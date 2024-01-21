BMW Motorrad R 18 One Eight “C”

BMW has unveiled yet another one-off custom R 18 and this time around the bespoke creation started out as an R 18 Transcontinental.

Customising icon Paul Yaffe first got to know the R 18 Transcontinental over 10,000 kilometres of riding across America, including a return trip to Sturgis from his Phoenix HQ. Needless to say, he had gotten to know it well while he formulated his plans for the machine.

His vision was for a big wheel bagger but while retaining as much of the original machine’s components as possible.

He commissioned a 26” x 5.5” front wheel cut from a 180 kg block of solid aluminium, which holds a handmade 180mm wide front tyre.

The frame had to be stretched and raked to accommodate the new front wheel and special triple trees had to be engineered to correct the trail measurement and optimize handling.

The steel front fender was made from scratch. The original R 18 fairing was cut into several pieces and restructured to correct headlight position and flow into the new front wheel.

To address the gap between the fairing and the fuel tank a unique chin spoiler was developed, strategically concealing the radiator. Additionally, an exclusive set of Yaffe Monkey Bars was crafted to complement the overall design.

“The team wanted to retain the saddlebag lids, latches and speakers so a new set of ‘skins’ was created to give the bags a completely new and unique stretched profile while retaining the excellent engineering and functionality that BMW had created for them.” Paul’s team extended the original rear fender by crafting a second R 18 rear fender, ensuring it seamlessly matched the profile of the new saddlebags.

As the build began to take shape, Yaffe rearranged the original R 18 taillights into the handmade filler panels and worked an area for the license plate into the fender in classic hot rod styling. He also stretched the original R 18 side covers to retain their original shape and cover more area to help the eye flow into the bags.

Paul and his team designed a sophisticated air tank and distribution system as well as a dedicated frame beneath each side of the saddlebags to accommodate essential components, including the necessary air storage tanks, a sizable air compressor and all the controls, valving and solenoids necessary for the effective support and operation of the system.

Retaining the classic Boxer head pipes was non-negotiable in Paul’s vision. The catalytic converters were removed from the head pipes making way for a bespoke perforated high-flow baffle system. This innovation not only replaced the restrictive emissions system but also retained essential back pressure for optimal performance. To further enhance the auditory experience a precision-crafted 3-step muffler system was introduced for reversion. The final touch was a wide-open megaphone.

Shifting focus to cosmetics Paul wanted a classic hot rod feel without any distracting graphics, highlighting the bike’s elegant new stance and profile. The emphasis was on simplicity and allure. “We went to work perfecting all the fabricated body panels and smoothing everything to a glass-like finish.”

After settling on a timeless deep gloss black finish, the team’s attention turned to achieving perfection for the body. Paul tasked his dedicated painter Hector Martinez, with applying the flawless gloss black paint.

Recognising the need for contrast, Paul decided on a classic ochs blood red interior. The art is in finding the perfect balance. “The trick is not to overdo it!” Guys Upholstery created the contemporary-style saddle and dash console and Hector mixed up a colour for the front callipers to match.