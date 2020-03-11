Ogio ‘No Drag’ Mach LH Backpack
A new addition to the Ogio ‘No Drag’ family, the Mach LH is an on-bike product designed for people that ride and need a functional, comfortable and aerodynamic backpack.
The Mach LH features an EVA molded front panel for advanced aerodynamics, a padded airflow back panel for comfort, and a hidden, stretch-mesh helmet carrier that can accommodate almost any helmet for easy carrying post ride.
Ogio Mach LH Backpack features
- EVA molded front panel for advanced aerodynamics
- Padded air flow back panel for comfort
- Hidden stretch-mesh helmet carrier
- Dimensions: 12in L x 8in W x 19.5in H
- Weight – 1.322kg (empty)
- Price – $169.95 RRP
Shoei’s new GT-Air II Helmet arrives March | Sena SRL2 ready
New Sena SRL2 ready Shoei GT-Air II Graphics $1099.90 RRP - Sena SRL2 $429.95 RRP $949.90 RRP Solid Colours - $999.90 RRP Matt & Metallic Optional fully...
Bridgestone A41 Adventure Motorcycle Tyres | Review
Bridgestone A41 Adventure Motorcycle Tyres Reviewed by Trevor Hedge If you have ever owned a big adventure bike, you know keeping it in off-road-specific rubber can...
Unifilter announce KTM 790 Adventure range | Arriving June
KTM 790 Adventure and Adventure R Unifilters on the way Arriving June 1, 2019 Supplied pre-oiled, Unifilter's dual stage airfilter replaces the standard paper element for...
Bridgestone Battlax Adventurecross AX4
Bridgestone Battlax Adventurecross AX41 Bridgestone have announced a new Battlax Adventurecross AX41 tyre, which is set to arrive in Australia in January 2019. Bridgestone boast the...
AMC backs motorcycle protective clothing research
Australian Motorcycle Council welcomes ratings system for protective clothing Motorcyclists around Australia and New Zealand will soon have access to more information about the safety...
Shoei Ex-Zero | Retro style with modern features | 960g
New style Shoei EX-Zero McLeod Accessories has announced that Shoei's EX-Zero is due to hit Australia in July. A classically inspired design while still pushing the...
Shoei RYD Helmet Review | All-round value performer
Shoei RYD Helmet Review - High spec, competitively priced from $599.90 By Kris Hodgson Shoei’s RYD helmet now offers a great entry-point into the brand’s premium...
Airoh GP500 Review | Road & Track performance
Airoh GP500 Review - Road & Track performance from $599.95 Review by Marty Thompson The Airoh GP500 exudes Italian style and being completely handmade, the fit and...
Yamaha Children’s Balance Bikes
These products can be purchased from any authorised Yamaha dealership or online at http://yshop.yamaha-motor.com.au.
New Bridgestone Battlecross E50 | Road legal off-road rubber
Bridgestone Battlecross E50 New enduro tyres from Bridgestone Bridgestone have introduced their new FIM/DOT approved Battlecross E50 Enduro tyres with three sizes currently available in Australia...