Ogio ‘No Drag’ Mach LH Backpack

A new addition to the Ogio ‘No Drag’ family, the Mach LH is an on-bike product designed for people that ride and need a functional, comfortable and aerodynamic backpack.

Ogio MACH LH
Ogio Mach LH ‘No Drag’ backpack

The Mach LH features an EVA molded front panel for advanced aerodynamics, a padded airflow back panel for comfort, and a hidden, stretch-mesh helmet carrier that can accommodate almost any helmet for easy carrying post ride.

Ogio Mach LH Backpack features

  • EVA molded front panel for advanced aerodynamics
  • Padded air flow back panel for comfort
  • Hidden stretch-mesh helmet carrier
  • Dimensions: 12in L x 8in W x 19.5in H
  • Weight – 1.322kg (empty)
  • Price – $169.95 RRP
