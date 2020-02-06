2020 WorldSBK Rev Limits

Rev limits for the various World Superbike machines have been revealed ahead of the March 1 season opener at Phillip Island.

Ducati’s V4 machine has kept its 16,100 rpm limit that was introduced last April after it was reduced from their original 16,350 rpm allowance.

The 2020 Honda CBR1000RR-R (SP) Fireblade with its all new engine has a limit based on the maximum rpm of the homologated street machine.

Honda Fireblade CBRRR SP
2020 Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade SP

The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R1 (M) with its engine incrementally revised for EU4 legislation has a rev limit based on the performance balancing algorithm following the 2019 season.

If you want the best explanation of how the system works then take some time to digest this interview with Scott Smart we published last year (Link).

2020 Starting Rev Limits WorldSBK
Ducati V4 16,100 rpm
Honda (2020 SC82) 15,600 rpm
Honda (2019 SC77) 15,050 rpm
MV Agusta 14,950 rpm
Yamaha 14,950 rpm
Suzuki 14,900 rpm
BMW (2020) 14,950 rpm
BMW (2019) 14,900 rpm
Aprilia 14,700 rpm
Kawasaki 14,600 rpm
Ducati V2 12,400 rpm
WSBK Test PI Final GB Bautista

WorldSBK Rev Limits with Technical Director Scott Smart

WSBK Motorcycle News -
WSBK Technical Director Scott Smart on WorldSBK Rev Limits With Mark Bracks As the dawn of a...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR