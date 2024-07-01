BMW 2025 Model Updates
BMW Motorrad Australia is set to roll out a series of updates across its product portfolio for the new model year.
The models can be ordered in the new configurations from all BMW Motorrad partners from August 2024 onwards, with model arrivals scheduled for late Q4 this year.
BMW K 1600 GT
- Sport: New colour scheme Racing blue metallic. Lightwhite uni / Racing blue metallic is discontinued.
- Option 719 “Antigua”: New colour scheme Blue Ridge Mountain metallic with saddle brown seat. Meteoric Dust II metallic is discontinued.
- Factory options: The main stand becomes a single factory option.
BMW K 1600 GTL
Option 719 “Antigua”: New colour scheme Blue Ridge Mountain metallic with saddle brown seat. Meteoric Dust II metallic is discontinued.
Factory options: The main stand becomes part of the Comfort Package.
BMW K 1600 B / Grand America
Exclusive: New colour scheme Mineral grey metallic matte. Manhattan metallic matte is discontinued.
BMW F 800 GS
Touring Package: Headlight Pro, heated grips and hand protection become part of the Touring Package.
BMW R 12 nineT
Option 719 “Aluminium”: Headlight (Pro) silver is replaced by Headlight (Pro) black.
Connected Ride Control: USB-C port becomes part of the factory option Connected Ride Control.
BMW R 12
All variants: Headlight (Pro) silver is replaced by Headlight (Pro) black.
Connected Ride Control: USB-C port becomes part of the factory option Connected Ride Control.