2020 WorldSBK Rev Limits

Rev limits for the various World Superbike machines have been revealed ahead of the March 1 season opener at Phillip Island.

Ducati’s V4 machine has kept its 16,100 rpm limit that was introduced last April after it was reduced from their original 16,350 rpm allowance.

The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R (SP) Fireblade with its all new engine has a limit based on the maximum rpm of the homologated street machine.

The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 (M) with its engine incrementally revised for EU4 legislation has a rev limit based on the performance balancing algorithm following the 2019 season.

If you want the best explanation of how the system works then take some time to digest this interview with Scott Smart we published last year (Link).