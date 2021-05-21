The WorldSBK initial rev limits for 2021 will be as follows
|Aprilia
|14,700 rpm
|BMW
|14,950 rpm
|BMW 2019 (K67)
|14,900 rpm
|BMW 2021 (M) (K66)
|15,500 rpm
|Ducati V2
|12,400 rpm
|Ducati V4
|16,100 rpm
|Honda (SC77)
|15,050 rpm
|Honda (SC82)
|15,600 rpm
|Kawasaki 2019
|14,600 rpm
|Kawasaki (RR) 2021
|14,600 rpm
|MV Agusta
|14,950 rpm
|Suzuki
|14,900 rpm
|Yamaha
|14,950 rpm
The 2021 BMW M1000RR engine received multiple new components. Therefore the CTI have decided that it has a rev limit based on calculation.
The 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10RR engine received only a limited amount of new component. Therefore the CTI have decided that it has a rev limit based on the performance balancing algorithm following the 2020 season.
Check out our in depth discussion with Scott Smart about the WorldSBK RPM Limits