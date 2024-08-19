Penrite 2024 Australian ProMX Motocross Championship

Round Eight – QLD Moto Park

It was all about Honda Racing at round eight of the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship held at Queensland Moto Park over the weekend. Kyle Webster (Thor MX1), Jake Cannon (MAXXIS MX3) and Charli Cannon (EZILIFT MXW) joined Brodie Connolly (Pirelli MX2) at the top of their respective classes.

In the tightest title fight in Australian motocross history, Boost Mobile Honda Racing’s Webster claimed the MX1 crown on countback after his arch-rival Jed Beaton (CDR Yamaha Monster Energy) was able to draw level on 382 points by dominating Sunday’s racing.

Across all classes, race fans were treated to some of the most intense action of the season around the fast, technical QMP circuit, bringing a thrilling conclusion to this year’s eight-round series.

Thor MX1

Even by his usual qualifying standards, CDR Yamaha Monster Energy’s Jed Beaton threw down a searing lap-time that was leagues ahead of the rest of the field during the Thor MX1 qualifying.

Beaton’s 1m52.338s lap at the end of the session was almost 1.8s quicker than that of series leader Kyle Webster (Boost Mobile Honda Racing), setting the stage for a tense championship showdown.

Off the back of a disappointing result last weekend at Gympie, Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team’s Todd Waters rebounded with the third-fastest time, jumping ahead of Kirk Gibbs (GASGAS Racing Team) and Nathan Crawford (KTM Racing Team) late in the session.

Luke Clout (Empire Kawasaki), Zac Watson (Husqvarna), Maximus Purvis (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Racing), Wilson Todd (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) and Caleb Ward (Husqvarna) also guaranteed their spots in the AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout.

Thor MX1 Moto One

The excitement started early on race day when Maximus Purvis broke Beaton’s AMX Superstores Top 10 Pole Shootout streak. The Kiwi stunning the field by posting a 1m47.729s lap-time, more than half a second quicker than Luke Clout.

Kirk Gibbs logged an impressive final lap to claim P3, edging ahead of Beaton by 0.26s, with Nathan Crawford claiming P5.

There was plenty of action in the opening MX1 moto, as Beaton took the win and closed the gap on the championship leader.

Clout took the WP Holeshot, but a surging Purvis carved past him for the lead in the opening laps. Several laps later, Purvis then suffered a huge crash, allowing Clout to briefly retake the lead.

Beaton fought his way from P6 on the opening lap to eventually pass Clout and ride away to an 8.6-second win, with Clout second and Webster bravely riding through the pain to finish P3.

Wilson Todd did a great job of protecting Webster from a late, hard charge from Gibbs to hold onto P4 and ensure Webster maintained some handy points going into the final moto, while Gibbs would finish P5.

Thor MX1 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Beaton Yam 28m28.394 2 L Clout Kaw +8.633 3 K Webster Hon +17.076 4 K Gibbs Gas +18.930 5 N Crawford KTM +24.862 6 H Harwood KTM +36.457 7 W Todd Hon +18.403 8 Z Watson Hus +36.994 9 J Evans Yam +51.070 10 T Waters Hus +52.228 11 B Metcalfe Kaw +53.355 12 C Ward Hus +1m18.845 13 L Zielinski Hus +1m40.135 14 H Mellross KTM +1m47.914 15 S Ward Hon +1m49.649 16 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 17 C Holroyd Yam 1 Lap 18 J Sweet Yam 1 Lap 19 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 20 B Novak Hon 1 Lap 21 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 22 K Orchard Yam 1 Lap 23 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 24 LEVI Sayer Yam 1 Lap 25 R Stephens Hon 2 Laps DNF J West Yam 3 Laps DNF B Smith KTM 5 Laps DNF L Jackson Gas 6 Laps DNF H Foster Kaw 6 Laps DNF K Novak KTM 7 Laps DNF M Purvis Yam 8 Laps DNF A Wilksch Bet 9 Laps DNF J Richards KTM 10 Laps

Thor MX1 Moto Two

With everything to play for in the final moto, Webster grabbed the holeshot, but Beaton wasted no time getting past and stretching out a commanding 8.9-second lead by the time he crossed the finish-line.

Riding through the pain, Webster found himself going backwards as Clout, Gibbs and Purvis overtook him, but he gritted his teeth and stayed ahead of Todd Waters (Raceline Husqvarna Racing Team) to secure Honda’s first MX1 championship in decades – and a first under the management of team owner Yarrive Konsky.

A hard-charging Gibbs claimed second, with Clout third, and Purvis fourth. For the round, Beaton took a perfect 50 points, with Clout second and Gibbs third.

Kyle Webster – 2024 MX1 Champion (P4)

“That took everything I had. I’m disappointed about the mistake in qualifying; we’re still not sure what exactly happened to my hand, but it’s really swollen and kept going numb. I did what I had to do to secure the championship. Of course, I would have liked a better position in race 2. I caught up to the guys in 3rd and 4th but didn’t want to risk tangling with one of them. I did what was necessary, and I’m so relieved and grateful for everyone’s efforts. I love this team, the people, Honda, and all of our sponsors. This is very special.”

Jed Beaton – P1

“It’s disappointing that I didn’t get the championship win and I could look back and find a heap of things that could make a difference, but in the end, this is how we finished and I feel I can hold my head high. I knew I was up against it, but I wasn’t going to roll over and winning races was my only hope, so that’s what I did. Congratulations to Kyle, he has been a great rival this year and he had to work for it today, so well done to him and his team. Thank you to everyone at the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy team for their efforts this year. As a group of people, we never stopped trying to be better and we fought it out until the end.”

Kirk Gibbs – P3

“In the first race I got a bad start, but I pushed through to fifth within a handful of laps and in the end I was credited fourth. My start to the second moto was better and I felt really good, but once I got myself into second I didn’t want to risk it and rode safely to the end. I was happy with that, to walk away and finish on a good note. All in all, I’m happy with my series, and four podiums is the most I’ve had in a while!”

Todd Waters – P6

“QMP has never been a track that I’ve got along with and today it was as fast and as technical as I’ve ever seen it. I started the weekend well, but I crashed in both of my qualifying laps in the Top 10 Pole Shootout, then I crashed again in the first race. The second moto I got into a good position early, then just focused on keeping up on two wheels and trying to put in a clean race to finish the year. Looking back on the season, I’m definitely not happy with how it finished up. At the same time, having to race, run the team, parent and run my own business has been a lot to juggle. We’ve made some good progress, though, and going forward we’ve got some great systems in place.”

Nathan Crawford – P8

“Things didn’t go my way again today, but looking at the big picture, there are still plenty of things to be proud of – I was one of only three guys to win races this year and I finished third in the points. It’s made me even more determined to be stronger again next year.”

Thor MX1 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Beaton Yam 27m13.033 2 K Gibbs Gas +8.868 3 L Clout Kaw +11.933 4 M Purvis Yam +12.981 5 K Webster Hon +14.637 6 T Waters Hus +22.794 7 W Todd Hon +24.802 8 C Ward Hus +26.436 9 Z Watson Hus +33.033 10 H Harwood KTM +44.065 11 N Crawford KTM +1m14.488 12 B Metcalfe Kaw +1m22.147 13 J Evans Yam +1m34.671 14 L Zielinski Hus +2m21.189 15 C O’loan Hon 1 Lap 16 A Wilksch Bet 1 Lap 17 B Novak Hon 1 Lap 18 L Jackson Gas 1 Lap 19 C Holroyd Yam 1 Lap 20 R Marshall Hus 1 Lap 21 J Cigliano Kaw 1 Lap 22 J West Yam 1 Lap 23 C Schat KTM 1 Lap 24 J Sweet Yam 1 Lap 25 R Stephens Hon 1 Lap 26 LEVI Sayer Yam 1 Lap 27 S Ward Hon 2 Laps 28 H Foster Kaw 2 Laps 29 B Smith KTM 2 Laps DNF K Novak KTM 8 Laps DNF K Orchard Yam 10 Laps

Thor MX1 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 J Beaton Yam 25 25 50 2 L Clout Kaw 22 20 42 3 K Gibbs Gas 18 22 40 4 K Webster Hon 20 16 36 5 W Todd Hon 14 14 28 6 T Waters Hus 11 15 26 7 H Harwood KTM 15 11 26 8 N Crawford KTM 16 10 26 9 Z Watson Hus 13 12 25 10 C Ward Hus 9 13 22 11 J Evans Yam 12 8 20 12 B Metcalfe Kaw 10 9 19 13 M Purvis Yam 18 18 14 L Zielinski Hus 8 7 15 15 C O’loan Hon 5 6 11 16 H Mellross KTM 7 7 17 C Holroyd Yam 4 2 6 18 S Ward Hon 6 6 19 A Wilksch Bet 5 5 20 B Novak Hon 1 4 5 21 L Jackson Gas 3 3 22 R Marshall Hus 2 1 3 23 J Sweet Yam 3 3

Thor MX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Webster Hon 382 2 J Beaton Yam 382 3 N Crawford KTM 301 4 K Gibbs Gas 297 5 L Clout Kaw 252 6 T Waters Hus 245 7 B Metcalfe Kaw 214 8 Z Watson Hus 206 9 J Evans Yam 160 10 W Todd Hon 116 11 L Zielinski Hus 108 12 D Ferris Yam 104 13 C Holroyd Yam 82 14 C Ward Hus 80 15 C O’loan Hon 75 16 L Rogers Bet 65 17 S Ward Hon 62 18 B Ognenis KTM 62 19 S Larsen Yam 53 20 L Jackson Gas 52 21 M Purvis Yam 46 22 D Wood Hon 37 23 J Darroch Yam 34 24 L Berkel Hon 30 25 B Novak Hon 29 26 R Marshall Hus 28 27 L Atkinson KTM 28 28 H Harwood KTM 26 29 H Mellross KTM 26 30 C Rossandich KTM 26 31 B Malkiewicz Yam 24 32 B Fox KTM 20 33 M Moss Gas 20 34 J Campbell Hus 19 35 C Schat KTM 16 36 R Latimer Yam 13 37 A Wilksch Bet 12 38 J Sweet Yam 6 39 K Orchard Yam 5 40 B Krebs Yam 4 41 L Latimer Yam 4 42 Z Dunlop KTM 2 43 H Foster Kaw 1 44 J Phillips Hus 1 45 N Grothues Yam 1 46 R Fucsko KTM 1

Pirelli MX2

He might’ve already won the Pirelli MX2 championship, but Brodie Connolly wasn’t going to take things easy for the final motos. The Polyflor Honda Racing rider jumped to the top of the qualifying timesheets early, then as soon as anyone looked like challenging his time, he quickly responded. The end result was a fastest lap of 1m55.446s, almost 0.9s quicker than Jayce Cosford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing).

A trio of MX2 podium hopefuls claimed the remaining top five placings, as KTM Racing Team’s Kayden Minear finished the session third-quickest, followed by Noah Ferguson (Boost Mobile Honda Racing) and Ryder Kingsford (Yamalube Yamaha Racing).

Rhys Budd (Raceline Husaqvarna Racing Team), Reid Taylor (Empire Kawasaki), Alex Larwood (Froth Honda Racing), Cambell Williams (MotoGo Yamaha) and Haruki Yokoyama (Honda) completed the top 10.

Pirelli MX2 Moto One

Brodie Connolly won the opening race, but there was plenty of action behind the Polyflor Honda Racing rider as racers vied for valuable series points.

Ryder Kingsford took the holeshot, but came under Connolly’s pressure early on.

Kingsford determinedly hung onto P2, finishing 3.6s behind New Zealand’s Connolly, and two seconds ahead of a hard-charging Alex Larwood, who recovered well from an early error.

Kayden Minear made a last-lap pass on Noah Ferguson to claim P4 and snatch an extra couple of crucial points in the championship fight.

Pirelli MX2 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Leader 1 B Connolly Hon 28m25.135 2 R Kingsford Yam +3.603 3 A Larwood Hon +5.666 4 K Minear KTM +6.580 5 N Ferguson Hon +7.375 6 H Yokoyama Hon +15.068 7 J Mather Hus +23.084 8 K Barham Yam +23.806 9 R Budd Hus +26.019 10 J Kukas Hus +38.760 11 M Gilmore KTM +55.457 12 J Cosford Yam +56.582 13 C Williams Yam +1m12.625 14 T Olander Hus +1m23.092 15 R King Hon +1m32.817 16 M O’bree Gas +1m37.193 17 J Sweet Yam +1m54.463 18 C King Hon 1 Lap 19 L Heaphy KTM 1 Lap 20 C Adams KTM 1 Lap 21 J Kitchen Hon 1 Lap 22 M Norris Kaw 1 Lap 23 Z Mackintosh Kaw 1 Lap DNF J Scott Yam 2 Laps DNF R Fitzpatrick Kaw 2 Laps DNF W Greiner-Daish Gas 3 Laps DNF B Flynn Hus 5 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Moto Two

In the final MX2 moto of the season, Jayce Cosford was awarded the holeshot, but Connolly pushed himself into the lead within a handful of corners and continued to push the pace, stretching out a 9.5-second lead before the final chequered flag fell.

Cosford put in a solid race to finish a lonely second, as Minear got the better of Larwood and Kaleb Barham to finish third. Larwood and Barham finished their season with a P4 and P5 result.

Flanking Connolly on the round podium were Minear and Larwood, while Connolly finished the championship on 369 points, with Minear second (279) and Kingsford (271) third.

Brodie Connolly – P1

“It’s been a dream year. I made a lot of changes, and it’s all paid off. I need to thank the families who supported me, the team, Polyflor, and Honda. I didn’t know if this would ever happen, and I’m so happy it has. I’m just so appreciative of everyone.”

Kayden Minear – P2

“Looking back on it all, I’ve had an awesome season. It started off rough and I rode the first couple of rounds still recovering from injury. We pushed through everything and we got challenged a lot, but to see how far I’ve come since then has been amazing! Two good starts put me in a good spot today. I focused on my riding, not the championship, and I feel like I rode really well and finished the season strong.”

Ryder Kingsford – P4

“I didn’t ride great in that last race and didn’t have the pace to get to the front,” Kingsford explains, “but overall it was a much better weekend than last week and I was at least back in the fight and able to finish the year with third which is a good reward for the myself and the team. After a few years with injury and some racing missed with Covid, this became a good learning year for me and I gained a lot from it. I can already see the things I need to improve and where I can be a better rider and racer.”

Jayce Cosford – P5

“My goal was a podium today and felt I was capable of getting it done as my speed was good in practice and qualifying. Unfortunately, I didn’t get a great start in moto one and then was caught in a crash where I had no where to go. But happy to bounce back in the last one and finish the championship strongly. Thanks to the team for all their efforts and Joel who swings off the pit board every race.”

Kaleb Barham – P6

“Good day for me overall, although I would love to have a better start in race one. I thought I jumped pretty good but got a pinched off and lost some spots. My championship was interrupted with a wrist injury which hurt me in the points but there were plenty of good moments to go along with it and as a team, we never stopped working.”

Jack Mather – P7

“All in all it was a good weekend and I’m happy with how the season finished for me. Qualifying didn’t quite go to plan, but to finish with two good seventh-place results in the two motos and finish 10th in the championship was a solid rookie season for me. I learnt a lot the whole way through and I’m glad I could finish the season strong and healthy.”

Rhys Budd – P9

“It’s a special feeling being a dad now and I wanted to have a strong weekend, but it just wasn’t quite there. Even though I got a bad start to moto one, I was happy with my riding, especially on a track that was hard to pass on. In moto two I got a better start and tried to click off laps, but I felt like I got a flat rear tyre, so I pulled off to check it. I lost a few positions and didn’t feel completely comfortable out there, even though my pace was still good. I wanted to finish the championship with a bang, but I’m healthy, heading home safe, and ready to start preparing for the supercross season.”

Pirelli MX2 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Connolly Hon 27m38.299 2 J Cosford Yam +9.528 3 K Minear KTM +12.642 4 A Larwood Hon +14.581 5 K Barham Yam +21.854 6 R Kingsford Yam +24.302 7 J Mather Hus +31.087 8 C Williams Yam +32.835 9 R Budd Hus +34.634 10 H Yokoyama Hon +35.008 11 J Kukas Hus +36.919 12 T Olander Hus +42.914 13 R King Hon +1m13.562 14 W Greiner-Daish Gas +1m15.650 15 M O’bree Gas +1m18.269 16 M Gilmore KTM +1m29.981 17 J Sweet Yam +1m31.507 18 J Scott Yam +1m38.565 19 J Kitchen Hon +1m52.475 20 T Kean Gas 1 Lap 21 C Adams KTM 1 Lap 22 L Heaphy KTM 1 Lap 23 Z Mackintosh Kaw 2 Laps DNF N Ferguson Hon 4 Laps DNF M Norris Kaw 5 Laps DNF C King Hon 7 Laps DNF B Flynn Hus 10 Laps DNF R Fitzpatrick Kaw 13 Laps

Pirelli MX2 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 B Connolly Hon 25 25 50 2 K Minear KTM 18 20 38 3 A Larwood Hon 20 18 38 4 R Kingsford Yam 22 15 37 5 J Cosford Yam 9 22 31 6 K Barham Yam 13 16 29 7 J Mather Hus 14 14 28 8 H Yokoyama Hon 15 11 26 9 R Budd Hus 12 12 24 10 C Williams Yam 8 13 21 11 J Kukas Hus 11 10 21 12 T Olander Hus 7 9 16 13 N Ferguson Hon 16 16 14 M Gilmore KTM 10 5 15 15 R King Hon 6 8 14 16 M O’bree Gas 5 6 11 17 J Sweet Yam 4 4 8 18 W Daish Gas 7 7 19 J Scott Yam 3 3 20 C King Hon 3 3 21 J Kitchen Hon 2 2 22 L Heaphy KTM 2 2 23 T Kean Gas 1 1 24 C Adams KTM 1 1

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B Connolly Hon 369 2 K Minear KTM 279 3 R Kingsford Yam 271 4 N Ferguson Hon 256 5 A Larwood Hon 247 6 J Cosford Yam 235 7 R Budd Hus 235 8 K Barham Yam 201 9 H Yokoyama Hon 181 10 J Mather Hus 173 11 C Williams Yam 165 12 J Kukas Hus 118 13 R Taylor Kaw 109 14 B Flynn Hus 107 15 T Olander Hus 103 16 R King Hon 102 17 B Malkiewicz Yam 92 18 W Daish Gas 79 19 B Dennis Gas 79 20 M O’bree Gas 64 21 J Constantinou Gas 46 22 T Kean Oth 40 23 R Fitzpatrick Kaw 32 24 J Sweet Yam 25 25 C King Hon 24 26 B Novak Hon 23 27 M Norris Kaw 21 28 J Scott Yam 18 29 M Gilmore KTM 15 30 G Knight Gas 14 31 T Kean Gas 12 32 C Burns Hon 10 33 C Adams KTM 4 34 Z Mackintosh Kaw 3 35 L Heaphy KTM 2 36 J Kitchen Hon 2 37 A Bloom Yam 1

Maxxis MX3

GASGAS Racing Team-supported racer Ky Woods threw down a blistering MAXXIS MX3 qualifying time to claim pole position ahead of the final motos.

Having already given the field a time to chase early on, Woods stopped the clock with a 1m56.014s lap towards the end of his session, more than 1.2s quicker than Deacon Paice’s best time of 1m57.29s in group one.

Mongrel Boots Honda Racing’s new series red plate-holder Jake Cannon registered the third-fastest time once the two groups were merged together, followed by Kayd Kingsford (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Racing).

KTM rider Jackson Fuller and WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Racing’s Kobe Drew filled the remaining top five places.

Previous championship leader, Koby Hantis (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha Racing) could only manage the seventh-fastest time, behind Jet Alsop (KTM) in P6.

Maxxis MX3 Moto One

Top qualifier Woods continued his run of hot form with a good win in the opening moto. KTM rider Jackson Fuller jumped to the front of the pack and led about half the moto, before Woods used some great momentum through the rollers to take the lead and eventually win by 5.6 seconds.

Behind Fuller, Kayd Kingsford (WBR Bulk Nutrients Yamaha) and KTM-mounted Paice had relatively quiet races on their way to P3 and P4 respectively. In comparison, leader Cannon had an eventful moto, tumbling from fourth to 10th early on, then digging deep to charge back to a P5 finish.

Cannon still earned good points over his nearest title rival Koby Hantis, as the WBR Bulk Nutrients Racing rider fought from outside the top 20 to finish P9.

Maxxis MX3 Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Woods Gas 23m29.602 2 J Fuller KTM +5.583 3 K Kingsford Yam +13.118 4 D Paice KTM +19.083 5 J Cannon Hon +20.187 6 K Drew Yam +22.580 7 P Van Dusschoten Hon +30.222 8 J Alsop KTM +34.609 9 K Hantis Yam +35.813 10 D Rose Hus +58.248 11 K Strode Hon +1m00.071 12 S Morrow KTM +1m11.399 13 W Harvey Yam +1m12.944 14 C Phillips KTM +1m13.570 15 C Rowe Hus +1m03.733 16 H Mcinnes Hon +1m27.347 17 H Downie Gas +1m30.084 18 P Martin Hus +1m39.659 19 O Kimber KTM +1m42.033 20 A Widdon KTM +1m44.091 21 J Byrne Hus +1m48.391 22 S Shackleton Hon +1m49.348 23 J Burton KTM +1m51.194 24 C Wilmington Hus +1m52.833 25 W Delangen KTM +1m54.656 26 J Kenney Gas +2m01.330 27 Z O’loan KTM +2m04.472 28 L Allen Yam 1 Lap 29 B Townsend KTM 1 Lap 30 N Parkes Yam 1 Lap 31 S Antonio Gas 1 Lap 32 T O’neill Yam 1 Lap 33 M Trevena KTM 1 Lap 34 C Rewse Yam 1 Lap 35 P Wolfe Hus 2 Laps 36 C Eisel KTM 2 Laps DNF S Burchell Yam 1 Lap DNF L Smith Hus 4 Laps DNF J Deveson Hus 4 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Moto Two

Fuller again got the jump off the gate for the second MX3 moto, but slid out soon afterward and let Woods by for the lead. Woods won by 5.2 seconds from Paice, with Cannon doing more than enough to claim the MX3 title with a third-place finish.

Hantis did everything he could to bring the fight to Cannon, but had to settle for P4, as Kingsford completed the top five.

A third overall was enough for Jake Cannon to successfully claim the MAXXIS MX3 championship, as Ky Woods put together a perfect 1-1 scorecard to win the final round from Deacon Paice.

In the final championship standings, Cannon stood on top with 324 points, with Hantis second (316) and Kingsford third (287).

Jake Cannon – 2024 MX3 Champion (P3 – Round)

“This team is amazing—they never stopped believing in me, and I’m thrilled to win my first MX3 championship. This championship, the trip to America—it’s all been a dream come true. I’m so thankful to everyone involved.”

Kayd Kingsford – P4

“Kobe Drew and I were pretty close on points for the final spot on the podium, but he had a rough day and I was able to get on the box. It’s been a busy year for me with a lot of changes but happy to end out the year in third and learn more about racing. WBR have been awesome, and the Whitten family put in a huge effort.”

Koby Hantis – P6

“Today the goal was to just give it my all and let the cards fall where they fall. I tried to ride my hardest, but I just didn’t have the speed today and Jake did enough to get the win, so congrats to him. But I want to thank the WBR Yamaha team who gave me a life line at the start of the season and their support throughout the year has been amazing.”

Maxxis MX3 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 K Woods Gas 23m54.274 2 D Paice KTM +5.184 3 J Cannon Hon +7.729 4 K Hantis Yam +11.241 5 K Kingsford Yam +29.382 6 P Van Dusschoten Hon +30.946 7 S Morrow KTM +31.676 8 J Alsop KTM +50.263 9 C Rowe Hus +58.196 10 S Shackleton Hon +59.951 11 J Fuller KTM +1m03.616 12 D Rose Hus +1m08.586 13 Z O’loan KTM +1m09.943 14 J Byrne Hus +1m10.573 15 J Deveson Hus +1m20.000 16 K Strode Hon +1m20.971 17 C Wilmington Hus +1m28.358 18 M Compton Gas +1m35.333 19 J Kenney Gas +1m36.704 20 N Parkes Yam +1m46.086 21 P Martin Hus +1m46.296 22 A Widdon KTM +1m51.180 23 J Burton KTM +1m41.287 24 P Wolfe Hus +1m45.779 25 T O’neill Yam +1m52.410 26 H Downie Gas +1m57.818 27 W Delangen KTM +1m49.003 28 S Antonio Gas +2m19.807 29 C Eisel KTM 1 Lap 30 W Harvey Yam 1 Lap 31 O Kimber KTM 1 Lap 32 C Phillips KTM 1 Lap 33 M Trevena KTM 1 Lap 34 C Rewse Yam 1 Lap 35 L Smith Hus 1 Lap DNF L Allen Yam 2 Laps DNF K Drew Yam 5 Laps DNF B Townsend KTM 5 Laps DNF S Burchell Yam 9 Laps

Maxxis MX3 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 K Woods Gas 25 25 50 2 D Paice KTM 18 22 40 3 J Cannon Hon 16 20 36 4 K Kingsford Yam 20 16 36 5 J Fuller KTM 22 10 32 6 K Hantis Yam 12 18 30 7 P Dusschoten Hon 14 15 29 8 J Alsop KTM 13 13 26 9 S Morrow KTM 9 14 23 10 D Rose Hus 11 9 20 11 C Rowe Hus 6 12 18 12 K Strode Hon 10 5 15 13 K Drew Yam 15 15 14 S Shackleton Hon 11 11 15 Z O’loan KTM 8 8 16 W Harvey Yam 8 8 17 J Byrne KTM 7 7 18 C Phillips KTM 7 7 19 J Deveson Hus 6 6 20 H Mcinnes Hon 5 5 21 C Wilmington Hus 4 4 22 H Downie Gas 4 4 23 M Compton Gas 3 3 24 P Martin Hus 3 3 25 J Kenney Gas 2 2 26 O Kimber KTM 2 2 27 N Parkes Yam 1 1 28 A Widdon Yam 1 1

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Cannon Hon 325 2 K Hantis Yam 316 3 K Kingsford Yam 287 4 K Drew Yam 279 5 D Paice KTM 263 6 K Woods Gas 220 7 S Burchell Yam 197 8 S Shackleton Hon 187 9 J Alsop KTM 181 10 J Fuller KTM 176 11 J Deveson Hus 160 12 K Strode Hon 116 13 P Dusschoten Hon 110 14 M Compton Gas 99 15 D Rose Hus 83 16 C Wilmington Hus 72 17 P Martin Hus 66 18 Z O’loan KTM 66 19 C Rowe Hus 52 20 S Morrow KTM 52 21 F Manson KTM 52 22 T Lindsay Hus 43 23 P Wolfe Hus 41 24 R Smith KTM 41 25 J Kenney Gas 33 26 J Byrne KTM 31 27 S Pellicano Yam 26 28 B Townsend KTM 25 29 W Carpenter Yam 20 30 C Phillips KTM 15 31 A Pearce Hon 14 32 A Widdon Yam 12 33 R Burgess Hus 11 34 F Taylor Yam 10 35 H Downie Gas 9 36 W Harvey Yam 8 37 J Salih Hon 7 38 O Kimber KTM 6 39 D Kremer Gas 6 40 H Groundwater Hon 6 41 J Rumens Yam 6 42 W Delangen KTM 6 43 H Mcinnes Hon 5 44 N Parkes Yam 4 45 A Boyd Gas 4 46 J Dunne Yam 4 47 J Burton KTM 3 48 C Shaw KTM 2

EziLift MXW

SCT Logistics Honda Racing’s Charli Cannon successfully defended her MAXXIS MXW crown with a race to spare and remained on target to complete a perfect season.

In qualifying, Cannon put down a 2m04.236s lap-time, but was pushed hard for most of the session by Empire Kawasaki’s Taylah McCutcheon, who finished just 0.6s further back. Husqvarna rider Taylor Thompson locked down the third-quickest time, over 6.5s off the pace of McCutcheon.

Victorian Emma Milesevic (Honda) and New Zealand’s Karaitiana Horne (Kawasaki) finished qualifying fourth and fifth respectively, trailed by MXW regular front-runners Madi Simpson (Honda) and Danielle McDonald (Yamaha).

EziLift MXW Moto One

Saturday’s championship-winning MXW race was all one-way traffic for Cannon, as she grabbed the holeshot and relentlessly built her lead throughout the 15-minute plus one lap moto.

In a race that saw limited passing near the front of the field, Cannon cruised to a 21.8-second victory over Thompson, who fended off a late-race challenge from McCutcheon to finish runner-up.

McDonald crossed the line in P4 and Milesevic fifth, as Tahlia O’Hare (KTM), Simpson, Horne, Darci Whalley (KTM) and Emily Lambert (GASGAS) filled the top 10.

EziLift MXW Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C Cannon Hon 19m19.822 2 T Thompson Hus +21.783 3 T Mccutcheon Kaw +24.112 4 D Mcdonald Yam +44.512 5 E Milesevic Hon +45.057 6 T O’hare KTM +1m22.298 7 M Simpson Hon +1m28.813 8 K Horne Kaw +1m31.343 9 D Whalley KTM +1m51.717 10 L Rimbas Hon +2m11.459 11 E Lambert Gas +2m15.711 12 M Tongue Hon 1 Lap 13 A Bartsch KTM 1 Lap 14 B Burke Gas 1 Lap 15 B Arnott Yam 1 Lap 16 T Wilkin-Thom Yam 1 Lap 17 A Morrice Hus 1 Lap 18 T Cox Hon 1 Lap 19 H Van Der Boor Yam 1 Lap 20 M Bagnall Hon 1 Lap 21 F Shrimpton Hus 2 Laps 22 T Morris Kaw 2 Laps 23 H Geeves Gas 2 Laps 24 K Smith Hus 2 Laps 25 T Newcomb Kaw 2 Laps 26 S Giudice KTM 2 Laps 27 S Ardiansyah Kaw 2 Laps 28 E Marazes Hon 3 Laps

EziLift MXW Moto Two

Drama in the final EZILIFT MXW moto saw Taylah McCutcheon steal the round win, on track Charli Cannon crossed the line first, but a start-gate infringement cost her the moto and round win – and her goal of a perfect season.

Honda rider Madi Simpson grabbed the holeshot and led through the early turns, before Cannon jumped her way into the lead. Cannon took the win on track, but ultimately McCutcheon was awarded the race win after working her way past Taylor Thompson and Simpson, claiming the round victory on countback in the process.

Husqvarna-supported Thompson was awarded P2 for the moto, with Cannon relegated to P3. Early leader Simpson completed her season with P4 result, followed by Tahlia O’Hare (KTM) in fifth.

For the round, McCutcheon stood atop the podium on countback from Cannon, with Thompson just one point further back in third.

The final day’s racing confirmed Thompson and JGR Yamaha Offroad Team regular Danielle McDonald would finish second and third in the overall standings.

Charli Cannon – 2024 WMX Champion

“It was awesome to finish every race in front. The bike was flawless, and everything was just amazing. I’ve really enjoyed this season, and I’m looking forward to the future. I want to thank Honda, SCT, all of the team sponsors, my family, and my personal sponsors.”

EziLift MXW Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Mccutcheon Kaw 19m18.533 2 T Thompson Hus +47.709 3 C Cannon Hon / 4 M Simpson Hon +1m01.038 5 T O’hare KTM +1m12.144 6 E Milesevic Hon +1m15.652 7 K Horne Kaw +1m18.039 8 D Whalley KTM +1m21.638 9 D Mcdonald Yam +1m22.143 10 L Rimbas Hon +1m33.767 11 B Burke Gas +1m35.094 12 E Lambert Gas +2m04.246 13 A Bartsch KTM 1 Lap 14 M Tongue Hon 1 Lap 15 T Wilkin-Thom Yam 1 Lap 16 H Van Der Boor Yam 1 Lap 17 B Arnott Yam 1 Lap 18 F M shrimpton Hus 1 Lap 19 T Cox Hon 1 Lap 20 M Bagnall Hon 1 Lap 21 S Ardiansyah Kaw 1 Lap 22 T Newcomb Kaw 1 Lap 23 K Smith Hus 1 Lap 24 A Morrice Hus 1 Lap 25 H Geeves Gas 1 Lap 26 S Giudice KTM 2 Laps 27 E Marazes Hon 2 Laps 28 T Morris Kaw 2 Laps

EziLift MXW Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 T Mccutcheon Kaw 20 25 45 2 C Cannon Hon 25 20 45 3 T Thompson Hus 22 22 44 4 M Simpson Hon 14 18 32 5 T Mahlia o’hare KTM 15 16 31 6 E Milesevic Hon 16 15 31 7 D Mcdonald Yam 18 12 30 8 K Horne Kaw 13 14 27 9 D Walley KTM 12 13 25 10 L Rimbas Hon 11 11 22 11 E Lambert Gas 10 9 19 12 B Burke Gas 7 10 17 13 A Bartsch KTM 8 8 16 14 M Tongue Hon 9 7 16 15 T Wilkin-thom Yam 5 6 11 16 B Anott Yam 6 4 10 17 H Van der boor Yam 2 5 7 18 T Cox Hon 3 2 5 19 A Morrice Hus 4 4 20 F Shrimpton Hus 3 3 21 M Bagnall Hon 1 1 2

EziLift MXW Cup Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 C Cannon Hon 195 2 T Thompson Hus 170 3 D Mcdonald Yam 137 4 E Milesevic Hon 136 5 T O’hare KTM 115 6 M Simpson Hon 113 7 K Horne Kaw 95 8 T Mccutcheon Kaw 85 9 E Lambert Gas 80 10 B Burke Gas 79 11 M Tongue Hon 77 12 L Rimbas Hon 72 13 M Healey Gas 62 14 D Whalley KTM 58 15 A Bartsch KTM 52 16 H Boor Yam 36 17 B Arnott Yam 35 18 F Shrimpton Hus 29 19 S Ardiansyah Hon 29 20 H Geeves Gas 27 21 A Morrice Hus 22 22 T Thom Yam 21 23 K Cameron KTM 21 24 T Cox Hon 7 25 T Morris Kaw 6 26 S Giudice KTM 4 27 I Barker Hon 3 28 M Bagnall Hon 2

KTM Group MX65 Futures

KTM-mounted Kye Sproule took top spot in qualifying with an impressive time of 2m27.271, which was more than five-and-a-half seconds quicker than series leader Blake Bohannon (Yamaha), in second. Victoria’s Mason Ezergailis (KTM), was third-fastest, another three seconds further back.

Sproule would claim the holeshot of the first KTM Group MX65 Futures moto, but Bohannon was able to get past him and take the lead on the opening lap, then pull away to take the win by 11.4 seconds from Sproule.

Queenslander Sidney Stephenson (GASGAS) finished third, while Ezergailis and Ethan Wolfe finished a distant P4 and P5. The sixth and final moto of the MX65 Futures series will be held tomorrow.

Stephenson grabbed the holeshot in moto two, but Mason Ezergailis (KTM) took over leading duties for most of the race, before Stephenson was able to swing past late in the session to then win by 4.37 seconds.

Moto one race-winner, Bohannon held down fourth for most of the race, but made a late pass on Ethan Wolfe (Husqvarna) to finish third, as Kye Sproule (KTM) crossed the line in P5.

For the third time in as many rounds, the round points were decided on countback, with Stephenson’s second moto win seeing him take honours from Bohannon, while Ezergailis took the final spot on the podium.

Bohannon topped the series standings with 139 points, ahead of Ezergailis (116) and Sproule (112).

KTM Group MX65 Futures Race One

Pos rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B Bohannon Yam 14m42.131 2 K Sproule KTM +11.407 3 S Stephenson Gas +17.630 4 M Ezergailis KTM +51.157 5 E Wolfe / +1m03.496 6 A Black KTM +1m12.741 7 M Harris KTM +1m43.039 8 C Worthington KTM +2m11.358 9 W Orders KTM 1 Lap 10 O Medhurst Yam 1 Lap 11 R Ardiansyah KTM 1 Lap 12 K Cyprian Hus 1 Lap 13 N Metcalfe Kaw 1 Lap 14 L Lewis Yam 2 Laps 15 C Darby KTM 2 Laps DNF C Jackson Yam 3 Laps

KTM Group MX65 Futures Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Stephenson Gas 13m18.166 2 M Ezergailis KTM +4.372 3 A Bohannon Yam +5.997 4 E Wolfe / +7.316 5 M Sproule KTM +23.083 6 A Black / +37.417 7 M Worthington KTM +1m03.618 8 M Harris KTM +1m12.186 9 W Orders / +1m36.315 10 A Medhurst Yam +2m16.252 11 S Nugent Gas +2m24.689 12 A Cyprian Hus 1 Lap 13 M Ardiansyah KTM 1 Lap 14 I Metcalfe Kaw 1 Lap 15 A Lewis Yam 1 Lap 16 A Jackson Yam 1 Lap 17 M Darby KTM 1 Lap

KTM Group MX65 Futures Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B Bohannon Yam 139 2 M Ezergailis KTM 116 3 K Sproule KTM 112 4 S Stephenson Gas 92 5 A Black KTM 89 6 C Worthington KTM 86 7 M Harris KTM 74 8 W Orders KTM 66 9 L Carafa KTM 62 10 K Nugent Gas 39 11 E Wolfe / 34 12 O Chandler KTM 33 13 O Medhurst Yam 31 14 N Grove Gas 26 15 B Pollard KTM 23 16 R Freeman Yam 22 17 R Ardiansyah KTM 18 18 K Cyprian Hus 18 19 C Francis KTM 17 20 L Smith KTM 17 21 J Ross Gas 16 22 N Metcalfe Kaw 15 23 D Sharobem KTM 15 24 L Lewis Yam 13 25 B Flanders Hus 13 26 B Rowe Hus 13 27 C Riley Yam 13 28 J Holliday KTM 11 29 C Darby KTM 10 30 X Scott / 10 31 T Cosgrove Hus 8 32 C Jackson Yam 5 33 H Hyde KTM 5 34 K Keegan Gas 5 35 D Bamford KTM 3

MXV Veterans

Older guys, new machinery. That was the theme of the MX Vets racing as two Stark Vargs topped the 30-39 Years and 40-Plus divisions, at the hands of Luke Reardon and Mike Sleeter.

Warning signals sounded early when Queensland’s Reardon destroyed the 30-39 field in qualifying by almost 10 full seconds. He set a time of 2m03.537s, putting daylight between himself and Codey Russ (Yamaha), as Trent Loder (Yamaha) finished the session third-quickest.

Kawasaki rider Corey Vanderlei topped the 40-Plus group with a 2m10.298s lap-time, beating Sleeter and Mathew Fish (KTM) for gate-pick honours.

In the first MXV moto, Reardon claimed the holeshot and went on to comfortably take both the 30-39 and combined wins. Riding a good, steady race, Russ finished P2, while Loder finished on the moto podium. Charles Brett (GASGAS) and Christopher Couch (KTM) wrapped up their first moto in P4 and P5.

In the 40-Plus division, Vanderlei grabbed the holeshot, but Sleeter worked his way through the pack to take control of the race. However, despite crossing the line in P1, Sleeter was relegated two positions due to a start-line infringement.

That meant Yamaha rider Dean Freer would take the moto win, followed by Fish, with Sleeter third. Vanderlei crossed the line in P4 and Sam Lyttle (Honda) fifth.

Reardon again dominated the second moto from gate-drop to chequered flag, taking a 1m21s win over Russ, with Loder crossing the line a further 10 seconds back. Brett and Mitchell McReadie (Honda), completed the top five.

In the 40-Plus division, Vanderlei again beat everyone to the first turn, but Sleeter hit the front before half a lap was run and stretched out a huge lead. He’d work his way all the way up to P5 in the combined placings before time ran out, while Vanderlei got the better of Fish to take second. Moto one winner Freer finished in P4, and Lyttle in P5.

In the final standings, Reardon claimed a perfect 50 points to take the MXV 30-39 victory, with Russ second (44) and Loder third (40). In the MXV 40-Plus class, Sleeter’s second-moto win saw him claim the overall victory on 45 points, with Freer second (43) and Fish third (42).

MX Vets 30-39 / 40+ Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Reardon Var 17m30.371 2 C Russ Yam +1m13.097 3 T Loder Yam +1m28.010 4 C Brett Gas +1m33.959 5 C Couch KTM +2m05.834 6 S Norris Yam +2m13.520 7 C Butler Yam 1 Lap 8 M Mccreadie Hon 1 Lap 9 R Officer Kaw 1 Lap 10 D Mosig Yam 1 Lap 11 J Mitchell KTM 1 Lap 12 C Abbott KTM 1 Lap 13 C Adams Kaw 1 Lap 14 T Dyer Gas 1 Lap 15 S Burge Yam 1 Lap 16 J Callen Hon 1 Lap 17 M Saikovski Kaw 2 Laps 18 S Lawrence Yam 2 Laps DNF C Mills KTM 1 Lap 40+ class 1 D Freer Yam / 2 M Fish KTM 1 Lap 3 M Sleeter Varg 2m22.134 4 C Vanderlei Kaw 1 Lap 5 S Lyttle Hon 1 Lap 6 S Sweeney Yam 3 Laps

MX Vets 30-39 / 40+ Race Two

Pos Rider Class Bike Time/Gap 1 L Reardon U40 Var 19m27.447 2 C Russ U40 Yam 1m21.114 3 T Loder U40 Yam 1m31.382 4 C Brett U40 Gas 1m33.364 5 M Sleeter 40+ Var 1m49.958 6 M Mccreadie U40 Hon 2m00.755 7 C Couch U40 KTM 2m13.040 8 S Norris U40 Yam 2m18.077 9 R Officer U40 Kaw 1 Lap 10 C Butler U40 Yam 1 Lap 11 C Vanderlei 40+ Kaw 1 Lap 12 M Fish 40+ KTM 1 Lap 13 S Burge U40 Yam 1 Lap 14 D Freer 40+ Yam 1 Lap 15 C Adams U40 Kaw 1 Lap 16 T Dyer U40 Gas 1 Lap 17 S Lyttle 40+ Hon 1 Lap 18 J Mitchell U40 KTM 1 Lap 19 M Saikovski U40 Kaw 2 Laps 20 S Lawrence U40 Yam 2 Laps 21 J Callen U40 Hon 2 Laps 22 S Sweeney 40+ Yam 3 Laps DNF C Abbott U40 KTM 5 Laps DNF D Mosig U40 Yam 7 Laps

MX Vets 30-39 Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 L Reardon Var 50 2 C Russ Yam 44 3 T Loder Yam 40 4 C Brett Gas 36 5 C Couch KTM 31 6 M Mccreadie Hon 29 7 S Norris Yam 29 8 C Butler Yam 26 9 R Officer Kaw 25 10 C Adams Kaw 18 11 J Mitchell KTM 18 12 S Burge Yam 17 13 T Dyer Gas 16 14 D Mosig Yam 11 15 M Saikovski Kaw 11 16 J Callen Hon 10 17 C Abbott KTM 9 18 S Lawrence Yam 9

MX Vets 40+ Points