-going, versatile motorcycle ideal for riding in the city or a leisurely weekend cruise. The wide-braced handlebars offer comfortable ergonomics and a confident and commanding riding position, allowing the rider to make the most of the chassis.

The motorcycle is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS. Ground clearance of 174mm and a seat height of 804 mm, ensure that the Interceptor 650 is accessible.

Head to the Royal Enfield Australia website for more information.