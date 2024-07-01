BMW 2025 Model Updates

BMW Motorrad Australia is set to roll out a series of updates across its product portfolio for the new model year.

The models can be ordered in the new configurations from all BMW Motorrad partners from August 2024 onwards, with model arrivals scheduled for late Q4 this year.

BMW K 1600 GT

Sport: New colour scheme Racing blue metallic. Lightwhite uni / Racing blue metallic is discontinued.

Option 719 “Antigua”: New colour scheme Blue Ridge Mountain metallic with saddle brown seat. Meteoric Dust II metallic is discontinued.

Factory options: The main stand becomes a single factory option.

BMW K 1600 GTL

Option 719 “Antigua”: New colour scheme Blue Ridge Mountain metallic with saddle brown seat. Meteoric Dust II metallic is discontinued.

Factory options: The main stand becomes part of the Comfort Package.

BMW K 1600 B / Grand America

Exclusive: New colour scheme Mineral grey metallic matte. Manhattan metallic matte is discontinued.

BMW F 800 GS

Touring Package: Headlight Pro, heated grips and hand protection become part of the Touring Package.

BMW R 12 nineT

Option 719 “Aluminium”: Headlight (Pro) silver is replaced by Headlight (Pro) black.

Connected Ride Control: USB-C port becomes part of the factory option Connected Ride Control.

BMW R 12

All variants: Headlight (Pro) silver is replaced by Headlight (Pro) black.

Connected Ride Control: USB-C port becomes part of the factory option Connected Ride Control.