Royal Enfield has just announced the grand opening of its new flagship store in Sydney, located at Unit 1, 10 James Ruse Drive, Clyde. Moto Machine Royal Enfield is the largest Royal Enfield store in our region.

Unique features include custom bike displays and the introduction of the first ‘Make It Yours’ customisation station in any Royal Enfield dealership, allowing customers to personalise their Royal Enfield’s, tailoring them to their unique tastes and styles from the huge range of genuine accessories available.

The Sydney store is a full-service dealership and a a ‘one-stop shop’, offering a range of motorcycles, accessories, and apparel, all under one roof. Enthusiasts can check out the full line-up of Royal Enfield motorcycles on display, including the newly launched Shotgun 650, all-new Himalayan, Hunter, Classic, Bullet, Meteor, Interceptor, Continental GT, and Super Meteor.

Plus you can get hands-on experience with a variety of accessories and try out demonstrator bikes.

B. Govindarajan – Royal Enfield CEO

“Our international business has been performing exceedingly well over the last few years and we’ve witnessed a strong growth momentum in markets outside India. We have recorded stellar revenue from the International markets in the last 8 years while constantly building capabilities to cater to our global audiences. Australia has been one of the most important markets for us in the Asia Pacific markets and thereby our International growth story. We see a huge potential for leisure motorcycling in this country. I can confidently say that we are on a strong path to growth and will continue to deliver world-class motorcycles and pure motorcycling experiences to riders across the globe.“

For more information head to the Moto Machine: Royal Enfield website (link)

Or head in store and check them out at:

Unit 1/10 James Ruse Dr, Clyde NSW 2142

You can also give them a call at (02) 9637 0722.

Anuj Dua – Business Head of RE Asia Pacific

“In Australia, we have seen a rapid surge in the community of Royal Enfield riders who are subscribing to leisure motorcycling and getting inducted in the Pure motorcycling fold. With an intent to further expand our outreach, we have opened one of the biggest exclusive stores in the country. This will get us even closer to our customers and provide easy access to the brand especially in Sydney and its outskirts. This exclusive brand store and our evocative product range, available at accessible price points that will appeal to motorcycling enthusiasts. We are looking at key cities in the country to expand our distribution network, in addition to a strong aftermarket network and infrastructure to ensure full service support to our customers in the region.”

