2024 Australian Junior Motocross Championships (AJMX)
The 2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships saw 12 titles and 12 different champions crowned and spectators rewarded with an overload of action this past week, as around 300 of the country’s top young racers fought for national honours around Bunbury’s Shrubland Park circuit.
The demanding, loamy track saw everything from outright dominance to last-moto dramas across the board, as Australian riders secured nine of the titles on offer, while New Zealand talent took three gongs back across the Tasman.
Here’s the run down, starting with the smallest tackers on the little 50 cc Autos and moving up to the biggest capacities and oldest competitors.
50 Auto (7-u9)
Nate Forwood is our youngest AJMX champion after claiming the 50cc class win. Forwood devastated the rest of the field early in the proceedings to set himself as the favourite, and even though he was disqualified from the fourth moto, he still did enough to win the title by four points over Cai Rose.
Harrison Rex bounced back from a tough opening moto to take third overall, John Wodetzki was fourth and Malachi van Maanenberg fifth.
50 Auto (7-u9) Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|NATE FORWOOD
|100
|2
|CAI ROSE
|96
|3
|HARRISON REX
|91
|4
|JOHN WODETZKI
|82
|5
|MALACHI VAN MAANENBERG
|71
|6
|MAXWELL LEGGIERI
|71
|7
|RILEY ROBERSON
|68
|8
|OLIVER THREDGOLD
|64
|9
|MAX CASELTON
|58
|10
|TYLER PHILLIPS
|53
|11
|ARCHIE BLANCHETTE
|49
|12
|LINCOLN HUNT
|44
|13
|CARTER WILLIAMSON
|38
|14
|MASON HARVEY
|36
|15
|TAYLOR SMITH
|33
|16
|TREY MADDALONI
|32
|17
|ANGUS TAYLOR
|23
|18
|LUCAS NILSSON
|17
|19
|LINKON HALL
|16
|20
|NATE GREGORY
|15
|21
|LEO WILLIAMSON
|14
|22
|BEAU KOKIR
|12
|23
|LOGAN CHAPMAN-NICOL
|9
|24
|ARCHER SMITH
|8
|25
|SAM ARCIDIACONO
|3
|26
|ZARA HARDBOTTLE
|2
65 2/- (7-u10)
The last of the classes that had to undergo heats to determine who qualified for the finals was clean-swept by Queensland’s Hudson Francis. He won his second moto by more than 40 seconds, as he cruised to the title from Ollie Cale, 13-points clear.
It was a tight battle for the remaining podium spot, with Rowdy Rabjones (P3), Nate Forwood (P4) and Chase Wilson (P5) only separated by three points, and fourth and fifth having to be decided on countback.
65 2/- (7-u10) Results – Top 20
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|HUDSON FRANCIS
|75
|2
|OLLIE CALE
|62
|3
|ROWDY RABJONES
|54
|4
|NATE FORWOOD
|51
|5
|CHASE WILSON
|51
|6
|BLADE REGAN
|42
|7
|RYDER MADAFIGLIO
|38
|8
|HARRISON REX
|35
|9
|JAMES MARRS
|34
|10
|ZAC PETERS
|32
|11
|COOPER NILSSON
|29
|12
|JOHN WODETZKI
|27
|13
|STELLA HARDING
|18
|14
|KOBE SMART
|18
|15
|JOBI SCOTT
|18
|16
|ARCHIE BLANCHETTE
|17
|17
|TOBY EDMONDS
|17
|18
|MAVERICK WHALAN
|12
|19
|MALACHI VAN MAANENBERG
|12
|20
|HARRISON KEARLEY
|9
|21
|JAYLAN HALL
|8
|22
|DRAKE HILL
|3
|23
|MAXWELL LEGGIERI
65 2/- (10-u12)
A come-from-behind performance saw Mason Ezergailis claim the older of the 65 cc classes. The Victorian finished third in his opening two motos, but came out swinging on Friday and Saturday to win the remaining three races and take the crown by seven points from early leader Blake Bohannon.
NSW rider Kye Sproule also started with a P5 in the opening race, but ended with four consecutive P2 results to round out the podium. Lewis-Jay Carafa and Oli Chander finished fourth and fifth.
65 2/- (10-u12) Results – Top 20
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|MASON EZERGAILIS
|115
|2
|BLAKE BOHANNON
|108
|3
|KYE SPROULE
|104
|4
|LEWIS-JAY CARAFA
|88
|5
|OLI CHANDLER
|74
|6
|RILEY MULLEN
|66
|7
|ARCHIE BLACK
|62
|8
|JAXON O’GRADY
|60
|9
|NOAH THOMAS
|58
|10
|LACHLAN MURDOCH
|53
|11
|SLATE JOHNS
|36
|12
|WILLIAM ORDERS
|34
|13
|BLAKE BAHNISCH
|32
|14
|NASH METCALFE
|28
|15
|HENRY PIGGOTT
|27
|16
|BRAX POLLARD
|27
|17
|BODHI AUSTIN
|27
|18
|JASPER PICKERING
|21
|19
|MARCUS STREET
|20
|20
|SIDNEY STEPHENSON
|18
|21
|MATON SMITH
|14
|22
|HUGO HYDE
|11
|23
|CONNOR O’HALLORAN
|11
|24
|EVAN FOLEY
|6
|25
|RYDER O’GRADY
|3
|26
|TRAE SCHUTZ
|1
|27
|ZANE BAUWENS
|1
85 2/- & 150 4/- (9-u12)
Having eased his way through a series of heats to determine the fastest 40 riders for the three finals, young GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing rider Blake Bohannon performed when it mattered most to claim this year’s championship.
Bohannon won two of the three finals to take the title by seven points over second-placed Jayce Stocker, who won the final moto.
Blake Bohannon – P1
“It’s been an awesome week, and I have had some great races. The track was so rough and hard to ride but I tried to just keep getting around and not make too many mistakes. I will loved to have won both classes, but Mason was a bit better than me. Thank you to my parents for all the support and the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team for everything they do.”
Bam Hill rounded out the podium after finishing 2-9-5 in his races, as Liam Millard and Husqvarna Junior Racing Team’s Ethan Wolfe came home in fourth and fifth overall, respectively.
Ethan Wolfe – P5
“I was able to keep get more comfortable as we did more races and finished the last moto in third. The track was really bumpy, so it was hard work out there, but a top-five was a good result in the end.”
85 2/- & 150 4/- (9-u12) Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|BLAKE BOHANNON
|72
|2
|JAYCE STOCKER
|65
|3
|BAM HILL
|50
|4
|LIAM MILLARD
|45
|5
|ETHAN WOLFE
|41
|6
|CODY DUNNE
|41
|7
|NICO VERHOEVEN
|40
|8
|LEWIS-JAY CARAFA
|37
|9
|CHASE SHERLOCK
|36
|10
|MASON EZERGAILIS
|34
|11
|KOBY BINNION
|32
|12
|BRAX CHETWYND
|27
|13
|NOAH THOMAS
|24
|14
|OLI CHANDLER
|23
|15
|RILEY MULLEN
|18
|16
|OLLIE PAECH
|13
|17
|HENRY MILLAR
|11
|18
|HUDSON FRANCIS
|11
|19
|COOPER NILSSON
|8
|20
|JOHN FITZGERALD
|7
|21
|RYDER O’GRADY
|6
|22
|OLLIE CALE
|6
|23
|NATE DALTON
|5
|24
|ZACHARY BOND
|4
|25
|MARCUS STREET
|3
|26
|BRAX POLLARD
|3
|27
|ARCHIE BLACK
|1
85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u14)
Tight, intense racing was the hallmark of the 85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u14) class all week, as the top three were separated by just seven points after five motos.
Seth Thomas – P1
“Definitely stoked to claim a title this year – it makes all the hard work and long hours at the track worth it! It was a big weekend of racing across the two classes, but I managed to stay fit and healthy throughout and make sure it was a successful one.”
When the final chequered flag flew, GASGAS Junior Racing Team’s Seth Thomas stood on top of the box with two wins and a podium result in every moto, while KTM Junior Racing Team’s Ollie Birkitt claimed P2 on countback over WA’s Mason Brown after winning the final moto of the week.
Ollie Birkitt – P2
“It was great to race in my home state. Even though I had a few crashes, my week went well overall and I stayed strong. It felt good to win that last moto and to finish second overall. The track was really brutal and it was all about survival in the end, but it came down to who was the best rider.”
GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Deegan Fort wrapped his campaign up in fourth overall, while Jaggar Townley stayed consistent all week to round out the top five.
Deegan Fort – P4
“It was a huge effort by all the riders and families this week. To travel to the opposite end of the country and race on a surface we don’t see a lot of on the east coast is hard, but each rider did a great job and should be proud of their results. Thank you to everyone who supports YJR and there still plenty of racing to come with few of the boys now tackling the Australian Supercross Championship, starting in Brisbane on October 12.”
85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u14) Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|SETH THOMAS
|114
|2
|OLLIE BIRKITT
|107
|3
|MASON BROWN
|107
|4
|DEEGAN FORT
|87
|5
|JAGGAR TOWNLEY
|78
|6
|HEATH DAVY
|70
|7
|XAVIER BALINSKI
|68
|8
|COOPER DANAHER
|57
|9
|DYLAN GROMBALL
|55
|10
|CONNOR FEATHER
|47
|11
|ELIZA DENNIS
|46
|12
|ALBIE REEVE
|39
|13
|NATE TOMERINI
|37
|14
|RJAY PENNEY
|31
|15
|DARCY BURKE
|23
|16
|BRODIE FAULKNER
|20
|17
|BRIAN GYLES
|20
|18
|CARTER THOMAS
|19
|19
|MACKENZIE WOODHILL
|19
|20
|BODIE COURT
|15
|21
|ANGUS FAY
|10
|22
|WILL CALE
|10
|23
|NATE WALDIE
|8
|24
|OLIVER REX
|6
|25
|CHARLIE BUTLER
|4
|26
|JOEL LEECH
|3
|27
|NOAH DISSINGTON
|3
|28
|CURTIS MORRISON
|2
85 2/- & 150 4/- (14-u16)
The elder of the 85 cc classes was all about Levi Farr, as the local racer swept all five finals to claim this year’s crown. Farr controlled every race from the front, but there were plenty of fireworks behind him as a number of contenders battled for the final podium spots.
In the end, Riley Fiford from WA got the better of Cooper Ford (KTM Junior Racing Team) to secure the runner-up spot by just three points. Ritchie Lawler finished the weekend in fourth, while Cooper Bowman completed the top five.
Cooper Ford – P3
“My week started good with qualifying and practice. I didn’t have the best 85cc first final as the gate bounced up and I hit it. That set me back, but I recovered well until I had a big crash out the back in my final race today. Finishing sixth was still good enough for a podium though. I struggled for strength on the 125, but we’ll go and hit the gym more and we’ll be better next year.”
85 2/- & 150 4/- (14-u16) Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|LEVI FARR
|125
|2
|RYLEY FIFORD
|98
|3
|COOPER FORD
|95
|4
|RITCHIE LAWLER
|87
|5
|COOPER BOWMAN
|82
|6
|JACOB THOMPSON
|73
|7
|PADDY LEWIS
|71
|8
|TOBY GARWOOD
|71
|9
|BRODY COLLINS
|59
|10
|LACHLAN NEVELL
|58
|11
|TYLER COUSINS
|47
|12
|CHASE TUDDENHAM
|44
|13
|HARLEY NGUYEN
|33
|14
|JOSHUA MILLER
|32
|15
|SETH CLEARY
|30
|16
|HARRY STEEL
|25
|17
|REECE BEENHAM
|23
|18
|JAX WILKINSON
|16
|19
|RIELYN JOHNSTONE
|15
|20
|DECLAN HAYWARD MCKEAN
|12
|21
|MATTHEW SHAWCROSS
|9
FEMALE 85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u16)
Eliza Dennis put a P3 result in the opening moto behind her, to win the remaining four finals and emerge victorious in this field. The NSW rider won each of those four races with big margins – up to 41 seconds – as she coasted to the title over first-moto winner Makayla Rimbas from WA.
Addison Orr finished third overall with five podium results, as Kyrah Mancninelli beat Stephanie Turnbull to P4 overall on a countback.
FEMALE 85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u16) Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|ELIZA DENNIS
|120
|2
|MAKAYLA RIMBAS
|113
|3
|ADDISON ORR
|102
|4
|KYRAH MANCINELLI
|83
|5
|STEPHANIE TURNBULL
|83
|6
|HARMONY FRANCIS
|79
|7
|KEETAH DIPROSE
|70
|8
|MIA CAMERON
|63
|9
|KAYLAN HALSTEAD
|62
|10
|MADISON BAHNISCH
|52
|11
|HOLLY BARFORD
|43
100-125 2/- (13-u15)
It was a perfect weekend for current 85 cc world champion Levi Townley, as the young Kiwi went undefeated through his heats, then convincingly beat some of Australia’s best with a perfect 1-1-1 result in the finals.
The Altherm JCR Yamaha team rider showed his real class in the final moto, where he won by more than 35 seconds in swiftly adapting to the 125 cc ranks.
Levi Townley
“I wanted to do well here, but I haven’t raced my 125 a lot so I wasn’t expecting too much on a track like this. I knew I would be ok when it was smooth, but the rougher it got, the harder it was to ride and I just didn’t have the strength to ride the track properly but I’m stoked to be able to get the win. Its been such a busy year for me and my Mum and Dad have done so much for Jaggar and I. We are now going to the Motocross of Nations with Yamaha and its so cool I get a chance to ride at a race like that. Thank you to JCR Yamaha, Yamaha in Australia, all the YJR riders for hanging out all week and Cully’s who helped Dad so much.”
GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Allen proved to be the best of the Australians with his 2-2-3 scorecard, while Husqvarna Junior Racing Team rider Peter Wolfe ended his weekend third overall, courtesy of a 3-3-2 result. Fourth went to WA local Levi Farr and fifth to Jack Burton.
Lachlan Allen – P2
“I had a good week on the 125 and did my best to keep up with Levi but he was just a bit too good. He was able to get a gap on me early in each race, then it would stay about the same after a few laps, so I think I need to get faster in the opening laps of the race. The 250 was ok, but it’s something I want to be better on. I was fourth but back a bit from the front guys, so I will work hard to improve on that and hopefully be much closer to the front in 2025.”
100-125 2/- (13-u15) Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|LEVI TOWNLEY
|75
|2
|LACHLAN ALLEN
|64
|3
|PETER WOLFE
|62
|4
|LEVI FARR
|48
|5
|JACK BURTON
|48
|6
|SETH THOMAS
|44
|7
|HEATH DAVY
|43
|8
|KYE LITTLE
|33
|9
|BODIE COURT
|32
|10
|JOBE DUNNE
|29
|11
|COOPER FORD
|26
|12
|COREY EISEL
|21
|13
|TAJ SCHULENBURG
|20
|14
|JACOB THOMPSON
|19
|15
|KYLE HARVEY
|18
|16
|LUCA NOVELLO
|18
|17
|COOPER DANAHER
|14
|18
|DYLAN GROMBALL
|13
|19
|JED GREY
|11
|20
|NOAH JAMES
|8
|21
|NICOLAS BALTATZIDIS
|7
|22
|RYDER FAVALORO
|4
|23
|BRODIE FAULKNER
|3
|24
|JACOB BREWER
|2
|25
|COOPER BOWMAN
|1
100-125 2/- (15yrs)
The 100-125 2/- (15yrs) class came down to the wire as KTM Junior Racing Team’s Jackson Fuller and Husqvarna Junior Racing Team’s Jake Deveson entered the final day tied on points. However the day’s final two motos proved pivotal, as Fuller finished 1-2, while Deveson battled to 4-5 results.
That saw Fuller take the win from moto one winner Ryder Matthews-Taylor, while a disappointed Deveson slipped to third in the final wash-up.
Jackson Fuller – P1
“The week was tough, but I felt I got better as it went on and I could carry some momentum into some of the last races. I couldn’t be happier to get the job done on the 125 class and to finish P2 in the 250s. I turn 16 in November, so this was my last junior nationals and I can’t wait to get after it in MX3 next year!”
A fast-finishing Max Compton posted 2-1 results in the final two motos to jump up to P4 in the standings, while Hayden Downie finished fifth overall.
Jack Deveson – P3
“It was a big week of racing, but I felt good, especially early on. It was a shame to lose the opportunity to go for the win in the 125 class, but to finish the weekend with two championship podiums is pretty satisfying.”
100-125 2/- (15yrs) Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|JACKSON FULLER
|112
|2
|RYDER MATTHEWS-TAYLOR
|103
|3
|JACK DEVESON
|99
|4
|MAX COMPTON
|96
|5
|HAYDEN DOWNIE
|85
|6
|SONNY PELLICANO
|80
|7
|DREW KREMER
|72
|8
|JESSE KOLB
|63
|9
|SEB BARTLETT
|57
|10
|CONNOR WIESE
|52
|11
|MAX HUDSON
|43
|12
|ZACH SMIT
|40
|13
|JOSHUA MILLER
|37
|14
|CAMBELL CADD
|36
|15
|JAYKE HANSEN
|34
|16
|ARCHIE HYDE
|24
|17
|BENJAMIN O’NEILL
|18
|18
|TOBY GARWOOD
|17
|19
|ZAYNE MAY
|13
|20
|FLYNN GREEN
|9
|21
|DANIEL GODDARD
|7
|22
|BEN MACFARLANE
|4
|23
|DECLAN ABBOTT
|3
FEMALE 100-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-U16)
New Zealand’s Karaitiana Horne convincingly wrapped up the older of the two Girls’ classes, as she stormed to four straight wins, then coasted home to fifth in the final moto to wrap up the title with eight points still in hand.
BCP HAS Honda Junior Development Team rider Leah Rimbas ended her weekend second overall with four P2 results and one P3, while the final moto winner, Madi Simpson (Honda) completed the podium.
Makayla Rimbas finished the event in P4, as Bella Burke completed the top five.
FEMALE 100-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-U16) Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|KARAITIANA HORNE
|116
|2
|LEAH RIMBAS
|108
|3
|MADI SIMPSON
|103
|4
|MAKAYLA RIMBAS
|90
|5
|BELLA BURKE
|78
|6
|ADDISON ORR
|74
|7
|MIKAYLA GRIFFITHS
|69
|8
|EMILY LAMBERT
|62
|9
|FELICITY SHRIMPTON
|50
|10
|STEPHANIE TURNBULL
|48
|11
|CLAIRE POLLARD
|42
|12
|SYRA PERRY
|38
|13
|HARMONY FRANCIS
|30
|14
|KYRAH MANCINELLI
|30
|15
|TEAGAN WILKIN-THOM
|29
|16
|KEETAH DIPROSE
|28
|17
|MIA CAMERON
|24
|18
|RUBY LEECH
|22
|19
|DANIELLE CHURCHETT
|19
|20
|HEMI SELLENGER
|16
|21
|JASMINE MORGAN
|12
128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-u15)
There was more domination in the younger 250 cc four-stroke class, as Kiwi racer Hayden Draper held the field to ransom over the entire weekend. The LMC Husqvarna Racing rider won all five finals – including one of them by more than 44 seconds – to finish with a perfect score of 125 points.
There was fierce competition for the runner-up position though, with NSW’s Jack Burton winning on a countback from Husqvarna Junior Racing Team’s Peter Wolfe, after the two both tied on 104 points.
Queensland’s Lachie Allen (GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing) did enough to wrap up P4 in the final standings, finishing just ahead of Corey Eisel after a weekend-long battle.
Peter Wolfe – P3
“My week was good. I started a bit slow, but I found my flow, picked up some speed and achieved two third-place overalls. I’m happy with how everything went, it was an awesome event and I can’t thank everybody enough for all the effort they put in.”
128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-u15) Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|HAYDEN DRAPER
|125
|2
|JACK BURTON
|104
|3
|PETER WOLFE
|104
|4
|LACHLAN ALLEN
|88
|5
|COREY EISEL
|84
|6
|JOBE DUNNE
|63
|7
|NOAH JAMES
|61
|8
|KYLE HARVEY
|58
|9
|NICOLAS BALTATZIDIS
|58
|10
|TAJ SCHULENBURG
|51
|11
|KARAITIANA HORNE
|40
|12
|RYDER FAVALORO
|38
|13
|XAVIER MOULTON
|36
|14
|KYE LITTLE
|31
|15
|KEEGAN CORNEY
|30
|16
|JHETT DONALD
|27
|17
|BRODY BACHOS
|26
|18
|CHARLIE HUMPHRIES
|17
|19
|JED GREY
|14
|20
|BLAKE SMITH
|14
|21
|CALEB CHURCHETT
|10
|22
|JAI HAY
|6
|23
|DEVIN BUCKLEY
|6
|24
|JACOB BREWER
|1
128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (15)
It was a perfect weekend for Western Australia’s Seth Shackleton, who dominated the class and finished his junior career on a high note by winning all five of his finals.
The BCP HAS Honda Junior Development Team rider was in a league of his own all weekend, comfortably taking the junior title ahead KTM Junior Racing Team’s Jackson Fuller, who was consistently P2 all weekend, apart from the final moto of the event where he crossed the line in third.
Husqvarna Junior Racing Team rider Jack Deveson rounded out the podium, ahead of NSW’s Max Compton, as a strong final moto from Western Australian Sonny Pellicano saw him edge Jackson Walsh for the final spot inside the top five.
128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (15) Results
|Pos
|Competitor
|Total Points
|1
|SETH SHACKLETON
|125
|2
|JACKSON FULLER
|108
|3
|JACK DEVESON
|94
|4
|MAX COMPTON
|90
|5
|SONNY PELLICANO
|65
|6
|JACKSON WALSH
|65
|7
|DREW KREMER
|59
|8
|PHOENIX VAN DUSSCHOTEN
|56
|9
|OLIVER CORBIN
|54
|10
|JESSE KOLB
|54
|11
|CONNOR WIESE
|49
|12
|SEB BARTLETT
|43
|13
|NOAH ROCHOW
|36
|14
|ZACH SMIT
|36
|15
|HAYDEN DOWNIE
|36
|16
|RYDER MATTHEWS-TAYLOR
|34
|17
|EDDIE FAY
|27
|18
|BENJAMIN O’NEILL
|21
|19
|CAMBELL CADD
|14
|20
|BEN MACFARLANE
|11
|21
|MADI SIMPSON
|8
|22
|ZAYNE MAY
|6
|23
|ARCHIE HYDE
|6
|24
|DANIEL GODDARD
|5
|25
|KNOX CHALMERS
|3