The WorldSBK initial rev limits for 2021 will be as follows

Aprilia 14,700 rpm BMW 14,950 rpm BMW 2019 (K67) 14,900 rpm BMW 2021 (M) (K66) 15,500 rpm Ducati V2 12,400 rpm Ducati V4 16,100 rpm Honda (SC77) 15,050 rpm Honda (SC82) 15,600 rpm Kawasaki 2019 14,600 rpm Kawasaki (RR) 2021 14,600 rpm MV Agusta 14,950 rpm Suzuki 14,900 rpm Yamaha 14,950 rpm

The 2021 BMW M1000RR engine received multiple new components. Therefore the CTI have decided that it has a rev limit based on calculation.

The 2021 Kawasaki ZX-10RR engine received only a limited amount of new component. Therefore the CTI have decided that it has a rev limit based on the performance balancing algorithm following the 2020 season.

Check out our in depth discussion with Scott Smart about the WorldSBK RPM Limits