North West 200

Motorcycle road racing action will return to Northern Ireland’s north coast in 2022 with the North West 200 race week festival on May 8-14.

The world’s leading road racers will renew their acquaintance with the famous 8.9 mile Triangle road circuit that links the towns of Portrush, Portstewart and Coleraine after a two year enforced absence caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. It will also be the first international road race to take place since action at all the world’s leading events came to an abrupt halt in March 2020.

‘Although the pandemic stopped the race action over the past two seasons, the management team of Coleraine and District Motor Club have been working hard to ensure the structures and support that underpin the North West 200 have remained in place for the day when we would be able make this announcement.’ Club Chairman, Stanleigh Murray, said.

The North coast road racing festival has also been given a major boost with fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils, the event’s title sponsors in 2019, maintaining their commitment.

‘We are delighted to have retained the support of our loyal title sponsors.’ Murray said.

‘To have the backing of fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils, two of the Province’s leading companies, gives us confidence as we plan the return of one of Northern Ireland’s major sporting attractions.’‘We are delighted to once again be title sponsors of the International North West 200.’ fonaCAB’s William McCausland said.

‘After a challenging two years for the sport and the event, it’s fantastic to see it back on the road race calendar and we look forward to an even bigger and more exciting race week in May 2022. Our sponsorship continues our long association with the North West and maintains our commitment to giving back to our customers and communities by supporting motorcycling and sport at all levels across Northern Ireland. Here’s to a fantastic 2022 event!’

‘It’s fantastic to welcome the return of Northern Ireland’s largest outdoor sporting event, the NW200.’ Gary Nicholl of Nicholl Oils said.

‘The Nicholl Family and all of the team at Nicholl Oils are delighted to continue as one of the title sponsors for road racing’s premier event. It has been a long two years without any motorbike racing in the North West and Nicholl Oils are looking forward to May 2022 and welcoming all the teams, riders and fans back to the beautiful Causeway Coast. The organising team at the NW200 have worked tirelessly to ensure the return of the race and the positive impact that the Race Week festival will have on our local economy. They have overcome hurdles that could have seen the demise of this famous race and they fully deserve the support of us as sponsors, our local council and fans.’

The return of the event will provide a huge boost for the Northern Ireland economy after two bleak summers of lockdown with the North West 200 festival attracting a global television audience of millions and tens of thousands of visitors to the north coast area each May.