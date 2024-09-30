2024 Australian Junior Motocross Championships (AJMX)

The 2024 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships saw 12 titles and 12 different champions crowned and spectators rewarded with an overload of action this past week, as around 300 of the country’s top young racers fought for national honours around Bunbury’s Shrubland Park circuit.

The demanding, loamy track saw everything from outright dominance to last-moto dramas across the board, as Australian riders secured nine of the titles on offer, while New Zealand talent took three gongs back across the Tasman.

Here’s the run down, starting with the smallest tackers on the little 50 cc Autos and moving up to the biggest capacities and oldest competitors.

50 Auto (7-u9)

Nate Forwood is our youngest AJMX champion after claiming the 50cc class win. Forwood devastated the rest of the field early in the proceedings to set himself as the favourite, and even though he was disqualified from the fourth moto, he still did enough to win the title by four points over Cai Rose.

Harrison Rex bounced back from a tough opening moto to take third overall, John Wodetzki was fourth and Malachi van Maanenberg fifth.

50 Auto (7-u9) Results

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 NATE FORWOOD 100 2 CAI ROSE 96 3 HARRISON REX 91 4 JOHN WODETZKI 82 5 MALACHI VAN MAANENBERG 71 6 MAXWELL LEGGIERI 71 7 RILEY ROBERSON 68 8 OLIVER THREDGOLD 64 9 MAX CASELTON 58 10 TYLER PHILLIPS 53 11 ARCHIE BLANCHETTE 49 12 LINCOLN HUNT 44 13 CARTER WILLIAMSON 38 14 MASON HARVEY 36 15 TAYLOR SMITH 33 16 TREY MADDALONI 32 17 ANGUS TAYLOR 23 18 LUCAS NILSSON 17 19 LINKON HALL 16 20 NATE GREGORY 15 21 LEO WILLIAMSON 14 22 BEAU KOKIR 12 23 LOGAN CHAPMAN-NICOL 9 24 ARCHER SMITH 8 25 SAM ARCIDIACONO 3 26 ZARA HARDBOTTLE 2

65 2/- (7-u10)

The last of the classes that had to undergo heats to determine who qualified for the finals was clean-swept by Queensland’s Hudson Francis. He won his second moto by more than 40 seconds, as he cruised to the title from Ollie Cale, 13-points clear.

It was a tight battle for the remaining podium spot, with Rowdy Rabjones (P3), Nate Forwood (P4) and Chase Wilson (P5) only separated by three points, and fourth and fifth having to be decided on countback.

65 2/- (7-u10) Results – Top 20

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 HUDSON FRANCIS 75 2 OLLIE CALE 62 3 ROWDY RABJONES 54 4 NATE FORWOOD 51 5 CHASE WILSON 51 6 BLADE REGAN 42 7 RYDER MADAFIGLIO 38 8 HARRISON REX 35 9 JAMES MARRS 34 10 ZAC PETERS 32 11 COOPER NILSSON 29 12 JOHN WODETZKI 27 13 STELLA HARDING 18 14 KOBE SMART 18 15 JOBI SCOTT 18 16 ARCHIE BLANCHETTE 17 17 TOBY EDMONDS 17 18 MAVERICK WHALAN 12 19 MALACHI VAN MAANENBERG 12 20 HARRISON KEARLEY 9 21 JAYLAN HALL 8 22 DRAKE HILL 3 23 MAXWELL LEGGIERI

65 2/- (10-u12)

A come-from-behind performance saw Mason Ezergailis claim the older of the 65 cc classes. The Victorian finished third in his opening two motos, but came out swinging on Friday and Saturday to win the remaining three races and take the crown by seven points from early leader Blake Bohannon.

NSW rider Kye Sproule also started with a P5 in the opening race, but ended with four consecutive P2 results to round out the podium. Lewis-Jay Carafa and Oli Chander finished fourth and fifth.

65 2/- (10-u12) Results – Top 20

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 MASON EZERGAILIS 115 2 BLAKE BOHANNON 108 3 KYE SPROULE 104 4 LEWIS-JAY CARAFA 88 5 OLI CHANDLER 74 6 RILEY MULLEN 66 7 ARCHIE BLACK 62 8 JAXON O’GRADY 60 9 NOAH THOMAS 58 10 LACHLAN MURDOCH 53 11 SLATE JOHNS 36 12 WILLIAM ORDERS 34 13 BLAKE BAHNISCH 32 14 NASH METCALFE 28 15 HENRY PIGGOTT 27 16 BRAX POLLARD 27 17 BODHI AUSTIN 27 18 JASPER PICKERING 21 19 MARCUS STREET 20 20 SIDNEY STEPHENSON 18 21 MATON SMITH 14 22 HUGO HYDE 11 23 CONNOR O’HALLORAN 11 24 EVAN FOLEY 6 25 RYDER O’GRADY 3 26 TRAE SCHUTZ 1 27 ZANE BAUWENS 1

85 2/- & 150 4/- (9-u12)

Having eased his way through a series of heats to determine the fastest 40 riders for the three finals, young GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing rider Blake Bohannon performed when it mattered most to claim this year’s championship.

Bohannon won two of the three finals to take the title by seven points over second-placed Jayce Stocker, who won the final moto.

Blake Bohannon – P1

“It’s been an awesome week, and I have had some great races. The track was so rough and hard to ride but I tried to just keep getting around and not make too many mistakes. I will loved to have won both classes, but Mason was a bit better than me. Thank you to my parents for all the support and the GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing Team for everything they do.”

Bam Hill rounded out the podium after finishing 2-9-5 in his races, as Liam Millard and Husqvarna Junior Racing Team’s Ethan Wolfe came home in fourth and fifth overall, respectively.

Ethan Wolfe – P5

“I was able to keep get more comfortable as we did more races and finished the last moto in third. The track was really bumpy, so it was hard work out there, but a top-five was a good result in the end.”

85 2/- & 150 4/- (9-u12) Results

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 BLAKE BOHANNON 72 2 JAYCE STOCKER 65 3 BAM HILL 50 4 LIAM MILLARD 45 5 ETHAN WOLFE 41 6 CODY DUNNE 41 7 NICO VERHOEVEN 40 8 LEWIS-JAY CARAFA 37 9 CHASE SHERLOCK 36 10 MASON EZERGAILIS 34 11 KOBY BINNION 32 12 BRAX CHETWYND 27 13 NOAH THOMAS 24 14 OLI CHANDLER 23 15 RILEY MULLEN 18 16 OLLIE PAECH 13 17 HENRY MILLAR 11 18 HUDSON FRANCIS 11 19 COOPER NILSSON 8 20 JOHN FITZGERALD 7 21 RYDER O’GRADY 6 22 OLLIE CALE 6 23 NATE DALTON 5 24 ZACHARY BOND 4 25 MARCUS STREET 3 26 BRAX POLLARD 3 27 ARCHIE BLACK 1

85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u14)

Tight, intense racing was the hallmark of the 85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u14) class all week, as the top three were separated by just seven points after five motos.

Seth Thomas – P1

“Definitely stoked to claim a title this year – it makes all the hard work and long hours at the track worth it! It was a big weekend of racing across the two classes, but I managed to stay fit and healthy throughout and make sure it was a successful one.”

When the final chequered flag flew, GASGAS Junior Racing Team’s Seth Thomas stood on top of the box with two wins and a podium result in every moto, while KTM Junior Racing Team’s Ollie Birkitt claimed P2 on countback over WA’s Mason Brown after winning the final moto of the week.

Ollie Birkitt – P2

“It was great to race in my home state. Even though I had a few crashes, my week went well overall and I stayed strong. It felt good to win that last moto and to finish second overall. The track was really brutal and it was all about survival in the end, but it came down to who was the best rider.”

GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Deegan Fort wrapped his campaign up in fourth overall, while Jaggar Townley stayed consistent all week to round out the top five.

Deegan Fort – P4

“It was a huge effort by all the riders and families this week. To travel to the opposite end of the country and race on a surface we don’t see a lot of on the east coast is hard, but each rider did a great job and should be proud of their results. Thank you to everyone who supports YJR and there still plenty of racing to come with few of the boys now tackling the Australian Supercross Championship, starting in Brisbane on October 12.”

85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u14) Results

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 SETH THOMAS 114 2 OLLIE BIRKITT 107 3 MASON BROWN 107 4 DEEGAN FORT 87 5 JAGGAR TOWNLEY 78 6 HEATH DAVY 70 7 XAVIER BALINSKI 68 8 COOPER DANAHER 57 9 DYLAN GROMBALL 55 10 CONNOR FEATHER 47 11 ELIZA DENNIS 46 12 ALBIE REEVE 39 13 NATE TOMERINI 37 14 RJAY PENNEY 31 15 DARCY BURKE 23 16 BRODIE FAULKNER 20 17 BRIAN GYLES 20 18 CARTER THOMAS 19 19 MACKENZIE WOODHILL 19 20 BODIE COURT 15 21 ANGUS FAY 10 22 WILL CALE 10 23 NATE WALDIE 8 24 OLIVER REX 6 25 CHARLIE BUTLER 4 26 JOEL LEECH 3 27 NOAH DISSINGTON 3 28 CURTIS MORRISON 2

85 2/- & 150 4/- (14-u16)

The elder of the 85 cc classes was all about Levi Farr, as the local racer swept all five finals to claim this year’s crown. Farr controlled every race from the front, but there were plenty of fireworks behind him as a number of contenders battled for the final podium spots.

In the end, Riley Fiford from WA got the better of Cooper Ford (KTM Junior Racing Team) to secure the runner-up spot by just three points. Ritchie Lawler finished the weekend in fourth, while Cooper Bowman completed the top five.

Cooper Ford – P3

“My week started good with qualifying and practice. I didn’t have the best 85cc first final as the gate bounced up and I hit it. That set me back, but I recovered well until I had a big crash out the back in my final race today. Finishing sixth was still good enough for a podium though. I struggled for strength on the 125, but we’ll go and hit the gym more and we’ll be better next year.”

85 2/- & 150 4/- (14-u16) Results

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 LEVI FARR 125 2 RYLEY FIFORD 98 3 COOPER FORD 95 4 RITCHIE LAWLER 87 5 COOPER BOWMAN 82 6 JACOB THOMPSON 73 7 PADDY LEWIS 71 8 TOBY GARWOOD 71 9 BRODY COLLINS 59 10 LACHLAN NEVELL 58 11 TYLER COUSINS 47 12 CHASE TUDDENHAM 44 13 HARLEY NGUYEN 33 14 JOSHUA MILLER 32 15 SETH CLEARY 30 16 HARRY STEEL 25 17 REECE BEENHAM 23 18 JAX WILKINSON 16 19 RIELYN JOHNSTONE 15 20 DECLAN HAYWARD MCKEAN 12 21 MATTHEW SHAWCROSS 9

FEMALE 85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u16)

Eliza Dennis put a P3 result in the opening moto behind her, to win the remaining four finals and emerge victorious in this field. The NSW rider won each of those four races with big margins – up to 41 seconds – as she coasted to the title over first-moto winner Makayla Rimbas from WA.

Addison Orr finished third overall with five podium results, as Kyrah Mancninelli beat Stephanie Turnbull to P4 overall on a countback.

FEMALE 85 2/- & 150 4/- (12-u16) Results

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 ELIZA DENNIS 120 2 MAKAYLA RIMBAS 113 3 ADDISON ORR 102 4 KYRAH MANCINELLI 83 5 STEPHANIE TURNBULL 83 6 HARMONY FRANCIS 79 7 KEETAH DIPROSE 70 8 MIA CAMERON 63 9 KAYLAN HALSTEAD 62 10 MADISON BAHNISCH 52 11 HOLLY BARFORD 43

100-125 2/- (13-u15)

It was a perfect weekend for current 85 cc world champion Levi Townley, as the young Kiwi went undefeated through his heats, then convincingly beat some of Australia’s best with a perfect 1-1-1 result in the finals.

The Altherm JCR Yamaha team rider showed his real class in the final moto, where he won by more than 35 seconds in swiftly adapting to the 125 cc ranks.

Levi Townley

“I wanted to do well here, but I haven’t raced my 125 a lot so I wasn’t expecting too much on a track like this. I knew I would be ok when it was smooth, but the rougher it got, the harder it was to ride and I just didn’t have the strength to ride the track properly but I’m stoked to be able to get the win. Its been such a busy year for me and my Mum and Dad have done so much for Jaggar and I. We are now going to the Motocross of Nations with Yamaha and its so cool I get a chance to ride at a race like that. Thank you to JCR Yamaha, Yamaha in Australia, all the YJR riders for hanging out all week and Cully’s who helped Dad so much.”

GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing’s Allen proved to be the best of the Australians with his 2-2-3 scorecard, while Husqvarna Junior Racing Team rider Peter Wolfe ended his weekend third overall, courtesy of a 3-3-2 result. Fourth went to WA local Levi Farr and fifth to Jack Burton.

Lachlan Allen – P2

“I had a good week on the 125 and did my best to keep up with Levi but he was just a bit too good. He was able to get a gap on me early in each race, then it would stay about the same after a few laps, so I think I need to get faster in the opening laps of the race. The 250 was ok, but it’s something I want to be better on. I was fourth but back a bit from the front guys, so I will work hard to improve on that and hopefully be much closer to the front in 2025.”

100-125 2/- (13-u15) Results

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 LEVI TOWNLEY 75 2 LACHLAN ALLEN 64 3 PETER WOLFE 62 4 LEVI FARR 48 5 JACK BURTON 48 6 SETH THOMAS 44 7 HEATH DAVY 43 8 KYE LITTLE 33 9 BODIE COURT 32 10 JOBE DUNNE 29 11 COOPER FORD 26 12 COREY EISEL 21 13 TAJ SCHULENBURG 20 14 JACOB THOMPSON 19 15 KYLE HARVEY 18 16 LUCA NOVELLO 18 17 COOPER DANAHER 14 18 DYLAN GROMBALL 13 19 JED GREY 11 20 NOAH JAMES 8 21 NICOLAS BALTATZIDIS 7 22 RYDER FAVALORO 4 23 BRODIE FAULKNER 3 24 JACOB BREWER 2 25 COOPER BOWMAN 1

100-125 2/- (15yrs)

The 100-125 2/- (15yrs) class came down to the wire as KTM Junior Racing Team’s Jackson Fuller and Husqvarna Junior Racing Team’s Jake Deveson entered the final day tied on points. However the day’s final two motos proved pivotal, as Fuller finished 1-2, while Deveson battled to 4-5 results.

That saw Fuller take the win from moto one winner Ryder Matthews-Taylor, while a disappointed Deveson slipped to third in the final wash-up.

Jackson Fuller – P1

“The week was tough, but I felt I got better as it went on and I could carry some momentum into some of the last races. I couldn’t be happier to get the job done on the 125 class and to finish P2 in the 250s. I turn 16 in November, so this was my last junior nationals and I can’t wait to get after it in MX3 next year!”

A fast-finishing Max Compton posted 2-1 results in the final two motos to jump up to P4 in the standings, while Hayden Downie finished fifth overall.

Jack Deveson – P3

“It was a big week of racing, but I felt good, especially early on. It was a shame to lose the opportunity to go for the win in the 125 class, but to finish the weekend with two championship podiums is pretty satisfying.”

100-125 2/- (15yrs) Results

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 JACKSON FULLER 112 2 RYDER MATTHEWS-TAYLOR 103 3 JACK DEVESON 99 4 MAX COMPTON 96 5 HAYDEN DOWNIE 85 6 SONNY PELLICANO 80 7 DREW KREMER 72 8 JESSE KOLB 63 9 SEB BARTLETT 57 10 CONNOR WIESE 52 11 MAX HUDSON 43 12 ZACH SMIT 40 13 JOSHUA MILLER 37 14 CAMBELL CADD 36 15 JAYKE HANSEN 34 16 ARCHIE HYDE 24 17 BENJAMIN O’NEILL 18 18 TOBY GARWOOD 17 19 ZAYNE MAY 13 20 FLYNN GREEN 9 21 DANIEL GODDARD 7 22 BEN MACFARLANE 4 23 DECLAN ABBOTT 3

FEMALE 100-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-U16)

New Zealand’s Karaitiana Horne convincingly wrapped up the older of the two Girls’ classes, as she stormed to four straight wins, then coasted home to fifth in the final moto to wrap up the title with eight points still in hand.

BCP HAS Honda Junior Development Team rider Leah Rimbas ended her weekend second overall with four P2 results and one P3, while the final moto winner, Madi Simpson (Honda) completed the podium.

Makayla Rimbas finished the event in P4, as Bella Burke completed the top five.

FEMALE 100-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-U16) Results

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 KARAITIANA HORNE 116 2 LEAH RIMBAS 108 3 MADI SIMPSON 103 4 MAKAYLA RIMBAS 90 5 BELLA BURKE 78 6 ADDISON ORR 74 7 MIKAYLA GRIFFITHS 69 8 EMILY LAMBERT 62 9 FELICITY SHRIMPTON 50 10 STEPHANIE TURNBULL 48 11 CLAIRE POLLARD 42 12 SYRA PERRY 38 13 HARMONY FRANCIS 30 14 KYRAH MANCINELLI 30 15 TEAGAN WILKIN-THOM 29 16 KEETAH DIPROSE 28 17 MIA CAMERON 24 18 RUBY LEECH 22 19 DANIELLE CHURCHETT 19 20 HEMI SELLENGER 16 21 JASMINE MORGAN 12

128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-u15)

There was more domination in the younger 250 cc four-stroke class, as Kiwi racer Hayden Draper held the field to ransom over the entire weekend. The LMC Husqvarna Racing rider won all five finals – including one of them by more than 44 seconds – to finish with a perfect score of 125 points.

There was fierce competition for the runner-up position though, with NSW’s Jack Burton winning on a countback from Husqvarna Junior Racing Team’s Peter Wolfe, after the two both tied on 104 points.

Queensland’s Lachie Allen (GYTR Yamaha Junior Racing) did enough to wrap up P4 in the final standings, finishing just ahead of Corey Eisel after a weekend-long battle.

Peter Wolfe – P3

“My week was good. I started a bit slow, but I found my flow, picked up some speed and achieved two third-place overalls. I’m happy with how everything went, it was an awesome event and I can’t thank everybody enough for all the effort they put in.”

128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (13-u15) Results

Pos Competitor Total Points 1 HAYDEN DRAPER 125 2 JACK BURTON 104 3 PETER WOLFE 104 4 LACHLAN ALLEN 88 5 COREY EISEL 84 6 JOBE DUNNE 63 7 NOAH JAMES 61 8 KYLE HARVEY 58 9 NICOLAS BALTATZIDIS 58 10 TAJ SCHULENBURG 51 11 KARAITIANA HORNE 40 12 RYDER FAVALORO 38 13 XAVIER MOULTON 36 14 KYE LITTLE 31 15 KEEGAN CORNEY 30 16 JHETT DONALD 27 17 BRODY BACHOS 26 18 CHARLIE HUMPHRIES 17 19 JED GREY 14 20 BLAKE SMITH 14 21 CALEB CHURCHETT 10 22 JAI HAY 6 23 DEVIN BUCKLEY 6 24 JACOB BREWER 1

128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (15)

It was a perfect weekend for Western Australia’s Seth Shackleton, who dominated the class and finished his junior career on a high note by winning all five of his finals.

The BCP HAS Honda Junior Development Team rider was in a league of his own all weekend, comfortably taking the junior title ahead KTM Junior Racing Team’s Jackson Fuller, who was consistently P2 all weekend, apart from the final moto of the event where he crossed the line in third.

Husqvarna Junior Racing Team rider Jack Deveson rounded out the podium, ahead of NSW’s Max Compton, as a strong final moto from Western Australian Sonny Pellicano saw him edge Jackson Walsh for the final spot inside the top five.

128-150 2/- & 200-250 4/- (15) Results