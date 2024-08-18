Honda sweeps all four Australian MX titles in 2024

Honda Australia’s Factory Motocross Team has cleaned up at the Australian Motocross Championships, making history by sweeping all four 2024 Championship classes. It was not without drama, though, as the final round provided plenty of challenges.

Kyle Webster faced adversity early on, crashing during Saturday’s qualifying and severely injuring his throttle hand. Despite numbness in both motos, Webster pushed through. In Moto 1, Webster held second place for nearly half the race before settling for third.

In Moto 2, he needed only a fifth-place finish to clinch the title. Despite leading the race on his Boost Mobile Honda, he strategically settled into a championship-winning position. With two laps to go, he considered chasing down the riders in 3rd and 4th but wisely decided to secure fifth and win his first-ever 450 championship.

Kyle Webster – 2024 Australian MX1 Champion

“That took everything I had. I’m disappointed about the mistake in qualifying; we’re still not sure what exactly happened to my hand, but it’s really swollen and kept going numb. I did what I had to do to secure the championship. Of course, I would have liked a better position in race 2. I caught up to the guys in 3rd and 4th but didn’t want to risk tangling with one of them. I did what was necessary, and I’m so relieved and grateful for everyone’s efforts. I love this team, the people, Honda, and all of our sponsors. This is very special.”

2024 MX2 Australian Champion Brodie Connolly, riding for Polyflor Honda, dominated all weekend. Even after securing the championship at the penultimate round, he was determined to dominate the final round as well. Connolly was first in qualifying on his 2025 CRF250R model and won both motos in convincing fashion.

Brody Connolly – 2024 Australian MX2 Champion

“It’s been a dream year. I made a lot of changes, and it’s all paid off. I need to thank the families who supported me, the team, Polyflor, and Honda. I didn’t know if this would ever happen, and I’m so happy it has. I’m just so appreciative of everyone.”

Alex Larwood secured another podium finish in MX2 over the weekend, while his teammate Noah Ferguson suffered a spectacular fall that forced him to withdraw. Larwood and Ferguson finished fifth and fourth, respectively, in the championship.

Charli Cannon, racing with fierce determination all season, demonstrated her dominance by finishing the last race almost a minute ahead of her competition. The three-time champion is full of praise for her team and is excited about the growing participation in the women’s class.

Charli Cannon – 2024 Australian WMX Champion

“It was awesome to finish every race in front. The bike was flawless, and everything was just amazing. I’ve really enjoyed this season, and I’m looking forward to the future. I want to thank Honda, SCT, all of the team sponsors, my family, and my personal sponsors.”

Jake Cannon, riding for Mongrel Boots Honda, showed incredible grit and determination in MX3. After starting the season 43 points behind in round 1, he came back to win the championship, despite having suffered a life-threatening injury last year in Supercross. Overjoyed with his first MX3 title, Cannon said,

Jake Cannon – 2024 Australian MX3 Champion

“This team is amazing—they never stopped believing in me, and I’m thrilled to win my first MX3 championship. This championship, the trip to America—it’s all been a dream come true. I’m so thankful to everyone involved.”

Team Director Yarrive Konsky expressed deep admiration for the team, the riders, their families, and the team’s sponsors.

Yarrive Konsky

“This result is the culmination of everyone’s efforts. This historic achievement is a testament to the selfless dedication of everyone involved—our sponsors, our riders, their families, our staff, and their families. All of our sponsors contribute to our success, especially Honda. Their faith in us gives us the strength and motivation to chase victories.”

Thor MX1 Championship Points – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 K Webster Hon 382 2 J Beaton Yam 382 3 N Crawford KTM 301 4 K Gibbs Gas 297 5 L Clout Kaw 252 6 T Waters Hus 245 7 B Metcalfe Kaw 214 8 Z Watson Hus 206 9 J Evans Yam 160 10 W Todd Hon 116

Pirelli MX2 Championship Points – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 B Connolly Hon 369 2 K Minear KTM 279 3 R Kingsford Yam 271 4 N Ferguson Hon 256 5 A Larwood Hon 247 6 J Cosford Yam 235 7 R Budd Hus 235 8 K Barham Yam 201 9 H Yokoyama Hon 181 10 J Mather Hus 173

Maxxis MX3 Championship Points – Top 10

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 J Cannon Hon 325 2 K Hantis Yam 316 3 K Kingsford Yam 287 4 K Drew Yam 279 5 D Paice KTM 263 6 K Woods Gas 220 7 S Burchell Yam 197 8 S Shackleton Hon 187 9 J Alsop KTM 181 10 J Fuller KTM 176

EziLift MXW Cup Points – Top 10