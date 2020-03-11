Ogio ‘No Drag’ Mach LH Backpack

A new addition to the Ogio ‘No Drag’ family, the Mach LH is an on-bike product designed for people that ride and need a functional, comfortable and aerodynamic backpack.

The Mach LH features an EVA molded front panel for advanced aerodynamics, a padded airflow back panel for comfort, and a hidden, stretch-mesh helmet carrier that can accommodate almost any helmet for easy carrying post ride.

Ogio Mach LH Backpack features